Bonds Will Continue To Underperform Stocks

The last several months have been a frustrating time to be a bond investor. Since April, Treasury bond prices have gone nowhere, short-term corporate bonds have declined, and high-yield debt prices have shown troubling signs of weakness. In this commentary we’ll examine the near-term outlook for government and corporate debt and hopefully discover the reason for the bond market’s underperformance.

Arguably the biggest reason for the sluggish performance of U.S. Treasury bonds in recent months is the decline in risk aversion among investors. Runaway stock prices have all but diminished the safe haven bid for Treasuries along with other safety assets. Simply put, the powerful forward momentum generated by equities since last November have undermined the allure of bonds. Rising stock prices, when it continues long enough, always increases risk-taking behavior. After years of ignoring stocks, safety-oriented investors, in the last few months, are beginning to reject low-yielding conservative assets like bonds in favor of the higher returns of equities.

This is true not only in the U.S. but elsewhere in the world as global investors have begun to favor stocks over sovereign debt. Indeed, the revival of the global economy this year has taken the edge off investors’ appetites for low-yielding government bonds. Even the euro zone’s economic fortunes have greatly improved, which provides a disincentive to hedge against global financial market risk.

Another overlooked factor behind the recent bond market slump is the steady diminution of the demand for cash. For much of the years following the 2008 credit crash, the demand for cash eclipsed investors’ greed for profit. This was the overriding rationale behind investors’ preference for “safe” bonds over stocks and other risk assets.

One sign which underscores investors’ diminishing demand for cash is the graph, which illustrates the rate of change in M2 money velocity. This is one way of measuring the demand for money. The inverse of this measure is the velocity of M2 money (nominal GDP divided by M2).

Money demand, as measured by the ratio of M2 money stock to nominal GDP, was extremely high by historical standards for the last several years as previously mentioned. And while M2 velocity remains near multi-decade lows, it’s showing signs of a reversal. The graph below depicts the year-over-year change in M2 money stock. It’s trending gradually higher and is close to entering positive territory for the first time since Q1 2010, when the combined impact of Federal Reserve and U.S. government stimulus was at its highest following the Great Recession.

Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

Granted that the declining demand for cash isn’t very conspicuous yet, but it’s clearly headed in that direction. That is, investors are beginning to show the first signs in years of warming up to riskier assets. If this trend continues to develop it will eventually be bad news for long-term bond investors since it will further undermine the safety trade. However, this is a trend that will very likely take years to completely reverse. It’s also likely that Treasury bond prices, as reflected in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) will continue fluctuate in the coming year within the parameters of the trading range established between years 2013 and 2017. See chart below.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Turning our attention to the short-term outlook, TLT technically confirmed an immediate-term buy signal on Oct. 17 after closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average (per the rules of our technical trading discipline). However, this signal was invalidated on Oct. 20 after TLT fell back under the 15-day MA after failing to follow through with a rally. From there it fell to a 5-month low on Oct. 26, but has since launched a recovery rally above the 15-day MA once again. The problem this time around is that while TLT has broke out above its 15-day trend line, the technical breakout signal in the 20+ year bond ETF hasn’t been confirmed by bond funds of shorter maturities, as it should be ideally.

For instance, the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) still hasn’t managed to close two days above its 15-day moving average since first falling under the trend line in early September. Historically, the best buy signals for the 20+ year bond fund (TLT) have occurred when they’ve been confirmed by IEI. Relative weakness in the 3-7 year Treasury ETF is a sign there is still some lingering weakness in the bond market which hasn’t been completely resolved.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Even more tellingly, there is a conspicuous amount of weakness still visible in the market for short-term corporate bonds. Short-term corporate bonds often serve as a leading indicator for Treasuries. The signals provided by short-term corporates are important since the assumption is that “smart” bond traders are the primary drivers of this market and are therefore in a better position than amateur investors to divine the near-term direction of bond prices and interest rates. Below is a 6-month daily graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) which I use as a proxy for this market. VCSH fell to a 5-month low on Nov. 3 and has shown persistent weakness for the last two months. In my opinion, a reversal of the immediate-term downward trend in VCSH is needed before new long positions in TLT can be safely initiated.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The best bet for a bond market rally is for a temporary downturn in the stock market, as TLT rallies have tended to accompany declines in the S&P 500 in the past year. For now, bonds remain in the control of sellers, and technical traders would do well to avoid the temptation to buy until TLT, IEI, and VCSH have all confirmed a bottom signal and turned up in unison. Looking beyond the short-term, however, bond prices are likely to remain range-bound in the foreseeable future as the increasing momentum the stock market steals even more thunder away from bonds in the coming months.