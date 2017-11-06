Copper Mountain Mining's (CPPMF) CEO James O'Rourke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (OTCPK:CPPMF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Rodney Shier - CFO

James O'Rourke - President & CEO

Analysts

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christine and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Copper Mountain Mining Corporation’s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Rod Shier, Chief Financial Officer of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, you may begin your conference.

Rodney Shier

Thank you, Christine. After opening remarks by management, we'll open lines to participants for questions as noted. Please note that comments made today that are not of a historical factual nature may contain forward-looking statements. This information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause stated outcomes to differ materially from the actual outcomes. You can see this on page 1 of our slides.

Please refer to the bottom of our latest news release for more information as well. For those of you following along on the webcast, we will be referring to page numbers as we go to look at the supporting slides.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Jim O'Rourke for his remarks.

James O'Rourke

Thank you, Rod. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Today, we'll discuss 2017 third quarter results of the operation at the Copper Mountain Mine and our corporate financials. I will briefly summarize the financial results and provide an update on the various operational activities, after which Rod will provide financial details for the 2017 third quarter.

As seen on slide 1, we have enjoyed improved copper prices of above 10% during the quarter and our quarterly realized copper price has increased 35% as compared to the third quarter of 2016.

I will now refer you to slide 2. And during the quarter the company completed a total of three shipments of copper concentrate containing approximately 22.6 million pounds of copper equivalent which included 19.3 million pounds of copper plus precious metals. These shipments generated $77.1 million in revenue net of treatment and refining charges and price adjustments. Approximately 15% of the revenue was from precious metals.

The average realized copper price was US$2.91 per pound for the quarter. This is compared to an average copper price of US$2.15 per pound for the period ending September 30, 2016 in which revenues were $72.2 million net of treatment and refining charges, and price adjustments.

The 7% comparative increase in revenue during the quarter is due to the increase in copper price. Approximately 18% less copper was shipped during the 2017 third quarter as compared to the same period last year.

Mine copper production at 20.5 million pounds was 5% lower than during the same period in 2016. The company ended the quarter with an increase in cash to $43 million after paying down $43.8 million in principle and interest on project debt and leases.

Production for 2017 third quarter was 24.4 million copper equivalents based on the quarterly and metal prices. This production included 20.9 million pounds of copper, 6,700 ounces of gold and 79,300 ounces of silver as compared to 22 million pounds of copper, 8,200 ounces of gold and 81,500 ounces of silver in the third quarter of 2016. The 18% decrease in gold production is the reflection of the areas of the pit being mine.

I’ll now refer you to slide number three. Mining activities were focused on South Western areas Pit 2 as well as Northwest and the Pit 3 and the Oriole Pit. Mining in the Oriole Pit accounted for about 10% of the mill feed in the quarter. During the quarter, a total 17.4 million tons of material was mined including 6.8 million tons of ore and 10.6 million tons of waste for an average script ratio of 1.55 to 1.

The mining rate for the quarter, averaged 189,500 tons per day moved slightly above our guidance of 180,000 ton per day moved. Open pit mining cost averaged a $1.73 per ton mined a slight reduction from $1.77 per ton reported last quarter.

Improvements to the hauling options are key, and are continuously being optimized and this year we were at advantage of some shorter haul.

Our mining fleet continues to enjoy mechanical availability, in 2017 the mobile production equipment averaged plus 85% mechanical availability.

Now refer you to slide four. The mill processed a total of 3.8 million tons of ore creating 0.32% copper during the quarter. Copper recovery averaged 77.3% of gold and silver recoveries averaged 60% and 68% respectively. The lower recovery is attributable to a course of [indiscernible] at the higher mill throughput rates. Improvements in cost per recovery are a priority and are continuously a focus at the mine site.

The mill continues to achieve monthly improvements and throughput during the quarter and post replacement of the site mill [ball] gear in the second quarter. During the quarter, the mill averaged 41,158 ton per day, about 18% above the designed capacity.

Mill operating time during the quarter was ahead of plan at an average of 93.5%. Mill throughput for the first nine months of 2017 averaged 38,100 ton per day which is on plan.

I’ll now refer you to slide on page five. Total cash cost for the three months ended September 2017 were $1.62 per pound of copper sold, net of precious metal credits while slight cash costs were $1.25 per pound produced net of precious metal credits.

Moving on to Slide 6, the company is on track to meet our 2017 guidance level of 75 million pounds million to 85 million pounds of copper with 56.2 million pounds of copper produced by the end of the third quarter. The copper grade is forecast to average 0.31% and the mill throughput is forecast to continue to exceed the 38,000 ton per day for the balance of the year.

Similarly, the mining average rate is forecast to exceed the 180,000 ton per day for the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the mines continued cost saving initiatives and improvements in both the mine and mill have been positive, and have helped strengthen our operating base, and also, of course, our cash position.

Moving on to exploration on Slide 7. On the exploration front, the company continued with its summer drill program on the western end of Pit 2.

The 2017 program was successful and drilling southwest of Pit 2 continued to intercept mineralization. However, results were intermittent as the drilling moved outside of the western extremities of the current pit limits. A 5,000-meter program was initiated in October and the new Ingerbell deposit, located approximately one kilometer west of the Super Pit.

Drilling to-date has been encouraging and will be completed by year-end. The goal of the current drill program is to confirm the historical drill data, which defined resources with the potential to add an extra 10 years to the mine life of operation.

Passing results for the initial four holes of the plant, 14-hole program were provided in our October 26, 2017 news release, which is on our website. The mine continued to perform well, providing a solid base moving forward. Our focus is to maximize our copper production in order to take advantage of the current higher prices. We're expecting some cost pressures, but are aggressively working toward operational and cost control improvements.

I'll answer specific questions at the answer-and-question period for those wishing more detail. I’ll now ask Rod to review the Q13 -- sorry the Q3 2017 financials.

Rodney Shier

Thank you, Jim. As noted on Slide number 8, the company recognized revenue of $77.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, this is after pricing adjustments and treatment charges. And this was based on sales of 19.3 million pounds of copper, 6,500 ounces of gold and 72,700 ounces of silver.

The average realized copper price for the third quarter 2017 was US$2.91 per pound as compared to $2.15 per pound for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Comparative revenues for Q3 2017 were $72.2 million after pricing adjustments and smelter charges.

Average realized copper prices increased by 35% year-over-year, while net revenues increased by only 7% for the third quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period last year, as a result of lower sales volumes in the 2017 period due to the planned mill maintenance in the first half of the year; please note that all sales are settled in U.S. dollars so the change in U.S. Canadian dollar plays a part in this as well.

As noted on Slide number 9, cost of sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 were 57.6 million which resulted in a gross profit of 19.5 million as compared to cost of sales of 68 million which resulted in a gross profit of 4.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

General and administrative expenses which include some mine site administrative expenses were 1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 on par with 1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017 the company recorded finance expenses of 3 million as compared with finance expenses of 3.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Finance expense primarily consists of interest on loans and the amortization of financing fee.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 the company recognized a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange gain of 12.3 million compared with a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss of 4.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 which primarily relates to the company's debt as is denominated in U.S. dollars.

During the third quarter of 2017, the company recognized a noncash unrealized gain on the interest rate swap of 77,000 as compared with a noncash unrealized loss on the interest rate swap of 650,000 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, which is related to the revaluation of the interest rate swap liability required under the company's loan agreement. It should be noted that these adjustments to income are required under IFRS, and are noncash in nature, as outlined in the company's MD&A and statement of cash flows.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, the company recorded a current resource tax expense of 780,000 as compared with a current resource tax expense of 250,000 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. This all resulted in a net income attributable to shareholders of the company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 of 26.6 million or $0.15 per share as compared to a net loss of 7.9 million or $0.05 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

As you can see on our income statement, foreign exchange gains and losses can vary significantly on a quarterly and yearly basis. Therefore, we really need to look at adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA to better measure the company's financial performance.

After we remove all the accounting noncash items the company reported adjusted EBITDA of 27.4 million and adjusted earnings of 11.1 million or about $0.08 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared with an adjusted EBITDA of 16.6 million and an adjusted loss of 7.9 million or $0.06 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. This increase in adjusted earnings is primarily due to the increase in the average realized copper price.

As noted on Slide number 10, the company had cash flow from operations before working capital changes of 31.6 million during the third quarter of 2017 as compared to 17.6 million for the same period last year. The company continued to add cash to the balance sheet and pay down debt and ended the quarter with 43.6 million in cash, and cash equivalents. At the end of the quarter, the company also had an additional 11.7 million in concentrate sales receivable and 5.5 million of concentrate inventory at the ports ready to be shipped.

In conclusion we enjoyed a strong operational quarter that has paid down debt and placed cash on the balanced sheet. As noted on slide number 11, our priorities remain focused on continuing to maximize cash flow and minimize cost. We look forward to a strong final quarter of 2017 and are confident our 2017 production targets will be met.

We would now like to open the lines for any questions that people may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Stefan Ioannou from Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Stefan Ioannou

Thanks very much. Good to see the quarter. Just was curious going into Q4 now, I mean obviously very, very high throughput in Q3 at sort of the modest expense of recovery. Is there a plan here to sort of dial back the throughput and sort of focus a little bit more on getting the grind size down to improved recovery or you’re going to sort of keep going [as years] if you will?

James O'Rourke

Our experience Stefan has been that we gained pounds of copper by maintaining the high rate of production. And so, we will continue to push the mill but by the same token, we are working on a number of items to try and improve the recovery.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. And I know we talked about immediate a quarter or so ago there was some indications that were we localized zones in various parts of the pit that you’ll may [amenable] to higher recoveries. Is that still the thinking that you might be getting into some of those sooner than later or is it still going to be a pretty much awash in terms of average recovery going forward?

James O'Rourke

Well, yes, that is true. On the western end of pit 2 which we were in this quarter we did encounter some areas where we had some oxidation and that also negatively affected the recovery and we should be [able to] that for the next quarter.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. And may be just one more. Just obviously the strip ratio was a bit lower than some of the previous quarter. Was that just a function of this quarter’s mine plan or is it something you anticipate going forward here?

James O'Rourke

No, we are still mining in the same rate and forecasting 180,000 tons a day. So, it will remain similar. I think in that case there were just a little more low-grade material stockpile.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi good morning it’s Orest here from Scotia. I am just curious, I realized it’s probably a little bit premature. But what kind of copper grade do you probably anticipate for 2018 and do you anticipate it ticking up from the 0.31 this year? Thank you.

James O'Rourke

Yes, it will be up slightly we believe. We are just finalizing our budgets now and I think we normally give guidance around the end of the year.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay but you do think it would be up a little bit?

James O'Rourke

Yes.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And will the plan for next year is well be to push throughput at the extensive recovery?

James O'Rourke

Well yes, we are just doing a lot of metallurgical testing now to confirm that that’s the sole reason for the drop of recovery to the extend it has. But, definitely we’re working on a couple of programs in the mill right now to try and improve the recovery, but our intention is to continue to push the tonnage. Just recently we had a shutdown where we changed grades in the mills, we changed screens on the side mill. And lowering them down to try and get finer material to the bone mill to improve that grind but we’re continuing to push tonnage.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Hutchison from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Craig Hutchison

Good morning, guys. You mentioned back in October some success you had on the [saddle] zone between Pit 2 and also some of the interim results that you had in the Pit 2 East zone. I think you mentioned something about an updated resource model that was coming and possible revision to reserves. When can we expect an updated mine plan or reserve update?

James O'Rourke

Yeah. I think as mentioned earlier we’re just in our budgeting process right now. So, the updated 43-101 wouldn’t come until early part of next year.

Craig Hutchison

Early part of next year, okay. would you provide something like a long-term mine plan or is it just more reserve update?

James O'Rourke

No, we would be supplying a long-term mine plan with it.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Marco Rodriguez from Stonegate Capital. Your line is open.

Marco Rodriguez

Good morning guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Most of my questions have actually been asked and answered but just a couple of quick follow ups here, just on the working capital if you may kind of talk a little bit as far as what strategies you might be looking at to kind of help working capital with cash flow for the next quarter and maybe if you think about fiscal 2018, how we should be thinking about that as well?

Rodney Shier

Thanks, Marco for the question. [Though it] reminds people about the account payable due the related party, when looking at working capital you really need to back that out, for example the end of September 30, 2017, that was $43 million and that’s going to our partners Mitsubishi and so that really is not part of our current liability but the way we booked it under our IFRS we have to show it that way. So, if you back that around, we actually have a surplus and not a deficit on working capital. So, we don’t see working capital being an issue, I mean as noted in the talk, we’ve been paying down debt and putting cash on balance sheet.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And in terms of your current debt -- is there any sort of a target as far as leverage ratios or anything of that nature. And then as you do start to generate a little more cash flows here, cash flows from operations how we should be thinking about whether or not you’re going to be deleveraging more aggressively or is it more of a focus to use that cash for mining operation if you will?

James O'Rourke

Well, Marco when we started the project and we had planned a 75-25 debt equity ratio. And there is the amortization schedules those debts are on CRM, we’re following that. Now, that we’re entering the period of stronger copper prices there is a potential of the senior facility being subject to the 50% cash fleet that it has. So, that was pay down that facility faster, but we are paying it down for the amortization schedule that we originally signed, PBM, the Gespeg facility, which again is a very attractive financing rate and term, it has no cash sweep. So that will be paid down according to the amortization schedule.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no further questions at this time.

Rodney Shier

Okay. Well, thank you very much for dialing in to Copper Mountain's 2017 third quarter earnings call. And as usual, Jim and I are available if anybody wants to call us directly. Thank you very much and have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.