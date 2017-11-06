A Look At The Tire Industry After Pirelli Relisting

Pirelli: the biggest European IPO of 2017

After an absence of two years, the Italian tire maker Pirelli (OTCPK:PPAMF), re-listed in Milan last month.

It was the October of 2015 when Mr. Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli’s CEO and controlling shareholder expressed his satisfaction (link) for the bid of ChemChina to take over Pirelli. The price tag of €7.1 billion seemed somehow rich for a company that was running through several struggling financial years and in fact the deal closed smoothly soon after.

The executive, to some extent an Italian counterpart of corporate rider and investor Karl Icahn, had every reason to be satisfied: he was going to keep Pirelli driving seat as well as a slice of the pie. The Chinese, however, were no less happy to acquire Pirelli manufacturing IP and know-how. After unlocking value through the successful spin-off of assets belonging to Pirelli truck tires division (to become Prometeon Tyre Group) the time was ripe to bring back Pirelli to the market.

Schematic showing the new ownership structure regarding Pirelli Tyre and Prometeon Tyre Group

The strategy: the new consumer-focused and capital-light Pirelli would specialize in high added-value products leveraging on its renowned brand, a great concept that has served well Italian fashion houses. But might it work for tires as well? Doubtful.

Marco Polo leaves the sinking boat

It is still an open question why Marco Polo (the holding used for Pirelli acquisition) decided it was the right time to sail to freedom. However, one thing’s clear: while maintaining some stake in the business, the current shareholders returned Pirelli to the investing public together with the boatload of debt they used to finance their 2015 purchase.

While the new price tag for Pirelli was “only” €6.5 billion, it was still enough to return a nice 50%+ profit once the result is adjusted for the company’s debt levels prior acquisition and after the new IPO. Mr. Tronchetti Provera candidly admitted Pirelli returned to tap the capital markets “a little sooner than expected.” Whatever the motive, it is unlikely to have been a rushed decision. I do not have a clear answer for the timing, but I can offer an educated guess. The Italian stock market has rallied 35% during the last year and has returned to its highest levels in 5 years (with the previous peak being coincidentally also in 2015). Even more importantly, a couple of relevant macro events are currently unfolding: COGS for the industry are on the rise, and some signs are pointing to a slowdown in new cars sales. These factors do not bode well for the tires market cycle.

Do luxury tires gain great margins?

From Pirelli website

I never imagined investors could buy Pirelli’s rosy value proposition of “luxury Italian tires,” but I underestimated that during overvalued markets, many improbable things find their way to the realm of possibility. I expected the IPO not to fare too well, and indeed at the end of September, the price for Pirelli was set at €6.5/share, the lowest end of the range initially considered for the IPO. Nonetheless, the stock managed to climb up to €7 during last month’s open market, before retracing to €6.9 where it sits now.

Is there anybody interested in tires fashion? I do not think so. However, within the large tire market which is mostly price-driven, there is also a valuable segment of “premium” tires, where the focus lies on performance. Pirelli has a long history of competing in this space, but it is far from being the only game in town. There are at least 5-6 “premium” brands which immediately come to my mind, and I am not particularly expert on the matter. Luckily, most of such names belong to listed companies, and a peer comparison can determine whether or not Pirelli have some competitive advantage that set itself apart. The only useful competitive advantage is the one which translates into a sustainable higher profitability, so a table with operating margins for Pirelli follows. I compared margins with Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY), Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) and Nokian Tires (OTCPK:NKRKY), a small Norwegian competitor also dealing in premium tires.

Goodyear Pirelli Bridgestone Michelin Nokian Op. Income (as a percentage) 8.39% 12.60% 12.63% 13.18% 22.42% Net Income (as a percentage) 6.67% -2.09% 7.98% 8.15% 17.84%

Table based on values retrieved from Gurufocus.com

If anything, it seems the only company with a certain level of competitive advantage over the other players is Nokian rather than Pirelli. The small Nordic player consistently throws off cash and is the highest dividend payer of the group (3.7% yield) while the lowest is Pirelli (you guessed that?!), that does not pay any (but in all fairness, management has hinted at a 2019 payout probably around 40% net income). Goodyear has the worst performance TTM and shares have taken quite a beat as well.

Goodyear: an opportunity at the current price? I’m passing it

Pirelli’s similarly sized competitor Goodyear is trading near 52-weeks low after reporting disappointing Q3 earnings. The stock lost almost 15% from its recent highs around $34, Citi downgraded GT from Buy to Hold following the report. What should worry, besides the already low margins compared to peers, are the rising raw materials costs which are putting operating margins under further pressure. If Tires are no fashion but largely a commodity product, the industry follows pretty straightforward manufacturing rules of scale economies and efficiency. In the case of Goodyear, gross margin rate compressed to 21.7%, and in the already tough EMEA market operating margin compressed even more. Segment operating margin was in fact 9.3% (-540 bps) for North America; 6.6% (-570 bps) for EMEA and 14.2% (-410 bps) for APAC. On a more positive note, the company still expects ~$1.5 billion O.I. for FY2017, which is roughly 10% of the current $15 Billion TTM sales. While the company seems attractive because of its low 7.5x P/E, I caution bargain hunters since Goodyear not only shows the lowest margins among the considered peers (so further increase in COGS will have a significant negative impact on EPS), but it also has a much more leveraged balance sheet.

A look at debt

Both Goodyear and Pirelli are highly leveraged when compared to industry leaders Michelin and Bridgestone, and I find this to be a red flag. Some might argue that the financial structure is still adequate since Debt/EBITDA levels are still within acceptable limits (around 2.8x for Goodyear and 4.6x for Pirelli) but superior balance sheets are one of the most valuable assets when it comes to manufacturing companies operating in highly cyclical, mature industries with slow growth rates.

The smaller market cap should call for additional financial caution rather than the opposite, and an excellent example of such conservative approach in financing is Nokian Tires.

Pirelli Goodyear Michelin Bridgestone Nokian D/E 2.1 1.31 0.30 0.21 0.10 D/A 0.77 0.73 0.57 0.4 0.24 LTD/EBITDA 4.6x 2.8x 0.56x 0.65x 0.33x

Table based on values retrieved from Gurufocus.com

Pirelli: a weak balance sheet

The above ratios should have already raised an eyebrow in most investors, yet that’s probably not the most significant avoid signal written on Pirelli shares. I find a closer look at their balance sheet to be incredibly revealing:

From Pirelli’s website

Intangible assets are making up 46.3% of the total company assets, and almost 15% of the total company assets are goodwill! Yes, today 2/3 of the total equity would be instantly wiped out if goodwill was to be erased (which at some time in the future it will be, given its fundamental nature of being a pure accounting gimmick). In all fairness I provide below a comparison table with intangible/total assets ratios and goodwill/total assets ratios for the considered peers:

Pirelli Michelin Goodyear Bridgestone Nokian Intangibles/A 46.3% 6.5% 4% 2.8% 6.7% Goodwill/A 14.5% 0% 3.3% 1.2% 0%

Table based on values retrieved from Gurufocus.com



While I fully understand that the recent history of Pirelli plays a part in explaining the current situation, it is also clear that such structure also calls for a substantial valuation discount. The current market price seems, however, to care very little about Pirelli weak financials, as we shall see in detail.

Valuation

After some reasoning, I decided to exclude Nokian from the following valuation table. Nokian indeed trades at a premium compared to both Pirelli and the peer group, but as assessed while reviewing profitability, Nokian is indeed focusing on premium tires and has higher profitability levels than the others. Nokian business, while having a niche competitive advantage that sets it apart, runs on a different (smaller) scale than the other 4. While the closest peer to Pirelli for profitability and capital structure seems to be Goodyear, I also include the market leaders Bridgestone and Michelin.

Pirelli* Goodyear Michelin Bridgestone Pirelli/Peers EV/EBITDA 10.3x 6.4x 6.0x 9.1x +43% EV/EBIT 13.3x 10.3x 9.0x 9.8x +37%

*Author’s values for Pirelli are based on the IPO prospectus. Other values were retrieved from Gurufocus.com

Results suggest a particularly rich valuation for Pirelli, trading at a 40% premium compared to the peer’s group. While the EV/EBITDA valuation is used effectively to neutralize differences in capital structure (as a fact there’s no significant difference between leveraged Goodyear and the other peers), Pirelli still trades at a substantial premium that is nowhere justified by its operating profits. Pirelli has also shown, akin to Goodyear, a slowdown in its H1 2017 profitability levels compared to LY.

To summarize, an investment in Pirelli at this stage can quickly turn sour. The stock appears to be priced for perfection while having a weak capital structure and far from impressive profitability levels. The company does not pay any dividends, which may be the right choice given the high debt levels, but leave any long-term return to the common shareholders even more uncertain.

My final recommendations: SELL Pirelli, HOLD Goodyear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Most of Pirelli float trades in Italy under ticker BIT: PC

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.