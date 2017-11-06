Rates May Have Risen, But I Would Still Short The Pound

Last Thursday, I argued that a rate rise by the Bank of England would likely give the pound a boost in the short term.

Well, my prediction on rates going up was right - however the pound reacted in the opposite way to what I anticipated:

After trailing at a range of 1.32-1.33, the pound then plummeted to a level of 1.3077 against the U.S. dollar at the time of writing.

So, why has the pound reacted negatively to news of a rate hike, and what impact is this likely to have on the currency going forward?

Well, as for the first question, it is not so much the rate hike per se that has placed downward pressure on the pound - rather it is the comments made by the Bank of England that have accompanied such a decision. Upon announcing that interest rates would be rising from 0.25% to 0.5%, Governor Mark Carney also affirmed that the central bank is in "no hurry" to raise rates again, and "further increases will be limited."

These comments signify that:

1) The Bank of England may be reluctant to use interest rates as a tool for reducing inflation if necessary

2) Communicates that growth in the U.K. is ultimately still on a fragile path

In this regard, the UK economy is in a bit of a catch-22 as for inflation. Much of the reason for rising inflation in the first place has been a weaker pound, and should the pound dip lower this will accelerate inflation rates as prices go higher to compensate for this issue.

Therefore, while raising rates was intended to control inflation, the accompanying comments may have had the opposite effect.

So, how should the pound be traded in light of this development? While it's one thing to say that the pound has a high margin of safety and a lot of room left to climb back up, there still could be a way to go before the currency has bottomed out.

Moreover, when we look at the trajectory of the pound and the GBP from a long-term standpoint, we see that the current levels are among the lowest the pound has ever traded at against the USD, while inflation rates have peaked at 5 percent between 2008 and 2012:

Inflation

Source: Trading Economics

1-month chart

Therefore, there is a precedent for inflation to go higher, and ultimately it is quite possible that the pound is set to fall further as a result. A low of 1.20 against the dollar is certainly possible.

To conclude, I still take a short view on the pound, and there is a significant risk that a raising of interest rates will not be sufficient to control inflation from rising further.