Cenovus: Still Cheap After A 50% Run

Investment Thesis: We recommended Cenovus (CVE) at $6.89. 50% later, the stock is still cheap. We are holding on for the ride and think another 50% is entirely feasible in 12-18 months.

CVE reported Q3-2017 results that were excellent and surpassed even our lofty expectations. In our follow up on CVE in Q2-2017, we already saw the potential as the cash flow was raining in even at low oil prices. Q3-2017 took it a whole level higher. We point out below what we liked and why CVE has much further to go.

1) Free funds flow moves higher in spite of higher capital investment

Comparing Q3-2017 to Q2-2017 results shows the improvement free funds flow in spite of higher capital investment.

The higher capital investment was expected as they had their acquisition portfolio from ConocoPhillips (COP) for only 45 days of the last quarter. The revenue increase was also expected, but the translation of revenue into free funds flow was impressive. Generating $544 million in a single quarter is pretty extreme stuff, specially in a quarter that West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) oil was stuck between $44 and $52 USD and the Canadian dollar strengthened materially.

2) What debt problem?

Post acquisition investors were worried about what appeared to be big debt problem. A lot of it had to do with debt to adjusted EBITDA being calculated on a rolling 12 month basis. We can now see that based on the latest 10-Q, debt to adjusted EBITDA fell drastically, even with oil prices weaker in this quarter. This happened simply as an older quarter "fell-off" the rolling 12 month calculation and one full quarter of the entire asset base contributed.

This was also helped by the paydown of over close to $1 billion of debt during the quarter. At current prices we estimate that CVE should generate EBITDA of close to $4.5 billion (ignoring announced assets sales that close in Q4-2017 and further debt reduction), which would put debt to EBITDA under 2.75X. Factoring asset sales and decreased cash flow from those assets, the ratio would be under 2.15X on a 12 month basis. As discussed previously, investors were unncessarily fretting over these metrics and even without the announced asset sales, CVE could have knocked this ratio down. Based on CVE's cash flow combined with asset sales and our outlook for oil prices, we will be shocked if this ratio is over 2.0X in December 2018.

3) The asset sales

CVE sold the Pelican Lake assets for $975 million CAD, Palliser assets for $1.3 billion CAD and Suffield assets for $512 million CAD. The Pelican lake sale closed in Q3, while the other two are expected to close before year end. CVE has already raised close to $3.0 billion with asset sales and the prices are probably $300-$500 million lower than what they would have liked. By comparison, the market chopped off over $10 billion in equity market cap from time of acquisition because of fears that the asset sales would not be possible at good prices.

4) Beating around the hedges

CVE did a massive increase in their hedging.

Normally we would be disappointed if a company hedged at such low prices, but in CVE's case they did a fine job for two reasons. First, they have historically hedged quite a lot at high prices. In fact it was that hedging that got them through the worst of the oil crunch in early 2016. We have a lot of respect for companies that use hedging to smooth out operations versus those that refuse to hedge at $100 and run to hedge at $40. Second, they are hedging at a higher percentage than usual to allow enough cash flow certainty till mid-2018 when their asset sales are likely to be completed. Personally we don't think this is necessary but it does remove one additional layer of uncertainty in the medium term.

5) Get your act together Moody's

In a rather surprising act of not responding some great results, Moody's continues to hold CVE debt ratings as "junk".

Not only is it considered "junk" according to Moody's, it is at the second level of "junk", as in the rating agency would have to do a two level upgrade for it to reach Fitch's ratings and 3 levels to reach S&P. We don't know if they have seen these results along with the cash flow certainty that the hedges provide, but we will be happy to send them a printed or PDF copy. Regardless of how they access the information, we think credit upgrades will happen from Moody's and Fitch (moving outlook to positive) in the next 12 months.

6) Prepare for a blistering Q4

Oil prices have taken off in Q4-2017 and the Canadian dollar has weakened. Cenovus has some hedges for Q4, but more than half their liquids have full upside participation.

The fixed prices on Brent is the only place they are really giving up upside on currently. WTI prices are still within their collar, and Brent Puts allow full upside participation. Based on the weakened Canadian dollar in conjunction with these numbers, we expect Q4 to be stellar.

Conclusion

CVE is a great play on what we think is still the early stages of an oil bull market. CVE has clearly shown the ability to navigate low oil prices and the leverage on the upside is pretty substantial. In our view COP is going to really regret selling these assets at what was close to the bottom of the cycle. They have maintained some upside by having contingent payments based on oil prices and by retaining CVE shares, so they have that going for them, which is nice. We own CVE and are not planning on selling a single share and recommend COP do the same.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. TipRanks: Buy CVE

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.