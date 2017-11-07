Snap Is A Sinking Ship

In a year screaming for an IPO, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) seemed to many a godsend. Especially given at face value everything about this company screamed tech unicorn ready to leap sky-high, yet Snap’s reality is much more complicated and, unfortunately, far less promising.

Unrelenting competition

Snap blew up with its revolutionary messaging approach, taking elements of Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) platform and utilizing them in a way previously unseen. The introduction of stories was another innovation that propelled it from exciting start-up to a seriously promising company. Most companies are lucky to have one USP; two could take a business to the very top of its industry. Yet, newly public tech companies like LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), for example, faced no real threat to their respective USPs in their first 2 or 3 years post IPO. Snap’s IPO is just 4 months ago, and it had been facing serious competitive pressure for almost 8 months prior.

When Facebook implemented its own version of stories last august on Instagram, Snap’s daily usage growth slowed from 17% in Q2 2016 to just 3.2% by Q4 2016, and for the first time to date, its quarterly revenue actually decreased by 9.5% in Q1 2017. Now, granted Snap’s quarterly revenue was much improved for Q2 2017, at $181.6 million, yet this was an underperformance based on Street expectations that were set at $186 million. Furthermore, as of the most recent quarter, Snap’s overall daily usage has grown by 30 million YOY, whilst over a shorter time period, October '16 to May '17, Instagram’s daily usage grew by 300 million users; this is especially concerning for Snap when considering that Street expectations for Snapchat’s user growth were at 175 million, whilst it only managed 173 million. This is an overwhelming comparison between the platforms, especially considering Instagram’s user growth has particularly taken off since the introduction of Stories. The severe impact this has had on Snap can be seen in Facebook's most recent earnings call, where Zuckerberg announced both WhatsApp Status and Instagram Stories now have over 300 million DAUs, whilst Snap has 173 million DAUs on its entire platform, let alone just stories.

The replications don’t stop there either. As well as stories, Facebook has seemingly introduced its own versions of Geo filters, picture drawing tools and even early stages of implementing its own disappearing picture messaging service all onto Instagram, the latter of which, ironically titled Instagram Direct, has already amassed an active user base of 375 million, more than twice the Snapchat’s total user base. Consensus forecasts for Snap’s total 2017 revenue are at $886.25 million, which would be more than double its 2016 annual revenue of $404 million. Yet, neither of these totals even comes close to Street revenue expectations for Instagram of close to $1.5 billion and a projected $5 billion total in 2018.

Overwhelming pressure from Facebook is certainly reflected in Snap’s financial metrics. Literally all share price/fundamental comparison metrics indicate a poor sentiment and a potentially overinflated stock price even at current levels. The social media tech sector P/E ratio average of 15.99 makes Snap’s -27.89 a particularly ugly metric for potential new investors. However, based on the fact Snap is yet to post positive net results, the company's price-to-sales ratio is a more coherent reflection of its intrinsic value, at 29.47, indicating investors are taking into consideration that Snap should be priced closer to its IPO high of $30. Yet, despite this, there is little to justify such valuations other than overconfidence in a young tech start-up without understanding the extent of overbearing competition it faces, as ultimately Snap’s greatest assets are its USPs, which seemingly lose value every day.

(Source: TechCrunch)

Intrinsic advertising issues

For me, this is the most complex and difficult issue for Snap to try and overcome. The entire nature of the app cripples the potential for substantial advertising revenue. As soon as an ad pops up after a Story, the user can make it disappear in under a second by tapping the screen. The key aspect here is marketing exposure, and when comparing Snap’s approach to that of Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, it's clear to see it's heavily outgunned.

Instagram’s approach centers on advertising products through celebrities and users with large followings, so if users’ favorite stars love a product, they have to get it, manipulating the psychology of younger demographics perfectly with simple marketing. And although Snap also has a high following of users who model and market products to their viewership, the nature of the app once again means users can be rid of the tedious advert in under a second; whilst for Instagram users, they can look elsewhere on the explore screen and news feed, but the picture will still be visible, as well as consistent sponsorship picture allocations tailored to the users' activity on the app. For every couple of posts on Facebook, there’s an ad for products tailored to the user's search history, once again giving Facebook an advantage over Snap in another crucially competitive area. As for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) through YouTube, there’s an ad before almost every popular video on the site and the user has to wait at least 5 seconds to skip it, so that’s 5 more seconds of product exposure then Snap gets.

Granted, I’m basing my argument heavily on Snap’s competition, but ultimately, the ability to win users over from competitors is how companies grow. Reflecting this, in early September, Deutsche analyst Lloyd Walmsley released a note stating many advertisers are still unwilling to allocate themselves to Snap’s advertising platform, as Instagram remains a preferential and more efficient platform, causing him to downgrade Snap and lower revenue estimations for the remainder of 2017. To further add fuel to the uncompromising fire, as if that were needed, eMarketer revised its initial expectations for Snap’s 2017 ad revenue of $935.5 million to $774.1 million. This reduction of $160.5 million is no safety net for an overshot expectation. With the Street consensus sitting at $886.25 million, such a reduction is indicative of a realisation that Snap’s revenue potential is near its ceiling, with the nature of the app continuing to restrict the company regardless of user growth or engagement. Spiegel and Co. would need to work hard and heavily fund a restructuring program to their advertising approach in order to reduce the gap between the company and competitors.

SNAP data by YCharts

Unpromising new innovations

Spiegel and Co. are clearly aware of the threat that Facebook pose for a while now, given their efforts to further innovate and potentially develop a new USP. Some of such features have showed promise and hold potential. The Discovery section, introduced in 2015, has drawn a large amount of interest due to the wide range of the world’s most popular news channels and the fact that short news segments are perfectly suited to the millennial love of absolute convenience. As well as this, the Paperclip feature is a very effective way of maintaining the user base, as it creates a transparency between the app and the internet, as it allows users to send website links which can be accessed through the app. This has also aided the company's aforementioned advertising problem in that consumers can now directly access the website links of advertised products and services through the app.

Both of these features are great add-ons for existing users, but is either of these features alone likely to attract mass amounts of new users? In short, not really. Although Snap has a great feature in Discovery, it doesn’t seem to have captivated Twitter’s audience as the primary social media platform for news updates quite to the extent they would’ve liked too, given that Twitter has still been able to grow active users by 6.49% since Discovery was introduced. To make the matters even more difficult for Snap, as of the start of August, Facebook introduced its replication of the feature titled "Watch", which literally mirrors the design of Snap’s Discovery, but instead of using it for the same purpose, Facebook has jumped one step ahead and used the feature for presenting original content, an area where Snap has heavily invested. The first shows released have, for the large part, been very short (3-5 minutes) - including MLB content, popular vlogger content, as well as the cooking show Tastemade. This is particularly concerning for Snap when considering the content it is set to produce will be almost exclusively 3-5 minutes long, giving Facebook not only the audience advantage but also the potentially priceless advantage in getting there first.

As for other innovations such as the Snap Map and Snap Spectacles, the less said the better. The lack of success of Spectacles is hardly surprising, which was reflected in Snap’s "other revenues", predominately made up by Spectacles sales, falling from $8.3 million to $5.1 million by Q2, as just an approximate 41,500 were sold. Ultimately, it's a novelty consumable with a lack of appeal to the vast majority of Snap’s audience. Anyone that uses the app has a smartphone, and anyone with a smartphone in 2017 automatically has a pretty decent camera - so why would a teenager want to spend $130 on something when their phones do the exact same function and is where the rest of their lives are? I held this view when this was first announced, and I still do now.

Snap Map went far beyond just the fact of not being a hit success, as the feature caused worldwide controversy upon release. With the whole concept of the feature being able to see exactly where your friends on the app are at all times, widespread concerns of user safety were raised. Considering the majority of Snap's user base is teenagers or younger users, this obviously raised real concerns from parents over their children’s safety. Such a tainted view almost completely undermines the commercial potential of the feature.

(Source: OfficeChai)

Original content - Light at the end of the tunnel?

As part of what is becoming a tech arms race between the industry’s biggest companies, original television streaming is one of the most sought after sectors in the market. Thus, it’s clear to see why Snap would want to invest into such an area, especially given that Facebook is also heavily invested. Personally, I see investment into this area within the blueprint of short-length shows as a real positive sign from Snap’s management, as it’s a clear sense that it's beginning to understand who exactly constitutes the user base, with 83.8% being between the ages 12-17.

This is an age demographic that has grown up with the Internet and apps like Facebook, YouTube, etc. And thus, it is an age group with the embedded characteristic of short attention spans. A study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2015 showed that the average time spent watching online videos is just 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Given that the vast majority of people who watch online videos are within Snap's primary audience, original content of such short length would clearly appeal to them. Deals like the $100 million Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) content agreement announced in June, as well as an agreement to present content from Disney (NYSE:DIS), are really promising signs for Snap.

But as the company’s biggest content deal by far, there’s a clear discrepancy between Snap’s audience interests and tendencies and the type of shows Time Warner is known for. HBO and Turner Broadcasting are TWX's two biggest networks. HBO is renowned for popular shows such as Game of Thrones, The Wire, Westworld, etc. - lengthy, sophisticated shows with episodes that have never shied short of 45 minutes, which is why their audience consists of older demographics, not 12-17-year olds. And even when it's attempted to produce shorter-length shows, say a show like Ballers, which runs for 25 minutes on average per episode, it has come under scrutiny for the plot being confusing, with too much unexplained context in very short episodes. As for the older demographic, it’s very likely that they would already be fans of a network like HBO, so why bother downloading an app just to see 3-5 minute snapshot versions of their favorite shows when they already pay for an HBO subscription? It’s clear that HBO isn't well suited to Snapchat’s nature.

Turner holds more promise in that its primary shows are NBA-oriented. So from that perspective, the deal with Time Warner could materialize. The deal with Disney is, for me, the most promising, with channels such as Kids Network, Disney Channel, as well as the content capabilities of Marvel shows being able to directly appeal to Snap’s core demographic. But regardless of the intricacies, by entering the original content market, the company is entering a very saturated market with very tough and established competitors: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Hulu, Alphabet (through YouTube), to name a few, and I doubt Snap has the resources to produce shows to compete with such tech titans. Snap would need its network companies to bring substantial innovative qualities to their short shows in order to attract vast new users from competitors, and given the quality of shows produced on competitors' platforms, it would be a very tough feat, to say the least.

Conclusion

With the stock trading at $15 per share, I struggle to see the argument for "huge upside potential" as justified. When it comes down to Snap versus Instagram, it’s very easy to differentiate: Snapchat is a picture messaging service with popular interest features, Instagram is social status. For users, Instagram posts are social currency - the more likes they get, the more liked/popular/attractive they are - thus why users only post pictures at certain times of the day to gain the most attention or to make sure their accounts are following less people than the number that follow them. Snap has no such established features, and the one it did - the viewable Best Friends feature - the company removed some time ago, only to replace it with an underappreciated "emoji" substitute.

Ultimately, the most important focus for the company right now is to healthily grow revenue, yet continuing to miss Street expectations will only disillusion the remaining Snap longs keeping the ship afloat for now. Perhaps with two revenue and net loss misses to date, expectations will be lowered and pressure will be relieved, but fundamentally, that isn’t enough to inject prosperity into the company’s outlook - the reality is far too daunting. Snap has upside potential, and with a revamped ad approach, a well-coordinated and planned introduction of original series, and perhaps the introduction of its own social page/account feature, it could achieve such potential. Yet, with its Q3 earnings announcement on Tuesday, any poor ad revenue or user growth results will likely send the share price tumbling and diminish the bottom buy resurgence that has kept Snap afloat since August.

From a long-term perspective, I don’t see much promise for Snap with the potentially unconquerable issues it faces. A share price of around $10/11 seems justified at this stage, and looking forward, I would advise investors to steer clear of the stock until a price is presented that can be justified by promising progressions in the aforementioned areas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.