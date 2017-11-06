Poor Pandora Had A Bad Quarter, But Here's What's Next

Pandora (P) reported what many would consider a “flop quarter,” as it lopped off a quarter of its valuation. Yes, that’s a bad day, on Wall Street. That being the case, let’s examine some of the details that went wrong this past quarter.

Ongoing deterioration of business fundamentals leads to the inescapable conclusion that Pandora’s business moat wasn’t as strong as initially expected. Does that mean this trend will continue? Potentially, and it’s why we’re changing our stance on Pandora, as the company hasn’t been be able to demonstrate stable enough growth metrics to really depend upon.

Something went wrong with Pandora…

Figure 1. Summary of What Went Wrong

Source: Wedbush Securities

The company under-delivered on KPIs (key performance indicators), financial estimates, which was then paired with weak financial commentary due to poor/bad business metrics on the earnings conference call. When you combine all of those factors, the stock basically fell off the cliff, and got washed away with more of the same negative financial commentary the consensus has been sticking with.

Figure 2. Analyst revision summary



Source: Seeking Alpha News

Not so surprisingly, Pandora’s most useful escape lever from further price declines? More M&A rumors and chatter. Though, Pandora has become overly dependent on the Sirius XM (SIRI) chatter, so we may see alternative deals proposed (private equity, other tech acquisitions), which could cause the valuation to move higher.

Hence, we’re not proceeding forward with a sell recommendation, because we anticipate Pandora to lean on M&A to keep shareholders/board of directors on board the train wreck. Of course, it doesn’t make it any easier for investment banks looking to underwrite the offering, as Pandora has already failed in so many different M&A scenarios, it becomes difficult to rally the same conviction continuously, over and over.

Therefore, we look at this quarter somewhat constructively, as a negative inflection point. This means that Pandora’s subscriber base, user metrics, etc., likely deteriorate. However, this doesn’t mean that Pandora is a stock you can simply short because of weak operating metrics. Instead an earlier than expected exit scenario may arise, which derails the bearish investment thesis.

Final thoughts

As such, we lower our rating from buy to hold. We will assign a price target for our marketplace subscribers.

The near term presents an interesting trading opportunity in which loading up now can lead to profits within weeks. This generates the necessary revenue/earnings ramp that drives the business model in the right direction given enough time. Hence, the recent pullback is an attractive entry for short-term speculators, but does not meet the criteria for a long-term investment (due to near-term uncertainty), hence we’re taking a more sanguine approach.