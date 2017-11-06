Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Why Adamas Is Soaring

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across sector are below. We also explore the triggers for Adamas Pharmaceuticals' big rally last week.

Insulet gets some love from analysts after a big earnings beat and Neos Therapeutics is exploring 'strategic options' after getting a takeover bid from PDL Biopharma.

Thanks to a nice rally on Friday, the biotech sector managed to post a slight gain in the week just passed. Tax reform efforts have begun in earnest in congress. I think the drug and biotech giants will continue to remain on the sidelines as far a significant acquisitions go until these efforts either bear fruit or die like the attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Either way, 2018 should be a big year for M&A after a sparse year in 2017. The lack of organic growth from the large caps in the sector points to need to replenish pipelines and find new growth engines.

Last week we outlined various buyout scenarios for Neos Therapeutics (NEOS). We were correct in stipulating there was a 95% probability that the company would reject the 'lowball' $10.25 a share cash offer made to it in the previous week by PDL Biopharma (PDLI). PDL had disclosed what was its third offer for the company to put Neos 'in play'.

The stock surged late on Friday as Neos stated it was looking at other strategic options. Cowen & Co. has estimated that the company's ADHD products could eventually see $300 million in peak sales which would be approximately 3% market share in the ADHD space. JP Morgan's Jason Butler who is an equity researcher there, has argued that Neos’ fair value is around $30 per share which equates to approximately three times Cowen's peak sales projections - which is hardly outlandish.

We will be watching how this plays out with interest in the week ahead. Neos is one of the holdings of the model Biotech Forum portfolio. Subscribers who bought the stock when we put in our 'Holding Pen' on March 4th of this year before moving it to our model portfolio soon thereafter are sitting on almost 120% returns as of Friday's close.

So what are we watching in the week ahead in Biotech Land? Two items come to mind.

Today, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) will find out if its sNDA for its compound Auryxia for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in non-dialysis dependent CKD patients is approved by the FDA. The stock rallied over 10% on Friday partly on hopes for approval. There was a bullish article on Keryx and the likely chances of this sNDA approval two weeks ago by another SA contributor.

Of course, the big event next week will be on Friday. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) hepatitis B vaccine 'Heplisav-B' should finally receive the 'green light' from the FDA, ending a five year saga. Approval is extremely likely given trial results and an overwhelming recommendation that came from the biologic's Ad Comm Panel on July 28th. Still, given this compound's sordid history with the FDA, approval could easily cause the stock to rally another 10% to 20% further.

I will be looking for the company to sign a distribution and marketing deal with a major drug giant like Merck (MRK) sometime before the end of 2017. William Blair has pegged a deal with the following parameters for just the rights to the biologic in the United States.

$150 million upfront payment, $100 million in sales milestones, 30% royalties on sales and peak sales of $600 million.

I think that sort of deal could power the shares into the high $20s.

In addition, a Phase II readout of Dynavax's oncology candidate SD-101+Keytruda from Merck in metastatic melanoma as well as head and neck cancer should be out in the first quarter of 2018. If those results are positive, I think the stock could see the low $30s.

It already had been an extraordinary journey for Dynavax shareholders over the past six months or so. However, if things continue to fall the company's way; more upside could lie ahead.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) gets a big 'shout out' from Cantor Fitzgerald this morning which reissues its Buy rating with whopping $32 price target. Earlier today the company announced that the "FDA will not require another pre-approval study before it will accept its resubmitted NDA seeking approval for TX-004HR for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during intercourse." This puts this compound back on the path to approval in mid-2018. Cantor's analyst calls this perhaps the biggest event in the company's history.

Insulet Corp (PODD) got a ton of positive analyst commentary late last week. On Thursday and Friday, six analyst firms either upgraded, assigned or reiterated buy ratings on the name including Jefferies and Piper Jaffray. Price targets proffered were a tight range of $65 to $74. Oppenheimer seems to the lone holdout as they reissued their Hold rating and $63 price target on Friday. The stock rose some 20% late last week after reported earnings that beat the top and bottom line consensus.

Both B Riley ($30 price target) and Chardan Capital assigned Buy ratings on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) this morning. This small cap gets little in the way of coverage although SA Contributor Jonathan Faison has done positive profiles on the name most recently in September. Chardan's analyst had this to say behind their positive view on company

We believe upcoming phase IIa Cohort 2 ACHIEVE data could take the market towards our view on valuation, which implies substantial upside (>200%) to recent SBPH prices. The following are key elements of our SBPH bull thesis: Spring Bank has already produced inarigivir Cohort 1 (25mg) phase IIa ACHIEVE data at 12 weeks showing significant antiviral activity against HBV DNA, HBV RNA, and HBsAg, with enhanced efficacy when combined with Viread. Spring Bank disclosed inarigivir: – Statistically reduced HBV DNA (mean 0.6 log reduction; p=0.01). – 5 of 16 patients (31%) had >0.5 log reduction in HBsAg at any time, vs 0% for placebo. 0.5 log HBsAg reductions after 12 weeks have been shown in HBV clinical studies to reasonably predict eventual functional HBV cures.”

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) rallied approximately 40% from oversold levels on the week. This was great news for both Insiders and Biotech Forum subscribers as it is one of only two holdings that overlap their model portfolio. Let's take a look at the events that drove Adamas' big rally and why it might be in the early innings of a bigger rise in the market. We take a deeper look in today's Spotlight feature.

The first 'trigger' for Adamas was an analyst rating. Evercore ISI placed a Buy rating and a $85 price target on the stock to start the week. Evercore's analyst is very excited about its recently approved drug GOCOVRI which counteracts some of the symptoms of Parkinson's disease and hits the market early in 2018. The drug has Orphan Drug exclusivity until August of 2024.

Later in the week, institutional investor Kerrisdale Advisors announced they had accumulated a 6.5% stake in the biopharma and released a white paperdetailing why they thought the shares could eventually be worth $100 a share. Kerrisdale places a value of $65 a share on GOCOVRI. It also places a $35 a share value on the rest of the company which includes "

two little-noticed Phase 3-ready pipeline assets with massive upside; in one case, despite compelling data and obvious M&A potential, no sell-side analyst has quantified what we estimate to be a ~$300mm opportunity"

In addition, Billionaire manager Steve Cohen has amassed just over a five percent stake in Adamas. Late last week, approximately a third of the outstanding float of the stock was short which could trigger a 'short squeeze' if the shares continue to show positive momentum.

Finally, Piper Jaffray ($35 price target) and Mizuho Securities ($48 price target) reiterated Buy ratings on ADMS. Even after last week's rally, the stock has less than a $650 million market capitalization. Adamas ended the third quarter with just over $130 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company also "expects to receive $65 million in funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter of 2017, as part of the $100 million royalty-backed note the company signed in May 2017"

All in all, it looks like momentum on this stock has quickly shifted to an extremely encouraging stance and I would not be surprised if the shares continue to rally on the convergence of positive events.

