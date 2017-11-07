It's Finally Time To Buy Hanesbrands

Management claims an "inflection point" has been reached for the company: a return to organic growth combined with diversified sources of growth and strong free cash flow generation.

Despite meeting guidance for the quarter, weakness in the company's core U.S. bricks-and-mortar business led to guidance that didn't live up to lofty market expectations.

After previous warnings over the past six months (read here and here) to wait to buy Hanesbrands (HBI), following the Q3 earnings report, guidance, and dip in share price, price, performance, and potential are finally at attractive levels for buyers.

My initial concerns about the company were four-fold, and for the most part have now been mitigated:

shares were at the upper end of the fair valued spectrum given the risks (concerns 2 through 4); Hanes' growing global footprint exposes it to considerable geopolitical risks; the turbulence in the retail industry will require foresight, vigilance, and flexibility from company leadership in responding to the changing landscape; and the company's large debt burden could become problematic if profitability were sharply reduced. Let's take a look into why I am no longer given pause by each of these factors:

1. Valuation

When I initiated coverage of the company, its shares were selling for $20.67 (vs. $19.36 as of this writing) and at far higher valuations than it is today:

HBI P/B P/E P/S May 8.15 15.54 1.32 Now 5.73 11.95 1.13

Its PEG is also now below 1 (0.91). While analyst projections of an annual EPS growth rate of ~10% over the next five years (roughly in-line with management goals) are above the company's 4th quarter year-over-year projections (contributing to the shares' recent price declines), the company's valuation now prices in considerable margin of safety for providing strong returns to shareholders, even if it fails to meet these growth targets over the long term. Additionally, the company's consistently growing dividend is now looking rather attractive over 3% and is supported by a payout ratio of ~1/3 of profits and a robust buyback program. With EPS and dividends higher than ever, valuation levels at their cheapest in a while, and the share count dropping at a consistently brisk pace, Hanes appears to be at an attractive entry point.

HBI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

2. Increased Global Footprint

The company continued its trend of strong international growth (16% growth) and increased dependence on international business to drive growth (31% of total sales), especially as its U.S. business failed to meet expectations. In its latest earnings call, management stated:

International sales were stronger than expected, driven by double-digit Champion growth in both Europe and Asia, as well as solid growth in Innerwear sales in Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

With geopolitical unrest and uncertainty remaining high, thanks to continued decentralization trends in Europe and saber rattling on the Korean peninsula, this risk is higher than ever. However, the far cheaper valuations and strengthening business model effectively offset this concern from a risk-reward standpoint.

3. Retail Industry Disruption

This concern was certainly validated this past quarter as the company reported "weaker than expected market trends within the U.S." due to weakness in apparel and brick and mortar retail (including the Sears Canada bankruptcy). The company has prudently invested in its online business in order to offset some of these effects and enjoyed 20% growth in its online business during the quarter. However, this business may possibly have to deal with a threat from Amazon (AMZN) entering that business as well. Once again, however, I agree with management that the share price and the company's thus-far highly successful diversification efforts in overseas and online businesses offset this concern:

we have approached an inflection point in our business where our key growth strategies, specifically online, Champion and international, have reached sufficient scale to more than offset the challenges in the U.S. retail market.

4. High Debt

With debt to equity at a hefty 2.9 ratio, HBI has a considerable debt burden to shoulder which could become problematic if profitability drops. However, its strategic initiatives have boosted cash flow from operations year-to-date are $120 million ahead of last year:

We continue to generate greater amounts of cash flow. We are recognizing synergies from acquisitions, the associated integration expenses are declining, we are improving our working capital and Project Booster is ramping on schedule. All of this gives us confidence in our ability to deliver at least the midpoint of our cash flow guidance for the year and on our goal of a $1 billion run rate as we exit 2019.

Additionally, thanks in large part to Project Booster, profitability is expanding rather than shrinking:

HBI Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Between continuing to harvest acquisition synergies, Project Booster savings, and improved margins in the international business as the supply chain continues to improve efficiencies through achieving new economies of scale and global sourcing, the company should continue to boost margins along with its cash from operations in the years to come.

Finally, in terms of dealing with its high leverage, management responded to a question on the issue in the earnings call:

Since we did our acquisitions last summer, we've been steadily deleveraging our balance sheet. On a net debt to EBITDA basis by the end of the year we should be around three times. When you look at that compared to the capacity we have under our credit agreements, we look to be able to do up to like $1 billion in acquisitions.

The company also has a considerable amount of cash $400 million (nearly 6% of market cap) on the balance sheet to go with its significant cash flow generation, giving it the ability to easily meet obligations (it has a current ratio of nearly 2) while continuing to fund its dividend, share buybacks, and even opportunistic acquisitions as they come up.

Investor Takeaway

Over the past six months I resisted the urge to buy this strong and growing business because the share price didn't offer enough reward relative to the risks facing it. It appears that the market finally agrees with my assessment and, combined with ongoing progress in the company's business operations and balance sheet health, has now brought the price to an attractive level for me to recommend it as a buy to GARP, Value, and DGI investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.