Activision Blizzard: Long-Term Bullish

Strong stock performance, accelerating declines in mobile and lack of 2018 pipeline should weigh on the stock in the near term.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings on November 2nd after the close. While Q3 results were strong, the stock rallied over 70% YTD which reflects increasingly difficult to achieve near-term expectations. In this article, I will analyze the quarter and layout why I am cautious of the stock in the near term, but remain bullish over the longer-run. In my view ATVI is currently unattractive for investors with a short-term time horizon (1 year or less) but patient investors should be well rewarded over the longer run.

Q3 Analysis

Q3 revenues was $1.90B, +16.7% y/y, well above consensus estimates of $1.74B. This is a solid 9% beat, with all three core segments beating consensus. The Activision segment revenue came in at $759M, +101.3%, vs. $690M consensus. Blizzard revenue was $531M, down 27% y/y, vs. $508M consensus. King revenue came in at $528M, +15.0% y/y, vs. $483M consensus.

Profitability was also better than expected. Gross income was $1.31B vs. $1.22B consensus, however gross margins was 68.8% vs. 70.2% consensus, so gross income growth did not keep pace with revenue. Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit was $625M vs. $546M consensus, with better than expected margins of 32.9% vs. 31.4% consensus. Non-GAAP ES beat consensus by $0.10 at $0.60 per share.

Activision’s growth was driven by the launch of Destiny 2 as well as strong Black Ops III engagement and content. Call of Duty posted record Q3 monthly active users (MAU), which in my view is bullish for the recently released Call of Duty WWII. Total MAU for the segment increased 4% sequentially and 7% y/y.

Blizzard MAU was 42M, a record Q3 number, driven by a steady stream of content, features and service updates. The record MAU is particularly impressive given there were no new full game releases. Management noted that Overwatch now has 35M registered players (that is up from 30M in 1Q17) and that Hearth also grew MAU y/y. Strong engagement as measured by MAUs drove the better than expected revenue declines (WoW being a big franchise that is long in the tooth).

King’s ARPU growth accelerated to +55% from +29% last quarter, but MAU’s decline also accelerated to -26%. Pay penetration improved for Candy Crush driven by more frequent live updates through the quarter. While Wall Street cheered the better profitability, I am concerned as MAU has declined for 6 consecutive quarters. While I like the better ARPU, in my view, a healthy video game ecosystem requires strong MAUs. In my view, MAU is an leading indicators whereas ARPU growth cannot be sustainable without a stable or growing user base. It is relatively easy to squeeze out more golden eggs, but investors ought to be concerned with the golden goose’s long-term health.

Near-term cautious

While Q3 was strong and FY revenue guidance increased by 4% and EPS increased by 8%, the Q4 revenue guidance was 6% below consensus, while Q4 EPS guidance of $0.82 also missed consensus by $0.07. This is surprising given the record Call of Duty MAU and November 3rd launch of Call of Duty WWII. Traders who were expecting a strong Q4 guide walked away disappointed.

At the recent Blizzcon, ATVI confirmed an expected WoW expansion next year but did not announce any new full releases for 2018. If ATVI has no new game releases in 2018, and I have not seen evidence of anything in the pipeline next year, 2018 is setting up to be a relatively uneventful year.

Importantly, ATVI already rallied over 70% YTD and recent events including the weak Q4 guide and what looks like an uneventful 2018 does not add any new fuel to the fire. Consensus estimates remains high with 2018 EPS at $2.54, a 15% y/y increase, while the stock trades at 43x ttm EPS, near its all time high.

Long Term Bullish



If you can stomach the potential near-term volatility, ATVI is still a solid investment in my view. In my experience talking to other market participants, most investors continue to underestimate ATVI's unique value proposition and long runway of growth, driven by multiple tailwinds that could last over a decade or more.

The most important thing to know about ATVI is that it has 384M highly engaged users that average over 50 minutes of game play a day, a mile stone that was hit this quarter. For older, ex-gamer who could not imagine that any game can be more addictive than StarCraft, newer generations of games are in fact increasingly addictive as both MAU and time spent continue to grow for ATVI. In fact, ATVI’s user engagement is now on par with Facebook (FB), which speaks to the power of its product offering.

Furthermore, ATVI stands to benefit from the shift from retail game purchases to digital downloads. I’m not concerned with quarterly fluctuations as I am confident that retail purchases will die out over the years as technologies improve (storage, bandwidth, etc.) and as retail locations shrink. ATVI makes $10 in extra profit per downloaded games vs. retail purchases, so this is a significant profitability lever going forward. Depending on the game, ATVI's digital mix is currently at between 20% to 40%, and increasing by 5% points a year. At this rate, ATVI stands to benefit from the shift to digital for at least another decade.

I am also very bullish on esports as I believe that we are in a very early innings of this industry. Live video competition is the fastest growing sport in the world and despite only becoming popular over the last couple of years, is drawing more viewers than the NBA. Many esports leagues are being established and big money is just beginning to figure out how to monetize its rise. In its Q3 earnings call, ATVI said that "2018 will be the first year that esports becomes even more broad in its appeal" with the launch of the Overwatch League in January 2018.

Lastly, while I’m near-term cautious on ATVI’s mobile gaming (accelerating decline in Candy Crush MAU), I am confident that we are still in the very early innings of mobile gaming. While game consoles have been in the market for around half a century, investors need to keep in mind that the iPhone is only 10 years old (the first iPhone launched in 2007). Over time, it is my view that more companies will “figure it out” as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) already has in mobile gaming, and not unlike ATVI, Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) figuring out how to monetize console gaming.

Give these multiple, long-term growth drivers, ATVI will likely generate tremendous value over the long run. Thus, for long-term patient investors, ATVI still strikes me as an relatively attractive investment.

