The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - October 2017 Update

Halloween has now passed, and 10 months of 2017 are now in the books. Christmas music is now blaring in malls and restaurants around the country, and the year will soon be over. That means that working-age Americans are that much closer to retirement.

Getting prepared for retirement is an important concern that relatively few people take enough time for. Many will be in for a rude awakening when they come to the end of their working years. I'm trying to avoid this problem as much as I can.

I figure that I have around two decades until my "regular" retirement age--the earliest date at which I can draw on Social Security. I have about 25 years until I hit the "full" retirement age for my age cohort. I believe that there will be Social Security payments, but it's quite likely that they may be lower than what today's retirees might draw. I should also have a couple of small pensions.

These will likely not be enough to replace my standard of living, though. That's why I started the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio. My hope is that the dividends that my investments throw off will be able to supplement my income in retirement and allow me to maintain a decent standard of living.

I've been tracking these investments for more than a year, and I do so to keep myself motivated to keep on as I see my dividend income grow over time.

I also want to help other investors who are just starting out see a portfolio constructed from the bottom up. This will hopefully motivate people who are discouraged that they do not have $100,000 to start their own portfolio.

I started with a single $100 purchase on Loyal3 (which no longer exists in the same form). I then transferred some money that I had sitting in a retirement account into an IRA that I control myself.

October Activity

I made no purchases in October, but right around the end of the month, both AT&T (T) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) took a negative turn. I am not concerned that either of these companies are going broke anytime soon (although national healthcare policy going forward is a bit of a concern in the case of OHI), so these drops might provide a buying opportunity that will allow me to lower my cost basis and increase my dividend income.

As long as companies continue to pay and raise their dividends, I can buy more shares, which will grow my dividend income even more. Cash flow is better than cash in my estimation, and dividends can buy more cash flow as long as I'm in the accumulation phase and not using them for living expenses.

While I did not buy any shares in October, Omega Healthcare investors announced a dividend increase of $0.01 per quarter ($0.04 per year). This added $2.00 to my dividend income. While not a huge sum, every little bit counts.

At the end of October, my portfolio looked like this:

The capital loss on this portfolio deepened by more than $300 over the course of the month. This is obviously not great when compared to the performance of the S&P over the same period. I noted above what contributed to this drop. The REIT sector as a whole did not perform terribly well in the last month.

However, I look at REITs as an opportunity to own property without having to deal with the hassle of being an actual landlord. These companies have to pay out most of their profits out as dividends for tax purposes. Therefore, I can earn more and compound my dividends over time. I don't even have to pay taxes on these dividends, as they are held in a tax-sheltered retirement account.

Dividend Income Overview

I only earned a little more than $11 in dividend income in October. The first month of each quarter does not tend to provide much income for me, but the second and third months make up for this.

You can see from the lower right of the table shown above that my estimated dividend income for the next 12 months has now passed over the $490 mark. This was right around $2 more than last month's total. It is also an average of more than $40 per month of passive income that should come my way each month regardless of any work that I do. My goal is to see this to grow over time into an average of three and then four figures each month.

I noted the increase from Omega Healthcare Investors above. I also changed my estimate for the earnings from Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) to reflect the last 12 months in payouts. I estimated that the next 12 months will continue without any changes. This is not likely, but it gives me a decent estimate.

Also, my estimated payout from Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was a bit lower than expected as a result of foreign exchange rates.

My Level of Financial Freedom

I track my dividend income in terms of how much freedom it could buy me. I like my job, and I don't anticipate quitting it any time soon. However, the ability to support myself without it would be a great achievement and lead to less concern over finances.

I estimate that I could approximate my current standard of living by using a replacement dividend "wage" of $20/hour. This would add up to $41,600 over the course of a year when assuming a 2,080-hour year of full time work.

As noted in previous updates, I make more than this, but I would not have many expenses that I currently have. These are mostly related to a short commute and taxes that I would not have should I not have to go to work.

My current level of dividend income would "buy" slightly more than 24.5 hours of freedom. This is slightly more than two hours a month. When this number gets into the days level, I think it will definitely be something to celebrate.

Last month, my estimated dividend income would have taken care of 1.17 percent of my estimated annual expenses. This month, this number was up to 1.18 percent. Even though I did not purchase any stocks this month, I saw a slight increase because one of the companies that I earned gave me a raise.

As these raises continue and I add more capital to the pot over time, the process of compounding will allow my dividend income snowball to grow so that it's a nice amount when it comes time for me to retire.

This is the beauty of dividend growth investing. I can frequently see my income grow over time without any effort (or additional capital) on my part. More capital will only speed up the process. I may take advantage of the drop in AT & T or OHI in the next month, and this would add even more to my dividend income and my march toward financial freedom. How was your October?

