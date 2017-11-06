25 Dividend Increases: October 30-November 3, 2017 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

In the last week, 25 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

This past week, 25 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. Part 1 presented dividend increases from the Energy, Financials, and Real Estate sectors. Part to presents dividend increases from the remaining sectors.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Starbucks (SBUX)

SBUX is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The company and roasts and sells coffees, and other beverages and fresh food items, through company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels. SBUX was founded in 1985 and is based in Seattle, Washington.



The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 20.00% to 30¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 16. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 15.

• Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

EL manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in more than 150 countries under various brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Tommy Hilfiger, La Mer, and Michael Kors. EL was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.



On November 1, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 34¢ per share to 38¢ per share, an increase of 11.76%. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.

• Motorola Solutions (MSI)

MSI provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. MSI was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.



The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 10.64% to 52¢ per share. The dividend is payable on January 12 to shareholders of record on December 15. MSI will trade ex-dividend on December 14.

• KAR Auction Services (KAR)

KAR provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company provides support, technology, and logistics for the used vehicle industry. KAR is comprised of ADESA, Inc, Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc, Automotive Finance Corporation, and additional business units. KAR was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.



On Tuesday, October 31, KAR increased its quarterly dividend to 35¢ per share, an increase of 9.38%. The dividend is payable on January 5 to shareholders of record on December 20. The ex-dividend date is December 19.

• Aircastle (AYR)

AYR, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets, including debt investments secured by commercial jet aircraft. Its portfolio includes passenger narrow-body aircrafts, passenger wide-body aircrafts and freighter aircrafts. AYR was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.



Recently, AYR increased its quarterly dividend to 28¢ per share, an increase of 7.69% over the prior dividend of 26¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record on November 30. AYR will trade ex-dividend on November 29.

• Vectren (VVC)

Incorporated in 1999 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, VVC is an energy holding company that provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other contract customers. VVC also is involved in non-regulated activities, including energy marketing, fiber-optic based communication services, and utility-related services.



The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 7.14% to 45¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 15. The ex-dividend date will be November 14.

• DTE Energy (DTE)

Founded in 1995, DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The company’s operating units serve customers in Michigan and include an electric utility and a natural gas utility. DTE’s non-utility energy businesses are focused on natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, power and industrial projects, and energy marketing and trading.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 88.25¢ per share, an increase of 6.97% over the prior quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on January 15 to shareholders of record on December 18. The ex-dividend date is December 15.

• Black Hills (BKH)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, BKH is a diversified energy company with operations in the United States. BKH's regulated utilities segments provide electricity to customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana; and natural gas to customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.



On November 3, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 44.5¢ per share to 47.5¢ per share, an increase of 6.74%. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 17. BKH will trade ex-dividend on November 16.

• Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.



The board of directors of CCOI has declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.35% above the prior dividend of 46¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 4 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17.

• Cedar Fair (FUN)

FUN owns and operates amusement parks, water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point on Lake Erie; Kings Island near Cincinnati; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles; and California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California. FUN was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.



The company declared a quarterly distribution of 89¢ per unit, an increase of 4.09% over the prior quarterly distribution. The quarterly distribution will be paid on December 4 to unitholders of record on November 17. The ex-dividend date is November 16.

• Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Founded in 2004 and based in New York, New York, MIC owns, operates, and invests in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses primarily in the United States. MIC’s businesses provide services to other businesses and individuals, generating sustainable, stable, and growing cash flows over the long term.



Recently, MIC increased its quarterly dividend by 2.90% to $1.42 per share. The new dividend is payable on November 16 to shareholders of record on November 13, with an ex-dividend date of November 10.

• MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKSI is a global provider of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. MKSI was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.



The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.86% to 18¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on December 8 to shareholders of record on November 27. The ex-dividend date is November 24.

• J2 Global (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to business of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of Web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 2.60% to 39.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 5 to shareholders of record on November 17. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 16.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

SWM is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The company has two operating product line segments. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers. The Advanced Materials and Structures segment produces resin-based plastic netting. SWM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share, an increase of 2.38% over the prior quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is November 30 and the dividend will be paid on December 22 to shareholders of record on December 1.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, EL, VVC, and JCOM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

EL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in EL in January 2007 would have returned 18.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VVC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in VVC in January 2007 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JCOM's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in JCOM in January 2007 would have returned 10.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.