Landmark Infrastructure Partners: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Update

However, at their present prices, are its preferreds still a good buy and if so, which is the best buy?

This was evidenced by the profitable performance of both its common and preferred shares.

This Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) 10Q quarterly report prompted this update of the article I had written last December, Landmark Infrastructure Partners: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor.

When I stated the following:

LMRK commons have not performed well since inception two years ago, yet surprisingly have increased their dividend distributions. However, according to a cursory review of its recent numbers the company appears sound financially.

Let's see how the commons of LMRK have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, LMRK's fortunes have risen as has its share price, going from $15.00/share on 11/7/16 to its current $17.45. Better yet, it has increased its common quarterly dividend each quarter, increasing each payment from 0.35 to 0.353 to 0.355 to 0.358, which it now pays currently.

According to the Finviz summary of LMRK's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $398.21 million. It earned $11.00 million on $47.00 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 13.55. YTD it is up a healthy 14.43%. Its current D/E is reported at 1.27.



As far as this preferred investor is concerned, LMRK preferreds are a reasonably safe bet, at least safer than they were when I first reported about this company last December. I believe this because few companies that are earning money and increasing its stock value face an imminent existential threat. Obviously, I can't predict the future, but for the present, this company appears to be prospering.

Let's see if LMRK's preferreds have profited as well.

LMRK Preferreds 12-26-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best LMRKO 8/8/21 1.975 24.20 1.975/24.20 8.16% Best LMRKP 4/4/21 2.00 25.35 2/25.35 7.89%

LMRK Preferreds 11/5/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best LMRKO 8/8/21 1.975 25.26 1.975/25.26 7.82% Best LMRKP 4/4/21 2.00 25.75 2/25.75 7.78%

It appears that they have. Both preferreds have increased in value along with their common cousin. Unfortunately, you can now buy them, but you will earn a reduced effective yield with each. As before, the O remains the best buy. Interestingly, notice that the O was issued later than the P preferred. I would have thought that the O would have been issued earlier because it comes first alphabetically. However, it bears some importance because it indicates that apparently LMRK's credit rating, or perceived strength, has been enhanced and as a result, it was able to borrow money at a reduced interest rate, as evidenced by the reduced rate the later issued O paid.

As for buying the O at 0.26 above par value, it might not be such a bad deal because you will earn interest at a rate of 7.82% for approximately 4-years and probably longer because most certainly the P will be called first, not necessarily because it will be callable first, but because it costs the company more per share in dividend payments.

