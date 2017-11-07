Endocyte's (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 04:30 AM ET

Executives

Mike Sherman - CEO and President

Alison Armour - CMO

Christopher Leamon - VP of Research & Development

Michael Andriole - CFO

Analysts

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company

David Nierengarten - Wedbush PacGrow Life Sciences

Participating on the call today will be Mike Sherman, President and CEO; Dr. Alison Armour, Chief Medical Officer; Michael Andriole, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Chris Leamon, Vice President of Research & Development.

Mike Sherman

Thanks everyone for being on the call this afternoon. I'm pleased to be able to give you an update on our recent progress and as you'll see we've been very busy.

I'd like to start with a bitter of an overview of our strategy providing a framework for our comments today. First, as you know, the vast majority of our human and financial resources are focused on the development of the lutetium PSMA-617 in prostate cancer. This is clearly our priority.

Second, by leveraging our collaboration with Seattle Children's Research Institute, we will develop proof-of-concept data for our CAR T-cell therapy in pediatric osteosarcoma. And third, we'll continue to seek opportunities to monetize our legacy pipelines throughout licensing.

Just a few weeks ago, we announced our license of the global rights to PSMA-617, in my opinion, the most exciting prostate cancer drug in development today with the broadest potential application.

What's most intriguing is the fact that this drug's development to-date has been fueled solely by the enthusiasm of physicians and patients who have thought better options for men with prostate cancer.

Despite progress in the last five or six years, make no mistake, this disease is a death sentence for those men who would -- have advanced to this stage. Just in the last -- just in the seven largest markets, we're talking about 100,000 deaths -- 300,000 on a global basis. There should be no debate about the potential value for a therapy that can benefit this group of men.

After casting a wide net to evaluate promising oncology assets, we selected this agent because of its profound activity, which was consistently observed in the hands of many investigators.

This was a hidden gem to some, but because of our early interest in PSMA targeting and our foundational intellectual property filings in the space, including PSMA radioligand therapy, we were arguably in a unique position to appreciate this therapy's value. For sure, PSMA-617 has been on our radar for some time. This is just a great fit for Endocyte's capability and our experience.

In the days since we announced this transition, we've been overwhelmed by outreach from both physicians who treated patients with this therapy and are eager to tell us about their experience and who offer their assistance on our path to registration.

Not the least of which has been our engagement with Dr. Abraham Delpassand in Houston, practicing physician and also the CEO of RadioMedix who has the vision to bring PSMA-617 to the patients in the United States by securing an investigator initiated IND. RadioMedix transfer of that IND to Endocyte will accelerate our dialogue with the FDA and the start of the registration trial.

Even more compelling has been the conversations with patients, some of whom traveled overseas to access this therapy. Their stories have been inspiring and are a great reminder for all of us why we do this work.

With the hundreds of patients who have already been treated and continue to be monitored, we continue to gain insight into the potential value of this therapy. Dr. Kambiz Rahbar is an Associate Professor for Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital in Münster, Germany and has authored some of the most comprehensive publications on this therapy.

Just a few days after we announced the license agreement, he followed up with a publication in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, confirming what our prior due diligence had revealed to us.

Even in the most heavily pretreated patients, lutetium PSMA-617 demonstrated compelling activity, which translated to survival beyond what one would expect in these patients.

Even outside of our own sponsored trials, we anticipate continued news flow from investigator publications like this. For the last 18 months, this therapy has been the buzz of the nuclear medicine field that interest is now transitioning to the broader oncology community.

One of the other benefits of investigator enthusiasm is their continued interest in supporting clinical trials beyond our registration trial. Since announcing the license, we've also reached agreement with ANZUP, which is the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials group and the University of Sydney.

With this agreement, we will provide precursor agents for their 200 patient trial of lutetium PSMA-617 versus cabazitaxel in patients with PSMA positive prostate cancer. This trial known as the TheraP trial will be complementary to our registration strategy.

As we execute the transfer of the IND from RadioMedix, we are in the process of preparing our request to the FDA for an end of Phase 2 meeting. We've had tremendous engagement with the prostate cancer key opinion leaders in both the medical oncology and nuclear medicine fields helping us plan our registration strategy. We expect to discuss those plans with the FDA early next year with an expected initiation of the registration trial in the first half of the year.

Let me also make a few brief comments about our CAR T-cell program. I've asked Dr. Leamon to provide an update today, both on the status of the program and also some new insights on this science.

As the excitement about his program has increased with our collaborators at Seattle Children's Research Institute, I want to make sure the potential of this therapy is also well understood by this audience.

To be clear, our approach is not a tool that accompanies CAR T-cell therapy, rather it's a standalone therapy, a distant approach. It's an approach that allows for the potential for precision control of T-cell activity.

This therapy relies on striking the delicate balance of activating T-cell response sufficiently to drive efficacy, but not so much that it leads to the exhaustion and ultimate death of the T-cell or the trigger of a severe cytokine release syndrome, which can be deadly.

New preclinical data are validating these mechanisms and perhaps, more importantly, the preclinical work at Seattle Children's with Dr. Michael Jensen, is confirming our findings.

With lutetium PSMA-617 radioligand therapy and prostate cancer and our adapter approach to CAR T-cell therapy, we've positioned Endocyte in two of the most exciting and valuable fields of oncology drug development today.

Recent acquisitions of advanced accelerator applications in the radioligand therapy space and tight pharmaceuticals in the CAR T-cell space highlight the tremendous value in both of these therapeutic areas.

Let me now turn the call over to Alison Armour, our Chief Medical Officer.

Alison Armour

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon everyone. In the last few weeks, we've had overwhelming interest from physicians and patients contacting us directly and wishing to participate in any clinical trial with PSMA-617. The results were pretty exciting as there was a lot of discussion and interest in the lutetium PSMA-617 therapy at the recent European Association Nuclear Medicine, or EANM, which was held in Vienna two and a half weeks ago.

As we mentioned in the last call, the first prospective clinical trial of lutetium PSMA-617 had just been reported by Dr. Michael Hofman at the ESMO Conference in September. He'd examined this activity in a heavily pretreated population, in fact, nearly half of those patients having just had one, but had two prior taxane therapies.

Despite this, he focused efficacy. 57% of patients showed a drop of 50% on the PSA measurements. And for those with measurable disease, there was a reduction -- in self tissue disease, there was a 71% overall response rate as defined by research criteria and a very convincing overall survival in such pretreated population of 12.7 months.

He showed safety data and the drug was also extremely well-tolerated. So, the combination of the good tolerability and the impact on disease also translated to a significantly improved quality of life and reduction in pain in approximately 40% of the subjects.

As we said previously, there's been extensive clinical experience with this agent over 20 publications in the literature, consisting of more than 300 patients. And that's now been added by the recent publication from Dr. Rahbar in Münster, Germany and also there were two key presentations at the recent EANM Conference in Vienna, by Dr. Dr. [Indiscernible] from the University of Bonn, from [Indiscernible], from the University of Istanbul.

The demonstrated clinical important efficacy and survival in all of these retrospective fields were consistently seeing a survival of 13 months or greater in these heavily pretreated populations. So, there does appear to be some consistency in the data at hand.

But now let's talk more about Dr. Rahbar study. He's just published a series of 104 patients and it's important because all had previously received an antiandrogen and at least one taxane, and in fact, 30% of patients had received both taxanes and 60% both antiandrogens. So, this is a more heavily pretreated population than Dr. Hofman's trial from Australia.

With a similar number of bone and lymph nodes metastasis, Dr. Rahbar sees far more patients have visceral metastasis, 32% compared to only 10% in Dr. Hofman's study and as we know, these patients have a particularly [Indiscernible] outcome.

Despite this, he reported again a median overall survival about 13 months in the overall population. And also had a good PSA drop within the first cycle that was 14.6 months compared to 10.9 months in those who had little response.

So, as we said, there's been tremendous physician excitement at PSMA-617 and a lot of contact from the physicians globally wishing to participate in the clinical trial. We ourselves, in Endocyte, are also enthusiastic because we recognize from the patient's point of view this is a simple well-tolerated therapy and we have the opportunity with this molecule to be a first-in-class PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy.

Over the last several months, we've gathered a substantial amount input from expert oncologist, radiopharmaceutical physicians, and radiobiologists as well as industry experts in the field of statistics and regulatory medicine and it's all regarding the design of the registration trial.

As Mike mentioned earlier, we're planning on global registration study that will be conducted in North America, Europe, and Australia and it will be conducted in a similar population as those patients treated in Dr. Rahbar, Hofman, [Indiscernible] publications. All these patients would have received at least one taxane and one antiandrogen therapy in the past and be PSMA positive, and of course, they're looking for primary endpoint of overall survival. So, we're now looking forward to finalizing the design and exploring the possibility for accelerated path to submission and registration during discussions with the FDA.

So, now, I'll pass it over to Dr. Chris Leamon for an update on the CAR-T therapeutic.

Christopher Leamon

Thanks Alison. I'm really pleased to be able to provide an update on our CAR T-cell work. As Mike already mentioned, the enthusiasm is building around our approach as we gather more data and as our data are being validated in the hands of others.

This is a class of therapy we already know works. Our approach though is one that may unlock another level of value. Current therapies rely on the programming of the CAR T-cell itself to target an existing antigen on the tumor. What's lacking in the current therapies is the ability to control this activity with greater precision.

Endocyte's approach utilizes a CAR T-cell, which we designed combined with high affinity to a yellow dye molecule called FITC. This single design of CAR T-cells can then be used to target different antigens when co-administered with Endocyte bispecific CAR-T adapter molecules or what we're now referring to as CAMs.

By leveraging our expertise in small molecule ligand targeting, we construct each of our CAMs with a FITC molecule on one end a tumor homing molecule on the other. What sets us apart from other CAR-T therapies is that our CAR T-cell alone provides no therapeutic benefit because the yellow dye that it recognizes is not present in the human body. That's where our CAMs come into play.

So, let me describe how this works. We first inject our CAR T-cells and allow them a short period of time to distribute throughout the body. Next, we inject a tumor targeted CAM, which effectively paints the tumor with the yellow dye. Suddenly the tumor is now visible to the CAR T-cells.

Importantly, we are in control of the antigen and can regulate the CAR T-cell response at multiple levels, whether it's through the CAR-T dose, the dose of the CAM, and also the CAM dosing frequency.

Even more exciting is that we can stop or even reduce the CAR-T activity under conditions where the immune response may be too intense, which has led to serious negative outcomes for some patients treated with the existing CAR-T therapies.

One way we can accomplish this is by simply skipping or delaying the further CAM doses. But for even faster control, we recently found we can administer clinically safe agents to displace the CAM from the CAR-T and the tumor. For example, an excess of the untargeted yellow dye itself.

Pre-clinically, we observe rapid declines in multiple pro-inflammatory cytokines and importantly, we see the return of still active CAR-T cells into circulation. Our first clinical CAR-T program will be led by Dr. Michael Jensen at Seattle Children's Research Institute and it will involve the targeting of osteosarcoma patients that are fully receptor positive. Details of this clinical program are being finalized now, but I can say we will use our etarfolatide imaging agent for selecting and enrolling patients into this trial.

Recall that etarfolatide is a technetium-based folate-targeted imaging agent that has been safely used and effectively used in more than 1,000 patients, to-date. We will also use, thanks to Dr. Jensen's optimization, a high affinity CAR T-cell design plus Endocyte's folate FITC CAM that we call EC17. All of these components are currently under GMP production and we anticipate the start of the Phase 1 study in the second half of 2018.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Mike Andriole.

Michael Andriole

Thanks Chris. As you've heard, the strategic choices Endocyte has made positioned the company with differentiating assets in two leading drug classes; target radioligand therapy and CAR-T. The more we're just participating in these fields; we're well-positioned to win in each.

First, in the targeted radioligand space by acquiring rights to the most advanced assets in the class with by far the most extensive clinical experience and coupling that with our own top of intellectual property portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to bring the first targeted radioligand therapy to patients with prostate cancer.

And second, in the CAR T-cell space, we'll build on our own expertise and small molecule drug conjugates to address the fundamental opportunity to more precisely control the engagement of CAR T-cells.

By partnering with one of the pioneers of CAR-T therapy, we'll also ensure we build on existing expertise with this therapy. The importance of both of these programs to patients is what drives our focus and the urgency we have every day.

And thanks in part to the restructuring we had earlier in the year in June; we have good flexibility to invest and development. At the end of the third quarter and following the upfront investment in the PSMA-617 license, we had $103 million in cash and cash equivalents at June -- I'm sorry, September 30. Further, we're confirming our previous cash balance forecast of more than $90 million at the end of 2017.

It's also worth noting that our outstanding share balance at the end of the quarter was 47.9 million shares, this includes the addition of the 2 million common shares issued in association with the PSMA-617 license and the 3.3 million shares resulting from warrants exercise immediately following the close of the transaction.

Regarding upcoming investment in the PSMA-617 program, as was previously discussed the trial we're contemplating is in a late stage setting where patients have already been treated with an androgen deprivation therapy and a taxane.

Given the activity we see with PSMA-617 in this population and the fact this is a targeted agent for PSMA positive patients only, we believe this will be a relatively short targeted trial. It is premature to give a precise forecast on the upcoming trial cost until we review our plans with regulators, which is expected in the first quarter of 2018.

Regarding the TheraP trial, which Mike referenced earlier, in partnership with the University of Sydney and the ANZUP clinical trial group, this trial will generate significant clinical data in 200 metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients head-to-head versus cabazitaxel and will be predominately funded by our partners.

This trial, and potentially others like it, illustrate some of the creative non-dilutive financial approaches we are exploring to bring PSMA-617 to market as quickly as possible and to develop it to best benefit as many patients as possible.

And our first question comes from Boris Peaker of Cohen. Your line is open.

Boris Peaker

Great. Congratulations on all the progress to the quarter. And I just wanted to focus my first question on exploring the dynamics of the two studies that are ongoing -- or planned. The Phase 3 pivotal study and the TheraP trial. Can you just comment, which one do you think would maybe readout earlier?

Mike Sherman

I think the -- our expectations for our registration trial that we can have access to data before the end of 2020. To think about the ANZUP sponsor trial, they projected that their enrollment could take a 24-month or so for that 20 -- 200 patients.

So, while there may be access to data in the interim, the final data would probably come a little bit after the registration trial later. As they say, though, with an open label trial that potentially we incorporated into a new registration filing we may have in the meantime.

Boris Peaker

I guess I'm just contemplating the scenario, where if your pivotal study is successful and the TheraP trial right after it is not, how would that impacted the kind of regulatory path forward or commercially from the drug perspective? Would you have less control, I guess, over the TheraP trial altogether?

Mike Sherman

Yes. A couple of responses to that. The first is that we were obviously very careful in assessing the design of the trial for the TheraP program and confident in decisions around patient inclusion and dosing schedule, following on the heels of Dr. Hofman's work at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center.

Our assessment is because the patient population that would be treated in registration trial versus this trial actually talking about different groups. The population that we would intend to explore with our registration trial would not be eligible for a taxane therapy. They'd either already had taxane therapy or otherwise ineligible. So, by definition, the patients in the Australian study would be different.

So, you could foresee a few different -- a few outcomes even in a situation where you fail to show superiority to be able to show equivalents and a more attractive safety profile, which is maybe more likely the downside scenario. It ends up being relatively supportive for our registration trial. So, that's the way we've looked at it, but obviously, something we thought carefully about because you don't want to create risk for an ongoing registration path.

Boris Peaker

Got you. Thanks for clarifying that. And my last question is on the CAR-T program. Could you maybe outline some timeline and costs for when we might see some proof-of-concept data or major kind of data readouts? And also, as I said, the cost over the next year or two?

Mike Sherman

Yes. Let me highlight and you can -- Mike Andriole can add to this. We expect to initiate that trial in the second half of next year. So, I would say that the cost in the near-term and certainly in 2018 is not a material number in our aggregate operating plan.

As far as the data goes, you may know well that in this kind of therapy, we're essentially personalizing and in this case, likely sort of escalating and optimizing the dose for each patient as they come through.

The design is intended to derive benefit even from the first patient enrolled unlike other trials where you have to go through some extended period dose escalation before your signaling efficacy.

So, I think the date that could come very early, even as the first handful of patients hesitate to predict when we would be in a position to announce that at the medical form, if you will. But suffice it to say that again, unlike may be more traditional therapies, this data can come very early in that program.

Boris Peaker

Great. And in terms of costs?

Mike Sherman

Yes, so the plan -- we're still finalizing the protocol for these patients. It's maybe a little bit more costly per patient because the CAR-T therapy tends to be delivering on end patient basis. That having been said, we're anticipating a relatively small proof-of-concept trial.

So, you're talking and I would expect 20 patients or fewer, so the cost would be relatively modest. Our intention here is to generate proof-of-concept data, where we're very keen to make sure our focus and broadly across the organization is on the PSMA-617 development program.

So, as I mentioned, our financial and human capital is focused there. We're relying pretty heavily on the expertise and experience of Dr. Jensen and the staff at Seattle Children's to take this program and run with it under our -- obviously our supervision or engagement. But it allows us to keep the expenses pretty focused on PSMA-617.

Boris Peaker

Great. Again congratulations on the progress and thanks for taking my questions.

Mike Sherman

Thank you.

David Nierengarten

Thanks for taking the question. I just had a quick one on Dr. Hofman extension or additional patients. So, are there any differences in the next cohort of 20 patients are going to readout next year? Or are they recruited with the similar baseline characteristics of the prior group? Thanks.

Alison Armour

Yes. And I expect that they will be similar -- they'll follow the same protocol. So, they should be recruiting the same patients.

David Nierengarten

Okay. And then were we going to get additional update on the original 30 patients in 2018? I recognize from my diminishing amount of data from those patients, but were those to be updated also?

Mike Sherman

Sure, we -- in fact, it kind of opens up a broader point. We're actually in dialogue with some of the physicians who have been conducting these trials even in the compassionate used setting and gathering data, so we can have full access to their raw data.

We think it's going to give us insight and actually continue to provide a source of publications. But I don't have a definitive answer for when the update on Dr. Hofman's data will be presented. But it would include, of course, the more mature and final assessment on those 30 patients and then include the 50 patients.

Worth noting that the 50 patients, they are the additional 20 patients I should say were enrolled very rapidly, in fact, after Dr. Hofman completed the enrollment of that first 30. And so those were fully enrolled about the time that the data was being presented at ESMO.

So, especially, with the expected survival times in these patients, the readout on those could sure be mature in the -- is not the middle and the latter part of next year.

David Nierengarten

Got it. Thank you.

Mike Sherman

It's our interest, of course, to kind of have open access and continue to be able to generate new scope from these -- from this historical work that's been done at conferences. I alluded the fact that the -- it's really an emerging excitement is building in the broader oncology community. Really the first major presentation I would say in a general oncology is setting was at ESMO, while this has been resonating for some time in the nuclear medicine community. In fact, many of the last conferences in the last couple of years has been sort of the headline product or headline space for those discussions and look forward to that extending beyond that into the medical oncologist and urology fields.

David Nierengarten

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi gentlemen. Is there any update on 2629 or is that kind of on hold for now?

Mike Sherman

Yes. John, our plan is -- for the assets that we had in our pipeline, while we have secured the IND and could be in a position to -- or are in the position to put that in the clinic quickly. We are choosing to seek partners for that and potentially out-license that technology so that we can remain focused on PSMA-617 in particular.

So, the short answer is, we'll look for out-licensing opportunities to monetize that asset and potentially some others in the pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the FDA has approved that application?

Mike Sherman

They have. We have an active IND on 2629.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That's all I have.

Mike Sherman

Thank you.

Mike Sherman

Thanks everyone for joining the call today. I actually want to thank the team here at Endocyte for keeping the foot on the gas, making great progress on development activities, even in the few weeks since the transaction announcement. So, that's really greatly appreciated. Thanks to everyone and have a great evening.

