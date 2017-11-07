Transocean Won't Be Cheap For Long

In this article, I'm going to explain why Transocean (RIG) will continue its uptrend and benefit from a massive oil bull market over the next few months.

Source: Logonoid

Favorable Market Outlook

On the first of September, I wrote an article covering the strong outlook for oil. Since then, oil has almost rallied $10 per barrel.

Article: Oil Is About To Rip

The key points to a sustainable oil bull market are lower inventories and peaking shale production.

At this point, we are getting both. Oil production is peaking close to 9.2 million barrels per day after recovering quickly since 2016 backed by cheap production (low break-even prices) and the need to clean up balance sheets and free cash flow in general.

One of the reasons why the latest production rallied added to the current favorable outlook is the fact that OPEC didn't like that US shale is benefiting from OPEC production cuts since the US is not a part of OPEC. Shortly after the most recent cut, we got the news that Saudi Arabia is cutting crude exports to the US simply to force the US to drain its inventories.

And the plan is being executed as you can see in the graph below. Crude imports from Saudi Arabia are dropping like a stone since the first quarter of this year.

And looking at inventories in general and the US' most intensive oil region (PADD 3), we can conclude that the plan is working indeed.

Source: EIA

Moreover, we are finally seeing that oil and gas service and equipment stocks (XES) are outperforming. The reason why I said "sustainable oil bull market" at the beginning of this article is because service and equipment stocks only perform well if traders expect a sustainable rally above prices that warrant capital expenditures for oil major and independent O&G companies.

The graph below compares the ratio spread between oil and gas equipment and service companies (XES) and energy stocks (XLE) to the price of oil. It seems that we are finally getting upside after printing a higher low in September of this year.

In its third quarter earnings press release, the company made clear that they have a favorable long-term view of the market. The company is far more optimistic compared to 12 months ago according to CEO Jeremy Thigpen. One reason is the lower breakeven price for most drilling projects of around $50 which, in combination with higher oil prices, has led to a 40% increase of awarded floating fixtures on a YTD basis.

In addition to that, Transocean mentions that operators in multiple basins are now starting to invest in ultra-deepwater assets for the first time in two years.

However, the company also mentions that despite being more optimistic the business is still in the midst of a downturn. Hence, the company is continuing to focus on cost reduction and margin optimization.

I believe that this is extremely positive in case "my" oil bull case continues. That way, you are not buying into overoptimism while you get a company that uses a conservative approach when it comes to new investments and optimization of current operations.

Cost Cutting And Strategic Positioning

One of the things that strikes when looking at Transocean's balance sheet is the reduction of property, plant and equipment. PP&E has declined roughly $4.8 billion in 2017 so far. This is mainly due to the lower rig portfolio.

Source: Transocean Q3/2017 Press Release

All of this PP&E reduction is part of Transocean's plan to realize efficiencies in every aspect of its business.

First of all, the company bought Songa Offshore. This added seven floaters to Transocean's portfolio. These seven floaters include four harsh environment rigs that will deliver tremendous value to Transocean in an environment that is starting to like the idea of ultra deepwater drilling again.

This brings the total rigs under contract with investment grade operators to nine.

Of note, the Deepwater Pontus and the Deepwater Poseidon are the fourth and fifth contract-backed newbuild drillships delivered to our fleet in the past two years. With the addition of these five new builds and the four Cat-D Songa rigs that will soon become part of our fleet, we will have a total of nine assets contracted with investment grade operators for terms extending through at least the end of 2021 and as far as 2028. - Transocean Q3/2017 Earnings Transcript

So far, I have only discussed acquisitions and new rigs even though I wanted to explain the reduction of PP&E. That's why the acquisitions are nothing compared to the number of retired rigs since the downturn.

In the third quarter, Transocean announced to remove six additional rigs from its portfolio. This includes five ultra-deepwater assets. Since the start of the downturn of the oil price, the total number of retired rigs comes in at 39

So far, it seems that management measures are working. Debt to equity is currently at 1.7 after hitting 2.2 after the oil bottom of 2016. I believe that the current path of retiring assets while only buying assets that are strategically key will give the company big advantage going forward.

Another example is the $750 million debt offering which addressed all unsecured bond maturities before 2020.

Conclusion and One Last Graph

From a technical standpoint, it seems that Transocean is ready for a big move higher. The RSI is in a strong uptrend and it seems that momentum is coming back over the next few days. $12 is my first target after which we will see 13$ rather sooner than later.

In fundamental terms, I think that bulls are on the winning side. Oil should move higher to at least $60 over the next few weeks. This will be backed by lower inventories, peak production and an accelerating economy.

Transocean will benefit as beaten-down service & equipment companies will be back on track in an environment where lucrative offshore drilling contracts are accelerating. Add to that Transocean's strategic positioning and retirement of old rigs while keeping an eye on a sustainable balance sheet and increasing profitability.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!