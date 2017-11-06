PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 6, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Brett Maas - Hayden IR

Frank Khulusi - Chairman and CEO

Jay Miley - President

Brandon LaVerne - CFO

Analysts

Will Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Kara Anderson - B. Riley & Company

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss PCM's third quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me on the call today are Frank Khulusi, PCM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jay Miley, President; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer.

During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the company's products or markets or otherwise make statements about the future, which statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Frank Khulusi

Thanks, Brett, and good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Over the past several years, we have executed our strategy of transforming the business from a traditional hardware reseller, formally known as PC Mall, to the higher value services and solutions provide that PCM is today.

We've added nearly $1 billion of revenues in the past three years, and have grown gross margins to 15% for the nine months of 2017, which is amongst the best in class of our peers and underscores the success of our strategy. This year, we have entered the second phase of our transformation, one that is global in nature, and one with a cohesive go-to-market strategy around cloud, security, and transformational consulting, and have just completed our Cisco Master Security Specialization enabling further technical capabilities to manage and deliver advanced security solutions.

Our focused investments in the growing segments of the IT market are resulting in gains in our services and corporate sales, and we continue to align our resources into areas that are faster growing, very significant to the market, and crucial to our customers' needs. These investments are expanding the platform for our future growth and are necessary for the long-term success of our business. To that end, we are aligning our resources into areas that are important to our clients' business, such as the expansion of our U.K. segment, including the acquisition of the Stack Group at the end of September, and the recent hiring of many sales representatives that became available due to the insolvency of a U.K. competitor.

As a result, we currently employ 169 coworkers in the U.K., and will exceed the originally $4 million in costs due to these opportunistic additions which create a more robust platform for growth going forward, and enables our U.K. business to gain a strong foothold in Europe. With that said, we expect the U.K. segment will contribute nicely to our growth in 2018, and intend to manage this segment to be accretive to earnings for fiscal 2018. Further, our investments in our Canadian segment were significant in the year in the strategic areas of focus, and we believe this will provide accelerated growth in Canadian revenues and gross profit in the years to come.

Turning to the quarter, I'm disappointed by the 7% decrease in year-over-year revenue growth, which was impacted by the non-consolidation of the NCE business, a reduction of $30.9 million or 5% of revenue, as well as the unanticipated result of two major hurricanes which we believe reduced revenue by at least 3%, which resulted in lower gross profit. However, I'm pleased that gross margin expanded to a third quarter record of 14.9%, including increased sales of services and advanced solutions, with an 8% increase in sales of delivered services. Our Canadian business also grew 7%, with its gross margin growing to 17.2%, which together with our consolidated gross margin expansion reflect our success in executing our long-term strategy.

On the last earnings call, I had announced anticipated cost reduction initiatives to redistribute our capital allocation into areas of higher future growth, and to reduce overall costs. To that end, in the latter part of the third quarter we executed cost reductions totaling nearly $12 million per year, and continue cost optimization in the fourth quarter by shifting resources towards the higher anticipated growth areas of the business. During the quarter, we also completed the services transition from our previous Pakistani BPO service provider Ovex Technologies primarily to our captive offshore operations. We expect long-term cost savings associated with this transition.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our President, Jay Miley, for some more specific details on the quarter. Jay?

Jay Miley

Thank you, Frank. I continue to remain committed to our investments in advanced solutions and our technology practice groups, which contributed to the 8% increase in service revenues and 5% growth in software. As Frank has mentioned, we have worked hard to optimize our core business and cost structure through targeted initiatives that should provide productivity improvements beginning in the fourth quarter, and continuing into 2018. Together with our investments in cloud migration, security, managed services and software, the net result will be a transformed business model that we expect will be primed for long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

From a category highlight perspective, software continued to lead our mix. It represented 29% of gross billed revenues, and grew 5%. Desktops represented 8% of gross billed revenues and grew 22%, and delivered services represented 7% of revenues and grew 8%. I want to end by thanking our associates around the world for all of the hard work they do for us day in, day out. We had a lot going on in Q3 from both a business development perspective and an operational perspective that will provide a solid platform for the quarters and years to come.

On the business development front, I especially want to thank everyone involved in helping us obtain our Master Security Specialization from Cisco. This certification is extremely difficult to obtain, and demonstrates both our capability and proficiency in being able to provide network and threat vulnerability services as well as remediation and response services to more optimally secure the cloud, the datacenter, and the Internet of things. The certification differentiates both our networking and security practices as well as our Cisco business unit, and further demonstrates that our hard work is paying off as we continue to evolve our business model.

From an operational perspective, I'd like to think all of those who played a role in transitioning our back office support functions that were previously outsourced to Ovex to our capital in-house operation substantially based in Manila, Philippines. This transition, which was completed in Q3, will not only provide significant cost savings to the overall company, but it will also provide a more scalable model as we continue to streamline and grow our business in the quarters to come. Again, thanks to all our associates around the world that helped us with these two incredibly important initiatives.

I'll now turn the call over to Brandon LaVerne, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our third quarter results in detail. Brandon.

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks Jay. Detailed information about our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today, and also available on our Web site. As I review the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the third quarter of 2016 unless otherwise noted.

In addition, as we've said before, our financial results for 2017 no longer consolidate the financial results of sales made under some customer contracts we'd purchased in the En Pointe acquisition, which are now held by a partner which qualifies for certification as a minority and women-owned business in accordance with customer supplier diversity policies.

We hold a 49% passive equity interest in this partner, and we have accounted for our investment in this partner using the equity method of accounting beginning in the first quarter of 2017. Throughout these remarks I will refer to this entity as non-controlled entity or NCE. Our consolidated net sales were $545.5 million in Q3 2017, a 7% decrease from last year. The sales made by the NCE but no longer consolidated in our results represented 5% of this decline, or $30.9 million. The two catastrophic hurricanes impacted our sales by what we believe is at least 3%. Sales of services, driven by our recent investments, increased 8% during the quarter to $40.2 million, and represented 7% of net sales, compared to 6% of net sales last year.

The NCE has performed at levels better than we originally anticipated, and we continue to expect significant year-over-year comparison impacts on our GAAP financial results in the fourth quarter. Sales in our commercial and public sector segments were down 8% and 10% respectively, while our Canadian segment grew 7%. Our new U.K. segment, which we launched in the second quarter, contributed $2.7 million of net sales in Q3. Our top partners by billed revenues in the third quarter of 2017 were Microsoft, HP Inc., Cisco, Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Collectively, these top seven partners represented approximately 57% of gross billed revenues.

Consolidated gross profit was $81.3 million, a 2% decrease from last year, however gross improved to 14.9% from 14.1% reflecting higher margin sales in each of our segments including the impact of increased sales of services and advanced solutions, and increases in vendor consideration as a percentage of net sales. Our gross margin also benefited from the non-consolidation of contract now held by the NCE, which historically have had lower gross margins.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $79.9 million or 14.6% of net sales compared to $72 million or 12.3% of net sales in the year-ago quarter. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $6.6 million increase in personnel costs which were mainly related to investments we made in account executives in the U.S. and Canada, and our advanced technology solutions practices.

The $6.6 million increase also includes $1.5 million of personnel costs associated with our new U.K. segment, and a $1 million increase in severance costs. Further impacting SG&A for the quarter was $2 million in restructuring related costs, which includes nearly $1 million of duplicative expenses associated with our terminated back office support services provided by our former service provider in Pakistan. The contract for this provider has ended, and we have transition such work to other areas of our business. As such, we do not expect any further cost duplication associated with the former BPO provider.

As a result, we generated operating profit of $1.4 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year quarter; a decrease of 87%. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $11.6 million, down $3.6 million from $15.2 million in the same period year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07 loss and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.34.

We currently expect our annual effective tax rate to be approximately 39.5%. However, due to the potential changes in mix on domestic and international business and different tax rates combined with the adoption of ASU 2016-09 in the first quarter of 2017 and other factors, we expect that our effective tax rate going forward to be more volatile.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.3 million at September 30, 2017, up from $7.2 million at December 31, 2016. Accounts receivable, net of allowances at September 30, 2017 were $412.7 million, an increase of $53.8 million over the end of last year. Inventories at September 30, 2017 were $74.9 million, a decrease of $6 million from last year. Accounts payables at September 30, 2017 was $271.8 million, a decrease of $4.7 million from the end of last year. Outstanding borrowings under line of credit increased by $60.9 million to $168.3 million at September 30, 2017 compared to prior year-end. Total loss payable increased by $2.7 million due $37.3 million at September 30, 2017.

Taking a look at cash flow for a moment, cash used in operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $29.4 million, largely due to increases in cash receivable, while partially offset by our cash profits. Cash flow used in investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $15.8 million and included the acquisition of The Stack Group for $1.7 million, and the purchase of real property in Woodbridge, Illinois for $3.1 million.

Cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $45.9 million, reflecting $60.9 million of new borrowings on a line of credit and offset by $11.4 million of common stock repurchases, and $11.1 million of earn-out payments to the seller's one point.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Frank to discuss our outlook and provide closing remarks. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Brandon. For the fourth quarter, we forecast adjusted EPS in the range of $0.55 to $0.61, which assumes flattish revenue growth and gross margins between 14.25% and 14.75%. This forecast reflect the fact that a large and profitable customer rollout which occurred in Q4, 2016 and what's previously expected to reoccur in Q4, 2017 has shifted to the first quarter of 2018, as well as a loss of a low-profit, public sector contract which we were unwilling to re-bid at a loss. This forecast also reflects the non-consolidation of the NCE in 2017 which we expect will continue to create a tough year-over-year comparison in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead to 2018, we are confident that our focus on cloud migration, security, managed services, software and the fastest-growing solutions and emerging technologies in the IT market positions us to grow faster-than-forecast for overall IT spending levels, and our goal is to grow our bottom lines faster than our top line.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, you may now open the call for questions please.

Will Gibson

Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Will.

Will Gibson

Hi. Frank, you mentioned the rollout of a large customer into next year from the fourth quarter. What's going on there, and how large is that? What's behind it? Any details would help.

Frank Khulusi

Yes, it's just a large customer rollout that happens every year. And it happened in Q4 last year. We are expecting that it's going to happen in Q4 this year. And at this point, we believe that's it's been pushed to Q1 of next year…

Will Gibson

In effect commercial?

Frank Khulusi

It's actually in public sector.

Will Gibson

Oh, public sector. Thank you. And as far as as everything with Pakistan, where do we stand on the legal front back and forth?

Brandon LaVerne

Hi, Bill, it's Brandon. So there's really no material updates except a couple that I can give you here. In the Ovex case against us in Pakistan, on October 10, 2017, the civil court in Islamabad dismissed the case based upon the judge's determination that the civil court in Pakistan lacks jurisdiction over the case. Ovex has appealed the decision to the High Court in Islamabad which has scheduled arguments on appeal for November 10.

In the arbitration case we have against in Ovex in California, on October 24, the arbitrator scheduled an in-person live evidentiary hearing for Tuesday, November 28. The hearing will involve all claims and defenses relating to our allegations of breach of contract by Ovex. Following that hearing the arbitrator will issue a final and binding ruling on all the issues relating to our breach of contracts claims against Ovex.

The disposition of all other non-contract claims has been reserved for a future date, and to be determined by the arbitrator at a future scheduling hearing. And as well, I'll just remind you that the outcome of these cases, regardless of the outcomes of these cases, the contract with Ovex is terminated, and they are no longer providing any services for us at all.

Will Gibson

Yes. Are they doing anything to disrupt your operations on client calls and that kind of thing?

Brandon LaVerne

Not that we know of.

Will Gibson

Okay, good. And then was the earn-out, I think I heard $11.2 million, did I hear that correctly?

Brandon LaVerne

That's correct.

Will Gibson

And was that a nine-month figure?

Brandon LaVerne

That's a nine-month figure; it's pretty much in line with -- consistent. Last year it was $9.8 million, we've been writing about $13 million a year, and so that's been reasonably normal.

Will Gibson

Okay, thank you.

Brandon LaVerne

Thank you.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good afternoon.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Kara. Good afternoon.

Kara Anderson

Hi. Do you consider the sales impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma to be lost sales or delays that you would expect to recoup?

Frank Khulusi

At this point it's too early to tell. We know that, at least in many of the cases, they are lost. And in some of the cases they are actually delayed. So we're still trying to get our arms around what's going on, and trying to be consultative to our customers who are affected to see if we can actually leverage this into maybe even incremental opportunities, it would help them and it would help us. But at this point it's too early to tell.

Kara Anderson

Got it. And then are you able to talk about the macro environment, what you're seeing and hearing first-hand, and what gives you confidence that you can grow faster than forecasted IT trends in 2018, sort of given the trajectory we've seen in the last two quarters.

Frank Khulusi

Yes. So over the last couple of years we actually have taken a lot of shares and grown much faster than the market. And one or two quarters the trend does not make. As you know, we've had headwinds caused by the non-consolidation of NCE revenues. That will be behind us by the end of the year, on to next year. And also, we have been growing very nicely in the areas that we're focused. And those areas are becoming larger and larger pieces of our business. So for all those reasons and some more we feel confident about our prospects going forward for a resumption of growth as well as acceleration.

Kara Anderson

And then with respect to the new office you opened in New Mexico, I think it was last summer. Can you comment on how that initiative is going relative to sort of your internal expectations?

Frank Khulusi

So that office was a trial basis for us in both public sector and commercial. We actually are very pleased with how public sector is going, and have turned that whole office into a major hub for our public sector inside sales and business going forward. We have however stopped the commercial effort out of that office, and are now focused in growth in our other call centers for commercial, as well as our most recently opened call centers in Colorado [ph] as well as quadrupling down on our Chicago operation.

Kara Anderson

Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you all for joining us this afternoon, and we look forward to updating you further on our progress in the coming quarters; until then, goodbye.

