Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA) CEO William Lis on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Carol Miller - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

William Lis - Chief Executive Officer

Mardi Dier - Chief Financial Officer

John Curnutte - EVP, Research and Development

Tao Fu - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer

Analysts

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Matthew Phipps - William Blair

Carol Miller

Thank you, and welcome to Portola’s third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me are Bill Lis, Chief Executive Officer; and; Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us Tao Fu, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer; and Dr. John Curnutte, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, who will be available for any questions during the Q&A portion of this call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bill Lis, CEO of Portola.

William Lis

Well thanks Carol and good afternoon to everybody. Thanks for joining us on our third quarter and 2017 conference call. Today we will provide you with update on Bevyxxa launch and manufacturing update. We will also discuss next steps for AndexXa as we prepare for upcoming February 03, 2018 action date. We will also provide you with a regulatory update for both products and we'll tell you about recent executive management appointment of Jack Lawrence as our new Chief Medical Officer and finally Mardi will discuss third quarter 2017 financial results.

As you know, we've been working closely with the FDA on two important items for the validation of our apixaban commercial manufacturing contract and product release and today we can report some good news. First, we have an agreement in principle with the FDA to change return release specification to allow us for some level or Form II polymer [ph] which will allow us to release the current inventory of products for launch.

For this to happen we must provide FDA with reports for this new specification change. On this point the FDA has informed us that these reports may require additional time for review. As a result the action dates for the formal decision on the prior approval supplement or what is known as the PAS may still occur on November 30, or may be extended for an additional 60 days.

Secondly, we also have an agreement in principle with the FDA allowing us to return to the original no seed manufacturing process used in our clinical trials. We also have additional positive news on this front. Since we last spoke we have conducted three successful process elevation batches at the Hovione site in Portugal using the no seed process at commercial scale and there were no detectable levels of the Form II polymer in any of the three batches. With these data we plan to submit and additional PAS by the end of the year in order to use this process in the long term.

Based on our plan and specification change we believe we have adequate supply to meet demand for 2018 upon FDA approval for the no seed process we will have adequate supply for the product moving forward. We will provide an update via press release when we hear from the FDA at the end of November on the action date. With respect to betrixaban in the EU we are still anticipating CHMP recommendation in December 2017 and a European Medicines Agency or EMA decision in the first quarter of 2018.

I will now provide an update on our ongoing Bevyxxa commercial activity. As we mentioned on the last call, we've hired and trained and deployed 56 sales representatives and we've expanded our existing medical sales managed care teams for a total of more than 70 professionals in the field in April [indiscernible] launch activities ahead of drug availability. Upon release of commercial product we plan to increase the number of sales representatives to 72 and that will bring us to a total of 86 in the field.

Our team has been working with what we call clinician leaders and target hospitals to sponsor Bevyxxa along with hospital pharmacists for pharmacy and therapeutics working on this team P&T [ph] committee reviews use. To date we have confirmed P&T sponsors at many of our target hospitals and we are encouraged that some accounts have scheduled formula reviews even prior to product release. We believe this is a good sign that the clinical community recognizes the unmet medical need, the strength of evidence for clinical benefit to patients and the pharma economics value proposition.

Since Bevyxxa was approved under priority review there has been a high level of anticipation for its availability for clinicians who specialize in the prevention of VTE in these acute medically ill patients. We're now confident that when the product is released we will achieve our formulary goals and in addition our market access team has been engaged in discussions with major pharmacy that manufacturers, managers and health plan. While we are early on in the negotiation process we believe that the PDMs and health plans also recognize the compelling value proposition of Bevyxxa. To date several of the PDMs and health plans have initiated the review process for Bevyxxa. We plan to update you with more specifics on our progress on our year end conference call.

I'll now turn to AndexXa our breakthrough designated universal factor Universal Factor Xa Inhibitor Antidote. As you know, on August 15 our BLA resubmission for AndexXa was found to be acceptable for review by the FDA with an action date of February 3, 2018. The BLA seeks initial approval of AndexXa for reversal of the anticoagulant effects of apixaban and rivaroxaban in patients who experience severe bleeding such as intracranial bleeding or bleeding of [indiscernible] organs.

If AndexXa is approved our plan is to then submit a series of supplemental BLAs to expand the label which includes for the use as an antidote for additional anticoagulants including betrixaban, edoxaban and enoxaparin and also in the indication for use in practice in any of the patients undergoing urgent surgery.

We will update you on anticipated timelines and discussions with the FDA as we have new information to share. We are also preparing to initiate enrollment in our usual cohort study within the next six to eight weeks as part of our post marketing requirements under accelerated approval. As a reminder, this cohort of patients will enroll factor Xa inhibitor patients admitted to the hospital with life threatening bleed who have not received AndexXa.

As previously communicated, the initial U.S. commercial supply of AndexXa will be sources from our Gen 1 manufacturing process and due to limited supply in the first six months we will focus on a limited number of hospital to get AndexXa to patients who need it most. We are well into our commercial campaign on Gen 2 and approval for Gen 2 manufacturing process is anticipated approximately six months after an FDA approval. The Gen 2 approval is based on the supplemental application of PAS [ph] and this will enable us to make AndexXa widely available in the second half of 2018.

Regarding our EU regulatory path for AndexXa we would anticipate from CHMP in early Q1 2018 with an EMA decision expected in the first half of 2018. We remain on track for a targeted launch timeline in Europe towards the end of 2018. For the launch market adoption of both Bevyxxa and AndexXa we continue to generate strong supporting data that will be published in major medical journals and presented at key scientific congresses over the next 12 months. This includes a number of important presentations at the upcoming American Heart Association meeting and the upcoming American Society of Hematology Congress set to take place in the fourth quarter of this year.

We continue to focus on building the executive management team and our expertise in thrombosis and hematology. As many of you saw this morning we announced the appointment of Jack Lawrence, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer effective immediately. Jack joins Portola from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Jack's reputation and achievements in global prognosis, clinical development are well recognized including regulatory approval. This will be valuable as we begin to launch betrixaban to prepare for potential approval of AndexXa in 2018. Jack will be responsible for leading all products clinical development as well as clinical regulatory strategies. He will also serve as a member of the company's executive committee and Jonathan will remain as Executive Vice President and our Head of R&D.

As we move into Q4 we are excited about the commercial availability of AndexXa is on the near horizon as well as the potential regulatory approval of AndexXa in early 2018. Both are at least highly anticipated among the medical community as therapies, both of these therapies have the potential to change the treatment paradigm and become the standard of care for lot of patients.

Finally let me give you a quick update on the clinical development of cerdulatinib which is our oral dual SYK/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers. We reported interim Phase 2a data in the second quarter. The results presented demonstrated clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies and preliminary data also suggested activity in T-cell lymphoma. We are making good progress towards completion of this study and we expect to report additional data and to make decisions regarding this program by the end of the year or perhaps in early 2018.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mardi to report on our financial results.

Mardi Dier

Thank you, Bill. Collaboration and license revenue earned under Portola's collaboration license agreement with Bristol-Myers, Pfizer, Bayer and Daiichi Sankyo were $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $84.3 million, compared with $100.8 million for the same period in 2016. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 included $10.1 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared with $7.8 million for the same period in 2016.

Research and development expenses were $55.3 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $87.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in R&D expenses was largely attributable to a $27.3 million one-time charge taken in the third quarter of 2016 resulting from our decision to suspend Line C manufacturing at CMC Biologics.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $28.9 million, compared with $13.6 million for the same period in 2016. For the third quarter of 2017, Portola reported a net loss of $82.9 million, or $1.41 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $92.9 million, or $1.64 net loss per share, for the same period in 2016.

As a result of our successful equity capital raise this past September, $380.6 million in net proceeds our cash, cash equivalents and investments at September 30, 2017 totaled $597.8 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $318.8 million as of December 31, 2016. This capital infusion allows us to successfully launch both Bevyxxa and AndexXa in the U.S. and in the EU either on our own or with a partner and continue with our development program as well into 2019.

In summary, we have a number of critical milestones over the next two quarters. As we discussed we've made tremendous progress with our efforts to launch Bevyxxa within the next few months and look forward to the upcoming regulatory milestone for AndexXa. We look forward to communicating our progress with achievement of each of these milestones over the next few months.

Thank you and we'll now open up the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. Congratulations on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. First just a clarifying question on the Bevyxxa manufacturing change. Could you talk a little bit more about the reports that the FDA has asked for as for what specifically is in those reports and when do you expect to have those in the FDA's hands?

William Lis

Yes, good question Phil. So first we expect to have then in their hands very quickly. Certainly ahead of the action date that is coming up at the end of November and so what are the reports, they generally just reflect the change and the specification Phil. So these are assay validation and assay validation reports with the specific data for the specification change that we made and as we said that's what the FDA informed us that they could take just a little bit longer to review because it is going to take us, we will well into the PAS review process when we submit them, certainly as I first stated we will get it to them in pretty short order.

Phil Nadeau

I mean how would they inform you of when they respond I guess with a formal approval, is there like a time by which they will have to tell you when your new date is or will you just kind of know on November 30?

William Lis

Yes, so it's just a it is like and they will reveal action date Phil. So November 30 they will inform us the yes, no, or an extension and so that's why we said in the earnings we'll put out a press release that day and we'll make sure everybody knows.

Phil Nadeau

Good, okay. And then on the PAS that you are going to file for the no seed process when would you expect that could be approved?

William Lis

Well we are hoping in 2018. The good thing is if assumingly get approval on the first PAS for the spec change we have adequate supply through 2018. So it should be on the critical path Phil. But that said, we would assume as soon as we submit it we hope to do that in the near future that will be a four months review process so you can do the math there.

Phil Nadeau

Great, got it, okay. And then my last question is what is your most recent thoughts on AndexXa's pricing at the time of launch?

William Lis

Nothing has changed, you know we'll make that decision I think we've given when we start it and I hope we'll start at the narrow than the wide rage that we were giving previously just based on some precedence so we said premium to venture, premium to some of the historical reversal agents and with that certainly probably not as high as methotrexate antidote and so we think we've narrowed the range a little bit and then pretty consistently with how we announced the price on the betrixaban and Bevyxxa soon after approval we will launch we'll let everyone know.

Phil Nadeau

Great, thanks for taking my questions and congratulations again.

William Lis

Yes thanks Phil.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley your line is now open.

Matthew Harrison

Hey good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. I probably have two with me, Bill if we could just start, I just want some clarity. So your long term plan is to only use one of the manufacturing processes and I guess as a back up to the previous question, if you for some reason wouldn’t get approved for the non seed process can you continue to produce enough quantity with the other process or maybe you could just clarify exactly what the plan is there?

William Lis

Yes, so I'll give you some high level and John I think you want to we probably have all that. so we have as we said and John will give you in just a second how much the three successive batches that we've done, and we've actually done a fourth batch as well with the no seed process at the commercial scale. What we think that for us matters it really took off when we got the technical success on these three, now four successive batches what it did, it took all the, it took the downside risk off the table. Right? In the unlikely event we think it's very unlikely now that we won't get approval. We think it is just a matter of time now for the first PAS since we have agreement on this change for the specification at least in principle.

So what we thought always that this no seed process if we can get through validation runs then it takes the downside and then if there is a longer delay then we, it certainly takes the downside technical risk off the table. And then maybe John if you want to comment further and may be talk about the amount of product you produced out of the three or four batches.

John Curnutte

Yes Matt, John here. If I understand your question correctly, you are asking about if we go with just the no seed does that mean we couldn’t use does that mean we couldn't use the seeded and quite honestly we can go either way both processes are good. We like to know seat because…

William Lis

He was saying if we didn't get that, approved you are going to no seed.

John Curnutte

Okay, Matt we'll that's what it is it's if that's the question we are answering, and so basically what we have of the seeded material we have well over a metric ton there, ready to go. And on the no seed we now have a number of successful runs as Bill said and so far that represents over a half a metric ton of drug that we've accumulated there that is and increasing as we do additional runs.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, got it and maybe just to clarify for everybody because I think the point is still somewhat confusing based upon some of the questions I'm getting. So your plan now is to continue to ultimately move everything to the no seed process and assume that you can get approval for that in 2018 and then just for the initial launch use the supply that you've already generated from the seeded process assuming you can got the PAS somewhere around November 30 or within a few months thereafter is that appropriate?

William Lis

Yes, that's right Matt, so all the product that John mentioned that we had currently in inventory that is sitting in inventory right now ready to go that’s the one time relief we’re asking for and that’s what we are asking for. So onetime relief of that amount of products with the approval of the first PAS either on November 30 or sixty days thereafter and then moving forward everything will move to a no seed process which again we think is just more reliable over the long term and now technically we've demonstrated that we can consistently manufacture batches under the no seed process as we did historically, so hopefully that clarifies it.

Matthew Harrison

That clarifies perfect, that’s perfect. So then the second question is, you made a comment in your prepared remarks that you're confident that you could meet your formulary goals, maybe you could just expand upon what you meant by that and what sort of formulary goals that you have and how we should be thinking about what formulary availability can look like around launch? Thanks.

William Lis

Yes, so I think what we would probably do we’re not going to give out details today Matt. I think what we'll do is we'll wait till the end of the year early 2018. I think we're just encouraged at this point that we have a lot of activity going on as I said in the prepared remarks we have you need sponsorship, we're getting sponsorship, there's anticipation for the product. That said as we said from the start it's a three to six or longer process.

It's kind of like enrollment in our clinical trials, it's a hockey stick. So we've put a lot of base work down and then eventually see as yes we did with the other Factor X inhibitor kind of the adoption start to occur and then it start to happen pretty aggressively. So that’s as much as we probably want to share at this point and we understand the question and how important it is for investors and analysts, so we'll be prepared to probably say more by the end of the year, early 2018. We'll have a list of some metrics, I think we decide what we think the leading indicators are appropriate for sharing on the formularies data and then we'll start presenting that at that time.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Yigal Nochomovitz with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thanks very much. Just to clarify on the comments you made a second ago John on the metric ton is that is that API or is that finished drug product?

John Curnutte

Actually for the seeded material it’s actually drug product and for the non-seeded because these are more recent batches it’s API.

Q - Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, so given that the non-seeded that API how much drug product stability do you guys need to accrue once you get it into the capsules or pills to be compliant with the FDAs requirements on that front?

John Curnutte

Right, so we have quite a bit of stability data that we have been accumulating on this. I don't think we discuss publicly the exact number of months that we have, but we're in good shape to support the commercial launch with the seeded material.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay and for the non-seeded assuming you roll over to the non-seeded as you mentioned before when would you be in position to launch that?

John Curnutte

Right, so the good thing about that Yigal is that that was our material that we used, the process that we use for the clinical trials, so we have an abundant amount of stability data on that process that we can leverage. Long, long term stability. So we would just have to simply begin to bridge to the newer production. The initial batches that have been made of the non-seeded been made in Portugal which is exactly where we made the clinical material, so that initial materials then can leverage all of the historical batches that we did for APEX.

As we move over to the Ireland site of Hovione there again we need to get the stability on the new no seed but that's already begun there and again we have the ability to do stress and forced degradation studies that really do allow us then to use the Ireland material as soon as the Portugal material is exhausted. So I think from a stability point of view I'm very pleased to say that all of the clocks are lining up in a very favorable way for us.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay and then just a question on your, on the manufacturing personnel at the company. Obviously on your site you have a number of ads out for manufacturing experts for field directors in manufacturing both on the supply chain, development, biologics, does this mean that you're making changes on that front at the executive level at the company, can you just help us understand what's behind those ads for positions? Thanks.

William Lis

I think it Yigal it is a combination of both, I think if the advances through its next stage we're both making some transitions at the leadership level and then many of the headcount that you see or the progression post approval which was a significant milestone for Bevyxxa and now with the upcoming PDUFA date for AndexXa we're preparing for the next stage. So that's how I would answer the question; and I'll put it in a really good position to have high quality, sustainable products for both programs moving forward without interruption.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Jay Olson

Hey guys congrats on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. I guess just to make perfectly clear could you sort of outline what would be the best case scenario assuming that you get the go ahead from the FDA November 30, what would be the earliest launch timing for Bevyxxa and then I guess what would sort of be the worst case scenario?

William Lis

John days?

John Curnutte

Days yes within a week. Yes, so the drug product is already to go. It's in capsules ready to go and all we'd have to do is get the drug out the channels once we get the green light from the FDA. And did if the decision were delayed Jay to let’s say January, again everything is ready to go and all we have to do is pull the trigger.

Jay Olson

Okay, perfect great. That's helpful. And then I guess is there anything you can comment on with regards to partnering discussions in Europe? If you get that positive CHMP opinion for Bevyxxa in December, would you initiate partnering discussions at that point or do you need to wait until you get the EMA final approval or would you wait for an AndexXa, CHMP opinion or what are the gating factors there?

William Lis

I think we have as we said we would have ongoing discussions I’m sure the positive opinion maybe there be the more discussions that we have in discussions I think the decision we want to make is still do we want to partner, do we want to launch ourselves. And we'd like to make that decision in early 2018 as we've said before Jay we started to do a lot of the ground work.

And given that the period of time before post approval in Europe and when you actually do launch given in most countries you need to negotiate some price, we think we're still in a pretty good position to do that as what we say towards the end of 2018. So hopefully we still have the optionality at this point as we have discussions and then consider strategically what we want to do for the company.

Jay Olson

Okay, great thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Matt Phipps with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Matthew Phipps

Good, thanks for taking my questions and I'm glad to hear the FDA and you guys seem to be moving forward here. Bill, you mentioned that the FDA did say they'd allow for some level of form to polymorph and while you might not want to disclose exactly what that is do all the previous batches that were in manufactured using the seeding process fall within that range?

William Lis

Great, question Matt. Glad you asked it because we left it out of the prepared remarks. But yes, every batch that we've produced to date using the seed process meets that classification. But that's one of the reasons why we have to, we're going to take a little bit or that's why we didn't have the data previously because we just again just got the specification. We had all of the data, the majority of the overwhelming, majority of the data where it fell and the actual the amounts of the polymorph and now we have the threshold.

And once we got that number we haven't made all the changes to the report, but again the answer your question directly every batch that we have produced using the seed process meets that threshold.

Matthew Phipps

Great okay. Glad to hear that. And then just and you guys have talked a little bit about your rollout plan from the U.S. when you have launch call. I think it was initially targeting 100 hospitals, has that changed at all that you've had more time to kind of get out in the street before you're actually selling?

John Curnutte

So you mentioned a 100 hospitals that sounds like AndexXa. If you had mention Bevyxxa you just multiply by 10 which I that easy number and it's about a thousand hospitals initially and then eventually you want to get to about 1,500. So as we said early on it was 56 and up to 70, 75 we can get to the 1000 and then we'll take another incremental increase in the sales team to get to the 1,500 over time and that we could do. We could promote both AndexXa and the betrixaban with the total we get somewhere between 125, 130, 140 which would be the maximum and then you can do that quick math if you're up to 1,500 hospitals somewhere around 10 or 11, 12, 13 target hospitals per rep and so the math is pretty easy.

William Lis

Yes, we hope to have a National account team we will call upon IVM and hospital system so no essentially will also augment more reach because a lot of these systems are system formulary so you get systems and formulary that you get option not for their member hospitals.

Matthew Phipps

Great. Thanks.

William Lis

Thanks Matt.

Operator

And we have a follow up question from the line of Yigal Nochomovitz with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thanks, Bill just on the seeded, non-seeded assuming you move over to the non-seeded process in the long run as you indicate is there any value however to proceeding with the seeded process formulation from a patent perspective in order to potentially extend beyond March 2026 which I understand is what you would what you currently have with pediatric exclusivity? Thanks.

William Lis

Yes, John you want to take that?

John Curnutte

Yes. It's a great question Yigal. Clearly we are looking at ways in which we can extend the patent life sometimes Mother Nature presents insights that are patentable and this whole issue among the crystal and polymorphs and how we might make it and what not does present some potential opportunities, so yes we are indeed looking into ways in which we might be able to take advantage of that.

William Lis

Yes but we don't have anything in our base case at this time Yigal so I think the base case that you stated are still our base case, but we're looking into this and other opportunities as well.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Got it. Thank you.

John Curnutte

Yes, I was just going to say maybe just one unrelated point just while we have this time there's been some chatter in the Twitter verse today about clinttrials.gov posting about our study of AndexXa with betrixaban it's our healthy volunteer PKPD study to determine the dose of AndexXa with betrixaban and for some reason clinttrials gov came out with a statement that says the study has suspended participant recruitment.

I just want to clarify for everybody on the phone and beyond it's hard to compete with the Twitter verse but that's absolutely false. The study is open, it's recruiting we have an amendment for another dose that we're going to study in this so, just for the record that study is wide open and it is ready to be enrolling additional patients in the very near future, so I just want to get that out on the table.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to Bill Lis for closing remarks.

William Lis

I just want to thank everybody for joining the call today. We look forward to giving you updates also we'll look forward to using put out on a little – with the ahead of AHA and right ahead of as we had some really good presentations at both Congresses at the port of Bevyxxa and AndexXa and so we're pretty excited again about our continued efforts in that area, so stay tuned. Thanks everyone.

