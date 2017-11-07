Funko's Growing Media Relationship With Marvel/Disney May Deliver Growth

Lead Goldman Sachs and its top underwriting team apparently failed to manage this IPO effectively during the IPO process. Funko may actually be a promising recent IPO that has been initially mispriced by the market.

The Funko IPO was a disaster. The initial high end of price range was $16. The IPO had to be reduced in size and price to $12. It opened at $8.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) represent a compelling buying opportunity after experiencing an epic fail on its 11/2/17 IPO date. We believe that shares are currently mispriced by a significant differential between Friday's close of $7.00 and fair value. When an IPO makes history for the wrong reasons, then something unusual has likely occurred. This article will contribute to the discussion of this failed IPO event and make the bull case for higher share prices ahead for this mishandled IPO. Here is the Form S-1 Registration Statement for Funko's IPO.

The market has characterized Funko as the maker of popular culture items, such as Bobblehead collectibles. But this is only the beginning of the story and it reflects the company's history up to the present. The future narrative of Funko is discussed by the Director of Animation at Marvel Entertainment, Cort Lane, in this article. Lane explains the depth of the collaboration that is ongoing between Marvel and Funko in digital media and how this relationship will continue to expand into the future.

The new digital media products being launched by Funko in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment have not been a part of the narrative in communicating this investment opportunity to the market yet. This is reasonable, considering that these digital media collaborations have only recently begun to gain momentum over the past year or so. But the significance of this developing opportunity for Funko cannot be overstated. Marvel is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Funko already has a successful licensing relationship with Disney that extends to a great many products as shown on this Google shopping page. The digital media opportunities that exist for the Funko Pop! characters in collaboration with Marvel and Disney are expansive. The emerging digital media opportunity that continues to develop for Funko is very significant and highly relevant to the consideration for investment in Funko shares.

In the two screenshots below, the growing digital media collaboration between Funko and Marvel is represented:



The Marvel-Funko collaboration has expanded its digital media reach with a growing number of shorts that have received outstanding reviews from the public. Cort Lane states that the Funko Pop! characters have been much better received than even the Lego test characters for the Legoland movies. The current move by Funko into the digital media space greatly expands the business prospects for new revenue streams. Additionally, Funko has begun creating its own original characters that are expected to debut in future Marvel collaborations. The advent of original content creation at Funko is a significant step forward for the newly public company. Here are links to the first three animated shorts from the Marvel-Funko collaborations: Spellbound, Bait and Switch, and Chimichangas.

Funko has also begun to expand its digital intellectual property to other relationships such as DC Comics as well. Here is the link to a Funko collaboration with DC Comics that is an extended animation short of longer duration. Notably, you can see this short credits "Powered By Funko" as shown in the screenshot below (Please use the link provided above to view the short, the media player below is not active. It is just a screenshot.).

This most recent short was uploaded by both Marvel and Funko at the same time just five days ago on 11/1/17. You can find quite a few of these growing number of shorts online. In the previously linked interview with Marvel's Director of Animation, Cort Lane, he describes the Funk Pop! collaboration as being more successful than the initial reception of the early Legoland animations prior to the movie. Lane alludes to the development of upcoming media projects with Funko that may very well include a movie also. This relationship with Disney's subsidiary, Marvel Entertainment, has the potential to continue its growth and completely change the narrative for Funko's future. Please note that the Funko Pop! characters in these digital media projects could generate new revenue streams from digital content, while also increasing existing revenue from the sale of these characters' physical Funko Pop! figures. There is good synergy in the expansion of Funko's business into digital media. Animated content is among the most profitable media productions including animated movies. Funko is increasingly well-positioned to benefit from a collaboration with Marvel and/or Disney on digital media projects that could include movies.

It becomes clear now that the initial characterization of the Funko IPO as just a Bobblehead maker falls short of communicating the actual size and scope of the opportunity ahead for Funko in digital media. Again, investors want to note that Cort Lane discussed the original characters created by Funko that the company wants to elevate in future collaborations with Marvel. This original content creation by Funko must also be included in the company's narrative going forward.

Funko's complete presentation as an investment opportunity must include the digital media, movies, and video gaming prospects that are now emerging for its Funko Pop! characters. These new growth areas could create significant streams of revenue while also boosting sales of existing products at the same time for Funko. These positive events could significantly impact the stock price of Funko shares higher.

Below is the chart for Funko's first two days of trading. The IPO priced at $12, opened down for trading at $8, and then closed both days at about $7 per share. Trader's Idea Flow believes that Funko shares are very undervalued at current levels:

FNKO Price data by YCharts

What Happened To The Funko IPO?

Disastrous. The Funko IPO was a disaster. It was the worst performing IPO out of the gate since the year 2000 and one of Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) worst performing IPOs in the storied history of the firm. The initial high end of the price range was $16. The IPO had to be downsized from 11.6 to 10.4 million shares to complete the deal. And the IPO price also had to be slashed down to $12. Still worse, the stock debuted 33% lower at $8 out of the IPO gate. The stock then closed the first day of trading at $7. I became a stockbroker in 1986 and founded a small hedge fund during the dot.com boom. Candidly, I cannot remember an IPO that has fallen this far right out of the IPO gate.

What happened to this IPO and why is Trader's Idea Flow now long Funko at about $7 per share? This is a very interesting and we believe soon to be profitable story for post-IPO investors in shares of Funko. Please consider the following with an open mind. While there is no way to definitively pinpoint exactly what happened with the Funko IPO, there is the confluence of a few factors that could have contributed to the IPO fail that Funko has just experienced. And for those that remember the opening day glitches at the Nasdaq exchange on the day of the Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) IPO, we understand that even good companies can experience problems on IPO day. Clearly, Funko and Facebook have very little in common but the point is that stuff happens and IPO days are often when unusual events can occur. There are actually a number of key moving parts that must come together for an IPO to debut successfully. Sometimes, these parts just do not sync up and then an IPO can falter.

The IPO market is an interesting arena where typically things run smoothly and oftentimes in a bull market underwriters can generate interest and even oversubscribe the issues of stock that they are bringing to market. But the key word here is "market" because psychology plays a key role in all investment markets. Mechanics also play a crucial role in the IPO process and the advent of useful technologies has not changed the need for certain events to be conducted in an old-school fashion by real, live people. The human element must function successfully for an IPO to be properly launched.

After several months of running increasingly hot with many IPOs pricing above range and then gapping still higher in the after-market, both underwriters and investors may have suddenly begun to signal a degree of weariness in the IPO market last week. One must acknowledge that for a historic event to occur, such as the worst first-day performance of an IPO in 17 years, the prevailing conditions in the IPO market must have been a factor. Overall, IPO market conditions combined with issues specific to Funko, Inc. to cause this historic debacle.

Factors that may have begun to affect the overall IPO market last week may have included:

There have been a number of highly priced IPOs that gapped still higher in the after-market only to plunge lower on the following day or two of trading with high volatility. This erratic type of trading activity is not conducive to a successful IPO market for any length of time. This is what is known as an "over-heated IPO market" and it is typically unsustainable.

The quantity of IPOs that have been coming to market recently while this market's IPO window has been wide open has increased. Last week saw nine IPOs come to market. Both underwriters and investors can become weary when an overabundance of IPOs is being brought to market in rapid-fire fashion during an extended period of time. IPOs require a great deal of work by underwriters and people can literally become fatigued from a large number of deals crossing their desks. IPO deal fatigue happens and when it does, the chances for a deal to slip between the cracks and fall down can increase. When all of the technology is stripped away on Wall Street, we still come down to the fact that it takes a team of people to launch each and every IPO. And these teams are sometimes not as big as you might think. A small deal like the Funko IPO may have been run by a small team of people among the firms on the underwriting team. So people get weary both as underwriters and as investors when the IPO market is booming as it has been for recent months.

The quality of a number of the deals being brought has become questionable. Especially on the micro-cap end of the market where there have been a number of Reg A IPOs that lacked solid fundamentals. The latter stages of a bull market are notorious for a declining quality of the IPO deals being brought to market. The declining quality of some IPO deals may be an indicator that we are in the latter stages of this bull market.

The above factors may have combined last week to begin impacting the IPO market. Followers of the IPO market may have also noticed that the initial dates scheduled for several IPOs last week were delayed by a day or so. While it is difficult to verify the reasons for the delays, it may have been one indication that something was amiss in the IPO market. This backdrop may provide some general context for the overall IPO market environment in which Funko, Inc. debuted for trading.

Factors Specific To Funko, Inc. That May Have Affected The IPO

After posting strong growth in 2014-2016, the growth rate of revenues slowed considerably in the 1H2017. The graphic below illustrates strong YOY growth in net sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA:

The following table from page 84 of the Form S-1 illustrates the sharp deceleration in the rate of growth for YOY revenues during the 1H2017:

This table below from page 106 of the S-1 shows the growth rate in the 1H17 slowed to just over 15%:

Another negative factor that may have affected the Funko IPO is the bankruptcy of Toys R Us raising concerns about brick and mortar toy retailers. Funko is not a brick and mortar toy retailer, but this external event may not have helped this IPO. Funko took a one-time charge of $4.9 million in the third quarter related to the Toys R Us bankruptcy. This item is shown in the graphic below from the slide deck of the IPO roadshow:

The reduced price and downsizing of the IPO may itself have been a contributing factor that scared off many investors. Some investors may view the reduced price of a growth stock with a very promising future as a positive event of which to take full advantage. Other investors having done little or no due diligence on this situation might simply dismiss the IPO offering and stay away from any consideration of the deal. This might be especially true if IPO investors are becoming a little weary during a week when 9 IPO deals were brought to market.

The above factors may have combined to negatively impact the Funko IPO. Resultantly, Goldman and its underwriting team dumped a downsized IPO on the market at a reduced price and there was nobody there to catch its fall. The initial price range was $16 on the high end. The IPO priced at $12 and then opened at $8. Then the IPO traded down and closed at about $7 on the opening day of Thursday 11/2/17. The stock of Funko again closed at $7 on day two of trading this Friday 11/3/17.

Summary and Conclusion

Trader's Idea Flow believes that this negative price action during the IPO process of Funko shares has created a compelling buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Rarely do we get such a bargain handed to us by the market so easily.

Here are a few bullet points on why we like shares of Funko now:

The September Q317 results as estimated by the company should be on track to deliver about $142.5 million in revenues. Gross margins are estimated by Funko to be about 41%. Net income is estimated in the range of $4.9M to $5.9M. And adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $23.8 to $24.8 million. The one-time charge of IPO expenses could be a factor that impacts the quarter, although the company has not indicated this to be the case.

We are now into Q417 where holiday sales continue to take place. The second half of the year delivers the strongest seasonal results for sales of Funko products.

Growth of revenues has slowed in 2017 but is still expected in the 15% range, which is very good. This respectable rate of growth indicates that the current valuation of Funko shares at a $7 stock price may be too low.

Significantly, this IPO's quiet period expires in about three weeks. Remember the initial IPO range was as high as $16. It would be extremely difficult for any analyst on the underwriting team to issue their research notes with a price target below that initial $16 IPO price. This is because the Street knows that $16 was the initial top of the range. It would be difficult for the analyst to justify a price target lower than $16 just 25 days after the IPO. After dropping the ball so badly on this IPO it might be expected that upper management at Goldman and team will be all over this process going forward and that the quiet period expiry will be handled with great care. So there is a strong chance that this IPO will receive price targets above $16 from major firms. These top firms include J.P Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch which may also aggressively promote Funko shares to their clients.

After a sharp slowdown in growth rate of revenues, there may be some re-acceleration of growth in the near term. This acceleration in growth could occur as a result of the increased notoriety received from the IPO and planned corporate initiatives. Also, the increasing viewership of Funko's digital collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, and others in the future may increase revenues from both digital media and sales of physical products.

An increasing number of investors will begin to assess the potential price appreciation for Funko shares due to digital media opportunities. These digital collaborations that are now developing with Marvel, Disney, DC Comics, and others can change the narrative and the valuation on this stock. It is possible that Funko could be a part of the development of digital content for movies, video games, etc. Continued collaboration with firms like Marvel and Disney as well as DC Comics on digital content could become a catalyst for shares to trade significantly higher.

The market appears to be largely unaware of this emerging digital media opportunity for Funko as it was not included in the slide deck or roadshow transcript. And this significant opportunity to add new revenue growth for the company certainly did not show up in the stock price on IPO day. We believe that the advent of digital media collaborations with experienced media companies such as Marvel, Disney, DC Comics, etc. changes the narrative on this stock from just purveyor of popular culture items mainly consisting of bobbleheads. We believe that the advanced narrative has now become that of a growth stock which is in the early stages of adding digital media revenues to its business model. These new streams of revenues from digital media could make a great difference for Funko shareholders.

We like shares of Funko because they have just been cut in half from what would have been the initial price range of $14-16 before the IPO price was reduced to the actual IPO price of $12 per share. We believe that the existing fundamentals of the company without any consideration of future digital media revenues could trade the stock back above $12 per share. The current valuation of $7 per share is very attractive from a risk/reward standpoint.

A valuable resource for us on IPOs has been a Seeking Alpha contributor since 2010, IPO Candy. The analyst team at IPO Candy has been accurate in 2017 in my experience and has sometimes erred on the side of being too conservative. The IPO Candy Quick Intrinsic Value analysis of the Funko IPO suggested this could be a $30 stock. We have included some of this analysis by IPO Candy here in our recent blog.

In conclusion, Trader's Idea Flow believes that Funko shares could be a low-risk/high-reward situation from current levels of about $7.00. We are long shares of Funko, Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.