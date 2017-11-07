Alaska Air Is Not Ready For Takeoff

We don’t think and buying or short selling Alaska Air at the moment is a good choice, as its stock trades relatively close to its fair value.

At the end of October, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings for the third quarter that ended on September 30. As expected, the company missed its revenue forecast by $10 million and missed its earnings per share goal by 2 cents. If we were to describe this single quarter, we would quote Alaska Air’s CFO Brandon Pedersen, who during the conference call said:

We are more frustrated than investment analysts. There has been a lot of anxiety around here. There has been a lot of tough conversations in the last few weeks.

The problems at Alaska Air started long before the recent quarter. Since its purchase of Virgin America in 2016, the company became the fifth biggest airline in the US, but it failed to quickly integrate all of the Virgin’s operations under its own roof, which resulted in a loss of the competitive advantage in California. A number of rivals used this as an opportunity and created a fare warfare, which made California a congested market, as the demand for the flights in the region rose, but the profit in the region, due to the competition, for Alaska Air declined. In Q3, Virgin’s passenger revenue rate per seat was down by more than 7%.

In addition, Alaska Air’s regional airline Horizon Air also struggles to gain a foothold in the US. Since beginning of June, Horizon Air canceled more than 300 flights due to the shortage of pilots. In August alone, more than 17000 passengers were impacted by such a decision and it seems that the problems will continue to pile up. Last week, Alaska Air announced that it will take all of the Horizon Air routes in Alaska and will transfer all of the regional airline resources to its core markets on a West Coast, primarily in Seattle and Portland. Such a move comes out after Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced a massive expansion of direct routes in the region, at the end this summer.

The failure to quickly integrate Virgin into Alaska Air’s business model created massive problems for the company. Right now, it seems that there is no quick fix to the situation that Air Alaska faces today, and there is a great possibility that its stock will be volatile in the upcoming months.

We used the traditional instrument of the financial analyses such as DCF model and created our own forecast of Alaska Air’s financial future, which is shown in the table below.

The revenue growth rate in our model correlates with the growth of the terminal value from 6% in 2016 to 1.5% in 2021. WACC is 10.3%, where the cost of equity is 12% and the cost of debt is 5%. Combining all of this details we found out fair value of Alaska Air stock to be $69.89 per share, which, to our surprise, represents a small upside of 5%-7% from the current market price:

However, when we made our peer analysis, we saw Alaska Air to be overbought. The company’s multiples are higher in comparison with the industry’s median, which is a first sign that the airline is overvalued. Analyzing the data in the table below, our comparable analysis showed fair value of Alaska Air to be $21.81 per share, which represents a considerable downside of more than 65% from the current price.

It would not have been fair to give the peer analysis more preference, since the DCF analysis has more fundamental data behind the calculations, so we decided to combine both of our analyses, where the DCF would have more weight in deciding the final value of the company.

When we combined both of our analyses, we came to a conclusion that the final fair value of Alaska Air stock is $57.87 per share, which represents a downside of around 12% to 13% from the current market price.

Failure to successfully integrate Virgin under its own roof along with the inability to establish a stronger presence in California and the West Coast are the main reasons, in our opinion, why Alaska Air showed poor performance during Q3 and will struggle to gain business efficiency in the upcoming months. Since 13% discount from the current price is a small difference, we don’t think that short selling Alaska Air stock at the moment is the right decision, as it leaves us with a small margin of safety and the possibility that it could bounce back in the foreseeable future.

We do believe that Alaska Air shares will be volatile in the upcoming quarters, but since its stock trades relatively close to the company’s fair value, we don’t think that buying or short selling at the moment is a good idea, as there is too much risk with both of the strategies, so we decided not to have any positions in Alaska Air right now, and don’t intend to open one in the upcoming months, unless stated otherwise.

