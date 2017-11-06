BP - A Classic Quarter With A Production Twist

BP is overbought now and it is important to take some profit off the table above $39.75, in my opinion.

Investment Thesis

After three years of a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency and generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying out a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was on June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $50 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry.

BP PLC. (BP) is one of the most promising oil majors due to the fact that the Macondo litigation has capped the stock price in a narrow range for over two years and could easily outperform its peers now, assuming bullish oil prices going forward, which is still not certain, despite an exuberant market lately.

Financial Table.

BP PLC. 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 63.20 57.30 49.23 39.17 47.28 48.04 52.12 56.39 57.37 60.81 Net Income in $ Billion −5.82 0.05 −3.31 −0.58 −1.42 1.62 0.50 1.45 0.14 1.77 EBITDA $ Billion −3.68 5.23 0.86 3.42 0.94 5.95 4.00 6.68 5.96 7.59 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0.1% 0 0 0 3.4% 1.0% 2.6% 0.3% 2.9% EPS diluted in $/share 0.30 1.09 −0.31 −0.39 −0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 0.53 Cash from operations in $ Billion 6.29 5.18 5.81 1.87 3.88 2.51 2.43 2.11 4.89 6.02 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 4.53 4.36 5.13 4.38 4.28 3.38 4.66 3.82 4.18 4.14 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion 1.76 0.83 0.68 −2.51 −0.40 −0.87 −2.23 −1.71 0.71 1.89 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 32.74 32.88 31.95 23.20 23.62 25.57 23.53 23.83 23.35 25.86 Long term Debt in $ Billion 57.10 57.40 55.00 54.01 55.73 59.00 57.67 61.83 63.00 65.78 Dividend per share in $ 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.11 3.13 3.15 3.24 3.28 3.29 3.31 Oil Production K boe/d 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K boep/d (Upstream+Rosneft) 2,112 2,242 2,369 2,428 2,212 2,116 2,186 2,388 2,431 2,462 Global liquid price ($/boe) 40.04 33.25 29.54 22.57 28.66 29.46 31.40 37.19 33.59 33.23 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 3.80 3.49 3.47 2.84 2.66 2.77 3.08 3.50 3.19 2.89 BP Underlying RC profit (before % + tax) in $ billion 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Upstream 0.49 0.82 −0.73 −1.21 0.03 −0.22 0.69 1.26 0.71 1.56 Downstream 1.87 2.30 1.22 1.88 1.51 1.43 0.90 1.71 1.41 2.34 Rosneft 0.51 0.38 0.24 0.07 0.25 0.12 0.16 0.10 0.28 0.14 Other −0.40 −0.23 −0.30 1.07 0.38 0.26 −1.12 −0.43 −0.37 −0.40 Consolidate adjustment −0.04 0.07 0.07 0.04 0.12 0.02 0.13 −0.07 0.14 −0.13

Sources: Documents from the company and data from Ycharts.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt and Upstream Production.

1 - Strong Revenues growth.

Revenues were $60.81 Billion vs. $48.04 Billion over the same period last year.

2 - Free Cash flow improving but still insufficient.

Free cash flow is improving and now positive for 2017 with $0.89 billion. This is still insufficient to be totally positive and the company must continue its effort. Dividend payout represents a $5.3 billion annually and BP indicated that it will buy back shares again in the fourth quarter. Money spent not generated by an adequate FCF. BP is still not passing the FCF Test.

3 - Production. Another strong statement.

Note: Upstream production includes Rosneft.

In the conference call M. Gilvary said:

Total production for the group was 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the quarter. Excluding Rosneft, third quarter reported production was 2.5 million barrels per day, 16% higher than a year ago.

Strong upstream production this quarter up 1.3% sequentially due to major project start-ups and the Abu Dhabi concession renewal. Also, the company registered underlying Downstream growth and a strong refining environment.

The company has six of its seven major projects brought online this quarter:

(3) Half start-ups in Zhor Egypt, Trinidad, and the North Sea. In July, with Persephone in Western Australia. Expected to produce ~50 K Boep/d. In August, BP's first subsea field development in Trinidad called Juniper came online. Expected to produce ~95 K Boep/d. On September 25, BP began production from the giant Khazzan gas field in Oman which is BP's largest 2017 start-up. Phase One of a major tight gas project to deliver 1 Bcf/d gas to Sultanate of Oman. Aker BP acquired the HESS (HES) in a $2 billion deal. Please read my article here.

4 - Net Debt is still increasing. Too high for my comfort.

Net debt is still at $39.92 billion up 16.25% over the same period last year. The net debt ratio at 30 September 2017 was 28.4%, compared with 25.9% a year ago.

5 - The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

On October 16, 2017, launched the BP Midstream Partners. BP p.l.c., through its indirect subsidiaries, will own the 53.3% in BP Midstream Partners, as well as its general partner and incentive distribution rights.

Technical Analysis:

BP is showing a broadening ascending triangle pattern with a strong support at $34 and a resistance line at about $41. This pattern is generally bearish and I am expecting a consolidation at the next support which is $37 if oil prices cannot keep their positive momentum. Taking profit off the table is a logical idea even if the stock may eventually continue its strong rally ascension.

Commentary:

On October 31, 2017, BP PLC., released its third-quarter earnings results. Good earnings largely beating the street expectations. The company indicated that it was able to balance its cash flow at $49 per barrel without including the Macondo issue.

The CFO, Brian Gilvary said in the conference call:

Our third quarter results saw continued strong operational and financial performance. The Upstream and Downstream businesses are executing against the growth plans we laid out at the start of the year, and we have seen another quarter of robust underlying earnings and cash flow delivery. All of this provides us with momentum as we approach the end of the year and look forward into 2018.

On important positive element is the cash flow from operations, which has been growing strongly since 1Q'17.

The oil major also announced it would restart buyback shares over the next three months in order to try to water down the impact of its scrip dividend program. This is a plan where a company's cash reserves are converted into new shares. In the conference call, M. Gilvary said:

Given the strong progress we have made towards rebalancing so far this year and our confidence in our ability to grow organic free cash flow in 2018 and beyond, we will be recommencing a share buyback program this quarter to offset the impact of the second quarter scrip dividend issued in September.

It is easy to get carried away by this avalanche of positive numbers and somewhat forget that BP is still healing from a huge blow.

