Looking For Turnaround Potential In Zoe's Kitchen

I speculate that Zoe's Kitchen will be forced to expand to new areas if they want revenue to please the Street because comparable store sales have been declining.

The current valuation does not take into full consideration the untapped potential of future stores, especially those in states Zoe's Kitchen is not currently serving.

(Source: Roanoke Times)

The chain's comparable sales have been declining, and bad weather (mainly hurricanes) has cut foot traffic because most of its stores are in the South. I usually avoid restaurant stocks, but Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) is a growth stock that has been cut in half this year. As a value investor, I decided to take a look. I believe that due to recent events, the Street is overly pessimistic on the company's projected earnings. The current valuation does not take into full consideration the untapped potential of future stores, especially those in states Zoe's Kitchen is not currently serving.



Another wildcard to consider is that around 41% of floating shares are already short. The stock's current short interest could easily lead to a short squeeze if Zoe's Kitchen can improve its situation and beat the Street's estimates.

What Zoe's Kitchen Needs for a Beat: More Stores

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

To beat the Street's expectations, Zoes needs to earn a GAAP EPS of $0.01 (or better) in Q3 '17 and a loss of -$0.09 (or better) in Q4 '17. In 2018, the Street expects Zoe's Kitchen to break even at $0.00 EPS. You can see that the analyst estimate range for 2018 is huge (from -$0.12 to $0.15 EPS). The analyst consensus may be wrong on earnings for 2018 because Zoe's Kitchen is projected to reach nearly 300 stores in 2018. I believe analysts are underestimating the effect of a 50% increase in number of stores from 2016 (204). Zoe's Kitchen has already added 23 stores so far in 2017, and Zoe's Kitchen is still on track to double total restaurants by 2020 as planned. Below is a projection of what store growth could look like.

But why is the number of stores so important? With comparable sales at existing locations declining, new stores are the only way Zoe's Kitchen can achieve revenue growth.

Restaurant Sales Growth Q1-2 '17 (Source: Zoe's Kitchen 2017 Second Quarter 10-Q Report)



In the first half of 2017, restaurant sales grew by $18.2 million, or 12.4% compared to the same period last year. If you adjust for the loss in restaurant sales from comparable stores, non-comparable (new) stores actually accounted for a 16% increase in restaurant sales compared to the same period last year.

Location, Location, Location

Zoe's Kitchen Locations (End of 2016)

(Source: Zoe's Kitchen 2016 10-K Report)



The number of stores is important, but I believe that Zoe's Kitchen can also put stores at more strategic locations. Of the top five most populous states in the U.S., Zoe's Kitchen only has locations in Texas and Florida. This means that California, New York, and Illinois remain untapped markets. Another important quality these three states have is a high average disposable income. More importantly, average restaurant sales per store (average unit volume (AUV)) at these locations will most likely be higher than at current locations. I believe the higher AUV at these stores hasn't been priced into the stock because the Street's analysts are most likely using AUV numbers from existing stores to estimate earnings.



(Source: The Motley Fool)

A Change in Strategy

Zoe's Kitchen currently follows a "hub and spoke" strategy where they build new stores (spokes) close to existing stores (the hub). Unfortunately, they don't have any "hubs" in the three states I mentioned above. (California, New York, and Illinois) I'm surprised that Zoe's Kitchen hasn't already opened a location in California, but I think there are a few reasons why they will consider doing it soon:

Zoe's Kitchen recently lost their COO, and it is possible new management will be more open to trying different locations.

Comparable sales at existing stores have been decreasing suggesting existing areas don't have much growth left. Zoe's Kitchen will be forced to expand to new areas if they want revenue to please the Street.

The recent weather (hurricanes) might cause management to reevaluate their decision to concentrate locations in the South.

Zoe's Kitchen already has locations in neighboring states to the three states I targeted: Arizona, New Jersey, Missouri, Kentucky

Closing Thoughts and Verdict From the Author

Decreasing comparable store sales and the recent weather has caused the Street to be overly pessimistic. Zoe's Kitchen is currently undervalued because the possibility of expansion into other states has not been priced in. 2018 presents an opportunity for the stock to beat estimates if it can expand quickly enough and expand into new areas. Newer stores will continue to be a source of revenue growth for Zoe's Kitchen until comparable store sales stop declining. The company has not yet tapped into high value areas like California, New York, and Illinois. However, I do not see myself putting any money into this stock because there needs to be a change in the management's current strategy for fundamentals to change. I recommend keeping a close eye on the stock to see if there are more store openings than planned or store openings in the states I mentioned. The stock will move very quickly in the event of a short squeeze if it occurs.

Readers should note that Zoe's Kitchen is expected to report Q3 earnings after market close on Nov. 9th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.