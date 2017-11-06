Enphase Energy And The Magic 45

Enphase Energy (ENPH) wasn't a sponsor at SPI Las Vegas in September, nor did they have a booth on the exhibit floor, but their partners did. Two years ago when SPI was in Los Angeles, there were huge booths, coffee bars, parties, sponsorships, bling-bling — basically a huge expense. The ex-CFO Kris Sennesael, who had boasted about Enphase being cash-flow positive by Q1-2017 but never even made it through 2016, had stated Enphase would have had a profitable quarter if it weren't for the SPI expense of about $1.5 million. Just that response to an analyst alone shows how irresponsible the management at Enphase truly was back then with its pocketbook, and this is just one belt-tightening story that should be getting shareholders excited about the current reality.

In January, the Enphase BoD brought in McKinsey Consulting at the urging of Enphase BoD member TJ Rodgers. In reviewing some of Enphase’s stats, it would appear that the McKinsey-Enphase strategy is in:

freeing up cash balance, improving cash-conversion cycle, reducing operating cycle to within 1 quarter (90 days), balancing cash position in line with the loan-shark Tennenbaum loan orchestrated by Nahi-Sennesael, and achieving the magic 45.

Because of the previous management’s financial operations, most, if not all, of Enphase’s cash was locked up; it basically started with the Q1-2016 inventory increase that burned cash (see table below):

* Note: all figures represent 1,000s.

* The formulae used for Cash Conversion Cycle can be found at this hyperlink.

2017 2016 days Year Revenue 322,591 322,591 COGS 264,583 264,583 A/R 61,019 46,099 60.6 Inventory 31,960 40,800 50.2 A/P 31,696 25,569 39.5 Q4 CCC 71.3 Q4 OC 110.8 Q1_2017 Revenue 54,751 64,121 313,321 COGS 47,703 52,361 259,925 A/R 48,903 47,056 55.9 Inventory 33,808 45,576 56.8 A/P 15,858 24,293 28.2 Q1 CCC 112.7 Q1 OC 112.7 Q2 2017 Revenue 74,704 79,185 308,740 COGS 61,157 65,049 256,033 A/R 56,403 48,973 62.3 Inventory 20,839 39,295 43.0 A/P 15,425 37,610 37.8 Q2 CCC 67.4 Q2 OC 105.3 Q3 Est. Revenue 76,000 88,684 296,056 COGS 61,180 72,805 64.0 Inventory 20,839 39,101 44.8 A/P 15,425 32,551 35.8 Q3 CCC 73.0 Q3 OC 108.8

At the Analyst Day presentations (p.13) in June, CEO Badri Kothandaraman projected a “30-20-10” plan for Enphase going forward - basically, 30% gross margin, 20% operating expense, and 10% operating income, but what potentially could be reached is a “magic 45”:

$45M reduction in OpEx (delivering $15-$18M OpEx per quarter, which would be a major reduction from the near-$30M highs in the recent past).

$45M reduction in cost of revenue — $18M in 2017 with 3-6-9 ladder gives 4 x $9M or $36M on a yearly basis, but more likely gives Enphase a much higher cost reduction target.

$45M combined balance sheet reduction of A/R, Inventory and A/P. In Q1, A/R was reduced by $15.8M. In Q2, Inventory was reduced by $11.1M; Enphase guided $76M and this triggered some questions by analysts of why Enphase was guiding lower than expected. So Q3 could have a reduction in A/R to compensate for the operating loss.



In recent years, Enphase’s change in revenue was largely a result of changes in A/R. As M- and S-series microinverters are being phased out in the U.S. altogether with their lofty payment terms, it is likely that the associated A/R of microinverter generations 4 and 5 got wound down in this current quarter. It should be expected that Enphase will reduce balance sheet assets by a sizable amount such that cash generated in Q3 should be ~$2M, without compromising its loan requirements. Adhering to McKinsey’s disciplined focus, a one year doubling of quarterly cash generation could be the management’s agenda — $1M, $2M, $4M, $10M.

In recent years, Enphase’s change in revenue was largely a result of changes in A/R. As M- and S-series microinverters are being phased out in the U.S. altogether with their lofty payment terms, it is likely that the associated A/R of microinverter generations 4 and 5 got wound down in this current quarter. It should be expected that Enphase will reduce balance sheet assets by a sizable amount such that cash generated in Q3 should be ~$2M, without compromising its loan requirements. Adhering to McKinsey’s disciplined focus, a one year doubling of quarterly cash generation could be the management’s agenda — $1M, $2M, $4M, $10M. 45 days cash-conversion cycle — a 45-day cash-conversion cycle can be reached by transitioning to ACMs since Enphase’s ACM partners have to meet A/P targets as well. The overall balance sheet reduction in A/P, Inventory, A/R by McKinsey could result in a 45-day cash-conversion cycle which is not too outlandish a target for a profitable business.

$45M cash — Eventually when Operating income increases, a $45M cash position could be the target. With an upcoming vote on the 125M share pool and with the success of Enphase’s IQ and the partner ACMs, the cash and shares could enable debt restructuring.

This is the “magic 45” potential, and it is possible due to the disciplined fiscal management now present at Enphase Energy; had it not been for this change, then sad to say, Enphase probably would have been bankrupt by now. Obviously though, external factors like the Suniva case, where a final decision is due before the end of the year, could significantly impact the entire solar market in the USA. Nevertheless, there is still hope as summarized by SunRun (RUN) Executive Chairman and Co-founder, Ed Fenster's recent statement:

Today’s three different recommendations demonstrate Suniva’s request was not permissible under law. We [SunRun] believe the Administration will go the next step, look past the narrow legal lens of this process, and see what is plainly visible: the best move for America’s workers is to reject entirely this bail-out of 2 [foreign-owned] bankrupt companies.

Enphase’s 7th-generation microinverter product, IQ7, is due Q1-2018. Since 2015, this product has been coined “the universal SKU” microinverter and was originally called the “s300”. The IQ7 will:

simplify the company’s microinverter product line; there will be no need for S-270’s in Australia, S-280’s in the U.S., et cetera, and expand Enphase’s Service Available Market (SAM).

IQ7 in Europe will be popular for the many housing associations looking to go solar, a marketing channel Enphase fully supports and is the de facto choice for solar given its modularity, flexibility, safety, and the fact that no central string inverter is needed. In Queensland, Australia, the housing association market has just been opened to solar. Consider the large housing associations with east, west, and south roofs, shading, and then not having a need to go into cramped attics to install an inverter that tenants will never look after. Companies in Europe that only install Enphase and specialize in housing association projects do not use Envoy but instead use lower-priced, ordinary smart meters with 2G (GPRS) connection to aggregate the installations of Landys & Gyr, a synergetic connection probably the result of BoD member Richard Mora. The use of Landys & Gyr is a great cost workaround for the Envoy with GSM. The Dutch housing association market alone has a potential pool of 1.7M installations. Also to note, Cypress delivers smart meter solutions, so the writing could be on the wall here.

The IQ7 will be even more attractive to installers since it is 50% lighter than SunPower’s (SPWR) microinverter, and about 30% lighter than the SolarEdge (SEDG) inverter-optimizer pair. Also, the new LED on the side of the IQ microinverter will blink green 6 times after DC power is applied (solar panel is connected) — this visible status allows any potential problems with the microinverter or solar panel to be quickly dealt with instead of completing an installation only to find out that there is a problem requiring extra manpower. Still, considering a ~5-PPM failure rate for microinverters and the rare failure of a solar panel, the LED diagnostic will just add more confidence to the installations.

ACMs will continue to spread brand awareness for Enphase, giving the company even more marketing muscle. Partners like LG with its high-performance panels, Jinko Solar, which is the global solar panel manufacturer leader, and Waaree Energies, which is India’s leading solar panel manufacturer, give Enphase’s products some serious visibility. Partnerships and embedded systems is nothing new for the Cypress veterans at Enphase, either. Having Enphase hardware embedded in partner solutions puts Enphase into markets it has never been before. In terms of home IoT, just consider that Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) paid over $3.2B to acquire Nest, so what does that make Enphase worth with partners starting to embed Enphase products in their home IoT solutions? Of course, Wall Street is waiting to see if Enphase’s financial and management house can be brought in order, but once that is realized, happy days should be here again for Enphase shareholders! The upcoming conference call on 11/7 will be the harbinger. Enphase is a very unique company being vertically integrated with custom semiconductor components, product design, distribution and customer engagement, and now they are being taken global by experienced people who know how to expand Enphase outside the state of California.

For LG, the ACMs represent a turn away from attaching their own microinverters to their panels. In a recent training session for the new LG NeON-2 ACMs, the LG representative sees the product accounting for up to 80% of NeON line sales within about 1 year. One of the benefits of partnering with bigger companies like LG is that from time to time they run promos on solar, and Enphase will benefit as a result with zero additional cost; currently LG offers a free 4K TV with every purchase, and that applies to AC Modules. The Jinko AC Module with the low-end IQ6 microinverter integrated has just started selling in the U.S. The Waaree Energies partnership is already producing and selling IQ6-based AC modules in India. Already at Enphase training events, installers who have installed LG NeON-2 ACe modules are mentioning the Holy Grail of solar installation — two installations per day; with 30% time savings on a standard install, Bruce Bosworth of SanDiego Solar Install says his three-man teams are doing two installs per day of 20 panels each.

Badri Kothandaraman, the current CEO of Enphase, was put in charge of Cypress India in 2012 where he reported directly to TJ Rodgers. It should be noted that Badri rose in the ranks at Cypress to become Executive V.P. of the Cypress Datacom Division, and under his leadership, Cypress acquired the Broadcom group and invented the first programmable solution for USB-C, which has been integrated into the Apple iPhone. Badri moved to Bangalore to build Cypress India, a group that now numbers over 700. Cypress India has become a great technical asset. Fast forward to today, and like deja vu, you have the same settings, and now you have Enphase India working with India’s leading panel manufacturer, Waaree Energies, to produce an IQ7 ACM for 2018. India’s solar market, unlike the USA’s strangle-held, bureaucratic red-taped, fossil-fuel-monopoly environment, looks almost virgin, and has a prime minister who wants his country to be 40% sustainable by 2030. India is a country 1/3 the size of the USA with 4-times the population. With Enphase India headquarters being in Bangalore, there is already a wealth of known connections for Enphase management to turn to. Currently, India is at 326GW of total installed power capacity; they have set an additional 175-GW target by 2022 with 100-GW from solar alone.

Further insuring Enphase’s position and continued success in the MLPE market is the fact that as home IoT solutions evolve, safety will be more and more of a required attribute. Regulations like NEC 2014/2017, Rule 21(NASDAQ:CA), Rule 14H(NYSE:HI), UL1741 SA, UL9540 and AS4777.2:2015, basically the regulatory "smart grid" progression, favor Enphase with its highly-advanced, bidirectional microinverter technology. For example, Rule 21 phase 2 and 3 require standardized bidirectional comms between inverter and utility. Companies must comply with these rules, and for Enphase it is a moot issue thanks to their V.P. of Regulatory & Policy Strategy, John Berdner, who was at the heart of all rule 21 standardizations in the U.S. Besides these rules, mandates from individual cities across the globe demanding renewable energy are breaking news. In Los Angeles, the 2nd largest USA city, permits showing brand recognition of Enphase’s simple, reliable, safe, AC-coupled, smart solar technology are appearing on the scene; Los Angeles is a small city compared to some of the cities across the globe where some are 10-times the size — AC modules will be the solar product for the masses; the market is huge.

In summary, the business outlook for Enphase for Q3 is as follows — the CFO Bert Garcia expects revenue for Q3-2017 to be between $72-$80M, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin between 18-21%, GAAP operating expense between $22.5-$24.5M, non-GAAP OpEx between $16.5-$18.5M, excluding $1.7M of stock-based comps and $4.3M of additional restructuring expense. The non-GAAP gross margin excludes ~$200k of stock-based comps, also. As shareholders and longs, let’s hope for a magic 45, but be content with meeting the aforementioned guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.