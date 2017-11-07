Qualcomm Takeover Reports Are A Rocket Catalyst

Word of a prospective takeover bid should act as a rocket of a catalyst for the stock of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM). The bid for the company being considered by Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is substantial, timely, promises market synergies, and may encounter few regulatory barriers. Anticipation of the bid already has begun to significantly boost Qualcomm's stock price, and may be expected to take it significantly higher as the bid process evolves.

Value Of The Bid. While the offer price per share has not yet been set, it is believed that currently Broadcom is considering an offer price of $70 - $80 per share, comprised of a substantial amount of cash plus stock. A $70 bid would value Qualcomm at $103 billion. The combined company would, based on 2016 revenues, be the world’s third-largest processor manufacturer after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:OTC:SSNLF), with a market cap of approximately $200 billion.

At last report, Qualcomm's board is not yet aware of the value of any bid. There is the possibility the board may seek a higher offer if they are open to the eventuality of the company being acquired.

Compatability. Combining the two companies would produce synergy in an era of market consolidation, and would be the largest technology takeover ever undertaken. Both Broadcom and Qualcomm produce wireless communications processors for mobile phones. Qualcomm sells higher-end modem chips to phone makers like Samsung, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and LG. Broadcom majors in lower-priced commodity wi-fi chips, and therefore their product lines are largely complimentary.

Their combined market presence would additionally present greater resistance to the financial heft of Intel as it seeks to grow in the smartphone technology segment. Intel is the only other large supplier of upper-end modem processors. Qualcomm's patent portfolio covers mobile data networks, while that of Broadcom is in Bluetooth and wi-fi, offering further synergy.

Timing. Timing is auspicious for a bid from Broadcom. Qualcomm share price slid from a high of $71.62 in October 2016 to a low of $48.92 in September 2017, as its dispute with Apple cost it revenue and threatens its business model. Share price decline has made the company more vulnerable to a takeover bid. The stock's downturn contrasts with 41 percent rise in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index in that same period.

In an article published by Seeking Alpha on September 25, 2017, this author foretold of a coming upturn in Qualcomm's stock as the balance of fundamentals began to align in the company's favor. On that day, the stock closed at $51.62. See:

Word of a possible Broadcom bid took Qualcomm to a close of $61.81 on November 3, 2017, a $10.19 (19.7%) increase, signaling the upward thrust this bid may continue to exert on share price.

NXP Acquisition. European regulators are still considering the $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by Qualcomm, with the word being that Broadcom would carry through with the acquisition in the event of a successful takeover. In this case, Qualcomm's operations within the new enterprise would still benefit from additional defensive flexibility and growth prospects which NXP offers through its participation in mainstream automotive and autonomous driving markets.

Legal Dispute With Apple. Broadcom has a better relationship with Apple than does Qualcomm, and a change of leadership at Qualcomm may offer a resolution to this conflict regarding licensing fees for patents.

Regulatory Approval. A minimal number of areas of overlap of the companies' operations make regulatory objection unlikely, especially when Broadcom is in the process of moving its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., minimizing the prospect of a need for approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. A recent public appearance by Broadcom's CEO, Hock Tan, in the Oval Office with President Trump illustrates the extent to which Broadcom is utilizing its political levers in this regard.

Potential Obstacles To A Takeover

Broadcom derives half of its sales from China, and therefore, despite relocating it's headquarters to the U.S., national security concerns may still play a role in, and extend the process of, gaining government approval for a takeover of Qualcomm.

If Qualcomm is obliged to change its business model as a result of a decision rendered in the law suit filed by Apple, or imposed by regulators, and so move away from patent licensing fees, it would potentially become a less valuable target. In 2017 to date, Qualcomm's pre-tax earnings from mobile chips and modems has been $2.75 billion, compared to $5.17 billion gained from patent licensing.

It is also said that Apple is considering architecture for their coming iPhone and iPad models which does not utilize Qualcomm's technology, thereby cutting off a major revenue stream for Qualcomm. Intel already sells 50% of the modem processors used by Apple in their iPhones.

There is pressure on Qualcomm to pay more for NXP. By October 19, 2017, only 3.6% of NXP investors had tendered their holdings, indicating that the offer price is too low. Additionally, activist investors in NXP, like Elliott Management Corp., have been agitating for a better price.

Conclusions

As the possibility of a takeover bid by Broadcom for Qualcomm evolves, this should act as a strong upward catalyst for Qualcomm's share price. The fit of the two companies is complimentary, and while there are potential obstacles to an acquisition, the balance of probabilities indicates at this early stage that a bid may well be successful. With this credibility, as acquisition efforts by Broadcom progress, they may be expected to carry Qualcomm substantially higher.

