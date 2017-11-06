A Fundamental Analysis Of Northwest Bancshares

Investment thesis: NWBI is a great pick for growth and income for moderate investors

Financial Statement Analysis

A Financial Statement Analysis of Northwest Bancshares, INC (NWBI) yields positive results. The bank has taken advantage of cheap lending capital as evidenced by deposits being most of their liabilities. Furthermore, they've done a good job of turning equity into earnings (8.19% ROE) and are conservatively financed (7.9X leverage compared to 11.32X national average). Overall, NWBI is profitable and has displayed YoY top and bottom-line growth.



(Source: Original Image - Data from latest NWBI 10-Q)



(Source: Original Image - Data from latest NWBI 10-Q)

Analysis of Loan Portfolio

We now turn our discussion to the bank's loan portfolio to determine how much risk they're exposed to generate earnings. According to the bank's 2016 10-K, they have conservative underwriting standards and do not solicit Option ARM and subprime loans. The emphasis in higher credit quality has resulted in their loan portfolio to outperform other banks throughout the nation.

(Source: NWBI 2016 10-K)

(Source: Original Image - Data fro NWBI 2016 10-K)





Analysis of the Dividend

While the 3% current yield is a great part of the stock's investment profile, the bank has struggled to cover the dividend from earnings and has been able to reinvest profit once in the past 3 years. It may make sense for the bank to cut the dividend if they're going to continue to invest in capital expenditures and maintain the same FCF.

Price Performance and Valuation

Compared to other banks, investors are paying more for future earnings. However, considering that NWBI has outperformed both the S and P and Financials index since the IPO in 1994, the slight premium seems justified in today's highly efficient stock market. The position can also be well-diversified as NWBI has had strong negative correlation to bonds and REITS. The strength of their loan portfolio indicates that their earnings are sustainable and prospective investors can expect superior price performance in the future.

Price/Tangible Book Ratio 1.96

P/E Ratio

2016 Actual 20.01

2017 Est. 19.78





Conclusion

All things considered, NWBI is well positioned for earnings growth and stock outperformance. However, the dividend needs to be addressed in order for it to be sustainable as it has been paid from savings in recent years. The stock also tends to be more volatile than the Financials Index and is most appropriate for moderate investors with moderate to aggressive risk appetites seeking growth and income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.