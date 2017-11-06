Replacing LIBOR

You can't hide your lyin' eyes. And your smile is a thin disguise. I thought by now you'd realize. There ain't no way to hide your lyin’ eyes.

-- The Eagles.

This is the latest in my series here on Seeking Alpha, searching for a credible replacement for LIBOR (the London inter-bank offer rate.) The problem: some $80 trillion in assets globally are priced using LIBOR, a flight of the imagination concocted through an elaborate procedure forced by the Bank of England upon 18 “reluctant” global bankers. These poor individuals are being coerced by the Bank of England to produce an imaginary interest rate on a nonexistent bank liability every business day. The only certain property of LIBOR is that it will be higher than the cost of wholesale bank money it is designed to represent. I explain how and why in “Our Sick Money Markets. The Myth Of LIBOR.”

Why?

In my last instalment, “'Fixing' LIBOR: Derivatives Fratricide”, I listed some great reasons for dumping LIBOR, on one hand; and replacing it through action of the private sector, rather than through committees of regulator/megabank poohbahs, on the other.

LIBOR is fratricide . The most recent installment in the litany of multi-billion dollar legal settlements based on alleged misdeeds in the LIBOR market was brought by HSBC’s debtholders, against HSBC management. LIBOR dealing favors bank management and equity-holders over bank debtholders, claims the suit.

. The most recent installment in the litany of multi-billion dollar legal settlements based on alleged misdeeds in the LIBOR market was brought by HSBC’s debtholders, against HSBC management. LIBOR dealing favors bank management and equity-holders over bank debtholders, claims the suit. LIBOR replacement is in the wrong hands. The Grand Poohbahs of banking, the bloated dealer Banks [Citibank (C), Goldman Sachs (GS) – the other usual suspects], and the bank regulators (the Bank of England in the UK, The Fed in the US, and The Bank of Japan), have jointly and severally proposed several non-starters to replace LIBOR. This regulator/big bank cabal is going to fail thrice: First by preserving the banks’ stranglehold on the price of money, assuring that interest costs exceed the cost of banking funds they supposedly represent; Second, by simply failing to provide financial instruments that meet the needs of non-megabank borrowers; Third, horrifically, by inattention to the impact of their choice on financial stability.

LIBOR prices a non-negotiable instrument. The banks maintain their market domination by offering only time deposits, preventing deposit buyers from selling the deposits they acquire. This multiplies the quantity of deposits necessary to finance a given amount of credit many-fold. It also places a few large banks firmly in control of market issuance. Finally, it eliminates any secondary or exchange trading.

What is the LIBOR replacement? What isn’t it?

A successful LIBOR replacement requires several characteristics not possessed by any instruments proposed by banking poohbahs.

Security. The proposed market would price an asset, not an index. Transactions and settlement prices would be determined by market participants’ bids and offers, not by staffer guesses as is LIBOR. There would be a stock-and-futures standard price at the market close.

The proposed market would price an asset, not an index. Transactions and settlement prices would be determined by market participants’ bids and offers, not by staffer guesses as is LIBOR. There would be a stock-and-futures standard price at the market close. Exchange or platform traded, not OTC. Transactions could be matched by an electronic platform or exchange. A futures-style cash settlement process – including a central clearing house, symmetric treatment of long and short, offset (a sale cancels a purchase) – all would minimize counterparty risk.

Transactions could be matched by an electronic platform or exchange. A futures-style cash settlement process – including a central clearing house, symmetric treatment of long and short, offset (a sale cancels a purchase) – all would minimize counterparty risk. Structure. The magic that converts the troubled overnight maturity, OTC, proposals of the poohbahs to a plain vanilla three- or six-month negotiable certificate of deposit, in the desirable $1 million round lots, is a sort of collection of reverse money market funds. Imagine a three-month synthetic CD for Bank X. The custodian bank acquires raw material – the bank’s commercial paper exceeding some multiple of $1 million. The designated custodian or custodians then create a shell corporation with this commercial paper on the asset side. On the liability side would be synthetic Bank X CDs and equities. The equity share of the balance sheet would be sufficient to cover the minimal credit risk of the commercial paper, and the commercial paper’s more substantial interest rate risk, resulting from the maturity mismatch of assets and liabilities. As with any securitized asset, the profits to the custodian stem from the greater value of the synthetic CDs compared to the commercial paper.

The magic that converts the troubled overnight maturity, OTC, proposals of the poohbahs to a plain vanilla three- or six-month negotiable certificate of deposit, in the desirable $1 million round lots, is a sort of collection of reverse money market funds. Imagine a three-month synthetic CD for Bank X. The custodian bank acquires raw material – the bank’s commercial paper exceeding some multiple of $1 million. The designated custodian or custodians then create a shell corporation with this commercial paper on the asset side. On the liability side would be synthetic Bank X CDs and equities. The equity share of the balance sheet would be sufficient to cover the minimal credit risk of the commercial paper, and the commercial paper’s more substantial interest rate risk, resulting from the maturity mismatch of assets and liabilities. As with any securitized asset, the profits to the custodian stem from the greater value of the synthetic CDs compared to the commercial paper. Negotiability. Once-removed from the issuance of Bank X, but still reflecting its credit risk, these newly minted CDs could be listed by the custodian to trade at market yields through the HFT’s trading platforms.

Once-removed from the issuance of Bank X, but still reflecting its credit risk, these newly minted CDs could be listed by the custodian to trade at market yields through the HFT’s trading platforms. Liquidity. The joint administrators of the trading of synthetic CDs could take their cues from Treasury’s management of its debt, and from futures exchange management of their markets. Both trading venues feature a very liquid pre-settlement market (the when-issued market for Treasuries; ordinary pre-settlement trading for futures).

Who?

The article described the appropriate protagonists – firms that logically could replace LIBOR. There are two types of firms that would have roles to play: First, the second-tier banks that provide custodian services, the managers of funds [primarily Bank of New York Mellon (BK), and State Street (STT)]. Second, the collection dubbed “the wolves,” smaller providers of electronic trading platforms that have already revolutionized the trading of common shares and foreign exchange. The wolves include XTX and Virtu, but there are many.

Winners and Losers.

Everybody wins but the poohbahs.

Retail investors. With synthetic CDs exchange-traded, and margined as Eurodollar futures are margined, retail investors would have the same market access to synthetic CDs that they have for Eurodollar futures.

With synthetic CDs exchange-traded, and margined as Eurodollar futures are margined, retail investors would have the same market access to synthetic CDs that they have for Eurodollar futures. Financial futures exchanges. CME Group (CME) must be living in silent terror over the coming demise of LIBOR. E$ futures are CME’s most successful suite of contracts by far. Although the exchange has already listed contracts in the rates proposed by the poohbahs, these new markets are going nowhere. Here is an alternative that has all the attractive characteristics of E$ futures and more besides. (The salient terms of a futures contract that makes maximum use of the market efficiencies created by this new instrument will be detailed in an article to follow.)

CME Group (CME) must be living in silent terror over the coming demise of LIBOR. E$ futures are CME’s most successful suite of contracts by far. Although the exchange has already listed contracts in the rates proposed by the poohbahs, these new markets are going nowhere. Here is an alternative that has all the attractive characteristics of E$ futures and more besides. (The salient terms of a futures contract that makes maximum use of the market efficiencies created by this new instrument will be detailed in an article to follow.) Bank regulators. Those regulators not coopted by the megabanks will see that replacing the LIBOR flight of fancy with an exchange-traded, tangible, financial asset will provide two enhancements to the stability of the banking system. First, in a crisis, the new bank-custodian-managed synthetic CD factories would continue to demand commercial paper from stressed banks, and would price this paper at a level reflective of each bank’s market perception, providing regulators with the ability to take the market’s temperature before they jump into the resolution process in a crisis. Second, these synthetic CDs would reduce the megabanks’ current extreme asset/liability maturity mismatch.

Those regulators not coopted by the megabanks will see that replacing the LIBOR flight of fancy with an exchange-traded, tangible, financial asset will provide two enhancements to the stability of the banking system. First, in a crisis, the new bank-custodian-managed synthetic CD factories would continue to demand commercial paper from stressed banks, and would price this paper at a level reflective of each bank’s market perception, providing regulators with the ability to take the market’s temperature before they jump into the resolution process in a crisis. Second, these synthetic CDs would reduce the megabanks’ current extreme asset/liability maturity mismatch. The borrowing public. Coupled with the adjustments to E$ futures, the new market-determined rate, a market measure of the banks’ wholesale cost of funds, that will become the standard for pricing of the $80 trillion in mortgages, student loans, and municipal debt will be available. It will no longer be imaginary, and it will be substantially lower.

We can expect the megabanks to fight these proposals tooth and nail.