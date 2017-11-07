Quantenna Communications' (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017 17:00 P.M. ET

Executives

Vernon Essi - Director of IR and Strategic Finance

Sam Heidari - Chairman and CEO

Sean Sobers - CFO

Analysts

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Company

Unidentified Analyst - William Blair

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Paula and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Quantenna Communications Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Vern Essi, Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance for Quantenna Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

Vernon Essi

Thank you, Paula and welcome everyone to our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer. The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, quantenna.com, and will be archived for 90 days. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-585-8367 and referencing conference ID number 97831720 shortly after the conclusion of today’s call. A copy of today’s press release dated November 6, 2017 for the quarter ended October 1, 2017 and related financial tables can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Quantenna’s website.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements, including those relating to our preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended October 1, 2017, financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 and beyond, our strategy, future business and financial performance, our product development and technology, customer relationships, and market opportunities, which are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discussed in detail and our documents filed with the SEC, including our recent Form 10-K filed on March 2, 2017.

These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call apply only as of today and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call. Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release.

Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available on our Investor Relations website at quantenna.com. Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean’s remarks will be abbreviated and certain metrics not discussed in today’s call, including historical comparisons and GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials. The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today’s conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna’s highlights from the third quarter followed by an overview of our customer product trends and the challenges we currently face. This will be followed by Sean with a financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared remarks with a discussion of our strategic initiatives and growth strategy. We will then open the call for question-and-answer.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I would like to announce the investor conferences that we will be participating in during the fourth quarter. These include the NASDAQ 37th Investor Conference in London on December 5th and Cowen's 4th Annual Networking and Cybersecurity One on One Summit in New York on December 13th. Also we will be hosting Sell-Side Sponsor Meetings at CES on January 9th in Las Vegas.

Now, I will turn the call over to Sam. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you Vern, good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Let me begin the call by saying that I am very proud of our record setting third quarter financial performance. Today we look forward to sharing these results along with our long-term plan to grow even a stronger and appreciative interest and support in Quantenna.

Let's just start by briefly reviewing our Q3 financial highlights. I am very excited to report that Quantenna produced another record quarter delivering $50.1 million in revenue. This represents an impressive 47% growth over the third quarter of 2016. We also posted record non-GAAP operating margin of 10.3% and a record non-GAAP EPS of $0.14. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen with cash and investments growing $127 million as a result of our strong cash flow. Sales from our products performed within our expectation. On a sequential basis or legacy 11n and our Wave 2 products post slight decline as anticipated. We are excited about our Wave 3 10G revenue which more than tripled on a sequential basis at a percent of 13% of Q3 revenues.

Now I would like to discuss our customer project trends. As we have discussed in prior calls Quantenna has a leading position in the telecom market in both North America and Europe. We have continued our growth trajectory with strategic [ph] design wins in the cables MSO market. The pivotal [ph] product mix or Wave 3 products are gaining initial market acceptance and deployment drafts. Our Wave 2 product has continued deployments and design win activities. In Q3 our Wave 3 ramp continues with a major cable MSO and this further showcases our leadership in the high performance Wi-Fi. This customer heavily advertises in Wi-Fi capability. We also experienced continued demand for Wave 2 from another major MSO -- cable MSO. [Indiscernible] a telco service provider for next generation residential gateway and set top boxes.

All 11n products continue to experience a strength for its long anticipated decline has begun and will be more pronounced in fourth quarter. While we are excited about our Q3 performance, there are near-term challenges that lie ahead in Q4. Let me discuss these challenges in detail. Our primary challenge that we are facing a headwin in the deployment of our Wave 3 10G product for a large cable MSO. It has been hard to engage [indiscernible] of its initial deployment trend on both the upside and downside in earlier stages. However, we experienced a near-term slow down in the deployment of schedule. This accounts for the majority of the estimated Q4 decline.

There are a variety of reasons for this headwin, some of which are typical for earlier rollout. In this particular case the product is complex and requires lot of energy to support this customers and its echo system partner during the developments and rollout. Given the strategic importance of Wi-Fi to this program we are entering our investments to services customer and its partners. Since we have the measures to apply the performance edge to this program we are very close to this rollup and we continue to focus our efforts to help assure its success. To be clear we have ordered for future delivery and we believe we will have not lost any share in this program to competitors.

Our secondary challenge is that of one -- service provider is experiencing near-term softness with the impact -- that will impact the growth of our Wave 2 revenue in the fourth quarter. This is referenced with a projected [ph] lumpiness relating to service provider business. We will anticipate this challenge to be temporary. In these two setbacks coupled with anticipated declines in our 11n products that impact our expected revenue in Q4 which Sean will discuss in detail.

I want to assure everyone in this call that we are not taking this lightly. We will successfully navigate the challenging environment. We are confident that this is short-term in nature and given our focus on our customer partnership efforts growth will resume in 2018. Later in this presentation I will discuss our strategic vision and assure investors that we are continuing to invest in our leading edge products to facilitate growth in 2018 and beyond. Now I would like to turn the call over to Sean.

Sean Sobers

Thanks Sam and good afternoon everyone. As Vernon previously stated our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both my remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We are pleased to report record revenue of $50.1 million in the third quarter. This represents 47% growth over the third quarter of last year and was up 6% sequentially from the second quarter of 2017. This sequential growth was driven primarily by the key ramp of our Wave 3 10G products in the third quarter.

Our third quarter non-GAAP gross margin was above the high-end of our guidance at 49% and declined 160 basis points sequentially and declined 50 points year-over-year. As we have noted on our previous earnings calls, our gross margin is typically impacted by product mix. Our operating expenses were lower than we anticipated reflecting a reduction of discretionary operating expense. Note that we did increase our R&D staff as previously expected and we will continue to invest in our technology roadmap.

Additionally we continue to expect a tape out in Q4. Operating expenses were 38.7% of sales. We generated $7.3 million in cash from operations in the third quarter or $0.19 per share which was flat on a sequential basis primarily due to higher net income. Our non-GAAP EPS which excludes stock-based compensation was an all time high at $0.14 for the third quarter compared to $0.07 for the second quarter of 2017 and $0.04 in the third quarter of 2016.

Turning to our balance sheet we closed Q3 with $127 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. This translates to $3.29 per share on a fully diluted basis. Account receivable ended at $22.8 million or 41 days sales outstanding. This compares to $17.7 million or 34 days in Q2 2017. This increase in DSO was due to sales growth and the timing of our collections within the quarter. Inventory ended at $23.7 million or 4.3 annualized returns in the third quarter compared to $20.9 million of 4.4 annualized returns in the second quarter. Inventory levels were kept in line with sales growth resulting in flat turns on a sequential basis.

Now for a discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi technology. Our 802.11n revenues saw a decline in the third quarter dropping 6% sequentially and 24% year-over-year compared to the third quarter of 2016. We continued to expect this product day will decline longer-term and anticipate a material decline in Q4. Our 802.11ac Wave 2 product experienced a decline as anticipated coming off a record fourth. Wave 2 declined 3% sequentially in the third quarter and grew 49% year-over-year compared to the third quarter 2016. As Sam discussed we see a temporary slowdown of our customers deployment of our Wave 2 technology. Thus in Q4 we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will be flat to slightly down on a sequential basis.

Our Wave 3 10G product and momentum growing from 4% of our revenue in Q2 to 13% of our revenue in Q3. In dollar terms Wave 3 more than tripled on a sequential basis. As Sam previously stated in Q4 we are experiencing a delay in the deployment of our Wave 3 product. As a result we expect a considerable decline in Q4 for our Wave 3 revenue but to remain at or above Q2 2017. I will now cover our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017.

As we discussed during the fourth quarter our cable MSO has slowed its deployment of our Wave 3 products and we are seeing softness in one of our customer deployments in Wave 2. This is coupled with a long expected decline in our legacy 11n product. Taking this into consideration we expect fourth quarter revenue to be between $40 million and $42 million. As we discussed in the past the gross margin on our 10G product continues to be below our corporate average. The 10G product mix decreasing, we anticipate gross margins to increase in the fourth quarter to about 51.5% plus or minus 100 basis points.

In the fourth quarter we expect operating expenses to increase 15% sequentially. We expect R&D expenses to grow at a slightly higher rate. Our investment in R&D includes increased headcount brought on in Q3 along with the previously discussed tape out and related R&D projects. Remember that our R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of these projects. In the fourth quarter we expect our tax rate to be approximately 5%.

Taking the factors into consideration for the fourth quarter earnings we anticipate a GAAP loss per share of $0.09 to $0.11 and a non-GAAO loss per share to be between $0.02 and $0.04. Note that our non-GAAP per share calculations use only basic shares outstanding not fully diluted as we anticipate a lot. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliation contained in our earnings release for more information.

To recap we are excited about our third quarter performance and despite the near-term softness for our Q4 guidance we still expect to experience annual revenue growth in the fourth quarter and approximately 36% revenue growth for fiscal year 2017. Given that we believe the longer-term deployment forecast remains intact for our large cable MSO customer, we will continue to invest resources to help ensure success. I would now like to turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you Sean. In the prior calls we have upped our market opportunity for premium Wi-Fi. In one instance we discussed in the term of the technology itself and the market need for premium high-performance Wi-Fi capability. In another example we discussed the onslaught of a data from the cloud that needs to be delivered reliably. And finally we also discussed about our strategy and the critical key stuff and the annual success. You can refer to our past earning materials for more information on our market growth opportunities. Today however, I want to shift the focus to what we are doing to differentiate and continue the growth in the years to come.

When looking at our strategy we can typically summarize it by saying that we want to be the only vendor of choice for high performance Wi-Fi. As most of you know we are the transmitting leader in the high performance Wi-Fi feature such as 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO and smoothly reserved MIMO. We were the first to market with a total distribution solution first, with 160 megahertz channel bandwidth and we were the first to market with an integrated concurrent dual band 2.4 on 5 gigahertz solution. We are also the first to announce products for the newest protocols such as [indiscernible] standard. Think of this feature as tools in a toolbox that can be mixed and matched to offer a variety of solutions for the customers. Our Wave 3 10G is a superset of all these tools as well as a platform for us to continue our leadership position on the top of the Wi-Fi performance pyramid.

Or as it served us as the LAN and expand opportunities with our customers. First, it fulfilled the specific needs as our service provider customer demand, higher performance to pressure themselves in highly competitive broadband market place. Second, establishes a [indiscernible] within the customer to offer incremental services with nominal transition cost. For example our latest renovation 10G 11ax product are -- compatible with our Wave 3 10G product allowing a seamless upgrade for the customer. We believe this technology focus is driving us forward and it is our guiding principles that will carry us through hedges like we are experiencing right now. We are passionate about our state-of-art Wi-Fi so we will continue to build upon our leading position.

During Q3 we made several announcements to provide a glimpse of our product roadmap initiative in the coming year. On the mesh networking front we have announcements with some of our closest partner such as Technicolor, SoftatHome and AirTies. We see a momentum in this market which in conjunction with a high performance access point provides a compelling solution for a subset of difficult deployment technology. We can dramatically improve the customer experience with our access points, mesh repeater, and client product as well as our sonic software which enables the best rocking and rolling experience. You should expect to continue to hear more from us going forward on mesh development.

Our service mesh came out with its partner access point and over the top Zero Memory product, so as with new opportunities in the mainstream market. Both provide high performance plus cost effective solution to our customer needs. By using this product, the service provider bypasses the need to replace entire potential gateway to get a leading edge Wi-Fi performance. Our Zero Memory over the top set top box solution maintains a high performance benefit up in Quantenna while reducing the overall loans. Finally our next generation 11ax product was showcased in industry's first toolback and dual concurrent fiber gateways with our close partner Cortina. This demonstrates our commitment to emerging 11ax standard whilst executing with the best partners in our echo system.

So to wrap up our strategy we believe Quantenna will remain an essential requirement to our customers with having the best broadband user experience. We are close to their success. When looking at our investments to date we are confident that continued innovation will drive our revenue growth over time which in turn will help expand gross margin and profitability. We believe this will afford us more scale and longitude in our strategic option whilst also making us more valuable in the market we have invested.

In summary we believe in our business and this short-term hurdles are temporary challenge. We will continue to plan for growth and success investing in core technology development. We see no changes to the fundamentals of our business. Quantenna is the leading provider of highest performing Wi-Fi technology on the planet. Cortina [ph] has not changed and we will continue to drive their higher performance in the most widely adopted communication technology known to mankind. What it cost to Wi-Fi performance matters. Thank you.

Vernon Essi

This concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call for your questions. Paula.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Ross Seymore of Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Hi guys. I just wanted to ask about the fourth quarter, a little bit more color about when you started seeing the issues on the Wave 3 side with that carrier and when you might think those would actually rebound and then have a couple of follow ups as well please?

Sean Sobers

Hey Ross, this is Sean. Yes, so probably from a rebound perspective I think we really want to emphasize the fact that we do have the design wins, we do have future orders for deployment, and right now we're kind of guiding to what we know. Outside of that we don't have that great visibility going out into 2018 other than overall we think it's going to resume in 2018.

Ross Seymore

How about -- was this something that's just it or can you just talk about the linearity of the color that you got throughout the third quarter?

Sean Sobers

You know as we go through the quarter linearity kind of goes up and down and it really comes to fruition as we close out the quarter. That's how we started seeing this one.

Ross Seymore

Then how about the same question for the Wave 2 customer, you said it was a temporary issue?

Sean Sobers

I think the Wave 3, I mean Ross, on the Wave 3 side it is more emblematic of what we generally see in the service writer business. It is lumpy, it goes up and is down. As you get closer to quarters the buying decisions change. So I don't think that's something that was -- had a lot of foresight into it and so we were closing the quarter.

Ross Seymore

That's definitely more shortly?

Sean Sobers

Yes, and definitely it is the short-term.

Ross Seymore

And then on the OPEX side of things, you had told us a quarter ago to expect an increase in the OPEX in the fourth quarter and that now coming and I can understand the long-term merits of investing in your roadmap, I understand that side but when you have this magnitude of the revenue guide down and you're not really willing to or able to comment on when the rebound is going to come, what do you -- what actions are you taking if any to control the OPEX until some point where you do actually see that revenue getting better?

Sean Sobers

Okay, so I mean let me start with overall we believe in the business, we believe in the opportunity. We don't want to back off on innovation and certainly in the near-term to slow down the long-term growth. From an overall control perspective we are looking at everything that is discretionary and trying to be very wise about that. And we will make those decisions as we go through this period of uncertainty. You know I think the two big drivers in Q4's expenses are potentially higher than we already have on board. They would be taking on our full quarter in Q4 plus the tapeout that we had planned for a long period of time which is actually helping us get better cost optimization and better gross margins on the 10G product.

Ross Seymore

And roughly speaking just in round numbers could you size those two dynamics, it looks like about a $3 million increase in OPEX sequentially, how much of it is the hires just running through versus the tape out.

Sean Sobers

It's about half and half, 50% each way.

Ross Seymore

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joe Moore of Morgan Stanley.

Joe Moore

Great, thank you. In terms of the second customer issue, that existing customer that is slowing, why is that temporary and if I'm not sure I triangulated which customer it is but at least one of your customers has had subscriber problems, what gives you the confidence that that does rebound?

Sam Heidari

Yeah, we have the forecast on visibility from that into Q1. And we believe it had something to do with the end of the year for them. So that is why we believe it is of temporary nature right now and it is more of the caught up business and the lumpiness that they have to manage their cash flow and everything else.

Joe Moore

Okay, great, thank you and then you mentioned the status of the cost down 10G and obviously that's less of an issue if the Wave 3 products aren’t quite as big but can you just talk about the status of that and where you see the gross margins on those products?

Sam Heidari

Yeah, so the work is on projects as we had discussed before. It is flat, some of those already implemented and it is making its way into the product out there. Some of it is coming up in the future. And overall you will see the cost go down as the volume picks up just because of the economy of the scale.

Joe Moore

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Blayne Curtis of Barclays.

Blayne Curtis

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question and I apologize, but can we just back up as to what exactly the issue is at this table and if so if you -- they didn’t want to commit to when it would come back, but do you have any idea, how many you've shipped to them, how many they have deployed, and what that would equate to in terms of the inventory?

Sam Heidari

Well, we do have odd numbers that we have published based on Q3 results and clearly are based on how we have shipped to them. And to just mention that we do have all the deployments later that will come together. But what is issue, it is a really complex project that is coming together and it is work in progress, we do see the light at the end of the tunnel that is coming together and we are confident that it will come together. But again the timing of it is not under our control because there are different nature to different service providers. Some of them wrap up very quickly and some of them gradually wrap up. So it is the actual start, it is not what we can control but we think that product is coming together and we are hopeful about it.

Blayne Curtis

I wanted to ask about cable MSO brought up a second vendor few months back and just curious does it have anything to do with it and if you could also just comment on M&A, we are going to deploy the box to the syndicate but that syndicate also has few more issues in terms of deployment?

Sean Sobers

So I think that you are asking a specific question regarding a certain cable MSO. Buy let me give you a general answer on this one. There are more than one vendors for this one particular cable MSO and behind both designs. So we don’t see a difference as far as which OEM will lead and how far they will start to get deployed.

Sam Heidari

And your question on the syndicate, well they see the same issues or related. Generally development is going across the board, information is being shared. So I think as things progress, they progress for the whole team.

Blayne Curtis

Got you and then I know on the end side, you always said it would go away and I think it came back and it kind of extended a little bit longer. I think you're guiding it down, I am just kind of curious how long you think that is entailed?

Sean Sobers

Yes, so when we look at end, we definitely start to see the decline happening in Q4 and the decline will continue as we go through 2018. We are pretty close with the few folks that are still using our product and trying to understand where they are headed. So, I think as we go through 2018 you will continue to see that decline to the latter half of 2018.

Blayne Curtis

Yeah, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Quinn Bolton of Needham and Company.

Quinn Bolton

Make sure I understand the guidance, it sounds like the Wave 3 product declined from about 6.5 million, so I think you said no less than the Wave -- the second quarter level. So it sounds like you've got at most $4.5 million decline in the Wave 3 and then I think you said that the Wave 2 stuff will be roughly flat, if that is correct it sounds like you're end business goes from about 7.5 million down to about 3 million or so to make up the difference between Q3 to Q4?

Sam Heidari

All those mass assumptions within variance is the correct math.

Quinn Bolton

Okay, so if Wave 2 is flat, where does that impact, you talked about the second customer service provider guided flow either Wave 2, you are guiding that business flat, is that just this one particular guy is slow and that's offsetting growth in the other guys and if this customer hence slowdown that you would have been closer to the 54 million to 55 million consensus that was out there on the street, is that the way we should be thinking about that slowdown in the Wave 2 service provider?

Sam Heidari

Well, I think if you look at the two challenges we have been talking about cable MSO and then the Wave 2 service provider, with those two back without the headwinds we see a number that is greater than the number we guided today. I don't think of I am going so far as we tie in to what this free consensus did. But that is kind of the analysis of that.

Quinn Bolton

Okay, just so -- maybe I will just come back, the Wave 2 business is roughly flat quarter-to-quarter, correct or is it down?

Sam Heidari

Our guidance is flat to slightly down.

Quinn Bolton

Flat to slightly down. Okay, and then just coming back to the DOCSIS 3.1 issue that you are seeing, when you talk about sort of technology issues, is that with the Wi-Fi itself or is that with something else in the DOCSIS 3.1 platform that has nothing to do with your Wi-Fi chip. Obviously you are affected but it's not a Wi-Fi issue?

Sam Heidari

Well, our Wi-Fi today is getting optimized in the actual sense. There is -- it is a complex system overall that is coming together with many different parts in it. I don’t want to comment on other people's technology but I would just lead that, that in other complexity is and overall systems coming together as well as we are optimizing our Wi-Fi at the same time. It is working but it is getting optimized.

Quinn Bolton

Okay, and then just lastly you talked a little bit about 802.11ax, obviously we're seeing the decline in the legacy 802.11n, can you give us any metrics in terms of design wins or traction that you're having on the 802.11ax platform so that we can sort of think about that opportunity as it starts to contribute to revenue probably late in calendar 2018?.

Sam Heidari

So we do have multiple designs and engagement in 11ax. Design wins and engagements in 11ax and I think that you should, that platform you should expect to hear more about that platform as we go forward. But just to give you some color on that, that platform is going to be a simpler transition than the 10G based -- because it is build on the foundation of this platform. It is basically as a industry, 8x8 plus 4x4 is the same fundamental architecture, it is the one which is building this. So we expect that will be transitioning a lot smoother than entry [ph].

Quinn Bolton

Okay, great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Gary Mobley of Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. I had a question about the diversity of Wave 3, am I understanding that basically it has been one cable on this whole driving bulk of the revenue year-to-date but can you speak to additional service providers that may be in the queue that may be able to move the deal towards this business?

Sean Sobers

So, there are multiple other service providers pouring design behind this one major MSO today. And those designs are progressing along as well. And we expect those two contributor to the revenue in 2018.

Gary Mobley

Okay, and this temporary hiccup in the top line, is this having any sort of influence on your way of thinking about tapping into the retail and enterprise segment whether it be -- it's already planned or pushing plans out?

Sam Heidari

So we have -- I don't think this temporary hiccup is anything fundamental to the service provider business. Well the plan to tap into the retail and enterprise continues and we expect to have some retail business in shorter term and enterprise will be the one for 2018 which we are working on right now.

Gary Mobley

Okay, alright, thank you guys. That's it for me.

Operator

Your next question comes from Anil Doradla of William Blair.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys it is actually Arjun thrown in for Anil. Thanks for taking the question. Can you guys get some detail on how many store spread is you are shipping to now?

Sean Sobers

Yeah, I think the last time we updated was greater than 15. We haven’t updated that number again and probably going to update as we close out at the year where we conduct an update.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and are you seeing a slow down beyond the two major providers you talked about or is it kind of little bit more across the board?

Sam Heidari

No, the two ones that we discussed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then on the Wave 3 front you mentioned future orders, is there any color that you can provide on the magnitude of those or how concrete those are?

Sean Sobers

You know when I talk about the amount but just know from our business perspective we have kind of a 12 to 14 week lead time, so as we are taking orders now, you can think about that we're taking orders for 12 to 14 weeks out, so that's why we're knowing what the future is for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Suji Desilva of ROTH Capital.

Suji Desilva

Hi Sam, hi Sean. I just want to clarify on the Wave 3, do you have multiple customers shipping there or was the cable MSO -- are the shipping units there diminished in the fourth quarter or are they halted at this point?

Sean Sobers

They're not halted, they have just slowed down and we do have multiple customers across the 10G platform. Maybe not all shipping.

[Multiple Speakers]

Suji Desilva

Okay, that color helps there. Okay, great. And then on the service provided to customers going on in the fourth quarter, should we think about your seasonality going forward where the fourth quarter is kind of a budget paused consistently or is it too early to call that kind of seasonal trend given what is happening here?

Sean Sobers

I think it is too early to call on that. I mean historically we had seen a Q1 a bit of seasonality. But I think if you look across the industry we notice that it is a Q4 effect. We just haven’t seen it before until what we are seeing today.

Suji Desilva

Okay, and then last question really, with the slowdown of the cable MSO, what would happen to customer concentration and your guidance here, is it increased or is it diminished relative to what has been third quarter which might be expected?

Sean Sobers

I mean from a customer concentration perspective, it is not going to be that different. And again you are going to see our customers from an OEM perspective. So, it is going to be different than if you are talking about the service provider customers. And again we will report that on an annual basis for searching private side when we file our 10-K.

Suji Desilva

Okay, fair enough. Thanks guys.

Sean Sobers

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I will now turn the floor back over to Sam for any additional or closing remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you Paula. Thank you everyone. On the behalf of Quantenna Worldwide team I will like thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator that concludes this call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.