Manitex International (MNTX) Business Update (Transcript)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Business Update

November 06, 2017, 16:30 PM ET

Executives

David Langevin - Chairman and CEO

Steve Kiefer - President, North America

Analysts

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners

Michael Shlisky - Seaport Global Securities

Lenny Dunn - Mutual Trust Company of America

FL Kirby - Morgan Stanley

Brandon Hemmelgarn - Shaker Investments

Good day, and welcome to the Manitex International Preliminary Summary Report on Third Quarter 2017 Operations.

David Langevin

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in Manitex International.

As you know, this is not our usual earnings call which we will have to have at a later date, but rather a call to discuss our current business, the state of our markets which continue to show steady improvement and the coming changes we announced today in relation to the 8-K before this call. As you are aware, because of the ongoing accounting work being done, we are limited in the amount of financial information we can convey at this time.

On the call with me today is Steve Kiefer, President of North America. Steve was on the call, as many of you may recall, from our last quarter. He’s been with us since May 2015. And prior to his most recent promotion to President, he was Executive VP for Sales and Marketing. In light of the nature of this call, we believe it would be important to have Steve’s input.

After Steve’s remarks, we will open it up to questions. Go ahead, Steve.

Steve Kiefer

Thank you, Dave. Overall, we are pleased to report that the third quarter saw a continuation of the strengthening production and new orders in our key geographical and product markets that we reported in the first two quarters of this year.

A particular importance, market activity for our core straight mass and knuckle boom crane product lines increased in both North America and Europe. Regarding general market activity for Manitex’s straight mass crane business, industry orders were up 105% in the third quarter of 2017 versus the third quarter of 2016 as reported by the association of equipment manufacturers.

On a year-to-date basis, industry orders for straight mass cranes were up 59.8% versus the first three quarters of last year. Against the backdrop of strengthening market activity, Manitex also gained additional market share with our share of the orders in the third quarter of 2017 increasing 10 percentage points versus the third quarter of 2016.

On a year-to-date basis, our market share improved 4 percentage points versus the first three quarters of last year. These market share gains are being driven in part by acceptance of our new products as well as new customer acquisition.

Favorable product mix demand trends also continued throughout the quarter. Specifically, 54% of straight mass crane orders during the first three quarters of 2017 were for the large 30-ton and higher weight classes. This important capacity mix metric was up 9 percentage points versus the first three quarters of 2016, but only 45% of the orders in that period were for the 30-ton and higher weight classes.

Increasing overall market demand combined with increasing Manitex’s share drove higher production and sales rates at our Georgetown, Texas facility during the quarter. At the same time, new orders for all Manitex international businesses outpaced revenue resulting in a 5.7% increase in our backlog at the end of the third quarter versus the second quarter.

Compared to the end of 2016, our backlog at the end of the quarter was up 60.8%. The increases in new orders relative to shipments during the quarter resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05 versus 0.93 in the second quarter.

We entered the fourth quarter with favorable order patterns and market activity. Additionally, we recently announced the reintroduction of two trolley crane models that are niche products primarily used for transporting construction material. A small quantity of initial orders were booked early in the fourth quarter for these products and shipments will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

Regarding our PM knuckle boom crane business, we continue making progress towards the significant revenue and margin enhancement opportunities that exist primarily through outstanding top line revenue while optimizing our internal cost structure.

In North America, we announced two new dealers since our second quarter earnings call. These dealers will significantly increase our market position in four important states and shipments to these dealers have begun from our Georgetown, Texas facility.

Additionally, we’re in advanced stages of discussion with other potential dealers for North America and I anticipate announcements for at least two more dealers with multi-state footprints before year-end.

As most of you know, the PM Group also includes oil and steel, a European manufacturer of truck mounted and self-propelled aerial work platforms. We recently announced the launch of the A62 truck-mounted aerial work platform that was designed specifically for the needs of the North American market and we launched this at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.

This product represents Manitex’s first entry into the North American truck-mounted aerial work platform market. We have assembled demonstration vehicles for customer and dealer evaluation and will begin North American assembly and sales in the first quarter of next year.

In summary, we’re pleased the third quarter comprised another period of important market share gains, customer order activity, new product introductions and key progress towards internal cost optimization goals.

Additionally, we’re confident the overall company’s product portfolio, manufacturing footprint and distribution network find us well positioned for increased strength and shareholder returns as we exit 2017.

I’ll turn it back to Dave to open up the Q&A session.

David Langevin

Thank you, Steve. Thanks for the update. So, Andrew, I’d like to now open up to any questions that we might have.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We’ll take our first question from Matt Koranda with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Koranda

Hi, guys. Good afternoon.

David Langevin

Hi, Matt.

Matt Koranda

Just wanted to clarify and make sure that my math is right here. So 39 units at 15 million were initially booked, 10 units came back for $3 million and were ultimately sold within 2016. So that leaves 29 remaining at $12 million that need to be sold. 14 have been sold year-to-date at 5 million and so that leaves 15 units at roughly 7 million that still need to come through for the rest of the year. Is that the right way of thinking about it?

David Langevin

As properly stated in the 8-K and you framed it very well, you have some units that were sold last year, some units sold this year and the balance we believe will be sold by the end of this year, so the third and fourth quarters.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. And can you just describe the nature of the broker sale that happened last year? Is that normal for you guys? It looks like normally structure things as build and hold, but just want to get your take on sort of is that normal course of business and does that describe kind of the bulk of your transactions? And it looked like the reading of it, for me at least, was not ultimately a dealer there. It was a broker that was then selling them on to dealers. Can you just clarify that for us?

David Langevin

Sure, of course. Thanks, Matt. Thanks for the question. Obviously we stated in the past and I think it’s good to repeat at this juncture. We primarily sell to dealers. That’s our franchise, that’s the people that we work with on a daily basis and that’s the reason why Steve and the team have done such a great job of increasing the market share because we respect the very important franchise which we have with our dealers. A couple of years ago when you get into very difficult troughs, like we were at and we’ve done this in the past, we did it I can recall in 2009, it doesn’t happen very often but we also deal with international and North American brokers. That’s outside of the norm that we have and as stated in the 8-K, it sometimes requires us to have more hands on influence. And the real reason for that is we’re just trying to protect the products and the franchise and the markets so that they’re not dumped or put in a way that would not be satisfactory for our main customers which are our dealers.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. And then just in terms of – I know it may be difficult to give a firm answer on this, but I have to ask. In terms of the timing of the investigation in restatements, any sense for sort of what that looks like and getting the updated historical financials out to the market?

David Langevin

Obviously everyone on our side, especially myself, because of my large holdings want to get this out as soon as possible, so work, as we’ve said in the 8-K, as quickly as possible.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. And then last one just in terms of your debt arrangements, do you need a waiver from any of your creditors at the moment to continue operating with access to your line of credit, how does that work and how are they notified?

David Langevin

We’ve been active with our bankers beginning with this process several years ago so that everybody was aware of what we were doing. And they’re still trying to – since this came out just very recently and as it’s said in the K, the Board and myself included recommended this on Thursday. I’ve certainly talked to the bankers and we’re in a very good position with our bankers and I’m sure that whatever we have to do, that will be taken care of. But again that’s something that we haven’t finalized at this point yet.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. I’ll leave it there for now and I’ll jump back in queue. Thanks.

David Langevin

Thanks, Matt.

We’ll take our next question from Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

David Langevin

Hi, Mike.

Michael Shlisky

Good afternoon, guys. How are you doing?

David Langevin

Okay.

Steve Kiefer

Hi, Mike.

Michael Shlisky

Hi. So can I focus on some of the other areas now that you’ve just mentioned about some of the backlog in sales, et cetera. So I guess, first, I wanted to ask about some of your new products, the work platforms, the other cranes you introduced. I think you had mentioned in your press release earlier in the month or last month that these would have about up to $20 million of sales in 2018. I guess, is that still the case? Is that basically like you’re thinking about 10% organic growth right there without any additional boom trucks being sold in your core business? And can you give me a sense from a margin perspective now that you have a few orders under your belt, do you think those will be decent enough margins to match the rest of the company? Thanks.

David Langevin

I’ll try a quick response to those and Steve you can correct me if I say something that’s not right.

Steve Kiefer

Okay.

David Langevin

Obviously, anything that we have ongoing with the resolution of the sales going back to 2016 doesn’t affect at all the operations and that’s what we’re trying to emphasize when Steve was talking on this is that the business environment is a much better environment than what we were dealing with. And so this should not have an impact on that. And the margins are consistent with the margins on our other products. I don’t know if you want to discuss that at all, Steve, either one of those questions.

Steve Kiefer

Yes. Mike, for both of the products, the margins are consistent. It’s very safe to say they’ll be the same as the current run rate, maybe very marginally higher. I don’t anticipate they’ll be lower. Regarding the sales next year of being up to $20 million, we just started taking orders for one other product lines that was introduced in that recent press release and I’ve just discussed it in my prepared remarks. And out of the various scenarios we’ve looked at for next year, a lot of things have to happen positively to achieve or exceed $20 million. But it is a very favorable – a possible scenario based on the initial interest in the product and the size of the market for the products that we announced.

Michael Shlisky

Got it. I also wanted to turn to the PM knuckle boom cranes here in the U.S. Can you just give a bit more sense as to how far out you think the network is built at this point? How far along are you to getting full coverage across North America for those products? And do you anticipate that anybody who signed new here in the fourth quarter will start to buy inventory here in the fourth quarter, or is that more of an early 2018 inventory build for those new folks?

David Langevin

Go ahead.

Steve Kiefer

Yes, we are working with a dealer now to finalize an agreement. We’re in the advanced stages of that. They have already submitted orders, Mike, that will be entered into our system as soon as we finalize the agreement. And I do anticipate an announcement shortly on that and possibly one or two other dealers before year-end. Regarding the first part of your question of where we’re at in the cycle as far as building out the dealer network? By year-end I would estimate we’re maybe 55% to 65% of where we want to be in terms of having the footprint that we believe is optimal for this product line. And with that, for the dealers that we have as well as the dealers we’ll be signing up early next year, the next part of the cycle, Mike, is for them to start getting orders and building share in the respective areas of responsibility.

Michael Shlisky

Got it. A quick question on the backlog, I don’t think you mentioned, Steve. Do you happen to know what the backlog was year-over-year that’s excluding the product that you’ve divested over the last 12 months?

David Langevin

Most significantly.

Michael Shlisky

What was that?

David Langevin

I said most significantly. A year ago, the backlog was very low. I know we said we were up 60% over the end of the year. So a year ago at this time it was third quarter of '16 was just the absolute worst.

Michael Shlisky

Yes. I recall those days. Got it.

David Langevin

We should look that number up. That would have been a big number for you --

Steve Kiefer

And it is a big number, Mike.

Michael Shlisky

I’m getting well over 100% here just trying to get the – okay.

Steve Kiefer

Yes, that’s a good number.

David Langevin

It’s a big number.

Michael Shlisky

That’s fine, no problem. One more – last one from me, are you getting the sense that are there any – as you ramp production to 2018, your comment on that, it sounds like the quarterly ramp up rate will still keep on going into 2018, but is it strictly based on the new products that you’re introducing or are you talking about ramping up core products as well as the brand new products into 2018?

David Langevin

I think the overall trend for everything that we have around the world is a positive steady expansion. Obviously you’re not often in this kind of environment where everything is increasing and there’s not a boom anywhere, but certainly South America, North America, Europe, all those principal markets that we serve are all on the increase. Obviously that’s excluding any outside forces that we can’t control, but our crystal ball is very clear as yours but right now it’s pretty good.

Michael Shlisky

If I can just squeeze in one last one here on just component costs and stuff like that, are you encountering any shortages of components or raw materials at this point? And are you encountering any increases in pricing on some of your assembled materials given the price of steel and other metals out there?

David Langevin

It seems that Steve and his group are doing a good job of basically reducing discounts as we’ve discussed in the past couple of quarters. And at the present time those reduction in discounts are keeping us solid or slightly ahead of the increases in materials. There is – in this kind of environment where things are increasing everywhere, including all of our competitors as well as us, you do have to be very careful to make sure that you’re projecting your planned production consistent with – as you know, we’re assemblers primarily, so we have to make sure our components are coming in to match our production and we’ve been able to work through that as we steadily increased our volume quarter-by-quarter-by-quarter this year.

Michael Shlisky

Okay. Thank you. I’ll leave it there. I appreciate it.

David Langevin

Thank you, Mike.

We’ll take our next question from Lenny Dunn with Mutual Trust Company of America. Please go ahead.

David Langevin

Hi, Lenny.

Lenny Dunn

Hi. The current situation sounds very good. The going forward situation sounds very good. I want to assured that the type of accounting thing that you did which shouldn’t have happened is not possible to happen again?

David Langevin

Lenny, thanks for your question. I think it’s a very good question and a very good comment. And I think what we have to do as we stated in our 8-K is make sure that our controls and procedures are in place so that any time we have an unusual transaction like this, because we’re not a difficult company. We make cranes. It’s easy to review our inventory, it’s easy to – and we don’t have million-gazillion pieces. There’s very limited – it’s big cranes. You can see them, you can touch them, you can feel them. But when we have unusual transactions like this we just have to make sure that we have the procedures and everything in place so that we catch this early, we don’t catch it late, we’re consistent in how we report, because I agree with you 100%. There is no reason why something like this should repeat in a company of our nature.

Lenny Dunn

Great, because you want to keep your credibility --

David Langevin

Absolutely.

Lenny Dunn

If things doing as well as they are, you don’t want any black cloud over the company.

David Langevin

No. I always say now at this stage of my life, I want no drama. I just want to do it right and that’s also part of what we’re doing is we’re making sure that whatever the accounts and lawyers say, we want to do it the right way. That’s the way it should be.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. Well, I just wanted that assurance because I like everything I hear about where we are this year, where we are going forward. So I have no problems with where we’re at, but you want to make sure that people believe what you say when you say it.

David Langevin

You’re absolutely right. Thank you.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. Thank you.

David Langevin

Any further questions, Andrew?

And we have received a question – we’ll take our next question from FL Kirby with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

David Langevin

Hi, FL.

FL Kirby

Hi, David. Well, this all took a little wind out of our sails, for sure, because your background is one in which I think very highly of you and the integrity of the company we have for years. And I think the previous question was a good one, but I guess my concern would be when do you think valid numbers will come out? Is it going to be December, January? I know you said that as soon as you possibly could, but is there an outside date that you would look to, you want to get it done by?

David Langevin

Well, FL, thank you very much for your question and for your comments. I appreciate it. And we obviously share in your concern. At this moment I have a lawyer with his hand around my neck, so I can’t say anything more than we want it done as soon as possible because I can’t make any promises. We have accountants, lawyers all working very diligently and doing a great job to make sure that they get this right. And the Board and everybody involved in our company believes the same thing should happen. So I wish I could be more definitive other than as soon as reasonably possible to make sure that we come out with a final statement and we move on.

FL Kirby

Yes. I just hope it doesn’t get ugly. That’s the concern that all of us will have before --

David Langevin

Of course. I think again that the accountants and lawyers did a very nice job of framing this in the 8-K. This is not like it’s an open-ended ugly situation. It happened with a number of sales. Fortunately, we’re in a good market so sales can all go to end customer and we can continue to go on without any blimps. But I certainly understand and appreciate your positive comments. Thank you, FL.

We’ll take our next question from Brandon Hemmelgarn with Shaker Investments. Please go ahead.

Brandon Hemmelgarn

Hi. I just wanted to ask for the accounting issues, any reaction or any impact on the relationship with suppliers or customers? And then second, in the prepared remarks you mentioned the market share increases year-over-year and year-to-date. Do you have those absolute numbers of what the market share is today versus what it was last year for the comparable period?

David Langevin

Yes, I’ll take the first part and Steve can take the second. The first part is, is obviously we have very, very good relations with suppliers, bankers, all of our participants. And so I don’t really anticipate any issue with any of those because this is not cash. This is not anything that – this is accounting. I don’t know what a variable interest entity was, barely know what it is now, but I don’t think I’ll forget it for a long time. So it’s not something you would normally come across, but certainly we all concur that it’s the right process and procedure for us to go through. And Steve, you can talk about market share.

Steve Kiefer

Sure. For the first three quarters of this year, Brandon, our market share is up 4 percentage points versus the first three quarters of last year. And we typically order a measure that based on the orders, because it’s more of a forward-looking measure of share than a rearward-looking measure of share that if someone wants to base it on shipments. But that’s the absolute increase versus last year, 4 percentage points.

Brandon Hemmelgarn

Well, I was more like versus – what was your market share, if you have to state it or you can share it, last year; 20%, 10% and then it went up 4 percentage points?

Steve Kiefer

Our market share typically runs historically in the mid-30s over the course of the company and we’re marginally up higher than that now.

David Langevin

Brandon, if you go back to when we started, we were in the mid-teens. So over the period of last 10 years we’ve gone from very little market share and as we’ve expanded and concentrated – one of the things that we do obviously is we’re very concentrated in the niche part of the market. And so we really try to do a good job. And again, our customers are our dealers so it’s a franchise that we really service very hard and as a result of that we have gained significant market share and are positioned now where we’re strong in the niches that we provide. The same thing is true at PM. When we purchased the company both here and around the world, the market share was very, very low. And by low I mean significantly under 10%. And I hope over a period of time that we see the same type of expansion, although – I guess when we were 10% to say we would someday be 40 would be a hard thing to say. And now that we’re under 10% at PM at much bigger market, it’s a big market around the world, that’s really where we get to scale on the growth for us going forward.

Brandon Hemmelgarn

Yes, absolutely. I understand.

David Langevin

Thank you, Brandon.

Brandon Hemmelgarn

And good luck with addressing the accounting issues quickly.

David Langevin

We hope so too. Thank you very much.

We’ll take our next question from Jeffrey Lam with Tuxedo Road Associates [ph]. Please go ahead.

David Langevin

Hi, Jeff.

Unidentified Analyst

How are you, buddy?

David Langevin

Okay, considering.

Unidentified Analyst

Listen, you could have Mary Gerard [ph] join your books. Do I understand that you are now manufacturing some PM equipment in Georgetown?

David Langevin

Yes. We started with products that are really applicable to the North American market and we’ll continue to expand that, again, mostly prevalent for the North American markets. So we can concentrate the Georgetown, Texas facility on the products that represent the North American opportunity and European facility on every place else in the rest of the world that they serve, which is principally Europe and South America.

Unidentified Analyst

What type of margin improvement do you think you can get out of PM manufacturing in the United States versus what you’re doing in Europe?

David Langevin

Well, obviously, when you look at our plants, we have a fabrication plant in Romania; an assembly plant in Bologna, Italy; an assembly plant in Georgetown, Texas; and an assembly plant in Winona, Minnesota, so four main facilities. And in an order of costs, Romania is the least expensive and Georgetown is the next least expensive and Georgetown is where we would be representing – producing those products in the U.S. So whatever the margins for the PM product are very, very good and obviously we want to run as much of that as we can through our second lowest cost facility based here in North America.

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously. Give me an idea – and this will be my last question, while the industry is starting to feel better in terms of activity, what does the competitive environment look like with people like Terex, et cetera?

David Langevin

Well, it’s always hard for us to comment on other competitors. We have very, very good competitors. They want to make money. The main competitors in our stick crane market are the ones that everybody knows; Terex, Manitowoc, Altec. Those are the ones that people are most familiar with. And the knuckle crane market and the PM market is even more prevalent because it’s all European companies. So we know that we’re competing with higher costs and higher margin-oriented competitors. So we really have a good competitor base which is one of the reasons why we like the segments that we’re in or the markets that we’re in, because we’re in one segment of cranes. But the products and markets that we have within that segment, because again we’re competing with competitors that we can equal to or be better than.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you, Dave.

David Langevin

Thank you, Jeff.

David Langevin

Thank you, Andrew, and thank you everyone for listening in today. We look forward to as soon as possible getting back to you with the follow-up call on the completion of our third quarter earnings. Thanks again for your interest in our company.

