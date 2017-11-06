SAGE Therapeutics: Postpartum Depression Play

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of drugs treating central nervous system CNS disorders. On November 2nd, 2017 the company announced third quarter financial results and provided updates on its pipeline. I will cover some of the points in the data update, discuss recent failures, and suggest buying ahead of near term data readout catalysts.

Financial Results

Third quarter 2017 Cash and cash equivalents ended at $134.91M. Research and development was $58.28M. Net loss was $73.71M or a loss of $1.97 per share. Outstanding shares ended at 37,470,912. Company will need to raise capital by mid-2018.

Pipeline

The company's lead candidate is Brexanolone (formerly SAGE-547). This is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone (5α-pregnane-3α-ol-20-one). This neurosteroid is synthesized from progesterone and modulates GABA receptor activity. The company has a diversified pipeline and multiple targets which help remove risk from one single all or none clinical trial. The focus is on GABA and NMDA drug development.

Super-Refractory Status Epilepticus Setback

On September 12, top-line results from phase 3 STATUS Trial of Brexanolone in super-refractory status epilepticus was a disappointment. The double blind study did not meet primary endpoint comparing brexanolone vs. placebo (43.9% vs. 42.4%; p=0.8775). Secondary endpoint resulted in similar outcomes consistent with the primary endpoint. There was no increase in serious safety concerns between the two groups.

It is important to note that super-refractory status epilepticus is very tough to treat. This would have been a huge win for the company but does not take away from the overall pipeline. Brexanolone has shown positive data in earlier trials. The sell-off took a massive bite from the share price.

Technical Outlook

Looking at the chart we can see the impact of the failed clinical trial and the sell-off. What is important to note in this chart is the base formation and support line that held in the weeks after. Furthermore, we can see the relative strength index RSI has been steadily climbing. These technical indicators help give a positive outlook on an entry point.

Short interest since September 15 has steadily declined. In the last period there was a reduction of 7.51% in short interest and a whopping reduction of 24.5% when compared to the period ending September 15. The takeaway here is that people are decreasing their short interest in this company. That is a positive sign that the market expectation of more sell-off is declining. It is not unusual to see high short interest in biotech stocks. The current percent float of the company is 9.55%.

Pipeline Updates

Brexanolone is being studied for Postpartum Depression PPD. This includes a multicenter trial for severe PPD patients that are currently in Phase 3, and the other trial is assessing patients with moderate PPD. These together are known as the Hummingbird study. Top-line data readouts for both of these is expected in 4Q 2017.

Postpartum depression impacts approximately 14% or 1 out of 7 women

The large numbers that are affected is a sad reality of PPD. This is not a picture of a woman with limited resources that dips into depression. It can impact anyone affluent or not.

Phase 2 results of brexanolone in PPD were published with positive results. Women were randomly assigned and the brexanolone group showed a mean reduction in HAM-D total score from the baseline. The results showed a statistical significance over placebo. Women with severe PPD had clinically meaningful reduction in HAM-D total score when compared with placebo. Overall clinical findings lead me to believe that brexanolone is a viable potential treatment for PPD. The efficacy and safety in this indication look positive and suggest that additional data will be in line.

SAGE-217 is being studied in four phase 2 trials for major depressive disorder MDD, postpartum depression, Parkinson's disease, and essential tremor.

The company did report early positive results on open-label data in Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. This will allow them to further the research in this space.

Near Term Catalysts

Clinical updates will serve as major short term catalysts for the company. Data updates on the Hummingbird study, Phase 2 of SAGE-217 in MDD, Part C of Phase 2 trial of SAGE-217 in essential tremor are all expected by year end 2017. These trials represent a number of target goals that have a reasonable chance of success. Positive data would send shares higher.

Company-Specific Risk

Careful consideration should be given to risk factors. Company is highly dependent on the outcome of its pipeline. The company has no drugs for sale and may never successfully develop or market any products. Expected time tables for clinical trials cannot be guaranteed. There is no certainty the company will be able to successfully develop and obtain regulatory approval. Share price would be negatively impacted in the event of clinical trial failure. Upon favorable approval the company could be challenged in manufacturing or marketing. Despite the company expectation that existing cash would be sufficient until mid-2018, there could be further need for capital. The sale of additional equity would dilute share value. This is a young biotech company and may face unforeseen complications.

Conclusion

After the sell-off from September, the stock price has leveled off and the technical indicators have strengthened. This represents a good entry point ahead of the short term catalysts. Positive data readouts should take the stock price to new 52 week highs. I do expect the company will announce share dilutions after clinical data to replenish their cash holdings. In my analysis this company has excellent long term outlook. The PPD market is huge and a score there would be a home run. $100 price target with 3 month outlook based on positive catalysts.

Recommendation: BUY

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAGE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: New position initiated Nov 6