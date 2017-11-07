Is Financial Inflation Raging?

Inflation is a scourge for the world’s central bankers. Perhaps the best example of the evils of the phenomenon that eats away at the value of money comes from the Weimar Republic in Germany following World War I. While inflation ravaged the value of the German currency, it also led to a dangerous political change which brought the Nazis and Adolph Hitler to power in the 1930s. There are many other examples of the perils of inflation over the course of history. Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the world fear the potential for the economic condition. They tend to do everything in their power to fight it before it becomes a problem and currency values decline when attacked by what is often financial cancer that is challenging to battle once it takes hold in a country.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, central banks led by the United States dug deep into their monetary policy tool boxes and poured unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the system to inhibit saving and encourage borrowing and spending. Quantitative easing and slashing interest rates to the lowest levels in modern history avoided deep recessions and even a repeat of the Great Depression in the United States and Europe. However, that massive dose of liquidity had the potential to ignite inflation which would require just the opposite response, as increasing rates and tightening credit is a tool to fight the decline in the value of fiat currencies like the dollar and euro. These days, the rate of inflation is low when it comes to how central banks measure the economic condition. However, when we go to the market to buy food, pay for healthcare and educational expenses, it feels like prices are anything but stable as each year it seems to cost more and more. Additionally, historically low interest rates have caused capital to flow to other markets that offer the promise of both capital growth and yield. All the while, the rate of inflation according to the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank remains below the 2% target rate. We see a tremendous amount of inflation in some parts of the economy, but the standard measure remains low begging the question, are the central banks measuring inflation the right way and will be eventually be hit by a tidal wave of factors that eat away at the value of fiat currencies?

Inflation remains below the Fed's and ECB’s 2% target rate

Central banks keep telling us that the rate of inflation remains below their 2% target rate and they are starting to sound like a broken record. The world’s economists and monetary authorities measure inflation rates on a year-to-year basis, and they employ a hedonic statistical method in economics. Hedonic demand theory estimates demand or value by breaking down a researched item into its constituent characteristics and obtains the contributory value of each feature. Hedonic statistics often smooth results over time. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an example of a metric that uses hedonic regression to examine changes in a basket of goods over time. One of the problems I see when it comes to the methodology employed to measure the rate of inflation is that it often negates some of the primary expenses consumer pay and those expenses have risen dramatically. Again, anyone who spends money each year on healthcare or educational expenses feels the effects of inflation in that sector, and I do not know anyone who goes to the supermarket who believes prices are stable these days.

At the same time, with double-digit gains in equities prices, central price policies of low rates and QE have driven capital into stock prices.

Source: Shiller PE Ratio

While earnings have been supportive of some gains, the price to earnings ratio as measured by the CAPE index has more than doubled from the 2008 lows moving from 15 times to 31.62 times earnings. While I believe the rate of inflation is a lot higher than central banks are telling us, the now outgoing Fed Chair has problems with the way the Fed measures the metric.

The outgoing Chair questions inflation measures

Over recent weeks, both Janet Yellen and her former number two at the Fed, Stanley Fischer, have expressed concerns about inflation. The fact is that both economists admitted they do not understand the current level of inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. If the Fed is having problems with the metric, the chances are that the ECB and other central banks are experiencing the same conundrum. Fischer recently said, “We really don’t know what’s going on with inflation.” Yellen expressed that her “best guess” is that low inflation will not persist much longer. In September she said inflation is “more of a mystery” than anything else. Two of the most respected economists in the world are having a problem bridging the gap between what the hedonic economic data is telling them and the real observations in the economy. The bottom line is that anyone who looks at specific asset prices sees inflationary pressures based on a year-to-year comparison of prices and that financial inflation is a real and present danger to the economy.

Stocks on fire - Equity inflation

Aside from healthcare and educational expenses, the Fed and other monetary authorities around the world have, in many ways, created inflation in the equities market. Years of low or no yield on savings accounts and debt instruments have driven capital into the market that promises both yield and capital appreciation. The ascent of the stock market has become a self-fulfilling prophecy as buyers continue to overwhelm sellers. The advent of tax-protected accounts like IRAs, 401(k)s, and other savings plans have caused money to flood into stocks. In 2017, we have seen double-digit gains in all of the three major indices. The NASDAQ tech-heavy index has rallied by 26% while the DJIA and S&P 500 have posted gains of over 19% and almost 16% respectively. Stock prices have moved aggressively to the upside for many reasons including optimism about earnings and the future of the U.S. economy. However, with so many trillions invested in the stock market, the ascent of prices displays a level of financial inflation in the overall economy. The value of money versus the stock market has declined dramatically over the course of 2017.

Bitcoin explosion - Digital inflation

There is a tremendous amount of differing opinions about the advent of digital currencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital coins that are global means of exchange have exploded to the upside for a combination of reasons. Declining confidence in central banks, government, and regulators around the world has led to a decline in the faith in fiat currencies. At the same time, technology has made the world a smaller place, and the move towards a global economy has increased demand for universal instruments of exchange like the cryptocurrencies which are the children of technological advance that have hit the financial markets like a storm when it comes to acceptance and price appreciation.

Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

The price of Bitcoin has appreciated from under $1,000 at the end of 2016 to around the $7,000 level after trading at a high of $7,400 last week.

Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

Ethereum has moved from $8 at the end of last year to its current level at over $303. There is a significant speculative element in these digital currency markets and a particular appeal to the nefarious element in the world that wants to operate below the radar of governments. There are also signs of acceptance for these vehicles which trade like commodities but have many of the elements of traditional currencies without the regulatory or governmental interference. Last week, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange announced it would begin trading futures on Bitcoin by the end of this year. The move is a sign that world of digital currencies is becoming more mainstream by the day. The demand for Bitcoin and its crypto-cousins has lifted prices and the value of traditional means of exchange, or currencies like the dollar, euro, yen, and others have declined dramatically versus this sector of the financial world in 2017. While the process of measuring the rate of inflation in the United States and Europe does not include any variable of the value of Bitcoin versus the dollar and euro, the price rises in this sector are an annoying reminder of the descent of the value of fiat currency which is a sign of inflation.

How long before it hits commodities prices?

The world is becoming a smaller place because of technological advances. Additionally, demographic factors such as population and wealth growth mean that more people in the world are competing for finite raw materials these days. Commodities prices have been recovering from lows seen in late 2015 and early 2016. We have seen copper and base metals move higher from their nadir since early 2016. The price of crude oil and even natural gas has moved to the upside since early 2016. When it comes to the agricultural sector, five straight years of bumper crops have depressed prices. However, over the long-term, the prices of most grains and soft commodities have made a series of higher lows and higher highs and the next time the weather causes crop issues that change market fundamentals from surplus to deficit conditions, we are likely to see new all-time price peaks. When it comes to precious metals that tend to thrive during a period of inflation, fear, and uncertainty, prices remain strong even during the current period of optimism that has decreased fear and lifted other asset prices. Commodities prices will likely reflect increasing inflation over coming years because of the finite nature of their production and the ever-growing demand that demographic trends continue to signal.

I would argue that there is a strong underlying trend of inflation across the world that central banks continue to miss. Almost a decade of flooding the system with unprecedented amounts of capital via artificially low rates of interest and QE policies comes at a price, and that price is the inflation that eats away at the value of money. We see signs that inflation of raging in many sectors of the economy but does not show up in the hedonic and ridged methods central banks employ to measure the phenomenon. Inflation in the financial sector is likely to translate to the variables that central banks watch, but at that point, it could be late in the game when it comes to battling the scourge that central banks fear the most.

I am a buyer of commodities on price weakness. I believe the raw materials sector will begin to reflect the trend that some financial instruments are already flashing and inflationary pressures on a global basis will be the big story and an issue for the years ahead. When it comes to other asset prices, like the raging stock market, once central banks realize they must battle the inflationary beast with monetary policy via higher rates, the great bull market in equities will run into lots of trouble.

