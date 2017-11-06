Why Defense Investors Should Consider Boeing

Moreover, the stock still trades at an attractive valuation compared to competitors in this industry.

Back in my last article on Boeing (BA), I argued that while the stock has had a good run recently, the company would need to see significant earnings growth going forward to sustain this. The purpose of this article is twofold:

Revise my prior view and argue that in the case of continued free cash flow growth for Boeing, the company could still have roughly 70% upside over the next five years. Make the case that even with the rally in other defense stocks, Boeing still remains a great pick among them.

Free Cash Flow Per Share

Let's compare Boeing with its competitors in the defense industry on a free cash flow basis.

1-Year Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth

5-Year Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth

Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio

We see that Boeing has shown the highest growth in free cash flow among defence competitors on a 1-year basis, and while Lockheed Martin (LMT) has shown the highest growth over the past five years, that of Boeing has still been impressive with an overall growth of just under 140%.

Moreover, Boeing trades at among the lowest price to free cash flow ratio among its peers. Assuming that free cash flow per share grows at 25% annually on a five-year basis - in line with the previous trend - then here is what Boeing's potential valuation would look like according to a discounted cash flow model. I am using a 7% discount rate in this instance - as a measure of the minimum return I would require per year to invest in Boeing.

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 25% free cash flow growth 18.25 22.81 28.52 35.64 44.56 7% discount rate 17.06 19.93 23.28 27.19 31.77

Assuming Boeing witnessed the above rates of growth, here is what the stock's eventual return could look like over the next five years:

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 14.52 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF per share (Target Price in Year 5) 461.27 Upside from current price of $265.22 73.92% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 14.78%

When looking at price alone, we see that Boeing has already rallied by 277% in the past five years:

In this regard, a further rally by 74% to $461 is not unrealistic. Now, the flip side is that growth to the tune of at least 15% per year in free cash flow needs to continue for Boeing to see growth - e.g. if growth in free cash flow per share was 15% per annum instead of 25%, then upside would be to $330 which would represent just under 5% return per annum.

Why I See Little Risk of Downside

Boeing's spike from 2016 onwards is no coincidence. Since this company has a significant stake in the defense industry, it stands to reason that Boeing has been seeing rising investor interest as defense stocks continue to do well due to rising geopolitical tensions.

When it comes to the commercial airline industry itself, while orders continue to remain healthy - with Singapore Airlines the latest to sign a $13.8 billion order with Boeing for 39 aircraft - a large reason for the rise in growth has been bullishness on the defense sector.

The question is whether this growth trajectory is set to continue, and whether in fact the forecasts I made above are ultimately based on continued growth across Boeing's business segments in the future.

When we look at performance on a nine-month basis, we see that while all three of Boeing's business segments have shown an increase in operating margin, revenues for Defense, Space and Security have seen a significant decline:

Commercial Airplanes

Defense, Space and Security

Global Services

In this regard, there is still a risk that growth could be revised lower if declines in revenues start eating into operating margin. Indeed, since the last couple of years have been a boon for the commercial airline and defense industries, there is a risk that growth could be revised downwards.

However, even if this were to be the case - this would have an impact on Boeing's competitors as well. Moreover, given Boeing's track record, I do not see free cash flow growth going below 15% on a yearly basis, which at the very least would still see the company return just over 5% per year. While there's little doubt that Boeing's growth might take a breather over the next five years, I see little risk of downside based on a free cash flow valuation.

Conclusion

To conclude, I see Boeing as a company that is set for continued growth in free cash flow assuming ongoing performance among the commercial airline and defense industries. Based on the current valuation, Boeing still has strong exposure to the defense sector while offering the additional benefit of being diversified in the case of a downturn in this sector. In this regard, I see Boeing as a company worth serious consideration for investors looking to get in on the defense sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.