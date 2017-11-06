CyberArk: The Opportunity Exists

The company faces limited license revenue growth that will likely cause the stock to trade weak into year end.

The cybersecurity software space is always difficult to analyze. Just about every stock in the sector eventually encounters a quarter of missing estimates due to deals not closing as expected.

My investment thesis on CyberArk (CYBR) has constantly warned about paying up for the stock due to this risk. Now that the stock dip following disappointing Q4 guidance is out of the way is CyberArk finally worth buying at $40?

After the 3% dip on Friday, CyberArk now trades for about $1.5 billion. The company has cash of $297 million placing the enterprise value around $1.2 billion.

The privileged account protectors trade at levels not seen much since the initial IPO pop. Basically, investors have done well buying the stock below $45 on multiple occasions.

The biggest question remains as to whether CyberArk truly had issues closing deals specifically Europe or some sort of competitive threat that caused the big Q2 miss. Considering the return to strong growth in EMEA during Q3 one has to consider that issue resolved, but the weak license revenue growth of only 7.5% in Q3 will keep investors lingering questions. The company did forecast improved license growth in 2018 providing a reason to own the stock on dips.

As mentioned at the time of the warning, Imperva (IMPV) had a similar issue Q2 last year that crushed the stock. The company has seen a strong rebound in business, but the stock hasn't held the bounces in the last year.

This is a prime example how CyberArk can solve the sales cycle issues and potentially government impact to grow the business long term. The stock though depends on buying at the right price at the right time.

As mentioned above, the stock has consistently seen some support below $45. The key though is that the valuation multiple is a lot more appealing now after the company has produced years of revenue growth without the stock price moving. The EV to Revenue multiple now sits below 5 and only dipped this low at the start of 2016.

The stronger profits and cash flows justify a higher multiple for CyberArk. The big miss for Imperva led to a large quarterly loss. The big Q2 miss for CyberArk left the company still generating net income of $8.9 million in the next quarter and positive cash flows YTD of $44.6 million.

The key investor takeaway is that CyberArk remains a stock to own on dips. The ups and downs in the quarterly results of cybersecurity stocks are difficult to predict, but the value exists when the opportunity regularly presents itself.

