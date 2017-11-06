Hydrogenics' (HYGS) CEO Daryl Wilson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Daryl Wilson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Motz – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum

Craig Irwin – ROTH Capital Partners

Jeff Osborne – Cowen and Company

Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

I’d now like to turn the call over to your host Bob Motz. Sir, you may begin.

Bob Motz

Thanks, very much. Hello and welcome everyone to Hydrogenics' 2017 third quarter conference call. With me today is Daryl Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company's third quarter press release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our website under the Investor page at www.hydrogenics.com.

We've also have uploaded the report this morning on both SEDAR and EDGAR, and would refer you to those sites for our disclosure documents. As indicated in our press release this morning, all financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would like now to provide a brief Safe Harbor statement. This call and the accompanying presentation may contain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risk and uncertainty.

Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today's press release, in the MD&A section of our most recent financials, or in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Daryl Wilson. Please go ahead, Daryl.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you, Bob. Good day, and thanks everyone for joining us for Hydrogenics' 2017 third quarter conference call. Today, I will review our operations and outlook, after which, Bob will discuss our financial results in detail. Please refer to the presentation on our website for today's discussion.

Beginning with Slide 3, let me start by briefly reviewing some highlights of the past quarter after which, we'll go into further detail about major developments and our near-term areas of focus.

We posted revenue of $12.2 million for the quarter as the Company rebounded from Q2 and benefited from higher shipments across both our business segments, driven by applications in China and Thailand. For the later we shipped our ultra compact one megawatt PEM electrolyzer at a facility near Lam Takhong wind turbine generation project along with Hydrogenics fuel cell power plant.

This system will convert and store excess wind energy and then as needed generate 300 kilowatts of power for these Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand also known as EGAT. EGAT will use the electricity generator for a learning centre in an energy neutral building, which in only possible due to our turn-key hydrogen solution.

The project is another showcase facility for Hydrogenics and Southeast Asia’s first multi-megawatt scale energy storage project. Not only was third quarter revenue indicative of increasing demand across our end-markets and the size of our backlog but we see the fourth quarter as being even better.

We remain optimistic about solid growth for 2017 as a whole, and our manufacturing activities are ramping up nicely, positively impacting gross margins as well. All-in-all, we are well positioned for higher performance given our strong balance sheet, sizeable backlog, key customer partnerships and the investments we’ve made to support top line group.

Now let me go over a few of the major announcements since our last call earnings starting with Slide 4. A look at our activities in China. As I just mentioned, the quarter was positively impacted by increased shipments to this region, reflecting the many contracts that we won there and the strength of our Certified Integrator Program.

With regard to major announced initiatives there, we’re just in the beginning phase. Our Blue-G shipments for example will ramp significantly next year and we're continuing our dialogue with our key investor Hejili regarding possible strategic next steps to address some incredible market opportunities. But we’ve continued to ship product to other Certified Integrators and just as importantly, we're speaking with new potential partners all the time.

It's a large dynamic marketplace, and I'm personally spending a great deal of time there. In prior earnings calls I have also noted the slow but steady step function of contract awards many orders have amounted to growing from one to 10, to a hundred, to a thousand.

As this is happening the vehicle integrators need source-to-source key components, test the integration, get everything registered and proved by the government, which can take many months in most cases not including the need for supporting infrastructure as well.

But our progress in light of this, has been exceptional. We shipped over 300 units in total and expect to have 200 units on the road by year-end. So we remain well positioned in the market and our situation improves every month.

Delivery vehicles and trucks are now getting increased focus along side busses. As the fuel cell solutions come to be viewed as both superior and mainstream when compared against the limitations of battery powered vehicles.

As I’ve said in the past, fuel cells offer a greater range of mobility and more rapid fueling and last longer and can be an integral part of the carbon neutral program when sustainable resources are used to generate the hydrogen fuel itself.

I really cannot overstate how much potential we see in China, across our product portfolio. And we are evaluating plans to localize some production over the long-term to further improve our standing in the market. But we will do this in a way that protects our technology while driving higher revenue as well as appropriate returns. We will have much more to say on this region in the months and quarters to come.

Now let’s turn our attention to Hydrogenics Commuter Rail business I have shown on Slide 5. As noted on prior calls we’ve been pleased with the progresses in this years on our contract with Alstom, which is now entering the final phase of live on track demonstrations.

Full certification is expected in the very near future paving the way for commercial deliveries in 2018. We will soon receive the first production piece of EUR50 million contract and expect to see a ramping of orders next year. I am sure many of you say the recent news that Alstom was ordered an order for 14 hydrogen fuel cell power trains with options for 33 more by the German, regional rail authority LNVG.

This fuels our optimism for the European market and our role in it showcasing our heavy-duty power modules. We’ll also be presenting at the Hydrogen Rail Symposium at Toronto on November 16. Ontario has many developing opportunities for fuel cell powered rail and we believe that given our proven technology as well as local presence, we should be well positioned for mobility applications here going forward.

Turning to Slide 6, let me just summarize how things are changing in the industry and positively impacting Hydrogenics. Three new interrelated elements have recently emerged. First, we're seeing a significant increase in mobility fuel cell solutions globally not just in China.

It seems like almost every other day, there's new expanding trains in Europe, busses in Asia, trucks in North America and other applications in almost every major market. There is definitely an accelerating trend towards the use of zero emission vehicles. And fuel cells are now gaining momentum as a viable alternative to both combustion engines and battery powered vehicles.

Aggregate demand is growing on a recurring basis, based on standardized projects, which are becoming smaller more powerful scalable and less expensive. We believe, we're at cusp of rising demand for rail and heavy duty fuel cell applications.

This means that costs will be driven down further and economies will scale realize followed by rapid growth that will support the needed fueling station infrastructure and propel the industry forward. Due to the confluence of events some larger multi-year contracts with recurring customers we and others in the field will benefit from scale-out.

For Hydrogenics, we've always been a lean or worked on a lean business model that will rapidly show improved bottom line performance as higher operating leverage is achieved. Our business, will transform in amazing ways over the next two to three years and the demand for fuel cells will likely snowball after that, as was the case with solar panels, wind turbines and high efficiency batteries.

As shown on Slide 7, we are upbeat about the future and continue to focus on delivering value to our customers and shareholders alike. As I just mentioned the layering of large contracts within our backlog are beginning to show in our quarterly performance, which we expect to continue.

The fourth quarter is on track to be a great one for the Company, setting the stage for even stronger results in 2018. We've won many sizable orders with leading companies around the globe, encompassing deliveries over multi-year periods. This will not just lead to higher performance, but help stabilize our results as well reducing the impact of one-off project lumpiness and unusual delivery timing.

In addition as the fuel cell percentage of our backlog increases, this will improve our growth trends and forecastability. Since fuel cell products are inherently require shorter lead times and are generally less prone to logistical delays.

As I, said earlier today we are seeing increasing opportunities around the globe driven by higher demand and strong customer relationships, whether it be with Alstom, Enbridge or our many excellent certified integrator in China.

The industries momentum will as the saying goes lift all bubbles. But we believe Hydrogenics remains uniquely qualified to bring the best technology to broadest array of applications in the hydrogen field.

Our partners and customers know that, which is why they keep coming back and increasing the size of their orders as they do so. Governments too are warming to the hydrogen economy and we're proud to be part of the Hydrogen Counsel to support key initiatives worldwide.

Hydrogenics is well known in this space and showcase operations in Europe, North America and Asia, that we draw a large number of officials and industry leaders and potential customers all looking to learn more about how to harness the energy of hydrogen for sustainable solutions.

In closing, I am looking forward to the fourth quarter and the years to come. Our backlog and balance sheet give us confidence that we're building a long-term growth story with profitability expected in the very near future. I'm proud of what we've accomplished thus far, and I'm confident of what lies ahead for Hydrogenics.

As always, I appreciate our customers, partners, employees and shareholders for the passion and interest they have in our cutting edge Hydrogen based products and the applications, which will power the globe for generations to come.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Bob Motz, our Chief Financial Officer who will review our financial results in detail. Bob?

Bob Motz,

Thanks Daryl and good day everyone. As shown on Slide 8 and 9, we posted revenue of $12.2 million for the third quarter and $28.5 million year-to-date versus $6.7 million and $20.3 million respectively in 2016. The third quarter sales reflect increased fuel cell shipments related to Chinese mobility orders, and higher electrolyzer revenue related to the EGAT multi-megawatt scale energy storage project.

As Daryl maintained or mentioned in his comments, we remain very upbeat about the fourth quarter and full year 2017 due to shipment timing and orders in hands.

Our gross margin on Slide 10 and 11 was 23.8% for the third quarter and 20.4% for the nine months versus 14.9% and 19.9% respectively in 2016. The higher performance year-over-year was principally due to improved mix including the impact from a higher production of standardized fuel cells and also OnSite generation margins were down year-over-year due to the Thailand project which had a lower margin profile due it being first of a kind application.

Turning to Slides 12 and 13, our adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.9 million this year and $6.4 million year-to-date versus $1.59 million and $5.8 million respectively last year, reflecting the revenue and margins previously noted. Note that our net R&D expense was usually low in the third quarter of 2016 due to a significant external government funding of $2.8 million for Power-to-Gas applications in that period.

Slide 14 shows that the Company's order backlog as of September 30, 2017 was a $147.7 million, of which we anticipate delivering approximately $65 million in the coming 12 months. During the quarter, we received $5.2 million of new orders.

On Slide 15, our cash resources as of September 30, were $23 million versus $11.3 million at the beginning of the year. Note that for Q3 we did show a net outflow of cash of $8.7 million, however $7.0 million of that was reflected in net changes in non-cash working capital. This non-cash working capital notably receivables of $18.6 million and inventory of $18.3 should cycle back to cash as these assets are monetized.

And now what that we’ll turn the call over to the operator for questions. Please go ahead operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eric Stine of Craig-Hallum. Question please.

Eric Stine

Hi Daryl and Bob.

Daryl Wilson

Good morning.

Daryl Wilson

Good morning.

Eric Stine

So obviously some nice trends going on in rail, I was just curious with the Siemens and Alstom rail businesses merging, that would seem to be a pretty clear positive but maybe just some details about maybe how that impacts things going forward.

Daryl Wilson

Of course it is always difficult for us to comment about reorg and merger work with our customers. So we don't want to speak for them, but as we look on it, as we think it's very positive, the two companies are quite complementary when it comes to geographies. One is strong or the other is weak. And Alstom products, one has product portfolio that the other did not previously have. So the combined entity becomes one of the strongest railway offerings if not the strongest in the world.

And has been our privilege to serve Alstom already with product, and we believe that this just gives a bigger sales and marketing platform to move the initial designs of Hyd Rail into the market and then also opens the door perhaps to new applications of various sizes and of various types in broader markets.

So on the whole positive, I know some have projected, if there is a setback in anyway, we don’t believe so. The core business needs for Coradia iLint in Germany. The original conception of the project is still very strong and as we noted in the comments public actual sales of the units are now showing up in the press.

So good momentum there, and I think just a bigger platform that the combined Siemens Alstom platform

Eric Stine

Okay, and you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you do expect the initial order from Alstom here in the somewhat near term. I mean, I don't know if you're willing to share this but obviously the 14, the order for 14 do you think that that’s the kind of number you're looking at near term or is it something where you would anticipate Alstom aggregating orders to some extent for that initial order that they place.

Daryl Wilson

I think it's in the interest of Alstom and ourselves to bring order together and start serious production on a regularized basis and to do that we need to accumulate some orders as a block. There has been widespread interest from multiple cities in Germany and we know that Alstom is following up with those cities to try and close the actual orders and close the actual orders, and you see the order having a two tier aspect as well, where there is an initial order followed by a follow-on quantity.

So just, now we're discussing, what is the best approach to aggregate those orders and establish a regularized production level staring in 2018. So it is all very positive, I don’t really count, we have talked about this I know couple of quarters and I don’t count the delay as any problem. The pace of actual orders and implementation is still about as we expected with series productions starting in 2018 and we hope in the near future to be able to communicate a bit about what our program is going to look like.

Eric Stine

Okay, got it, may be, just turn into China. I was interested in the presentation, just talking about assessing local production. I know that's something you've been very careful of. Here as you've gotten into that market, but things are accelerating. So maybe just a little bit of kind of a process you're going through as part of that as you look forward?

Daryl Wilson

So in the early phase it’s critical to get vehicles integrated or registered on the catalog with the government. And as I mentioned, this can take upwards of 12 months. At this point, I think we're leading the market with the most vehicles registered on the catalog. So we're very pleased with the overall market progress. And then some of our integrators have already moved through the 110, 100, phase and you'll remember in June we had our first order at 1,000. We think there are other orders out there of that magnitude.

And then the delivery will take place in a phase manner, where we start with production here in Canada, we migrate to semi knock-down production, and complete knock-down production in China, and then finally fill localization with assembly lines. And there are already multiple instances of planning assembly lines with multiple partners in China. So the planning is well advanced, the execution is moving along smartly. There will be a connection between the ability of the end customer to access incentives are relative to Made In China product, and we're very cognizant of the progress of regulation in China on this application and we’ll be fully in step with that.

Eric Stine

Got it, okay. Last one from me. Just related to the model that the R&D a little bit elevated this quarter, and I know it's related to the R&D tax credit offsets. If you just view this as a simple month-to-month variability rather than that this is kind of a new level to think about going forward?

Bob Motz

Yes, absolutely. It's more driven by also where the R&D was performed. This past quarter we had a fair amount of R&D done in North America versus Europe. Europe for the most part has a very high degree of EU and local country funding that you don't see here in North America, where most of the tax credits here are exactly that, they’re tax credits. And so when you have a lot of NOLs, you don't be able to – you’re not able to get credit for those tax – for those R&D expenditures. So I would see it we’re reverting to a more traditional sort of level of R&D in future quarters.

Eric Stine

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Daryl Wilson

Thanks, Eric

Bob Motz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Irwin of ROTH Capital Partners. Question please.

Craig Irwin

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. So, Daryl, you have a smaller competitor on the electrolysis side, which taking about $230 million pipeline order pipeline globally. I know you're a lot more conservative than they are, and this is obviously a fiduciary for customers if they're going to – go forward with the project at least look at all of the suppliers and ask who has the best execution record, and who's likely to deliver. Can you talk a little bit about what you think a credible pipeline would be on the electrolysis side? And how you might look at pipeline differently than some of the other players in the market?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, Craig. Thanks. I think it’s wise in emerging technology to be conservative and not kind of over promise what's going on. And so we intend to announce our firm order backlog as you know when we have a firm order and a deposit from a customer, that means the customers committed. Up to that point, we have not communicated extensively about the pipeline of orders.

We have tried to give the sense that the order pipeline for Power-to-Gas was increasing in size and certainly that was true over the last two or three years and we communicated numbers of 60, 70, 80 megawatts and that remains there. But the conversion pace has kind of generally slowed and that's why we're a little bit hesitant to keep reiterating those numbers are bigger numbers, it is a fact that we quoted Power-to-Gas facilities at 20, 50 and a 100 megawatts over the last 12 months.

But merely giving quotations and proposals at that level, I don't count to be a fully reliable pipeline that we should be talking to the market about and building all kinds of expectation. The business models for Power-to-Gas and energy storage are still developing. It's still a challenge to fully monetize the value of energy storage in any grid market in the world.

Interestingly, here in Ontario and Canada we just had a long-term energy plan communicated last week and I would say, we've now taken over the lead where our long-term energy plan actually mentions Power-to-Gas in four places and fully credits the value of hydrogen for migrating renewable energy into transport and other aspects of the economy. So at this point, it’s even stronger than what's happening in Germany for instance.

So I think there's a need for caution on new applications, we could easily put out numbers just as big. But I'm not inclined to do that because the conversion time frame I think is still uncertain. And let me be really specific, we talked some years ago now about quotations we made for the Kurion project in Japan. And that would have amounted to more than 100 megawatts of electrolysis and the decision making continues to move along without any clarity now a couple of years later. So that's a good example of the need for prudence I think in this area.

Craig Irwin

Great, thank you. I’m sure investors will generally appreciate that. So the next subject I wanted to ask and maybe this is a question for Bob, gross margins in the quarter were really solid, bouncing up to towards the mid 20s. Power Systems were nearly the high level that we’ve seen them at over the last few quarters. Can you talk about what specifically driving the Power Systems margins and whether or not you expect to see continued improvement on the OnSite Generation side?

Bob Motz

Yes, I’d be more than happy to. So the Power Systems margin is really driven by the fact that you're producing a lot of a standardized module, so our HD30, 30 kilowatt fuel cell power module is the module that used in virtually all of our – certainly our Chinese mobility applications as well as other sort of light-duty applications outside of China. So what's happening here is we're getting effectively economies of scale, we are producing a lot of sort of that standardized margin.

So it's the closest thing essentially to the benefit of having a standardized supply chain, getting the benefits of that ordering in volume. And as these numbers ramp up, we're getting the benefit from pricing across that – across the supply chain inefficiencies in labor as well.

So I would see that our trend continue as these shipments accelerate. In terms of OnSite and again, we have a fair bit of backlog in the OnSite segment. I think you will see improvement in that, simply because you've got fewer of these sort of first-of-a-kind projects in the OnSite backlog profile.

Industrial hydrogen generally has a good traditional OnSite margin profile and what’s in backlog today a fair bit of that is that industrial hydrogen product mix. So I think you will see OnSite margins improve as well.

Craig Irwin

Great, thank you for that. And then if we can just touch on orders, everybody that's follows Hydrogenics knows that orders can be lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, $5 million in new bookings, I would say is probably at the low end of the range versus where we’ve been over the last few years. Can you update us as far as whether or not there’s been any order that’s maybe landed but not announced in the fourth quarter or that you expect to be announced shortly. That would sort of easing us out on a short-term basis and if there were any sort of extraneous impacts that might have supported the $5 million number versus maybe something higher?

Daryl Wilson

So we’ve tried to give you some 40s and 50s and yes, there is a five there I understand. So I think what's happening here is an interesting change in the business. Naturally, the work in the time frame to bring in orders of $40 million and $50 million is a little bit more intensive and prolonged versus the smaller project business we’ve had. And we’ve shifted our energies on the sales side to focus on these markets where things are moving up in larger steps.

And frankly, shifted away and decline some work in the historical project or funded project area just because it's not really worth the work. So that does result in some lumpiness quarter-to-quarter, I fully understand that. But the aggregated impact of these larger orders that must be fulfilled over multiple quarters is going to turn out a much better proposition for the business in the long-term.

So our sales staffs are being focusing on negotiating some of these larger block orders and not so much focus on the project, the smaller ones. So I stay tuned, yes, there is more, I know I can't jump the gun and talk about something that's kind of halfway there at this point. But I can assure you there's lots more coming and the focus is on the larger side for sure.

Craig Irwin

Great, that’s good to hear. And then last question if I may, $65 million in 12 month backlog, it’s a really nice visibility to support 2018 estimates. How do you feel about quick book and bill business given that really I guess you just said you’re fishing with bigger hooks maybe when you do that, you don't necessarily catch the minnows. How important are those minnows to driving upside to the 65 number that we’re looking at. And are there other things that we should consider when we look at the potential for upwards trajectory on the revenue outlook?

Daryl Wilson

It's a good question a little bit difficult to answer because historically the book and bill and the same year business has been project fuel cell work and also OnSite Generation project work with lead times of six months and less. That's not going to change, I think that's still going to be there but the new element is adding new partners especially in China or new mobility partners or real partners elsewhere around the world.

And I can't really get into forecasting that right now but I do anticipate that these new aspects of adding partners in China and adding mobility contracts elsewhere is also going to favorably impact the book and bill picture. And I know that's going to make modeling revenue for next year a little bit difficult but what I just said it becomes difficult in the positive sense.

Craig Irwin

That’s good to hear. Thanks for taking my questions.

Daryl Wilson

Thanks, Craig.

Bob Motz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Osborne of Cowen and Company. Question please.

Jeff Osborne

Hey, good morning guys. Most of them already asked but just for Q4 which programs in particular are you pretty upbeat about the outlook for the quarter, which programs give me that line of sight?

Bob Motz

It is across the business so there are non-China projects, China projects in the Power Systems side and OnSite projects as well. So the mix is good. I think the biggest portion of the increase will be from the China side of the business.

And these are all of the increase, our areas where we have firm order enhanced customer commitment, good predictability on delivery dates. So we are feeling very positive about the fourth quarter and in contrast to other areas where there are delivery dates sitting right at the end of the year and could slip, I think the risk of that happening here is a fair bit lower for Q4 this year.

Jeff Osborne

But is this associated with the 1,000 unit order that you had announced some time ago or just I guess more detail would be helpful as it relates to China in particular?

Bob Motz

So we have several partners in China now and all of them are progressing very nicely. So it is a blend of our certified integrators in China who will be taking orders. But some of them are doing particularly well and that means that they have product registered in the catalog. They have already past through the one and the 10 phase where they've proven that the integration is capable and competent. And they've had some miles on the road as well. So it just given the maturity of these integrators, we can have more confidence in the demand and uptake certainly in Q4 and for 2018.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And just that since you can’t name the programs, is it safe to say that these programs would be using the same 30 kilowatt stack and gross margins would be comparable in the Q4 is what we just saw or no?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, that would be the case, yes.

Jeff Osborne

Okay. And then can you just talk about Alstom and kind of the cadence through 2018, I assume it's more back end loaded but A, is that true and then B, is there any revenue recognition delays upon acceptance and the train being on the track so to speak for a certain amount of time or are we at a level of maturity, where you would record revenue as you ship it to be integrated into the train?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, the latter, we're now dealing with kind of a mature certified product, a standard product of a sort. And configuration for the train and we do recognize revenue on delivery so there's no major delay there. As I said earlier the key point is to kind of start a regularized production cadence for that order and we're just now working with Alstom to establish what that rate would be and when we would target. But the lead times for expected orders for them would generate a production start in the second half of 2018.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And the last question is just in one of those slides, you’d mentioned Daryl, that the path to profitability is closer than ever. I think that's been its own for the past two years or so for many in the fuel cell space. But first of all, just a nitpick question when you talk about profitability is that adjusted EBITDA profitability or net income profitability, is kind of part one of the question. Then part two is just with the evolving business and the path to the $60 million plus in revenue next year that you're talking about with the backlog, is there any noticeable OpEx increases that are needed to help service the growth?

Daryl Wilson

No, we continued to focus on operating the business in a lean fashion. So we will not escalate, our OpEx anywhere near the rate of the top line growth and this will bring us into the sweet spot of being able to achieve profitability.

So the only other consideration is what major investments we may choose to make in the business in any way. Right now, from a scale up point of view we should be able to support the necessary volume from our existing capacity. So OpEx more or less the same, certainly not growing at the rate of the top line and as I said we're kind of right into the sweet spot for profitability.

Bob Motz

Yes, and Jeff, I'd add to that the only sort of wild card around our OpEx would be around currency, just because more of the OpEx is either in Canadian dollars or in Euro. So I think the Canadian dollar, it did show some strength but has weakened in the last month or so, with the Euros shown some resilience against the dollar. But the nice thing about that is much of the OnSite business in particular is Euro denominated so you're getting a faster rate to margin any way.

Jeff Osborne

Makes sense. And just on the sort of point is it adjusted EBITDA or net income as you guys define profitability?

Bob Motz

Well, I think it's a pathway that it’s first adjusted EBITDA than net income. I think adjusted EBITDA will come based on our expectations, a very soon and then shortly after that as the growth processes will hit positive EPS.

Jeff Osborne

Got it, thanks so much very guys.

Bob Motz

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright. Question please.

Amit Dayal

Thank you, good morning guys.

Daryl Wilson

Hi, Amit.

Amit Dayal

Are these opportunities in China coming primarily from mobility applications or did they also include hydrogen infrastructure related opportunities?

Daryl Wilson

So it is both, we have not closed the sales at this point on the infrastructure side, but there’s certainly being discussion. China is an interesting opportunity from the hydrogen side of the business in that there are lot of surplus of hydrogen in industrial segments as we sometimes find in Europe, in North America. So we would not be involved when industrial surplus hydrogen is being used, there is some pipeline hydrogen. There is also large surpluses of wind and solar energy in certain areas of the country such as we would find in Germany and we're looking now at how we can harvest those with partners and establish electrolysis based hydrogen generation.

So the number and the size of stations can be appreciable. And one of our strategic focus points with our partners in China is how to work together on the supply chain and strategic relationships to realize some of these infrastructure opportunities. So nothing yet but I'm optimistic in the coming months and quarters, we will be able to deliver on our electrolysis technology in China as well.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And then in regards to the recent U.S. tax reform sort of an issue there, there were certain fuel cell related tax benefits that these guys are talking about. I was wondering if you had a chance to look into whether Hydrogenics had any exposure on the positive side of any of this?

Daryl Wilson

In fact not really, those incentives were created principally to aid a particular market application in forklift. And that has not been our focus and we don't see it becoming our focus, so I guess the answer is no, our exposure and value from that will be basically no.

Amit Dayal

Understood. That’s all I have, guys. Thank you so much.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you.

Bob Motz

Thanks Amit.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Irwin of ROTH Capital Markets. Question please.

Craig Irwin

Hi, thanks, just a quick follow-up here. One of your competitors that was acquired hedge some revenue with the U.S. military and some U.S. government entities was sort of split between product and services product being on the electrolysis side. The North American geography seems to maybe put Hydrogenics in favor to win this business, if it does actually come up for bid again. Can you comment about whether or not you are pursuing any incremental government works that might have been shaking loose by ownership changes?

Daryl Wilson

Well, that’s a very specific one, Craig. I’m probably going to duct the core of this specificity but I think we are well known by many of the agencies in the U.S. who work with hydrogen on specialized applications. We have had the honor of serving some of these applications in the past. So there is a strong friendly relationship between Canada and the U.S. for these type of applications. And we have been able to serve them in the past so yes, our sales desk is always open and busy.

But I did mention earlier in the call, with the change in complexion of the market, the quality of opportunities is shifting in an interesting way. So in the past, we've lived a lot of government funded specific project work, which is clearly pre-commercial. And has all kinds of challenges with that, whether it's low margin lower or protracted complex project management regimes, a lot reporting, lots of headaches frankly. And recently, as we’ve seen other markets move to real commercial stage, frankly that's a much greater interest to us.

And beginning to show decent volume on recurring commercial markets is much more attractive than chasing down specific project government funded work. So I'm not saying, we are pivoting entirely way from that but in terms of optimizing our resource deployments. There are great things to work on now and sometimes those great things to work on are better than the good things to work on. So that shift in focus is happening for sure right now, and we've made a purposeful decision to go for the great stuff and take as much as the good stuff as we can within reason. So perhaps that’s a reasonable more general answer to your very specific question.

Craig Irwin

That's very helpful. Thanks again.

Daryl Wilson

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Bob Motz

Thanks very much, Dylan. I want to thank everybody for being on the call today. I’ll conclude by reminding everybody of the Safe Harbor disclosure that we mentioned at the beginning of the call and invite everyone to join us for our fourth quarter and full year earnings call which currently is scheduled for March 8, 2018. Thanks everybody and have a great day. Bye-bye.

