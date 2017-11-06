Bank Of America: Don't Get Too Excited

Over the last year, our bullish position in Bank of America Corp. (BAC) has generated some of the strongest returns in our portfolio, as our original call to buy the stock on its drop into the 15 handle is now sitting on capital gains of nearly 83% to date. At the time, the outlook was met with some degree of skepticism, as real questions existed with respect to the banking sector’s ability to generate sustainable earnings growth in an environment marked by low interest rates and strict regulatory reforms after the enactment of Dodd-Frank legislation. Recent breakouts in BAC have been decisive, however, and it is now clear that the negative factors generated by the mortgage crisis have been overcome. Bank of America’s latest earnings report largely confirms the bullish outlook for the stock, and its 1.73% dividend yield is attractive for those building conservative long-term positions. That said, we believe that there are underlying factors that could create headwinds over the next few quarters. Ultimately, we maintain our long position in BAC but suggest that investors wait for pullbacks before entering into new bullish positions in the stock.



Bank of America released its latest earnings figures on Oct. 13th, with the results showing something of a mixed bag. On the positive side of the equation, earnings-per-share of 48 cents modestly beat the market’s consensus estimates of 45 cents per share, even with the sharp declines that were seen in fixed-income trading. The quarterly revenues of $22.08 billion were also better than the $21.98 billion that was expected, as Bank of America posted loan growth of +6%. The numbers in these areas were not quite as impressive as the quarterly performances posted at JPMorgan Chase (JPM), but there are still signs of encouragement here as margins are clearly showing improvement on an annualized basis. Net interest income (a critical metric for the sector) is another factor that investors should continue monitoring, as the report shows BAC generated $11.4 billion for the period. This was a slight beat on the $11.3 billion estimates in consensus surveys (and a modest improvement on the $10.43 billion posted a year earlier).





On balance, these are not bad numbers and the resulting rallies in the stock should not be surprising. But there are still factors that could generate headwinds, and investors will need to take these into account before chasing the latest rallies. The disconnect between the earnings and revenue sides of the equation has become increasingly erratic, and these trends will only be exacerbated by the 22% yearly revenue decline that BAC is seeing in its fixed-income trading businesses. The market as a whole continues to trade at precarious highs and with a questionable new installment as head of the Federal Reserve, we expect the market to use political disagreements as an excuse to take profits at the highs.

It has been argued that the Chair of the Federal Reserve is second only to the President in terms of its power in the US government, and new selection Jerome Powell has a history that is largely at odds with policy agendas that have been promoted by the Trump administration. All of Powell’s Fed votes were in line with the macro commentaries of Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, and this is something that could guide news headlines in the financial markets over the next few quarters. As an example, Powell strongly opposed legislation from former Congressman Ron Paul to audit the Federal Reserve (and increase transparency at the central bank). Markets also expect Powell to maintain the status quo in the normalization of US interest rate policy. But there are still looming questions here and if there are tensions between the Fed and the executive branch, we expect stocks like BAC to meet some of the heaviest selling pressure. If you are focused on dividends, you will be paid to wait during these periods, as Bank of America’s healthy dividend payout ratio of 26.7% suggests that any negative surprises in these areas will be unlikely. This all points to buy-on-dips strategies for those looking to enter into BAC positions from the long side.

All of the latest activity in BAC has been strong enough to make many investors forget about the sluggish sideways trading period that was actually in place for most of this year. The recent breakout above the resistance zone at 25 suggests that the jury is in and that the verdict is decidedly bullish. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index remain in overbought territory, however, and this suggests that another period of consolidation will need to be seen before we can expect additional runs higher. The 200-day exponential moving average has proven to be reliable price support on a number of different occasions, and we expect that these trends are likely to continue. With this in mind, dividend investors who are not yet long BAC should consider waiting for a drop back toward 25.80 (at least) before establishing new buy positions.





