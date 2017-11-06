Examining AMD Bear Logic

Much credence is given to the bearish argument against AMD (AMD). However, we’re not convinced that recent commentary offers enough evidence to suggest further deterioration in valuation/business fundamentals. Notwithstanding, we spend the time in this article to discuss some of the bearish arguments from both the sell-side and investment community.

Clearly, we spend some time refuting some of the bearish thesis, though we acknowledge that there are risks to buying AMD, we think risk/reward on balance favors bulls over bears.

Gaming/mining revenue myth

In the past year, much criticism has been built into the stock valuation. This starts with the discussion of graphic revenue contribution next fiscal year. Joseph Moore (quoted below) from Morgan Stanley expects flat y/y growth comps:

Flat gaming graphics (est 21% of sales): We expect the total gaming portion of the graphics business to be flat at best next year, reflecting high single digit industry growth, but low traction for AMD's new Vega product, competition from NVIDIA's new Volta products.

The gaming portion of AMD’s business was driven by ETH contract mining, which is more energy intensive given the usage of PoW (proof of work) algorithms, which may reduce aggregate demand. However, upon researching and reviewing white papers of other promising ICOs (initial coin offerings), there’s room for expansion via alternate coins that are compute/graphics intensive like Golem Network Token or GNT.

So even with ETH contract mining taking a backseat in Q1’18, we shouldn’t be too eager to discount a mining boom in some of the other coin categories. As such, we’re not reducing our estimates on revenue/earnings based on GPU channel reductions pertaining to blockchain mining.

Source: Morgan Stanley

While AMD’s high-end cards are sold to enthusiast gamers, we shouldn’t be too skeptical of AMD’s ability to compete for wallet share, as we’ve been consecutive quarters of GPU share gain from Nvidia (NVDA). AMD has a loyal installed base of GPU owners, and this is unlikely to change. As such, we’re anticipating gaming demand to be partially bolstered by GPU refresh, or enthusiast AMD owners looking to upgrade through FY’18.

Sentiment theory valid or… not?

Source: Seeking Alpha

While AMD’s management team has a track record of increasing expectations, it’s not the same as pumping the stock. While aggressive forecasts are made by AMD’s management, one could argue that other companies employ similar techniques. Also, capital return is not a big factor here, but it’s worth noting that Intel and Qualcomm consistently pay dividends, and grow yields too whereas AMD doesn’t offer any capital distribution, with the exception of share buybacks to offset employee option expiration dilution.

AMD does however paint a compelling roadmap and vision for shareholders, which has a way of angering bears when pertaining to historical versus future expectations. The historical growth rate, and the way it has expanded doesn’t suggest deterioration in business fundamentals anytime soon. Keep in mind, long-term investors care about the multi-year trajectory, as opposed to near-term price action. So, the sudden price volume that’s seemingly random could be driven by PR announcements, research report releases, and so forth. The stock is more volatile than many of its counterparts and that’s what deters investors from maintaining a long-only position.

Should we take the latest Fortune report, seriously?

Journalist, Aaron Pressman from Fortune states, “the current condition” of AMD:

Advanced Micro Devices has spent 2017 rolling out its new family of Ryzen chips for desktops and laptops, Epyc chips for servers, and Vega graphics cards. The fruits of several years of crash development under CEO Lisa Su, the new chips were supposed to get AMD back in the game against Intel and regain some of its once significant market share that had been frittered away over the past decade. But with basically all the new products now on the market, AMD’s stock price on Monday sunk as low as $11.07, below where it ended 2016 at $11.34. Monday’s plunge capped a four day, 20% drop since AMD reported earnings.

Huge skip in reasoning between the first and second paragraph. Here’s why: the new products take a while to build into added sales/earnings contributing segments. So, simply releasing new products doesn’t immediately translate to sales/earnings contribution due to the timing of production ramp, and adoption curves that’s dependents on a 5-6 year refresh cycle for tower/notebook PCs.

With all the new AMD products on the market, why hasn’t the stock price reflected the value accumulation from these two areas? It’s because analysts are conservative on product portfolio ramp, which diminishes the pricing gains. Of course, the advantage to diminished analyst expectations? Heightened possibility of earnings/sales beats, which sustains the fundamental argument for why investors should buy and hold.

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking carefully at estimates, the company beats on bottom line (quite frequently). The 90-day EPS trend to current estimates show a pattern of increased FY’18 dil. EPS from $0.30 to $0.36 reflecting a 20% increase in dil. EPS estimates over the span of three months. So, analysts are embedding heightened expectations into their models, but are cautious with ratings. Believe the numbers, but ignore the “opinions” of others seems to apply here.

Final thoughts

AMD remains a compelling investment, and with the stock hovering in the low-teens, accumulating shares makes sense here. AMD has traded in a channel for quite a while now, and it would not surprise us if AMD were to trade closer to $15 by end of year, while bottoming in the low $10 range. Therefore, buying low and selling high in a broad 50% trading range is quite appealing if not attractive. Of course, if AMD is able to maintain business momentum and continue announcing new products, we may see the stock eventually exit the channel formation on price charts.

Notwithstanding the trading opportunity, the biggest opportunity comes from accumulation of shares.

Predicting the price charts on the short-term charts is a fool’s errand, and requires too much maintenance to earn a profit. So, the other alternative is to buy the dip, and hold shares for a more appropriate exit (perhaps 3-years out into the future).

As such, we maintain our positive stance on AMD, and upon reading this article, we’re thinking that many of you will agree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.