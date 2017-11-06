Noble Corp. - A Bottom In Sight?

The company is bottoming and should be accumulated for the long-term.

Noble is one of the five "pillars" of the offshore drilling industry. "Pillar" Companies that are considered sound enough to survive without any damaging debt restructuring.

Total quarterly revenues of $266.2 million were down 30.9% year over year on lower day rates and down 4.3% sequentially.

Noble Corp. - Drillship Bob Douglas.

Rig Type Drillship Rig Design Gusto P10000 Builder Hyundai Heavy Industries Year Built/Upgraded 2013

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret. The offshore drilling industry is not doing particularly well and drillers such as Noble are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx. Well, It was true until earlier this year...

Since then, the market can be considered far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters' segment has appeared to move as well. Granted, the trend has slowed down a little, but recovery in the offshore drilling sector is not contested anymore. The caveat is that this recovery will be slow and day rates will be low for quite a long time because of a stubborn rig oversupply.

Noble (NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog. The October fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand and we should pay attention, especially when the market is selling off NE and turning this company into an attractive acquisition. Please read here my preceding article about the FSR.

On November 2, 2017, Noble reported its third-quarter results and show that the company is bottoming and should be accumulated for the long-term. In the conference call the company said:

As we sharpen our focus on 2018 and 2019, we expect the early signs of recovery to translate into measurable benefits to our company. Contract awards to date and other probable awards are expected to continue to increase the number of operating days across our fleet in 2018, further expanding our excellent contract coverage, as we've said.

Noble Corporation PLC - Balance Sheet history.

Noble 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 793.6 896.7 857.7 612.0 894.8 385.2 410.2 363.0 278.1 266.2 Net Income in $ Million 159.0 325.8 −152.2 105.5 322.9 −55.1 −1,303.0 −301.7 −93.4 −99.8. EBITDA $ Million 434.3 601.6 110.1 324.5 630.0 153.6 −1,223.0 182.8 110.6 82.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 20.0% 36.3% 0 17.2% 36.1% 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.64 1.32 −0.62 0.42 1.28 −0.23 −5.30 −1.24 −0.38 −0.40 Cash from operations in $ Million 399.3 484.4 510.1 172.4 686.8 103.5 165.6 141.9 112.4 44.8 Capital Expenditure [TTM ] in $ Million 1,065.0 553.0 422.5 393.6 372.8 734.5 659.9 609.0 568.6 113.0 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 308.9 413.0 367.6 83.1 617.2 −329.7 97.7 103.5 83.2 25.7 Cash and short term investments $ Million 247.7 164.4 512.3 236.2 823.0 426.1 725.7 519.8 603.0 608.8 Long term Debt in $ Billion 4.84 4.49 4.46 4.16 4.13 4.13 4.34 4.04 4.04 4.05 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.15 0.15 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 242.0 242.0 242.0 242.8 252.3 243.2 243.2 244.2 244.8 244.9 Backlog 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 NE Backlog in $ billion 8.7 8.1 6.9 6.2 4.1 4.7 3.3 3.5 3.2 3.2

Source: Noble financials, Ychart and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.

Total quarterly revenues of $266.2 million were down 30.9% year over year on lower day rates and down 4.3% sequentially. Results failed to inspire the street and the stock lost a few cents that day. It was a weak quarter, but a bottom is now clearly on the horizon and offshore companies such as Noble are increasingly more confident about the near future. The company said in the conference call:

Our cash position ended the quarter at $609 million, up modestly from the second quarter, while our revolving credit facility with total capacity of $2.445 billion remained undrawn.

2 - Free cash flow.



Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound.

NE has generated $310.1 million in FCF the past four quarters, which is quite impressive considering the offshore drilling situation.

NE is passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

A look at the backlog history shows unquestionably how difficult and abrupt has been the downtrend for the company in just a little more than two years. However, the backlog is seen bottoming the last four quarters which is encouraging.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution.)

David W. Williams, the CEO, said in the conference call:

For the third quarter of 2017 alone, we secured contracts and extensions exceeding $210 million. This figure included the previously reported three-year primary term contract for the Noble Bob Douglas for work offshore Guyana, with an expected commencement date in the first half of 2018.

4 - Net debt

Net debt is now $3.44 billion. The yearly debt to be paid average $190+ million per year from 2018 to 2002. This is a very smooth situation that allows the company to remain strong and patient.

Commentary:

Noble Corp. released its third-quarter results on November 3, 2017, and analysts were quick to qualify it as a miss. Revenues were $2.54 million below expectation per Seeking alpha.

This is quite the rule for Noble who seems to be the black sheep of the offshore drillers somehow? Is it justified?

I have demonstrated that the company is solid. Noble is one of the five "pillars" of the offshore drilling industry. "Pillar" Companies that are considered sound enough to survive without any damaging debt restructuring such as Seadrill (SDRL).

Revenues 3Q'17/2Q'17/3Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'17 3Q'17 YoY QoQ Diamond offshore (DO) 349.2 399.3 366.0 4.8% −8.3% Ensco (ESV) 548.2 457.2 460.2 −16.1% 0.7% Noble (NE) 385.2 278.1 266.2 −30.9% −4.3% Rowan Companies (RDC) 379.4 320.3 291.6 −23.1% −9.0% Transocean (RIG) 903.0 751.0 808.0 −10.5% 7.6%

Source: Companies SEC filing.

Yes, we can see that Noble dropped quite significantly year over year, so did Rowan Companies as well whereby RDC jumped on the quarter results.

On a month to month, Noble is faring even better than Diamond Offshore and Rowan Companies again. Still, Noble Corp. was considered as the outcast somehow with Ensco suffering from the ATW merger negative effect? Diamond and Rowan were praised. Is there a double standard here or just trading inequality?



Technical analysis:

NE is clearly forming an ascending channel pattern since August, establishing a "bottoming out" trend short-term.

Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. It is clearly the case for NE.

The longer trend is still a symmetrical triangle pattern that should produce a positive breakout around $4.15. However, if the stock cannot cross the trend line resistance, we may eventually go back to $3.25. My opinion is that NE will go up and re-test $5. Thus, I will accumulate below $4 all the way to $3.25 and take some profit off the table above $5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own NE and I have been trading the stock as well.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.