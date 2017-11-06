Berkshire Hathaway's Intrinsic Value In 2017 Q3

Investors should look past Berkshire's recent underwriting losses to see the true value of its insurance underwriting franchise.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) released its Q3 earnings over the weekend which prompted me to update my estimate of intrinsic value. Initial commentaries have focused on Berkshire’s underwriting losses year to date, but I will focus on the bigger picture here and provide a framework for evaluating Berkshire over the long run.



Background

Students of Ben Graham and Warren Buffett will be familiar with the idea that a share of stock is a partial ownership interest in a business, that every business has an intrinsic value, and that, occasionally, market prices can be considerably different than intrinsic values. These divergences can be opportunities for low risk profit.



Traditionally, Buffett has suggested investors use book value per share as a simple estimate for Berkshire’s intrinsic value. This made a lot of sense in Berkshire’s early days, as most retained earnings and insurance float were deployed into marketable securities.



These days, Buffett Berkshire prefers to purchase entire businesses outright rather than partial interests via the stock market. When Berkshire controls a company Buffett gains access to the company’s free cash flows, which he, rather than the company’s management, can allocate.



When a company acquires another company the acquirer records the acquiree as an asset on their balance sheet. The value of the acquiree is periodically tested for impairment, and if impairment is found, the value of the acquiree is adjusted downward. However, the acquiree’s value can never be adjusted upward. As Berkshire has purchased more and more businesses outright, its book value increasingly understates its intrinsic value. This has undermined the viability of book value as a proxy for intrinsic value.



In Berkshire’s 2005 annual report, Buffett begins to address this. He says:



The more uncertain the future of a business, the more possibility there is that the calculation will be wildly off-base. Here Berkshire has some advantages: a wide variety of relatively-stable earnings streams, combined with great liquidity and minimum debt. These factors mean that Berkshire’s intrinsic value can be more precisely calculated than can the intrinsic value of most companies. Yet if precision is aided by Berkshire’s financial characteristics, the job of calculating intrinsic value has been made more complex by the mere presence of so many earnings streams. (Source: 2005 Annual Report Page 4)



Buffett goes on to suggest investors evaluate Berkshire’s intrinsic value via two key factors: non-insurance pre-tax operating earnings per share and insurance investment assets per share.



In Berkshire’s 2015 annual report, Buffett begins including pre-tax insurance underwriting profit in the operating earnings per share calculation. He reasons:



Today, our insurance results are likely to be more stable than was the case a decade or two ago because we have deemphasized catastrophe coverages and greatly expanded our bread-and-butter lines of business. (Source: 2015 Annual Report Page 9)



Buffett gives us one final quantitative hint towards Berkshire’s intrinsic value by way of his repurchase limit price. Currently, Buffett is authorized to repurchase Berkshire shares below 120% of book value. In Berkshire’s 2016 annual report, Buffett says:

By our estimate, a 120%-of-book price is a significant discount to Berkshire’s intrinsic value, a spread that is appropriate because calculations of intrinsic value can’t be precise. (Source: 2016 Annual Report Page 7)

Valuation Methodology

My intent is to estimate Berkshire’s intrinsic value in conservative manner that is consistent with Buffett’s methodology. To do this, I value Berkshire as the sum of four components:

Non-insurance pre-tax operating earnings; Normalized insurance underwriting pre-tax earnings; Insurance investment assets net of debt issued by Berkshire; and Market value of Berkshire’s interest in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Non-Insurance Pre-Tax Earnings

For the most recent quarter, Berkshire earned $20,920 million.



Earnings Before Taxes (millions) Page in 10-Q TTM 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2016 Q4 Railroad 24 6,156 1,710 1,537 1,345 1,564 Utilities and Energy 24 3,039 1,262 670 615 492 Manufacturing, Service and Retailing 24 8,780 2,538 2,563 1,968 1,711 Finance and Financial Products 24 2,056 530 508 466 552 Plus: Intangible Amortization Expense (80%) 14 1,285 369 296 296 324 Less: Pre-tax Non-controlling Interest 396 195 113 84 47 Earnings Before Taxes Attributable to BRK 20,920 6,214 5,461 4,606 4,596

Source: Author, Data From 10-K and 10-Q Filings



This calculation is relatively straightforward, but I make two adjustments. The first is to add back 80% of the amortization of intangible assets. This is a non-cash expense. In Berkshire’s 2015 annual report, Buffett suggests that only 20% of this expense reflects reality. He explains:

Serious investors should understand the disparate nature of intangible assets. Some truly deplete in value over time, while others in no way lose value. For software, as a big example, amortization charges are very real expenses. Conversely, the concept of recording charges against other intangibles, such as customer relationships, arises from purchase-accounting rules and clearly does not reflect economic reality. GAAP accounting draws no distinction between the two types of charges. Both, that is, are recorded as expenses when earnings are calculated – even though, from an investor’s viewpoint, they could not differ more. In the GAAP-compliant figures we show on page 38, amortization charges of $1.1 billion have been deducted as expenses. We would call about 20% of these “real,” the rest not. The “non-real” charges, once nonexistent at Berkshire, have become significant because of the many acquisitions we have made. Non-real amortization charges are likely to climb further as we acquire more companies. (Source: 2015 Annual Report Page 15)

The second adjustment is to subtract non-controlling interest. I calculate the percent of non-controlling interest in Berkshire’s net income and then subtract a proportionate amount from Berkshire’s pre-tax earnings.



Page in 10-Q TTM 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2016 Q4 Net Income Attributable to BRK Shareholders 4 18,675 4,067 4,262 4,060 6,286 Net Income 4 19,052 4,203 4,355 4,139 6,355 Implied Non-controlling Interest 1.98% 3.24% 2.14% 1.91% 1.09%

Source: Author, Data From 10-Q Filings

For context, below are these same numbers over a multi-year period. As you can see, Berkshire’s pre-tax operating earnings have grown steadily, though not spectacularly.

Earnings Before Taxes (millions) 2017 Q3 TTM 2016 2015 2014 Utilities and Energy 3,039 2,973 2,851 2,711 Manufacturing, Service and Retailing 8,780 8,462 7,115 6,792 Finance and Financial Products 2,056 2,130 2,086 1,839 Plus: Intangible Amortization Expense (80%) 1,285 1,192 885 924 Less: Pre-tax Non-controlling Interest 396 296 267 272 Earnings Before Taxes Attributable to BRK 20,920 20,154 19,445 18,163

Source: Author, Data From 10-K and 10-Q Filings



Normalized Insurance Underwriting Pre-tax Earnings

Year to date, Berkshire’s underwriting has struggled. Currently, Berkshire is on track to post its first underwriting loss since 2002.





Source: Financial Times, “Berkshire Hathaway Takes $3bn Hit From Natural Disasters”



Because Berkshire has consistently delivered underwriting profits, I value the underwriting franchise on its expected profit rather than its recent profits. To do this, I calculate Berkshire’s five-year average combined ratio and trailing 12-month premiums earned.

Source: Author, Data From 10-K, and 10-Q Filings



For the trailing 12 months, Berkshire earned $60,604 of premiums, which is a sizable jump from the $45,881 earned at year-end 2016. The step-up is due to a large deal Berkshire signed with American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in Q1.



Averaging Berkshire’s combined ratio from 2011 to 2016 yields 94.3%, which I round up to 95%. Five percent of $60,604 is an expected underwriting profit of $3,003.



Insurance Investments

I break Berkshire’s insurance assets down into two categories: (1) cash, cash equivalents, and bonds, and (2) equity and other securities. I subtract debt issued by Berkshire from the first category to arrive at a net figure.



Page in 10-Q 2017 Q3 Cash, Equivalents & U.S. Treasury Bills 31 68,974 Equity Securities 31 150,819 Fixed Maturity Securities 31 21,532 Other Investments 31 3,303 Gross Insurance Cash, Equivalents, & Bonds 90,506 Less: Debt Issued By BRK 17 18,646 Net Insurance Cash, Equivalents, & Bonds 71,860 Total Insurance Equities & Other 154,122

Source: Author, Data From 2017 Q3 10-Q



I also calculate the yield on Berkshire’s gross cash, equivalents, and bonds, which I will use later.



Page in 10-Q 2017 Q3 Interest Income From Insurance Investments 30 344 Annualized Yield On Gross Cash, Equiv., & Bonds 1.52%

Source: Author, Data From 2017 Q3 10-Q



Kraft Heinz

The final piece of Berkshire’s valuation is the fair value of its holdings in Kraft Heinz. As of Q3, this was $25,238 (Source: 2017 Q3 10-Q Page 2). This figure needs no adjustment.



Valuation

The final step is to decide what multiple to apply to each of the four pieces. For pre-tax operating earnings and expected underwriting earnings, I use 10x. At a 35% tax rate, this corresponds with a 15x valuation, which is about average for the market over the long-run. Berkshire is a collection of above-average businesses, and it could be argued that it deserves an above-average multiple. However, my goal is to arrive at a conservative estimate of intrinsic value, so I chose 10x. That said, I’m currently unaware of any companies that are as high quality as Berkshire trading for 10x pre-tax earnings.



I value Berkshire’s equities and Kraft Heinz at 1x their market value. However, I do not do this for Berkshire’s cash and bonds. As an active equity investor, I am interested in making investments which will produce an above-market rate of return. Paying one dollar for one dollar of bonds accomplish this. Earlier, I calculated that Berkshire’s cash and bond portfolio yielded 1.52%. Since I’m interested in a 10% pre-tax earnings yield, I can pay up to $0.15 for each dollar of Berkshire’s cash and bonds.



Multiple TTM 2016 2015 Average Class A Equivalent Shares 1,644,656 1,643,826 1,643,183 Non-Insurance Pre-Tax Earnings 10.00 209,200 201,545 194,446 Insurance Net Cash & Bonds (Fair Value) 0.15 10,925 8,204 8,755 Equities (Fair Value) 1.00 154,122 134,144 125,605 Expected Pre-Tax Underwriting Earnings 10.00 30,032 22,941 20,647 Kraft Heinz (Fair Value) 1.00 25,238 28,418 32,042 Class A Intrinsic Value 261,159 240,446 232,168 Class B Intrinsic Value 174.11 160.30 154.78

Source: Author, Data From 10-K and 10-Q Filings

Compared to market prices, Berkshire looks slightly overvalued. However, it’s important to remember that my estimate of intrinsic value is conservative and should be thought of as a lower bound rather than a firm target.

TTM 2016 2015 Class B Intrinsic Value 174.11 160.30 154.78 Class B Market Price 187.27 162.98 133.26 Upside/(Downside) to Intrinsic Value -7.0% -1.6% 16.1%

Source: Author, Data From 10-K and 10-Q Filings



As a double-check, I compare my estimate against 120% of Berkshire’s book value. Buffett says intrinsic value is meaningfully higher than 120%, so my estimate should be higher.





TTM 2016 2015 120% BV Per Class B Share 150.0 137.7 124.4 Intrinsic Value Estimate 174.11 160.30 154.78 Intrinsic Value / 120% BV 116.1% 116.4% 124.4%

Source: Author, Data From 10-K and 10-Q Filings

My intrinsic value estimate is modestly above Buffett’s repurchase limit, suggesting it is in fact a conservative estimate of intrinsic value.



At current valuations, I am not rushing to sell Berkshire, but I'd prefer to buy at lower prices. I would classify Berkshire today as “a wonderful company at a fair price”.

