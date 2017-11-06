So Much For Goldman Sachs' Groupon Oct. 11 Downgrade

This article original appeared on Market Adventures on November 3, 2017.

On September 1, 2017, I shared A New Long Idea. Within the piece, I made a recommendation for readers to buy Groupon (GRPN). At that time, shares were trading at $4.44. During the next few weeks, GRPN's stock meandered sideways and then started an upwards ascent. As GRPN shares pierced $5, the momentum took shares higher and they briefly touched the $5.34 level. However, the sell side, which has been consistently bearish on the name, had to throw a wet blanket on the rally and they had a downgrade party.

Notably, before the market open on October 11th (when the stock was $4.99) my favorite sell-side shop - Goldman Sachs - initiated coverage with a "sell" rating. The timing appeared odd and I'm not sure why they suddenly launched coverage.

If you think I'm a conspiracy theorist then please explain why Goldman Sachs' analyst was noticeably absent during last week's Q3 2017 call (here is the transcript).

Therefore, it appears that the Goldman downgrade may have been aerial cover for its clients to cover their misguided short bet at a lesser loss. Note how short interest dropped by 2.5 million shares from September 29th - October 13th.

Now with the recent history and a minor victory lap out of the way, and god knows I need one, after my favorite value names have been acting like dogs with fleas.

Here is my take on Q3 results. On a year-over-year basis, gross profits are vectoring in the right direction.

Here are the highlights: As you can see, they raised the midpoint of guidance by $7.5 million. That's a good thing.

Here is the prior Q2 2017 guidance: Adjusted EBITDA was $215 to $240 million.

Here are gross margin dollars (here is the link to the slides).

Lower SG&A has enabled more dollars to increase marketing.

Here is the increase in marketing spend.

Very impressive growth in adjusted EBITDA ($225 million Q3 2017 vs. $169 million Q3 2016). Free cash flow was $99 million vs. $28 million. That's called operating leverage. We like positive operating leverage, especially when you are long.

Turning to the conference call, here are some highlights (here is the link):

A) This quantifies how many customers use Groupon and the International segment is improving

B) Less Friction with Groupon +...

C) International Segment Strength

International platform technology improvements / catch up

D) Projecting Multi-year adjusted EBITDA!

Takeaway

GRPN's Q3 2017 was solid and raising guidance in the face of ample sell side skepticism/doubt usually leads to a higher stock price. The adjusted EBITDA guidance raise, growing free cash flow, and international segment progress are major positives. Moreover, if the market starts to view this business as a "platform" vs. coupon business, the valuation should expand. That said, be mindful that there is the convertible bond price overhang (which I covered in the original note). But given the business momentum, I don't think we can rule out $6 per share or possibly higher.