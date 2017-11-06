Starbucks: Why It Isn't Going Higher

Photo credit

Starbucks (SBUX) continues to be one of the biggest consumer names in the world. The company is approaching a massive 30k store count and remains tremendously successful. But those things haven't been enough in the past couple of years to get the stock moving to the upside, as you can see below. I was once a Starbucks bull but have pulled back in the past few quarters as the company faces growth problems that contradict its lofty valuation. The Q4 report had some interesting news in it but I'm not convinced just yet and think the stock has some more time where it will just go sideways.

This is what I'm referencing above; the two-year chart for SBUX just has lots of bouncing around but no actual progress, which is somewhat amazing considering the multi-year run the company had prior to this consolidation. However, growth has slowed materially and given the valuation, it is difficult to justify further rallies. The result is what you see above and to be honest, the picture is so fuzzy and muddled right now, I don't see anything but continued bouncing around moving forward. No trend exists and hasn't for years, so until one does, the stock shall remain range bound.

But what about the quarter? My lack of bullishness in the past couple of years on SBUX has had to do with two things. First, comp sales have slowed way down and second, margin growth has all but stopped. Those two things were both gargantuan drivers of EPS growth in the past few years and the combination was the principal reason why the stock continued to fly higher. But with both of those removed, there isn't a lot left for SBUX to hang its hat on and that is why the stock hasn't moved higher. To be clear, I'm not bearish on Starbucks; I'm just no longer bullish.

Global comps were up 2% in Q4 but Starbucks reckons they'd have been up 3% without the hurricanes that impacted the US during the quarter. That's fine but either way, these comp numbers are still a shadow of their former selves and while I've been harping on Starbucks' inability to grow traffic for a while, the case is still as relevant now as ever. The global comp number was due to a 2% increase in average ticket and a 1% gain in traffic, but keep in mind that comps used to regularly be in the mid-single digit range and indeed, long term guidance from management suggests it will be again. However, it has been quite some time since SBUX was able to consistently produce that kind of growth, the product of much slower traffic that has been around flat for many quarters in a row now. I've been concerned principally by Starbucks' inability to boost traffic because that is the single biggest component for a restaurant in determining long term success; if people aren't showing up, nothing else matters. Of course, Starbucks doesn't have the problem of people not showing up but it has been a long time since it has appreciably increased its rate of traffic and I remain concerned for its long term growth prospects. After all, pricing cannot do it all on its own.

Margins were down in Q4, although the full year saw margins basically flat against 2016. Q4 operating margins were negatively impacted by a mix shift towards food - something Starbucks has been pushing of late - and other costs related to relating to restructuring and impairments. The problem is that despite the fact that comps are growing due to higher average ticket prices, operating margins seem to have plateaued in the 20% area. That's a terrific level of margins so I'm not disparaging Starbucks in any way, but in terms of being able to produce growth from that level, I just haven't seen it. That presents a problem - just like comp sales - because Starbucks is already so efficient that further gains are going to be tricky to say the least. We've had basically two years of this now and I honestly don't see any catalysts for higher margins. That doesn't mean it won't happen, but it sure does look like an uphill slog from here.

Management guided for at least 12% EPS growth long term, the product of comps, new stores and share buybacks. Analysts are slightly more bullish than that at 14% but we are in the ballpark here and to be fair, management provided a floor, not a target. The stock is going for 24 times next year's earnings, so it is about two times what management provided as the EPS growth target. Actual growth should put the PEG around 1.8 or something like that, so it isn't like Starbucks is tremendously expensive, but it isn't cheap, either. I continue to think the stock is about fairly priced, as I have for several quarters now, given that growth has slowed unequivocally and Starbucks is entering a new phase of life where it is focusing more and more on capital returns. As that transformation takes place, the multiple is probably going to compress a bit over the longer term because the scale of this company is already so huge that continuing to grow at blistering rates is going to be very difficult.

In other words, Starbucks' new focus on capital returns is interesting and telling in that it shows management is open to the idea that the company is maturing. This is what happens when growth companies grow up; they being to focus on capital returns. Starbucks has certainly grown up and I'm honestly astounded it has been producing even the growth that it has over the past couple of years; this chain has nearly 30k outlets, which puts it in very select company worldwide. But I still think the stock is too expensive to buy here as the multiple is already pretty pricey given what the company's been able to do with growth recently, so I'll remain on the sidelines. I don't see anything that makes me think a breakout is imminent, so it looks to me like Starbucks is going to remain range bound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.