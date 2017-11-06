Recent Buy: Cracker Barrel

Revenue was essentially flat year over year. This must be put in context of the broader sector headwinds.





Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is a business founded on and buttressed by nostalgia. Opened in 1969 in Lebanon, TN, Dan Evins founded Cracker Barrel as a rebuttal for what he saw as two disturbing trends. First, with the rise of fast food and quick service restaurants, he felt that Southern homestyle food was going by the wayside. Also, with the rise of chains like Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), Tractor Supply (TSCO) and others, the rural or small-town general store was quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Cracker Barrel was started in part as an attempt to capture the dollars of people who were also nostalgic for that kind of feel. By any stretch of the imagination, it has been a rousing success. In not quite fifty years, the company has grown to a footprint of 645 stores in 44 states.

Part of this is due to the fact that it seemingly has the market cornered on uniqueness. There is no full overlap with its menu and customer service experience with any major chain, and as a result it settles in quite nicely into the IHOP (NYSE:DIN) and Denny's (DENN) segment of the palate.

Their waiting room is essentially rocking chairs on a porch. However, with 83% of its locations along interstates, the stated goal is food delivered to the table in fourteen minutes or less. Cracker Barrel combines the speed that time-conscious travelers crave (that is famously absent from their closest competitors), along with Southern-style food that will make them want to smack their mommas.

A good part of the uniqueness though is the attached country store vibe for those travelers who feel they sat enough in the car or that can't access the waiting room due to weather. The merchandise that greets patrons as they walk in is ~60% exclusive to Cracker Barrel, typically encompassing 4,800 SKUs per store.

This retail attachment consistently accounts for 20% of annual revenue, with sales of $427 per square foot. As a frame of reference, although this figure comes nowhere close to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ($5,079) or even lululemon (LULU) ($1,491), it stacks up fairly well alongside traditional retail.

Source

Current State

Revenue for fiscal year 2017 (ends in July) was up just $14 million (0.5%) over 2016. They caught it from both segments - there was a 1.4% drop in traffic in the restaurant from 2016, and comparable retail sales declined 3.7%.

However, it is a tad comforting that Cracker Barrel isn't the only restaurant with troubles. Though Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are undeniably in growth mode, Ruby Tuesday (RT) has recorded declining fiscal year-over-year revenue since 2013. Bojangle's (NASDAQ:BOJA) is set to tackle delivery in an attempt to curb sales declines. Chipotle's (CMG) struggles have been much-publicized, made all the more delicious by its sanctimoniousness out of the gate.

Closer to Cracker Barrel's genre, DineEquity's (DIN) revenue has been in a downward trend since 2009. Though Denny's (DENN) returned to revenue growth in 2014, current sales are over 40% lower than pre-Great Recession totals. And Bob Evans (BOBE) is now out of the restaurant business, selling their stake to Golden Gate Capital earlier this year.

Revenue at Cracker Barrel was essentially flat year over year, but in spite of this, gross margins increased by 1.5%. There was negligibly lower food waste, and the company was able to put through a 1.8% menu price increase. However, the vast majority of the gain was based on the fact that their overall food bill decreased by 4.8%. Though this isn't the first consecutive year of food commodity declines, it is safe to say that the Cracker Barrel investor cannot count on this to continue in perpetuity. Food costs will eventually stabilize and increase, and margins will suffer as a result.

This is one reason why the estimated $40 million in found annual cost savings is so important. Rolling out soon will be tablets for servers, a new POS (point-of-sale) system, and in the backroom, a labor scheduling and food cost system upgrade.

For context of what this could mean to the bottom line, taking the $40 million at face value would have added roughly 1.3% to gross margin, or added 12.77% to operating income to fiscal year 2017's totals.

The Way Forward

Though Cracker Barrel does have the misfortune of firing Brad's wife, it does have a number of levers it can pull, and thankfully it involves more than just looking for ways to cut costs. Since it's not quite a ubiquitous concept yet, there is more at play than just shrinking the menu, as Chili's (EAT), Red Lobster and McDonald's (MCD) have done.

Expansion

The most obvious path for growth going forward is continuing to open new locations. Management believes that the possible buildout is 750-800 stores. With the current footprint at 645, and with management's stated goal of opening 8-12 new locations per year, this leaves about a decade before this is achieved.

Ground has already broken on two California locations that will represent Cracker Barrel's first foray into the Golden State. Victorville (on I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for people unenchanted with Barstow) will be joined by a location planned for Howe Avenue in Sacramento, where it will compete with Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Jack-in-the-Box (JACK) and a Korean BBQ place.

This leaves only Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming as the US states without a location. And there is nothing to speak of internationally.

Experience

Management has identified a number of different categories to beef up the customer experience related to the restaurant:

Kids' activities. In an era of iPads and Kindle Fires for Kids, unfortunately peg solitaire isn't a synonym for entertainment. Ditto for checkers, and the crayon avenue isn't very promising, either. Personally I would like to see them join Olive Garden, Outback and others in partnering with Ziosk. But it remains to be seen if they will go in this direction.

Upping the beverage game. Currently, Cracker Barrel's drink offerings are rather pedestrian. But rolling out in FY18, there will be espresso, cold coffee, more juice and tea blends, and a greater soda (including craft) offering. This is particularly attractive in that there is a chance to organically increase the average guest ticket without having to automatically raise menu prices in order to do so.

Catering & Delivery. After being tested in right at 100 stores, Cracker Barrel has rolled out catering. However, with delivery still being tested, people ordering catering must stil drive to pick it up. When fully rolled out, this will offer an opportunity to pick up office holiday parties and training sessions, as well as take advantage of family holiday get-togethers that had no volunteers for culinary responsibilities.

Holler & Dash: Though this new concept has won kudos in Eater and Nation's Restaurant News, there are just six locations open currently (Charlotte, NC will open in early 2018), Holler & Dash is open from 7am-2pm. Offering upscale Southern fast food, the company stated goal is a 30% cash-on-cash return.

This may seem far-fetched, but Cracker Barrel's return on invested capital is already exemplary.

Income Profile

Cracker Barrel has quietly increased its dividend for fifteen consecutive years, and eight times in the last six years. In fact, a shareholder who bought back in 2002 would have seen the regular dividend payout double seven times.

For obvious reasons the dividend has become much more attractive recently. However, in my opinion, no small part of the commencement of the special dividend is to appease Cracker Barrel's largest shareholder, Biglari Holdings (BH), an ode to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) that is the entity behind also-ran restaurant chains Western Sizzlin' and Steak-n-Shake.

Sardari Biglari owns ~20% of Cracker Barrel's stock (a poison pill is enacted above 20%), purchasing back in 2011. Since then:

He has tried to get two seats on the board of directors three years in a row.

He has stated that Cracker Barrel was accused of running the company much too conservatively. It spent too much on billboard advertising, and yet made the "asinine" move of paying down debt in an era of low interest rates, when it should have been leveraging.

After the company offered to buy out his stake, he stated that if they had that much money laying around, all shareholders should get a $20 special dividend.

He has proposed a sale of the company.

Not counting the vote of his shares, his proposals failed with over 90% of votes going to the company.

Though Biglari didn't get that $20, he has received $9.75 over the last three years. However, at this supercharged rate, the dividend has still been largely covered by free cash flow.

What is in place, then, is like what we see at Ford (F) - but better. Ford shareholders have been treated to a $0.15 per quarter dividend, with a special dividend every year when profit allows. The company expectation is that in tough times, the special dividend can be discontinued and the funds would still be available to maintain the regular dividend.

Ignoring Cracker Barrel's special dividend, the "regular" one has been growing as well. Granted, the growth rate has slowed, but mid-single digits is not horrible.

Personally, with 8-10 years before their US market potential has been tapped, this is a pace I view as sustainable.

Risks

Of course, no investment is without its hiccups. There are a number of risks that could potentially impact Cracker Barrel. However, debt is not one of them. The $400 million of long-term indebtedness is roughly double fiscal 2017's net income.

The first real risk hinges on whether or not a player in the panoply of gastronomic options chooses to go after the traveler. The second is that the population's growing cognizance of the need for a healthier diet and the breakdown of the "vacation calories don't count" myth make Cracker Barrel and Holler & Dash less attractive options. Third is that the total location buildout is less than what management views it to be.

In my view, though, by far the biggest headache for Cracker Barrel is the machinations of Sardar Biglari. Tennessee law forbids hostile takeovers of this type, but the company appears a bit hamstrung. Taking shares off the table in the form of buybacks increases his ownership stake.

Personally, I would think that a company that has given shareholders over a 300% return since he achieved his "dollar weighted purchase date of December 2011" deserves the benefit of the doubt.

In a perfect world, he would pull his funds and find another Moby Dick. Barring that, here's to hoping he becomes more the silent type.

Valuation

In relation to its sector, Cracker Barrel is valued on a PE basis between DineEquity and Denny's. As previously stated, Denny's revenues still haven't matched Great Recession levels. Perhaps their multiples should be reversed?

CBRL PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

More intriguing, though, is the idea that it is not prohibitively expensive in relation to itself historically, and is trading below the market (S&P 500 & S&P Midcap 400) multiple. In my personal opinion, it is a greater than average company.

CBRL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

With guidance for 2018 being $8.85-$9.00 it currently trades for 17x next years' earnings. And with EPS growth continuing to trend toward that 5-6% range, coupled with a ~3% yield and another 3% or so thrown in for share repurchases and that annual special dividend, there are worse investments than ones that potentially provide a ~12% annual return.

Summary

Cracker Barrel has shown more than enough for me to make it a part of my portfolio. In a worst-case scenario, they have much prime real estate next to interstates, and the decor in their restaurants would probably have American Pickers and Antiques Roadshow fans bidding in an uproar.

However, I don't foresee this as being needed on the table at all. There are options to diversify into broader product offerings and a better customer experience. And to channel my best Yogi Berra impersonation, "its uniqueness sets it apart".

Thank you so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be personal advice or a recommendation for you to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.