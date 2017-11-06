EUR/USD: When Will The 1.15 Mark Be Breached?

If the Fed reiterates their view of a three more rate hikes in 2018 at December’s meeting, the market will have to adapt its expectations.

Market is pricing just one more rate hike in 2018 versus the Fed’s estimates of three more rate increases.

The EUR/USD has recently broken through the important support level of around 1.165 which paves the way for further decline from the perspective of a technical analysis. The fundamental picture also implies further dollar appreciation whereas the EUR/USD should have no problem breaching the 1.15 mark by the year end, in my view.

The Fed maintained their monetary policy course unchanged at November’s meeting. That said, the FOMC confirmed the fed funds target range at 1.00%-1.25% while proceeding with the balance sheet normalization program started in September.

However, the Fed sounded a bit more optimistic when describing the current growth outlook. In detail, the Fed stated that “economic activity has been rising solidly despite hurricane-related disruptions” while September's statement described growth as modestly rising. Furthermore, the Fed acknowledged strong labor market and expressed optimism regarding future inflation movements.

Meanwhile, the US labor market quickly recovered from hurricane effects that pressured job creation in September. US nonfarm payrolls increased by 261k in October while revisions to previous data added a further 90k jobs. The unemployment rate fell to a 17-year low of 4.1% which is below the Fed’s estimated 2017 unemployment rate of 4.3%.

Chart 1: Unemployment movement

Source: Federal reserve bank of St. Louise

Furthermore, in spite of the devastating hurricanes the US economy managed to increase by 3.0% in the third quarter (versus 2.6% consensus expectations). Capital expenditures recorded further acceleration and business confidence is high which bodes well for productivity gains in the future. All in all, further labor market strengthening combined with the above potential growth rate suggests that wages will have to increase sooner or later and thus boost still subdued inflation. Also, the Republicans presented their bill for the tax reform last week that should provide an additional impulse for the US economy in the forthcoming period.

Chart 2: GDP data

Source: Federal reserve bank of St. Louise

In such circumstances the Fed remains on track to deliver the next rate hike in December and plans to deliver three more rate hikes through the course of 2018. However, the market remains skeptical and the Fed funds futures are pricing in expectations for one rate hike of 25bp in December and just one more rate hike of 25bp through the course of 2018. At some point, the market will have to adjust its expectations. The meeting in December will be followed by press conference and projections update. If the Fed only confirms their current take on future monetary policy, the USD should have no problems breaching the 1.15 level.

While the ECB announced cutting the volume of purchases from €60bn to €30bn, they still extended the bond purchase program by at least nine months to September 2018. Furthermore, Draghi clearly stated that the eurozone economic recovery is far from self-sustaining and therefore reinforced expectations of a relaxed monetary policy stance. Also, the ECB stated that the interest rates can be expected to stay around currently low levels for a long time. In such circumstances and bearing in mind ongoing political tensions (Spain, Italy) it is unlikely that we will see sustainable euro appreciation in the near term.

