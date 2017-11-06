25 Dividend Increases: October 30-November 3, 2017 (Part 1: Energy, Financials, And Real Estate Sectors)

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential. Recently, 25 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation (SE). With operations in the United States and Canada, SEP is engaged in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas.



On Wednesday, November 1, SEP increased its quarterly distribution to 72.63¢ per unit, an increase of 1.75%. The first payment will be on November 29 to unitholders of record on November 13. The ex-dividend date is November 10.

• Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Formerly knowns as Tesoro Logistics LP, ANDX is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. ANDX was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.



On November 1, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 98.52¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.46%. All unitholders of record on November 3 will receive the new distribution on November 14.

• Mercury General (MCY)

Founded in 1960 and based in Los Angeles, California, MCY is an insurance holding company that underwrites personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also underwrites homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, and umbrella insurance. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and through direct channels.



MCY will pay a quarterly dividend of 62.5¢ per share, an increase of 0.40% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 28 to shareholders of record on December 14.

• Lincoln National (LNC)

LNC operates insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. LNC was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.



On November 1, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 13.79%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on January 9, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on February 1.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

KW is a global real estate investment and services company. The company owns, operates and invests in real estate, primarily multifamily and commercial properties in the western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. KW was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 11.76%, from 17¢ per share to 19¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is December 28 and the dividend will be paid on January 4 to shareholders of record on December 29.

• BOK Financial (BOKF)

BOKF is a financial holding company founded in 1910 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company offers full-service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. BOKF also provides automated teller machines, Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services.



Recently, BOKF increased its quarterly dividend by 2.27% to 45¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on November 27 to shareholders of record on November 13, with an ex-dividend date of November 10.

• Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

BRX is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. It also owns several such shopping centers through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. BRX was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.



Recently, BRX increased its quarterly dividend from 26¢ per share to 27.5¢ per share, an increase of 5.77%. The dividend is payable on January 16 to shareholders of record on January 4. The stock will trade ex-dividend on January 3.

• Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

ABR is a real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.



Recently, ABR increased its quarterly dividend by 5.56% to 19¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 30 to shareholders of record on November 15. ABR will trade ex-dividend on November 14.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Based in Irvine, California, SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, finances and owns real estate property that it leases to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. SBRA has properties located in New Hampshire, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, and Nebraska, among others.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.65%, from 43¢ per share to 45¢ per share. SBRA will trade ex-dividend on November 14. The dividend is payable on November 30, to shareholders of record on November 15.

• American Assets Trust (AAT)

AAT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires and develops high-quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. AAT was founded in 1967 and is based in San Diego, California.



Recently, AAT increased its quarterly dividend by 3.85% to 27¢ per share. The first payment will be on December 21 to shareholders of record on December 7. The ex-dividend date is December 6.

• Stag Industrial (STAG)

Founded on July 21, 2010, and based in Boston, Massachusetts, STAG is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG’s portfolio consists of 257 properties in 36 states with approximately 49 million rentable square feet.



Recently, STAG increased its monthly dividend to 11.833¢ per share, an increase of 0.71% over the prior dividend of 11.75¢ per share. The dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record on January 31.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LNC, SBRA, and AAT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LNC's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LNC in January 2007 would have returned 2.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SBRA's price line is below the stock's normal P/FFO ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SBRA in January 2011 would have returned 7.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AAT's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/FFO ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in AAT in February 2011 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.