Hercules Capital, Inc.: This 9.3% Yielding BDC Remains A Strong Buy

Hercules Capital has covered its dividend with NII and DNOI in the last nine quarters, on average, suggesting that the BDC can at least maintain its dividend run-rate.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is a Strong Buy, in my opinion. The tech-focused business development company reported solid third quarter earnings and continues to cover its dividend with distributable net operating income. Further, the BDC has positive interest rate sensitivity, which could potentially result in a dividend hike. Lastly, there is no longer uncertainty regarding the company's initial proposal to change its management and compensation structure.

Hercules Capital shocked shareholders earlier this year when it announced a special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hercules Capital's external adviser Hamilton Advisers LLC which triggered a huge sell-off in the stock at the time. The idea: Changing Hercules Capital's management and compensation structure to an external model. The BDC later withdrew its proposal of a new investment management structure after investors voiced their concerns. In the third quarter earnings release, Hercules Capital's management made clear that the externalization strategy is no longer a valid alternative for the company. As per the press release:

The Company has decided to suspend its review of alternative investment management structures and will remain an internally managed business development company for the foreseeable future.

Uncertainty regarding the BDC's future management and compensation structure is no longer weighing on Hercules Capital's shares, which surged 7.6 percent on Friday.

NII Upside And Potential Dividend Raise

The single biggest reason to consider Hercules Capital remains the BDC's positive interest rate sensitivity that results from its large floating-rate loan portfolio. So far, Hercules Capital pays shareholders a $0.31/share quarterly cash dividend, and it has done so for a while. However, higher interest rates could be a catalyst for a higher cash dividend due to the company's variable-rate investment portfolio. Management expects that 25 basis point increase in interest rates will translate into $0.03/share higher net interest income annually.

Dividend Coverage

Hercules Capital has not the best dividend coverage stats, but they are good enough to suggest that the company can continue to pay a stable dividend rate of $0.31/share. Hercules Capital has pulled in an average of $0.32/share in net investment income and an average of $0.34/share in distributable net operating income in the last nine quarters, meaning the BDC has covered its payout, on average, with both NII and DNOI.

Here's the updated dividend coverage chart including Q3-2017 financials.

Valuation

Despite the surge in price last week, Hercules Capital's shares are far from being overpriced. Hercules Capital's dividend stream costs income investors 11.6x Q3-2017 run-rate NII and 1.34x book value.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is no longer pursuing an externalization strategy which is good news for shareholders. The stock market cheered the announcement last week as evidenced by Hercules Capital's surging stock price. In addition, Hercules Capital continues to exhibit good enough dividend coverage stats, which suggests that the current dividend run-rate is sustainable. Importantly, Hercules Capital could raise its dividend payout in a rising rate environment, thanks to its variable-rate loan investment portfolio. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

