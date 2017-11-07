Did Pandora Make A Wrong Left Turn?

Once upon a time and for a brief moment, I was cautiously optimistic about Pandora's (P) ability to deliver on its turnaround efforts. This is not to say that I believed the online music company was better equipped to win at the internet radio game than its many competitors - Spotify (MUSIC), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) to name some of the direct adversaries. But Pandora had something that I found valuable: a plan.

Credit: LA Times

Under the leadership of former CEO Tim Westergren, Pandora had put together a road map to recovery that it presented during its Analyst Day in October of last year: to produce $4 billion in revenues by 2020 and 15% in adjusted operating margins on the back of the potentially fast-growing Plus and yet-to-be-born Premium services. Some might have considered the plan too ambitious given how late Pandora had arrived to the paid subscription party, and how competitive the landscape had become. But I appreciated the fact that management had introduced a goal against which investors could measure the company's performance amid so much uncertainty.

Source: Analyst Day presentation from October 2016

However, with the CEO departure in the first part of 2017, a change in leadership both at the executive team and at the board of directors, and a shift in focus towards the more volatile (and struggling) ad-based model, I wonder if Pandora made a wrong left turn earlier this year. With the late 2016 road map apparently out the window, I'm not at all confident that Pandora can deliver results that would justify the stock's current price, even if greatly de-risked over the past few days, of about $5.25.

The results of the September quarter and outlook seem to support my concerns. Year-over-year growth in ad revenues of less than 1% suggests that the free service had its worst performance not only since 1Q15, but possibly in the history of Pandora as a public company. The softness seems to have come on the back of lower volume, as average price per ad increased, but not enough to offset a decline in number of ads sold. A dip of -5% YOY in listener hours (granted, partially aided by the termination of the New Zealand and Australia operations) meant that ads served did not stand much of a chance to gain momentum. Pandora is unlikely to see much improvement in the near future, as the management team expects "many of the headwinds that constrained ad revenue in Q3 to sustain through Q4."

A few thoughts on Pandora's future

It may be a bit too early to call defeat on management's attempt to run a prosperous ad-based business. But with total monthly active listeners still hovering above a sizable 70 million (but decreasing), I believe Pandora has been erring by not continuing to focus primarily on converting some of those many ears into paying listeners. If doing so might involve aggressive upfront promotions, including free trials or deeply-discounted subscriptions to attract a large paying user base, I believe the time to do so is now, when the company still has more to gain than to lose from being aggressive on monetization.

This is not to say that there is a silver-bullet solution to Pandora's problems. But the bar has been set lower, and producing shareholder value might be an easier task today than it was when the stock traded at a much richer $13 apiece only 10 months ago. If generating $4 billion in revenues and 15% in adjusted op margin by 2020 sounded too aggressive of a plan this time last year, it is worth noting that reaching only half of the original target would still mean P could be worth $10 within 2-3 years - nearly 100% return on the stock from current levels. To get there sustainably, I believe Pandora should start pushing harder to increase Plus and Premium subscriptions amid challenges with the ad-based model, possibly sacrificing margins in the short term with an eye on longer term returns.

Whether Pandora will attempt to course-correct, let alone be successful at doing so, remains to be seen.

