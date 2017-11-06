SHOP On The Drop?

In spite of the risks and constant negative press, Shopify (SHOP) has growth that just can't be ignored. The valuation may detract some investors, but the company offers a platform that caters to the ever popular "entrepreneurial lifestyle". Shopify gives a more independent feel to those who want to grow their e-commerce business. Technology and the thirst for independence have led to the pursuit of entrepreneurship being more popular than ever. Shopify can continue to benefit from this economic trend.

Risks and Addressing the Citron Report

Shopify has been a name often seen in the headlines recently, with short seller Andrew Left (Citron Research) publicly stating his distrust of the business model. He threw out accusations of the company operating illegally, breaking FTC laws, and comparing it to Herbalife. These statements sent the share price to a quick but drastic downturn. Then, just a few days ago, the company released results from another strong quarter, which, again, induced a reversal of the recovery from after the Citron report. Left's full report can be found here.

Some of the Citron's accusations have some merit, and Shopify's response from their earnings call didn't answer all the questions people had hoped, as seen in the price reaction. I do tend to agree with Left on one topic, but it may not be Shopify's fault. If you search "Shopify" or "Shopify millionaire" on YouTube, you will see people talking about how much money they made on Shopify and how easy it was. Many of these videos have hundreds of thousands of views, as well. One of the main points in Citron's report was the company's partners, which are not disclosed anywhere, but they have 13,000 of them, seem to be an unknown. Many of these videos seem "clickbaity" and like get rich quick schemes and it is unknown whether or not they are affiliated with the company. However, Shopify has become increasingly popular over the years and may not have as much need for this referral program anymore.

Image From "Shopify" Google Trends

Currently getting around 818,000 google searches per month, a number that has grown exponentially over the past few years, customers are beginning to find them through more organic means.

About a month ago, Shopify emailed its partners stating that they were changing their terms of service. Shopify made these terms much less friendly to their partners, stopping payments if inactive and finding ways to cut the percentage given for a referral. (A thread on the topic can be found here.)

The actual business model is actually a much different one than the Citron report claims. Shopify provides a platform for people to sell their own products; they don't provide products like a MLM does. From this, the company gets a subscription fee and a fee for the use of their services to process payments on and offline. Because of this, Shopify has a great interest in how well their merchants do.

Segment Growth

Shopify earned $171.5M of revenue in 3Q17, 72.2% higher than the same period a year before. $82.4M (48% of total) came from subscription revenues, up 65.4% from 3Q16. The other $89M came from merchant solutions, 79% higher than a year ago.

Image from company SEC Filings

The increase in subscription revenue comes from Shopify growing its total merchant base from an estimated 325k to 550k since 3Q16. In the press release, they cited "a record number of store launches on Shopify Plus". Shopify Plus is their premium platform used by high volume sites. The screenshot below shows that they have around 2,500 Plus merchants, up 126% Y/Y.

Images from Shopify.com

Selling to major brands, the per-month fees are much higher than the normal rates, which are:

From a merchants blog, I found an email from Shopify stating that the fees for Shopify Pro range from a minimum of $2,000/month to $40,000. The email can be found here.

Merchant solutions revenue continues to grow on behalf of Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital, as they grow through "increased adoption and international exposure". Shopify's total merchant solutions gross margin was 37.1%, 128% higher than last year. The high margin of Shopify Shipping and Capital are the main drivers of this margin growth. About 20% of merchants in Canada and 30% in the US use Shopify Shipping, so as these percentages continue to increase, so should revenues and margins. In 3Q17 $2.4B in GMV (37% of total GMV) was processed through Shopify Payments. This is compared to 38% of total GMV a year earlier. This may be from the increased number of merchants in countries where Shopify Payments is not yet offered. The growth of total GMV (69% to $6.4B) is due to increased merchants and each merchant becoming more successful.

Some statistics that would be interesting to see (which they don't release) are churn rate and GMV of non-Shopify Pro merchants. These would give insight into whether or not Shopify really is a platform for small to medium businesses like they claim, or if only the big businesses succeed and stay.

Shopify as a company saw its first adjusted operating profit in 3Q17. Adj EPS of $0.05 and a net loss of $1.8M was from increasing margins, which outpaced the growth in operating expenses.

Image from company SEC Filings

I like to focus on revenue growth as it better captures the bottom line impact of the company's various revenue streams.

Guidance

Shopify increases guidance on revenue to $656-658M from $642-648M, which implies $206-208M for Q4. Slightly higher at $220 behind strength in subscription growth and seasonality trends is not at all beyond the realm of possibility. Management noted it expects to improve GMV/merchant trends in Q4 given the strength of retail in the quarter (Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas), and as larger GMV merchants offset the low margin, entrepreneurial merchants. Behind, higher GMV merchants, the holiday season, and their higher margin revenue streams being introduced in more countries, margins should continue to increase in Q417.

Shopify has been a very interesting stock as of late. There are reasons to love and hate it. The lofty valuation and translucent business model vs. the popularity of the enterprise cloud platform and huge top line growth.

Outlook

It's easy to compare SHOP, Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) because of the similarity in business (Amazon webstore closed in 2016), huge top-line growth and initial lack of interest in showing big bottom line numbers. The current dip comes after an impressive quarter and makes it an attractive investment. This should be a profitable stock into the future and could reach mid-$120-$130s this coming year.

After weighing the pros and cons, I believe there is a nice opportunity here with Shopify. Overblown, but still real, risks may stop many investors from becoming a shareholder of the stock, but not me. People nowadays want to feel self-sufficient, and the e-commerce business gets rid of the once-large barriers of being your own boss. Shopify PRO, which attracts larger businesses, has also been significantly growing in popularity. The attractive financials and emerging social trend make Shopify a buy, currently priced under $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.