Noble Drilling:  It Is Time?

In one of our recent article concerning Noble Drilling (NE), we disclosed that we were watching closely Noble for long entries. In our opinion, we believe it is now time to look in earnest. Noble recently issued the 3rd quarter report without a lot of on the surface, positive news. An SA article recently headlined the results, Noble Corp. -4% following weak Q3 results. Defining what is weak; what is strong; and what is so-so; is about the eye of the beholder. Our eye is upon whether it is safe to buy without significant risk of capital loss. In our view, the 3rd quarter results, weak or strong or ... provided sufficient information.

Formerly, we discussed the importance of understanding three posts: rig supply, crude oil inventory, and Noble's financial health. World crude oil inventories and Noble's ability to secure new contracts turned significantly more positive during the last few months

Since September, WTI crude oil prices increased from $47 to the mid-50's. Commentary from an article states clearly the strength of this increase, "Oil prices were mostly flat this week, but held onto their gains at a roughly two-year high. It is not clear if the gains can continue, but the fact that Brent has avoided a retracement back below $60 per barrel is good news for oil bulls. A strong rig count on Friday drove oil prices higher still... but OPEC will likely be the main driving force behind the oil price narrative for the next few weeks, until their meeting on November 30." Continuing, an additional source added, "The feeling in OPEC is that $60 (a barrel) should be the floor for oil prices next year." This possibility speaks positively for a strong turnaround in the rig drilling markets. In addition, we have continued to monitor the state of world crude storage levels, domestic crude oil storage levels and Nobles business health for further signs of the positive reversal.

Status of World Crude Oil Inventories

Recent commentary from Reuters, "Based on recent bets made by investors, expectations are that markets are tightening and that prices will rise, albeit very modestly. The five-year average fell by 190 million barrels this year." OPEC estimates that though stockpiles remain at 170 MMbbl above its five-year normal, it still believes that in a year inventories will have normalized. In a news brief OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said, "In the past four months alone, we have seen destocking to the tune of 130 million bpd." Increase world-wide demand coupled with flat to slightly decreasing production is rapidly depleting world inventories, a situation which encourages and strengthens the oil drilling rig marketplace. World crude oil inventories are normalizing, a bullish sign for drillers.

Status of US Crude Oil Inventories

The status of United States can be understood with two charts recently updated by the EIA, one illustrating the state of gasoline inventories, the other crude oil inventories. In recent months, helped in major part by Hurricane Harvey, gasoline inventories decreased to its long-term seasonal average. Crude oil is still above, but markedly decreasing toward its normal inventory levels. Crude oil, particularly in the United States and Europe has been unusually strong in 2017. Key United States' petroleum inventories are rapidly decreasing congruent with world inventories.

Nobles Business Health

In its 3rd Quarter conference call, Noble Drilling made several positive comments about important business indicators, both current and future. From its press release, "We believe our industry continues to demonstrate that the early stages of recovery have begun. Discussions with customers about their future rig needs have intensified throughout the year and have resulted in contract awards across numerous regions.... Our current contract backlog of $3.2 billion is expected to provide revenues in 2018 that exceed $860 million, with revenues of over $700 million in 2019." These backlog numbers exclude contractual wins during the 4th Quarter. Of the financial state of the business, the company wrote, "Also, we continued to generate positive free cash flow, despite the challenging industry environment, while maintaining our traditional high standards of operational performance."

During the conference call, a senior member of the management team commented, "So we are, for the avoidance of doubt, we are decidedly positive on our position going forward. I look at the backlog stream of some of our peers out there. They've got a good bit in 2018. They've got very little in 2019, and many have almost nothing in 2020. We've got good coverage in 2018, 2019, and some in 2020, and it's just off a very few rigs, so we see good opportunities for ourselves going forward." In our minds, this comment speaks loudly to the strong possibilities of future success and the company's competitive posture.

A review of the financial circumstances of Noble is certainly in order. We offered a financial model for Noble in our most recent article, which we believe provides a solid foundation for defining the health of the business. Our belief is and still is that for Noble to remain completely free from financial constraints, the company must generate revenues of at least $300M/quarter going forward. Revenues for the past three quarters beginning with the most recent are $266M, $278M and $363M. The difference between the 3rd and 2rd quarter reflect discontinuities between rigs coming off contract to beginning new work and the sometimes months of idleness in-between. The $270M-$280M range of revenue is close but just under $300M.

We next looked at backlog statistics for the past several quarters beginning with the 3rd Quarter of 17: $3.2B, $3.2, $3.5B, 3.3B and $3.5B. Backlogs have nicely stabilized, supporting near $300M a quarter. Considering this, the 4th quarter, the company added, "Since the close of the third quarter, we've secured additional contract awards, which are not included in the backlog measure as of September 30. These include a one-well estimated 80-day program for the Noble Bob Douglas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with an expected contract commencement by late November of this year. This latest contract award for the Noble Bob Douglas will be completed prior to the ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) work in Guyana and, coupled with that work, will keep that rig under contract into the first half of 2021." This presents backlog not included in last quarter's results. During the 3rd quarter call, the company commented that it had won more than its fair share of contracts illustrating the value of its technology posturing. Again in our view, with significantly more backlog already booked, we believe that that $300M level will be breached in the near future.

Next, we looked at cash on hand. Again, with the most recent quarter first: $609M, $603M and $520M. The company continues to generate free cash and expects to continue to do so.

Overall, the financial health is both stable and improving significantly.

A Look at the Charts

Looking at the day bar stock chart for Noble, in our view, it reveals three important technical signs. The most recent low is higher than the previous low noted by the purple circles in the chart. The volume over the last 6 months significantly decreased indicating a real possibility of exhaustion noted by following the blue line. Finally, the chart notes a possible overbought condition of the day bar stochastic. We note this last technical parameter, because it may indicate that slightly better prices might occur as the day bar stochastic unwinds.

What are We Doing

What are we doing? The short answer is we started selling year out puts with strikes prices of $5. We are looking to buy additional shares and sell additional puts, but not until OPEC confirms the continuation of its production cuts during November 30th meeting. We believe that the relatively elevated price of Brent oil, above $60, provides positives incentives for OPEC to continue its policy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.