Intel Picks Up Momentum: But How Much Higher For The Locomotive?

Are we jumping back on the Intel (INTC) bandwagon, well… sort of. Intel has finally pivoted, and demonstrated that even with the presence of competition that it can continue to grow top line/earnings metrics ahead of investor/analyst expectations.

Though Intel does have challenges/hurdles to overcome, we believe that their vision and execution in ADAS outpaces Qualcomm (QCOM) for the time being. Furthermore, Coffee Lake’s performance continues to appeal to gamers, which reasserts Intel’s gross margin profile in the consumer/enterprise segment though volume contribution becomes less dependable, Intel has developed a strengthening market position in storage, IoT, ADAS, and so forth.

The combined growth segments have exhibited 25% y/y sales growth, which suggests a path towards balancing out the PC/Datacenter portfolio with differentiated silicon, and market segments that are more in Qualcomm’s wheelhouse. Though Intel is competing across various semiconductor verticals, the franchise continues to exhibit strength despite its diversified approach. The DCG or Datacenter Group exhibited somewhat of a slowdown, but we’re not expecting this to form a sustained downward regression, as emerging datacenter categories, especially in telecoms offsets “growth concerns” in the segment.

Business performance highlights

Figure 1. Emerging business segment performance

Source: Intel Investor Presentation

The various growth segments, i.e. Internet of Things Group, Intel Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group and Programmable Solutions Group have contributed to the total pie. Ironically, much of this growth comes at the expense of companies that are not in coverage, hence we’re riding a unique wave with regard to our coverage universe where we can recommend the stalwarts without contradicting ourselves.

Figure 2. Full-Year financial outlook Source: Intel Investor Presentation

Intel raised revenue guidance (not unusual) by $700 million, operating income by $900 million and EPS by $0.25. All around these are pretty good figures, which was why investors piled back into Intel, as it finally reached the $45 level we once thought was unattainable a couple years back. Of course, the business portfolio mix is far more refined today than it was a couple years ago increasing the likelihood of further implementation

Furthermore, the return to earnings momentum likely results in multiple expansion, which leads to bullish momentum in the stock price. So, we view recent price trends as being supported by business fundamentals, which leads to an enviable position of being a bag holder at exactly the right time.

Why investors should remain optimistic on Intel

Intel continues its dominant market position across various business segments where high margins are also accompanied with volumes. Hence, Intel can continue to fund its various emerging business categories in enterprise networking, enterprise hardware, workstations and enthusiast computing.

These segments contribute to Intel’s margin profile, which is arguably one of the best among semiconductor peers in the space. That being the case, we’re not suggesting that there aren’t challenges to sustaining high margins in fast-growth segments. The competition among storage, networking and MPUs requires added investment on the part of Intel to sustain a dominant market position. Even so, the strategy seems to be working so far, and assuming Intel can continue down this diversification path via M&A, emerging business units, and joint-ventures – the business will continue to outperform peers in the space.

Figure 3. Investment-cycle suggests something new

Source: YCharts

Typically, the capital expenditure figure is a leading predictor of forward gross margins, as gross margins are a function of accumulated property, plant, and equipment depreciation based on a tracking amortization schedule (back to accounting basics). So, while Intel’s capital expenditure is trending higher, the gross margin figure is dropping, but is expected to trend higher in the near-term as well (explained in more detail below).

This investment cycle is likely more intense, as it’s driven by a “growth at all cost” mentality, which is why investors are paying a higher value premium in terms of P/E, P/sales or P/EBITDA metrics. However, this heightened value is driven by investment activity both in terms of CapEx and OpEx, which is a much better use of cash. Even if innovation/R&D costs billions of dollars, and may lead to waste, the effort alone gives investors more confidence in competency than in simple contribution distribution policies via dividends and repurchase agreements.

Management commentary from Q3’17 earnings call suggests a path toward near-term gross margins >63%. Robert Swan manages toward specific targets, and usually meets expectations assuming supply chain issues remain constant or non-existent:

We laid out for the year 63% gross margins. And we're pretty much in line with that throughout the first nine months, and our outlook for Q4 is another 63%, so in line with the full-year outlook, which is in the high end of our historical guide range. For the dynamics underneath the covers, the trends have been consistent: volume leverage with good scale going through the fabs; ASPs (average selling prices) modestly better, much better in the first half on easier comps, slightly better in the second half on tougher comps. Unit cost continues to come down. The ramp costs associated with 10-nanometer are lower (when compared to 14nm).

The 10nm generation may result in new GM % highs, perhaps Intel will report gross margin figures that are more comparable to Qualcomm’s licensing business (which has 80% EBT margins and even higher GP margin).

Final thoughts

Investors should anticipate sustained profit ramp, with a balance capital allocation approach to keep growth/value investors happy. Income-oriented investors should anticipate distributions to increase, paired with buybacks (given Intel’s established track record). However, Intel typically buys back shares to offset the impact from stock option awards as opposed to financial engineering (whereby companies depend entirely upon share buybacks to engineer near-term financial performance at the detriment of long-term growth).

In this case, we see Intel expanding upon its product portfolio, ramping capex to new all-time-highs while communicating that the 10nm generation will produce record gross margins, which is driven by wafer volumes, yields, and applied efficiency gains.

As such, we’ve jumped right back on the Intel bandwagon.