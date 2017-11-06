AT&T: Speculation Has Created A Great Buying Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Finding good deals on Dividend Aristocrats has become nearly impossible as the market continues to set new record highs with no end in sight. Just look at the S&P 500 which has nearly doubled in the last five years.

Price can be deceiving as it only tells a part of the story but when reviewed in tandem with the current S&P 500's current P/E ratio of 25.8, it can feel like finding a good deal in today's market might be out of the question. This is especially true for buy-and-hold Dividend Growth Investors (DGI's) who depend on many of the solid stocks that make up the S&P 500.

So what should an investor do when it looks like a top-quality index like the S&P 500 has become overvalued?

The remainder of this article will be used to establish why AT&T's (T) recent drop in value represents one of the best buying opportunities for long-term and DGI's.

Sifting Through The Noise

As an investor who has learned to take advantage of the markets temporary overreactions, I am thankful that controversy seems to be a regular product of today's fast-paced society. Shortsighted investors have created a solid buying opportunity in AT&T (T) as the stock price has taken a disproportionately heavy beating over the course of the last month. The chart below demonstrates how badly AT&T has been beaten down when compared to competitors like Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS).

Have AT&T's struggles over the course of the last month warranted an additional 11% drop in market value when compared to its primary competitors?

Even if you're unfamiliar with AT&T's financials we can safely say that nothing has occurred to warrant the extreme market reaction depicted by the chart above. My interest increases significantly any time a large company like AT&T becomes cheap relative to its peers (especially on a Price/Forecasted Earnings basis).

Source: Charles Schwab - Ratios

What Are the Catalysts?

The recent drop in value can be largely attributed to the following:

News of a pending Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit against AT&T's bid for Time Warner (TWX).

AT&T posted a slight earnings miss with an EPS of $.74 (missed by $.01) and revenue of 39.67 billion (missed by 450 million).

Like several other writers on SeekingAlpha, I believe that these two catalysts have minimal impact on the long-term growth and earnings potential for AT&T.

DOJ Lawsuit Speculation

At this point, concerns about a DOJ lawsuit that would derail the AT&T/Time Warner merger is exactly what my heading suggests: speculation. DGI's should avoid buying or selling based on pure speculation as this will result in a chaotic portfolio that is difficult to manage.

While Time Warner and the DOJ declined to throw in their two cents, and AT&T rep stated that "For over 40 years, vertical mergers like this one have always been approved because they benefit consumers without removing competitors from the market." When it comes to the rule of law in the United States, four decades of precedent tends to carry quite a bit of weight.

At this point, the worse case scenario I see for the AT&T and Time Warner merger is that it will be completed with a few DOJ conditions that will not materially impact the acquisition.

AT&T Q3-2017 Earnings Miss

To find what went wrong with AT&T's Q3-2017 earnings miss, we need to look only as far as the footnotes on Pg. 3 of the earnings presentation.

Source: AT&T Q3-2017 Earnings Presentation

When we take the expenses associated with one-time costs (Footnote 1) into consideration we can see the AT&T's earnings miss had nothing to do with normal operations. In fact, by focusing on the earnings miss investors failed to consider that AT&T's market share and customer retention has continued to steadily improve based on the following trends:

Reduce postpaid phone churn. (Approximately 600,000 in Q3-2015 and reduced to approximately 498,000 in Q3-2017) Continued growth of prepaid phone subscribers. (Approximately 11 million in Q3-2015 now 14.5 million in Q3-2017). This amounts to an average increase of about 16% per year. Increasing the smartphone user base from 90% in Q2-2016 to 92% in Q2-2017.

AT&T Is Not A Speculative Investment

Regardless of what happens with the DOJ lawsuit, investors gut reaction to treat AT&T like a speculative investment is just wrong. With that said, I thank this shortsighted behavior for creating an opportunity that shouldn't exist.

Fellow SA writer David Alton Clark says it best in his article AT&T: Distinguishing Reality From Repartee when he says "AT&T is an investment, not a trade." Investors who are looking to speculate have temporarily created one of the better buying opportunities for this dividend aristocrat. Honestly, I find myself baffled at the idea that shortsighted investors' panic has driven AT&T's dividend yield up to 5.9% and a payout ratio just shy of 67%.

Future Trends Favor AT&T

One reason I believe the telecom companies are an excellent investment is that there are massive changes in generational trends with how people view and utilize their cell phones. Cell phones and the data packages that accompany them have gone from being a "convenience" to that of a necessity especially among millennial's and Generation Z. Here are some headlines that support this trend:

Investors would be foolish to ignore these types of trends and the impact they can have on their investments.

Dividends

As mentioned before, AT&T's track record for paying dividends places it on the coveted list of dividend aristocrats who have continued to pay annually increasing dividends every year for at least the last 25 years. With a payout ratio shy of 67%, AT&T still has the flexibility to continue making small annual increases.

Based on AT&T's historical dividend growth, I expect that AT&T will maintain their regular annual dividend increases $.04/year. I believe that this policy will be maintained until AT&T benefits from their higher growth catalysts such as DirecTV and Time Warner.

Although the dividend growth basically matches inflation, AT&T is one of the highest paying stocks available that is not a real estate investment trust (REIT) or a master limited partnership (MLP) and its status as a qualified dividend payer makes it an excellent stock to hold outside of retirement account. I personally believe that at these prices AT&T is the perfect company for current and future retirees looking for income.

Conclusion

AT&T's closing price of $33.30 on Friday represents one of the best buying opportunities investors have in a fully-valued market. With a current PE ratio of 16 and a forward PE ratio of 11.4, AT&T stands out as one of the most attractive S&P 500 companies available (plus the fact that it is a Dividend Aristocrat too). It is my opinion that until the DOJ issues their final opinion that we will continue to see further volatility in AT&T's stock price.

Based on current prices I've chosen to build a small position for my portfolio. Additionally, I have advised my clients to add to their current position.

My clients are long VZ, T.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock or your portfolio please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen. I truly appreciate thoughtful feedback and would love to create content that is meaningful for my followers.