Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) CEO Phil Hagerman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Phil Hagerman - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Atul Kavthekar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan

Eric Coldwell - Baird

John Kreger - William Blair

David Larsen - Leerink Partners

John Ransom - Raymond James

Ricky Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Caliendo - Needham and Company

Eric Percher - Nelson Research

Operator

Hello and welcome. Please note, after the market closed earlier today, Diplomat issued its third quarter 2017 earnings press release. Before we begin today, I need to read the following Safe Harbor statements.

As you know, some of the Company's statements made on this conference call will be forward-looking statements, which may include financial projections or other statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or subjected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in detail in the Company's Annual10-K Reports and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements speak only as of the date hereof or the date specified on the call. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements. During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the tables included in our earnings press release just issued for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures and a related discussion thereof. A replay of the call is accessible through a link on the Investor Relations page of our Web site and it will be available for 90 days.

I will now turn the call over to Phil Hagerman, CEO and Chairman of Diplomat. Phil?

Phil Hagerman

Thank you, Operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us this evening to discuss Diplomat's third quarter results and recent announcement. On today's call, I would like to review the financial highlights for the quarter, provide an overview of our specialty business and the positive trends we continue to see in the industry, highlight developments in our manage market strategy and our post market acquisition announcement of national pharmaceutical services, a mid-market pharmacy benefit management and technology provider. Update you on the status of our arbitration with CVS around DIR fees, and finally to review the key hires we’ve made to our management team to build a scalable platform for Diplomat as we continue our evolution to a broader base healthcare company.

Third quarter 2017 was another solid quarter for Diplomat, in line with our expectations with revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million. As I mentioned during our last call, we remain focused on growing our core specialty, our infusion and our services businesses, as well as continuing to secure access to new limited distribution panels. Looking at our third quarter results by therapy class, oncology and infusion continue to be drivers of our business; oncology growing 11% year-over-year and infusion rising 25% year-over-year, including 10% organic growth.

Our strategy of finding infusion assets with both complementary geographic payer contracts and therapeutic benefits has continued to position us for growth. The drug pipeline remains robust, featuring new molecular entities that will be distributed through limited distribution panels. Since our last earnings call, we have gained access to eight new products. Of these eight, one Nityr is exclusive to Diplomat and three NERLYNX, IDHIFA and [indiscernible] are on limited distribution panels.

More recently in early fourth quarter, we received access to the oral limited distribution drug [indiscernible] for mantle cell lymphoma. According to FiercePharma, the LD drugs NERLYNX, [indiscernible] are projected to be blockbusters at over a 1 billion each in future yearly sales; this presents significant potential for Diplomat.

We also remain posed to capitalize on favorable industry trends. According to Bioworld, biotech funding has increased 25% year-over-year to $15.8 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This data supports a strong pipeline prime for Diplomat’s high-touch high service model, which promotes our ability to win access to new limited distribution drugs and the delivery of customized solutions in patient support services. We have taken meaningful steps to broaden our service offerings to our pharmaceutical partners.

Our acquisitions of WRB and 8th Day Software enhanced EnvoyHealth’s commercialization services for our partners and allows us to provide extensive solutions to meet the growing demand. These companies bring specialized skills and complementary services to our commercial offerings, and we have developed a very healthy pipeline for 2018 and 2019.

Three years ago at the time of our public offerings, nearly all Diplomat's business was in traditional specialty pharmacy. Since then, we've aggressively diversified our business through expansion in specially infusion and pharma services, which now delivers north of 50% of the Company’s EBITDA. Industry dynamics and the push for flexible cost effective payer solutions has accelerated Diplomat's plans of adding PBM like services. To that end, post market today, we announced that we signed a definitive agreement to acquire National Pharmaceutical Services. NPS expands our footprint deeper into direct contracts with midsize and small payers, and brings Diplomat proprietary claim software.

By expanding our existing capabilities in the highly customized services, like formulary management, prior authorization management and rebate aggregation, we can build additional high quality patient centric services across the specialty industry and increase our ability to contract directly with health plans. Our strategy to target small to mid size payers, self funded employers and unions will strengthen relationships in providing the unique solutions that deliver on clients needs and create an impact on healthcare outcomes and cost.

We see a significant market of unmet needs for the payers in this marketplace that we are now able to fulfill. As a reminder, NPS is a fully integrated nationwide pharmacy benefit manager, serving multiple business lines, including group health plans, Medicare Part D, Managed Medicaid, health insurance exchanges and workers’ compensation program. Further, their technology platform, owning a proprietary claims processing system, gives us scalable opportunities for future growth.

Adding NPS to the Diplomat family allows us to expand our existing capabilities dramatically to deliver a superior member experience and improve financial performance through a differentiated patient centric model.

Let me now turn to our participation in our Medicare Part D networks and provide an update on our arbitration proceedings with CVS. We are pleased to announce we have resolved our arbitration with CVS. And although our settlement agreement does not allow us to speak to all of the details, we're excited to share that we have transitioned from a PSAO contract to a direct contract with CVS, one of the nation's largest healthcare companies.

This aligns with our overall payer strategy to get closer to our payers, our health plans and our PBMs. Further, we've closed on the majority of our 2018 Medicare Part D contracts and we expect reimbursement, inclusive of DIR fees to be consistent with 2017. On satisfied with the contract negotiations we’ve made, I want to remind you as we expand to a broader base healthcare company, we will continue to reduce the portion of our business that is exposed to DIR fees.

Switching gears, as we look to 2018 and beyond, I want to take a moment to share the success we’ve had in building our senior leadership team. As you know, Atul Kavthekar our CFO joined in May to lead our financial operations. Joel Saban, our President, joined us in August, bringing with him years of experience as VP of Pharmacy Operations at Catamaran and before as SVP of Industry Relations at CVS. Dave Loschinskey, our CIO, joined Diplomat on October. Dave was previously CEO of 8th Day Software and spent nearly a decade with Accredo, first as Vice President of Software Development then as CIO and finally as VP of Business Innovation.

We hired Robyn Peters as EVP of Sales and Payor Strategies in October to further align our sales and managed markets initiatives. She previously served as VP of Market Access and Reimbursement for Biogen. Before Biogen, Robyn served as Group Vice President of Managed Market sales and Account Management for Walgreens. We created a new position, hiring a VP of Procurement in October, which is a critical element for us and will provide strategic oversight for Diplomats purchasing activities with a primary focus to improve cost of goods and SG&A.

As you can see, we have significantly enhanced the team at Diplomat with seasoned veterans across multiple areas of our business. Going forward, I will continue to look across the entire organization and at every role to make sure we have the best people in place to lead and scale this organization in 2018 and beyond.

Before I turn the call over to Atul to review the third quarter results, I will reiterate how excited we are for our continued evolution into a broader healthcare company. We continue to execute on our strategy, strengthen our pharmacy capabilities, expand our service offerings and get closer to payers. These moves will ultimately benefit patients who continue to serve as the motivation for all we do.

With that, I will turn the call over to Atul. Atul?

Atul Kavthekar

Thanks, Phil. And thank you to everyone for joining us this evening. There have been a number of exciting changes and developments over the quarter, all over the common thread of making Diplomat a stronger and more diversified company as we look to close out the year and into 2018. On the call today, I'd like to review the third quarter results and provide some color on our outlook for the rest of the year.

Overall, our Q3 results were in line with our expectations. Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.1 billion, a decrease of $56 million or about 4.8% year-over-year. This was driven by the previously mentioned contracts that were not renewed in 2017, as well as the expected decrease in the demand for Hepatitis C drug versus the prior year period. This was offset by $25 million of revenue from our acquisitions, approximately $64 million from the impact to manufacturer price increases and approximately $15 million from drugs that renew in the past year.

Our revenue increase year-over-year, when excluding the impact of the contract losses, would have been approximately $62 million or 6%. Our oncology and infusion therapeutic categories continue to grow, increasing 11% and 25% year-over-year respectively. Excluding the impact of our recent acquisitions these all performing categories organically grew 11% and 10% respectively. Hepatitis C continues to be a decreasing portion of our business, accounting for only 5.5% of our revenues in the quarter that will continue to impact comps throughout Q1 of 2018.

Gross profit was $85 million in the quarter versus $79 million last year and gross profit dollars per script increased to 360 from 289 a year ago. Major items impacting gross profit improvements in the quarter on both an absolute dollar and on a margin basis include a mix shift towards higher percentage margin drugs and $4 million DIR fees true-up accrual in the third quarter of 2016.

Our net income was $1 million in the quarter compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. Income tax for the quarter was a benefit of $662,000 compared to a benefit of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. The benefit in the current quarter was driven by the recognition of excess tax benefits as a result of previously discussed stock option exercises that occurred during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $23.2 million versus $22.6 million a year ago. Our GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.01 a share versus $0.08 a share year ago, and diluted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.21 a year ago.

Finally, turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash of $27.2 million and total debt of $149 million.

With that, I'd like to update you on our outlook for the remainder of the year. Given that our Q3 results were in line with our expectations and given our visibility into Q4, we feel it appropriate to tighten our outlook. We are expecting revenue between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion versus the previous $4.3 billion and $4.6 billion; net income attributable to Diplomat between $10 million and $14 million versus the previous range of $10 million and $16 million; adjusted EBITDA between $99 million and $102 million versus the previous range of $97 million and $103 million; diluted EPS between $0.15 and $0.20 a share versus the previous range of $0.15 and $0.23 a share; adjusted EPS between $0.82 and $0.87 a share versus the previous range of $0.71 and $0.79 a share.

Our EPS and adjusted EPS expectations assume approximately $68.6 million weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis and a tax rate of 19% versus the previous tax rate of 26%. Our overall effective tax rate for the year has been revised based on the anticipated exercise of stock options by former employees over the remainder of 2017, which could differ materially.

As we considered our '17 outlook, we reflected on how pleased we are with our continued progress during the quarter on all of our key initiatives and their implications for the remainder of 2017 and onwards. For example, our recent infusion acquisition of Focus Rx has been quickly integrated, and we've already made progress in expanding our sales efforts to capitalize on the payer relationships they bring. We’re also looking forward to the closing of NPS sometime in the next 30 days, and our expansion into complimentary payer services.

Our digital efforts are accelerating nicely with our new CIO and with the 8th Day Software acquisition, dramatically expanding our internal capabilities. We're already leveraging their talent to help us bring to market new highly requested data products to our providers and to our patients, as well as initiate numerous process redesign solutions to deliver operating efficiencies in 2018.

On the cost of goods side, our newly established purchasing team has already demonstrated their effectiveness in helping us rapidly capitalize on the recent opportunity broad about by the new generic Copaxone 40 milligram in early October. Even though Copaxone is not a top 25 drug for Diplomat and thus the EBITDA contribution from this will be modest in Q4, we’re encouraged by the precision with which the team operated and feel confident in their improved ability to react to such events in the future.

While these are just a few good examples and new tailwinds for the Company, we continue to manage ongoing reimbursement pressures in our industry. Additionally, we are taking a more conservative outlook regarding the timing of realizing some of our cost management initiatives and efficiency enhancement projects as their benefits may not take full effect in the fourth quarter.

Notwithstanding these factors, we feel modest to overall increase in our adjusted EBITDA outlook as wanted and as a reflection of our overall optimism for Diplomat’s near-term prospects.

And before I hand back to Phil, I would also like to take the opportunity to personally welcome our new collogues to the team and acknowledge the impact they’ve had in the organization in such a short time. Phil?

Phil Hagerman

Thanks, Atul. In an evolving industry, one thing will largely remain consistent. Our relentless drive to offer cost effective solutions to help our patients and our partners thrive. Our strategy further positions us to expand our Company’s influence on patient care and proactively safety industry. Diplomat will continue to respond to the demands of our clients to highly customized services. Going forward, we're maintaining our historical focus on the pharmacy services that are shaped our identity, along with taking strides to bolster our offerings to both pharma and payer partners.

With that, let's open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Lisa Gill from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Lisa Gill

So let me just start first with your new contract with CVS. And can you just help me understand what's different about directly contracting with them, and may be some of the benefits that you see from that? Number one, and then number two, when you talk about 2018 reimbursement being pretty consistent versus ‘17, when you think about Medicare Part D. Is it that things have stabilized as far as the way we think about DIR fees, or is it that in some cases may be things got a little bit better but you have more players that are implementing from kind of DIR fees? I just want to know how to think about that from a reimbursement perspective?

Phil Hagerman

Great, Lisa. I’ll jump right in here. First of all, we do believe that the direct contract with a major healthcare player, such as CVS, is critical to Diplomat's long-term growth. Remember, as the smaller company, many of the people used these PSAO, the specially and these pharmacy service organizations. They act as an intermediary between the major contract-over. We believe that we have arrived as a major player in healthcare and we need to have direct paper. And so our direct contracts with a major healthcare provider, like CVS, we believe is critical for us to be able to have a strong runway and a very positive direction for us to go in the future and give us both sustainable and more recognized revenue for ourselves.

On the second side of that in terms of stabilization of DIR, in general, we believe that the overall marketplace has stabilized. There have been a lot of people that have asked us repeatedly is there another shoe going to drop, or we going to see an outlier contract that really creates challenges. And the answer is we've said no. And I think history is showing that, that is not the case. We are through almost to all the contracts in 2018 and certainly all of our major contracts in 2018 we’ve seen and we feel very good about the predictability of the revenue coming our way. Lisa, did I get all of the questions there or was there one more on that?

Lisa Gill

I think I have one more, and that's around the National Pharmaceutical Services acquisition that you made. So you've telegraphed it. You’ve talked about growing the services that you have and really meeting the demands of some of the smaller players in the marketplace. So just a couple of quick questions here, the first would be when we look at the press release, you talk about $32 million of revenue and $5 million of EBITDA. Is that; one, on an annual basis; and two, will you have any implementation cost or anything else as we think about how that will flow into your model for 2018?

Phil Hagerman

Yes, great questions, Lisa. And you’re right that is yearly revenue. Now the $32 million in revenue is net revenue. And so there is a lot of dollars that, in general, PBM is generally -- will recognize. The way their model is set-up right now, they are only recognizing net revenue, and it's net revenue of $32 million and annual EBITDA of around $5 million. And so while their EBITDA today is not large, we believe there is a significant opportunity around their -- we've called them out as about 475,000 lives, there is lots of upside opportunities for us to continue to expand the contracts we have with them today.

We really see some opportunities around synergy and some limited costs in terms of our ability to integrate this company and this model. It's got a great standalone leadership team. We're really excited about the scalability of having a processing engine, which is very important for future growth.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Coldwell from Baird. Please go ahead.

Eric Coldwell

First one on the DIR programs, I’d love if you can give us anything else. I mean, obviously, the CVS situation was a big punch in gut a year ago this week and here we are not really getting the ton of detail. So if you could offer anything more would be, I think widely appreciated. But that being said, when you look at other DIR programs, would you say in general or maybe just talking about the market in general. Would you say that they've shifted to be more specialty-specific, or were new ones just come out? Or do you still see some programs that have retail metrics for specialty providers? And then I have a follow-up.

Phil Hagerman

First of all, we feel good about the fact that we haven't received any additional punches in the gut. Frankly, we feel like while we had [multiple speakers]. I think the industry did punch back. There was a lot of noise, not just from Diplomat but a lot of noise from the industry about some of those retail type of networks and contracts, and things in general. And we frankly feel very good about where we’re at right now. There were no surprises in 2018 coming our ways so far, and we think again we're through all of our -- any of our large contracts.

In general, I wouldn’t say necessarily that there was a significant transition in any one way or another. But we have seen some movement towards a broader expectation around specialty pharmacy in the DIR fees and we haven't seen anybody specifically come out with anything that we've considered onerous or out of scope with what our anticipation is. So again, having to able to give all of the details on individual contracts, we feel very good about the visibility into 2018 right now and we believe that's always been one of the biggest concerns in investors and we hope that, that concern and that visibility is getting put to rest a little bit.

Eric Coldwell

My follow-up one, hopefully fairly easy, you’ve talked about NPS only recognizing net revenue. What would gross revenue be if it were to recognize that manner?

Phil Hagerman

Go ahead.

Atul Kavthekar

So gross revenue, and again this is a function of way the contracts are written and some of the specific performance obligation with the company. If it were also be recognized on a gross basis, it would be in the roughly the $550 million range.

Phil Hagerman

But to be clear, Eric, is based on how the contracts are set up, this company has been recognizing new revenue. And over time, as Diplomat grows and creates upscale sales opportunities and new contracts with some of the existing clients, we may have the ability to be able to capture more revenue and certainly sell into more EBITDA opportunities. So this will be an exciting growth opportunity for Diplomat.

Eric Coldwell

Do you expect to report net, going forward?

Phil Hagerman

We will report net going forward appropriately based on the individual contracts. As contract language changes and we see changes in contracts and we may take responsibility for some of those, there will be some changes, which we will be sure to call out.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Kreger from William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Kreger

Atul, can you give us any more feedback on how you view the outlook for '18 based upon what you know. The tax rates obviously come in much, much lower in the last quarter or two. Do you have a sense about where that might be for next year? You made a comment about broad reimbursement pressures. May be if you could expand on that and also what your supply chain team might be able to do on the gross margin front? Thanks.

Atul Kavthekar

So John, I’ll answer that in broad terms at this point with regards to tax, and then I’ll talk a little bit about the remainder of outlook as we thinking about it. But tax, at this point, is really being pretty largely affected by the timing and the magnitude of stock option exercises. And that’s been -- there was an issue last quarter, it's happening again now. And so there is a little bit of a challenge in predicting the timing of that and that’s why that’s what’s leading to the variant.

Now, we have a number of former executives that have options that we expect that we’ll exercise over the options. The challenge again is predicting whether it’d be in the fourth quarter or sometime in the New Year. And we expect that those -- some are going to be exercised now and some are going to be actually exercised in Q1. But given the visibility we have today, right now, our expectation around tax rate for next year is still in a broad 30% to 40% overall effective tax rate.

Now, as we look forward in our outlook and again we're not in a position to provide outlook for '18. And I think you heard Phil talk a little bit about it in some detail, some of the new hires that we bought in. Starting and thinking about growth prospects and the growth opportunities, we are increasingly optimistic about it. We've got a new person that is taking a very different approach to sales and actually growing volume than we have in the past as opposed to having two different groups focusing on Managed Care, as well as on our provider side, we’re actually bringing that and coordinating that under a single umbrella.

And we think that’s going to be very effective and very efficient with a resource that we have. And with regards to some of the cost side of things, just looking at our unit cost and we’ve talked a little bit about our ability to improve upon our cost of goods sold. And I think in public record we have our existing contract with our private vendor for drug expiring at the end of the third quarter of next year.

We anticipate working and trying to do better within the terms we have. Magnitude of that is something that we're going to be working on, but we are, at a minimum pretty confident that we’ll be able to improve certainly on what we have at this point. And more specificity around that will certainly becoming as we get closer to that point.

Then beyond that, we've been increasing a lot of our attention on just buying better with our new purchasing group, just focusing on some of the larger vendors we have, for example, around shipping. We're seeing some of that come to fruition or shortly should, as well as some of the opportunities we're seeing around just managing our overall overhead. And to do some of that, we've gotten a number of initiatives that are in flight for enhancing the efficiencies of which we're just -- which we're managing a lot of our existing processes. So we expect some of those to really pay-up, as I said, at some point in this quarter as well as staring in the New Year.

John Kreger

And maybe one another quick one. Phil, in the past, you've talked about new product approvals are the biggest driver of your growth. Based upon what you've seen so far in '17, what does that tell you about incremental growth opportunities in '18 for you?

Phil Hagerman

John, we feel very good about it. Again, not only did we have eight wins this last quarter, we had one exclusive. We had three that were LD and three of the products that have come out are recognized by FiercePharma as potential billion dollar blockbusters. We didn’t even announce that there were another half of dozen, I think, throughout the quarter that had expanded indications. And so we’re going to remind people our opportunities come from two directions, new molecular entities but also expanded indications on existing drugs that can dramatically increase the patient populations that are served. So we feel real good about the pipeline, not just in our traditional business but in the specialty infusion business as well. And that's going to be a major focus for us moving forward, John, as always.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Larsen from Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

David Larsen

Are you expecting Express Scripts to charge DIR fees in 2018? Do you have a direct contract with Express Scripts, or is it through PSAO? And can you quantify how much those DIR fees are for Express Scripts in 2018? Thank you.

Phil Hagerman

Yes, thanks David. We don’t speak generally specifically to the individual contracts. Let me talk a little bit about ESI and a little bit about the market in general, because we know there was some noise last year a little bit about them in particular. And we wanted to be real clear earlier when we said that we haven't seen another shoe drop. We haven't seen anything out there that has caught us by surprise this year. And so frankly, we feel good about our opportunities with all of the big and the medium size players where we've got the contracts in place, including ESI.

So we feel like we've got a good handle on what the contracts are going to look like next year. We are constantly in the process of moving forward -- right now, as a company, we are constantly in the process of moving from PSAO contracts into some direct contracts. And so while we're not going to speak specifically to ESI or any of the other ones, you will see Diplomat getting closer to payers, closer to health plans and closer to PBMs. And so the goal is to move in that direction continually through 2018.

David Larsen

So are you expecting DIR fees from any other PBM, other than CVS, in 2018? And I think the answer is no. Is that correct?

Phil Hagerman

No. To be clear -- and then we want to be real clear about it. Many of the PBMs out there have been charging DIR fees for a number of years. What happened with the one contract is Diplomat and some others were caught by surprise with some changes, we certainly sense completely understood those contracts and now have managed them appropriately. But we have other players charging DIR fees, including ESI and Optum and others, that is not new news. It has been built into our projections and our forecast in 2016-2017 and 2018.

And so I think the message here Dave is we don’t see any surprises, not that we don’t see any additional DIR fees. We don’t see any surprises that we don’t fill are manageable and in line with what we saw in '17.

Atul Kavthekar

Dave, this is Atul. Let me just add one point to that. I think it's important to keep DIR fees in perspective. As we look at it, we're looking at the entire reimbursement package. And the DIR is about one component of the entire formula. And so as Phil was commenting on, our outlook and based on what we know across the spectrum of PBMs that charge DIR fees, we're seeing consistency in '18 that is roughly in line with what we’re seeing in '17, so just wanted to be clear on that point.

David Larsen

And then for NPS, any sense for what the growth rate is of that PBM? And who is NPS taking share from? And is it generally like a transparent fee for service type of model, or is it spread based pricing? And what is your competitive advantage and can you talk a little bit about technology the PBM operates on? Do they have their own proprietary software, or they’re using another vendor? Thank you.

Phil Hagerman

They have more towards the transparent model, which is again at this time -- we’re recommending the net revenue. They do have their own claims processing software and that’s really important because most of the PBMs do not, there has been really just a small amount of players in this marketplace.

And so we believe the fact that they have a very robust and a very clinically focused claims processing software allows us strong scalability here to become a unique player. And so think their competitive advantage is around their ability to be nimble and entrepreneur. In terms of who they’re taking market from, I want to be really clear that NPS and Diplomat, we're not looking to go after the biggest largest clients in the country. There is a huge amount of need and that small to mid size client base that Zero to a 100, to 200,000 lives and little smaller a little larger where they’re not necessary the largest client in the world for the big three but they’ve got needs and they want customized services.

There is a significant amount of opportunity and a significant amount of runway for a host of small PBMs that you’ve probably never heard of, Dave, that are competing for that business. We feel very good about our ability to compete. And of course, we intend to grow both organically and look at opportunities for other acquisitions as Diplomat has done in infusion in other areas as we continue to grow and become a larger player in this dynamic space.

Really what we're looking for, Dave, here is we're looking for a larger and a more predictable runway for Diplomat. Specially pharmacy as an industry, is pulled back a little bit in terms of the rapid growth in the 20% plus range that we saw, certainly Hepatitis pulled that back a little bit and some cost containment, a little bit loss of inflation, has pulled that back and let's call it into the lower double-digits. As Diplomat looks to grow from a near $5 billion to a $10 billion revenue company and $100 million to $200 million and more in EBITDA, Dave, we want to be able to manage that predictable runway. Our ability to bring on the payer capabilities here is an important part of our execution strategy.

David Larsen

Great, I think you could see a great strategic move and I think it's definitely the right thing to do. So congratulations on the deal.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Ransom from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

John Ransom

I guess one analyst gets to be the guy to ask the dumb question on the call, so I'm volunteering to be that analyst. Just to try to make sure I understand the obvious. The CVS deal, it's been renegotiated but the economics are the same. So you never really clot back the 30 million-ish that you got ahead with. How do we understand the -- I guess, the technical change. But did you get any traction at all on getting better economics on that deal, that's what's not clear to me? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

No, that's not a dumb question, John. It’s a good question. And I'm a little handcuffed. As we said earlier, we have very limited amount that we can share. But I will share with the investors and analyst in the queue. We have spoken to the fact that we’re not receiving any back reimbursement for any back or pass period. But what we believe was critically important to Diplomat long-term once we create direct contract with CVS. And so we were very pleased with our ability to be able to contract with one of the nation's largest healthcare players and be able to put a relationship together.

Diplomat always worked well across all of the spectrums in healthcare. And it's important for us to be able to work forward with companies in CVSs position. And so, we are excited to be able to announce again that our contract is no longer to the PASO. It is a direct contract today. And we believe that was an important part of our ability to move forward.

John Ransom

I guess, I would just observe the economic upside to the shareholders is not clear from that, but I'll speak as that. The other question I had and this is obviously switching gears. How important is hemophilia to your infusion business, and what are you making some of these newer drugs on the horizon that potentially might be a lot more expensive? But I guess potentially -- potential to lower your margin. And I'm [step bowling] but it's an area that we’ve got some interest in? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

John, you hit it pretty right that that's also a good question. Hemophilia has always been an important part of our specialty infusion business. But I will share with you that as we continue to grow our specialty infusion business around some of the orphan areas such as hereditary angioedema, alpha 1 enzyme therapies and particularly, the dramatic and continued more rapid growth around IVIG and subQ IG. Our patient populations in hemophilia become a smaller and smaller overall portion of our specialty infusion business.

So frankly, just like the other areas of the company, Diplomat has been very intentional of driving and shooting towards where the opportunities are in the future. And so hemophilia we believe will continue to be an important focus for us. It will probably continue to be a smaller part of our, both patient population in revenue and specialty services. And as the new drugs come to market, we will be very well positioned to take advantage of those. And yes, we're going to continue to focus our infusion around, both payer opportunities, which we think as a dramatic uptick for us and a significant opportunity, we didn’t have in the past and the ability to go for the patient populations where we're seeing things such as IG and SubQ and IVIG.

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, I'll also add. I mean, even the recent acquisitions we've made, I think have underscore that migration away from a reliance on hemophilia and into not just IVIG but also the nutrition side. I mean that's also a very important and a very profitable area that we're focusing increasingly on.

John Ransom

So your infusion business remains a little well tight to me. How much of it is patient administered versus third-party side administered?

Phil Hagerman

Well, remember this is all in home infusion. And so we are generally in the home and sometimes we're sending products into the home and the patients who are administering themselves. But I would say more often than not and particularly in some of the more complex therapies and certainly in the IV therapies, we're sending nursing services and supplies into the home. And so, while there is more opportunity for some of the SubQ products and some of the newer products be administered, self administered in the home, the bulk of this business still includes professional services that are part of the package of the host of services that we deliver in specialty infusion.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ricky Goldwasser

So asking a question a little bit differently. Should we think now about the CVS relationship? So when we talk about direct contracting, should we think about you're basically now being within the CVS or Caremark network?

Phil Hagerman

Yes, I think that’s more -- a better way to look at it. Again, we believe that companies like CVS are major relevant players in the United States Healthcare ecosystem. And by putting a direct contract in place that does allow us to be able to play across a broader network with a player like CVS, and I want to talk not just about CVS. But we’ve been saying for over a year now that we believe it's important for us to get closer to payers. And we mean closer to payers, closer to health plans and closer to our PBM partners, which again is why we’re looking at more direct payer contracts and direct contracts and moving away from the PSAOs that Diplomat pretty much had all its relationships with whom we were smaller company and most of our smaller competitors are still contracting.

Ricky Goldwasser

So should we just think about it very simplistically and again not specifically to the CVS relationship so we can comment on it. But when you are in direct contracts, you're with a network. Should we think about may be lower imbursement rate or more access to volume and then more streamline process with such denials and better patient experience?

Phil Hagerman

I would say, Ricky, it’s part of that. But what it really is for us is it's really more control. When we got direct paper with people, we got the ability to be able to be sure that we're working with the top tier -- we're not working through an intermediary, which we believe means that we’re going to be less likely to be surprised. And while it's not always easy in a area where margin pressure and the ability to perform is critical, we believe that when we got direct contracts in place, we are more likely to be able to offer nimble and customized services around wasting utilization management. And we do believe we are more likely to be able to create opportunities to help support the patient’s journey. And that’s really the hallmark of Diplomat. And so we think that we have earned the right now based on our size and our relevance to the marketplace to create more of these direct contracts, and we're going to continue to focus on as we said over that last year.

Ricky Goldwasser

So when we think about your contracting with CVS, so when we think about others of their scale, Express or Optum. Do you view CVS is the first and then -- what's going to open the door to sign similar agreements with Express and with Optum as they didn’t self try to be competitive and provide us offering to their customers, is that [multiple speakers]?

Phil Hagerman

Ricky, I don’t think it's more of using one or the other to open the door. I think it's really more case of using Diplomat’s position in the marketplace, our continued growth, our increased size, our ability to bring member, our ability to bring limited distribution drugs to market as it changes, where more and more of these drugs are not available with some of the larger PBMs, companies like Diplomat that are finding access to the bulk of these new drugs, it brings new opportunities for us to bring both relevance and value to our PBM partners. And so it's not a case of using one to leverage another one, it's a case of Diplomat using its industry position to leverage our ability to become a long-term contributor.

Ricky Goldwasser

And then one last question is on the -- now having a PBM asset. It seems that that also covers another trend that we’re seeing, which is like unbundling of specialty benefits. So what are you seeing? What trends are you seeing like on that front? And do you think that you’re now kind of like in just better position to service that marketplace?

Phil Hagerman

It's a great question, and we do feel this puts us in significantly better position. And let me give you just two quick examples. We were very quick and tried to be articulate last year about a couple of contracts we lost. And we said that we lost those contracts, because we didn’t have some of the payer capabilities that were necessary to be able to thrive in a changing environment. And this is certainly not a change in strategy for Diplomat. We've probably accelerated that strategy of bringing more capabilities in place.

But one of the contracts that we were clear that we lost in late 2016 was we were the specialty pharmacy of record and there was a different PBM. And they loved our specialty pharmacy services. But the PBM was offering a number of other capabilities that they were bundling together, including rebate aggregation and rebate management. We had very, very limited capabilities in that space. And frankly, it's hard to have those capabilities without some PBM like assets.

And so we frankly could not compete and we weren’t able to win that business. And we don’t like it when we lose business, not because our specialty pharmacy isn’t meeting all their needs but because they are asking us for things that we did not have. So that was one example. And then the other example of that, the other company where we lost some business was again we were the specialty pharmacy of record and they put the business up for bid and they picked a PBM specialty combination where they didn’t want to bring that in a bundled model in place. And again, because we didn’t have those services to bundle, we weren’t even able to bid on that business. And we didn’t like that as well. We will now have a broader ability to bid on both bundled and unbundled services and we feel very good about our ability to compete, moving forward.

Operator

And our next question comes from Kevin Caliendo from Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Kevin Caliendo

Just switching topics a little bit, and again focusing a little bit on 2018. The organic growth rate in the quarter ex-the loss contracts and the like, was around 6% or so, I know there are some acquisitions built-in there. But is there any reason to think that number should change moving forward as we head into 2018 and beyond, just talking about trends in your business understanding your market share positions and the like? Is that a good number to think about in terms of organic or normalized top-line?

Phil Hagerman

Kevin, I'll jump in here and maybe Atul want to add a little color here probably as well. But no, we really do think that -- again, we tried to be very clear that we see 2017 as a rebuilding year and we've got the opportunity to continue to grow beyond that. I'll start by talking about hepatitis. It's still creating some challenging comps for us off course, and Atul was crisp in his explanation that it will continue to have a little bit of a downward pull in the first quarter of next year.

But we believe that as we get more involved in the specialty infusion area and we continue to look at expanding around some of our new geographies, we've got some big opportunities. We believe that the limited distribution market is going to open up our capabilities. And in particular, again, I want to be really clear about our payer strategy and about bringing on the PBM capabilities, because the PBM capabilities gives us two significant opportunities. I've already talked extensively about getting closure to the payers around things like rebate management and around those services and capabilities. But as we turn around and bring lives on board in the PBM world, we've got the opportunity now to monetize that in terms of both the specialty pharmacy traditional services and in the specialty infusion services.

When you look at some of the more successful PBMs that have grown significantly over a period of time, you see that their specialty pharmacy businesses grew dramatically but a major portion of their growth was driven by the runway of the lives they control. Diplomat did not have that capability in the past and we have not have the ability to control our runway in two ways, is to go out and find direct contracts with health plans that may not need to us for a PBM capabilities, but also to find PBM opportunities where we can bring specialty infusion and specialty pharmacy services as well.

Atul Kavthekar

Kevin, I’ll just add and may be -- and I think Phil pointed it out very well. But just to add a little bit of a tactical flavor to that to the respond. We've made a lot of investments at our existing in the sale or organizations on the infusion side, the traditional pharmacy side. And now by bringing that side of our operation alongside the payer strategy they’re just talking about. I think really it opens up a whole new dimension of growth opportunity, just driving volume is something that we’re very focused on.

We think a lot of the new sales executives that we’ve added, not just the sales executives but just the people in the field as they come up to speed and it does take some time for that to happen, we're expecting that to bear fruit. And I think that is something that we are very focused on driving as we look out and finalize our expectations around '18.

Kevin Caliendo

One other question. Obviously, CVS was a PSAO contact. Are there any other meaningful PSAO contract relationships that you have into '18, or that you still have now?

Phil Hagerman

Kevin, we still have a few of our contracts, our larger contracts are through the PASOs. And again, we don’t generally are able to speak to specific contract negotiations. But I will share with you that again we've worked hard to; number one, earn the right to put direct paper in place with these larger healthcare players in the country; and number two, with the changing dynamics of the marketplace, meaning our limited distribution drug portfolio and our arsenal of capabilities that some of them do not have, there is a benefit on their end as well for this direct paper. So I'm not going to speak specifically to the individual ones except to say that we will continue to move away from PASO contracts into direct paper and feel really good about our position to do it.

Operator

And our next question comes from Eric Percher from Nelson Research. Please go ahead.

Eric Percher

I would like to shift over the manufacturer side. After the close today, Mackessen announced the acquisition of RxCrossroads, which I'm guessing, Phil, will not come as a complete surprise to you. It’s a nice validation of what you’ve been putting together. But Biologics and RxCrossroads would also represent a challenge. So my question is how is your manufacturer service organization structured today relative to RxCrossroads? Where are the gaps as you continue to build it out where the opportunities as you build it out?

Phil Hagerman

Great questions and you’re right. We certainly were aware of them. Some of the companies in the marketplace where we expected them to change hands and that’s RxCrossroads has been a player for a long, long-time, so a good acquisition by Mackessen. We frankly feel that there is a tremendous opportunity in the space. And any time there’s acquisitions out there, it creates opportunities that during both the transition time but I think most people recognize that RxCrossroads had been sitting there for a while and they've done good work in the marketplace, but we've had the ability to be able to grow those capabilities.

We didn’t grow those all organically, but when we bought WRB and then added 8th Day to it, we brought a host of capabilities, albeit at a much-much smaller company but a host of capabilities that RxCrossroads has available and other players such as RxCrossroads. So I would say that while again we are, from a scale size not there yet, we feel very confident in our capabilities and our services and we've been working very hard. And I said it clearly in my earnings script today that we have built a very strong pipeline on the services space in 2018 and 2019. Like Managed Care, those contracts don’t happen overnight. But we feel very good about our ability to compete in the future with the players in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

And what's the most important service that you need to be able to bring to manufacturers and what you've acquired?

Phil Hagerman

I think in the early stage for us, it's what we call the general term as called the hub services. That means from these new limited distribution drugs that are coming to market, the manufacturers want data, they want patient service information and they want services provided that are not tied to the distribution and the dispensing of the drug. We think that's a critical area and behind that, just the general issue around data aggregation and data management. And so those are both areas that we have both have proprietary technology in place and we've dramatically expanded our technology. And so they are also areas that WRB communications had significant contracts and success in. And so again we feel very well positioned right now to win new contracts in the marketplace.

Atul Kavthekar

I'll just add one thing, Eric. I mean another area that I think is going to be a center point of our focus as we build out that business is around predictive analytics. And I know that's been talked about a lot. It really is our intention to make data a primary focus of the products that we offer and the dialogue that we have. And we think that that’s a real differentiator. I don’t think it’s really our view by lot of people that that has been especially well developed in this part of the market. And we think that we have a great opportunity to do that on an organic basis. We think we've got a lot of the talent in-house and we’re looking to manage that and to be able to capitalize on what we already have, and to make that again a differentiator in the market for our business.

Unidentified Analyst

That was a nice way to put it. One more quick one for you two, which is you mentioned the shift toward higher margin drugs. Was that primarily generics with Capaxone or was there anything else that work there?

Phil Hagerman

Well, I meant that as a more general comment. I think that that is certainly one although, that may not be the big driver. But I think on the infusion side, certainly, we are seeing migration going on in terms of going to from less profitable to more profitable drugs, as well as on the traditional side, absolutely.

Operator

Our next question comes from Charles Rhyee from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

It's James on for Charles. It was noted last quarter that customers were asking to expand the PBM like services and you [indiscernible] bought NPS. So can you comment on any other services that you feel Diplomat needs to add to meet customers?

Atul Kavthekar

We feel really good, right now, about our stable of capabilities. With this payer capability it's been something we’ve been looking at for well over a year as we made some decisions in 2016 that we were not going to chase some of the contracts where we didn’t have direct relationships in place and we didn’t have all the services, we made it very clear to the marketplace that we were going to build those services internally or we were going to partner for the services or we're going to acquire them.

And our goal is and what we’ve been able to do is do all three. And on the payer side, we felt like it was very important for us to make an acquisition of a company. And as we said, they’re certainly not the largest PBM on the market, they have a very broad platform and they have their own technology internally and that gives them very strong clinical capabilities. So we see our opportunity at Diplomat to become an accelerator for them. And so the answer is, while we were to continue to grow organic capabilities and we will continue to look at the marketplace, we feel that we now have well beyond the entry level capabilities to be able to compete on the business where we were unable to move the needle in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Also can you comment on the level of synergies you expect from this transaction and any commentary on what kind of accretion we should expect?

Atul Kavthekar

And we’re not going to call that out specifically, and I don’t know if the two will be able to call any of those numbers out specifically, because we're not giving guidance yet. And since this was really laid in 2017 it's going to not really have any kind of a material impact depending on its closing date in 2017. We haven't called that out, but we’ll be certainly be calling more of it out as we put our 2018 forecast in place. But I will tell you that we believe that there are synergies in a number of areas. We’ll always of course be looking at cost to goods, we’ll always be looking at contracts, except for the overall size of this makes this company a non-material to Diplomat. But as we grow on the lives and the capabilities, we believe there will be upside opportunities for us.

Phil Hagerman

James, this is Phil. Let me just add just a little bit of color to the synergy conversation, it feels right. We're not in a position to be describing numbers to these. But I think we think at a very high level in four big buckets with regards to NPS, there is certainly the sales opportunities. And if I haven't said it already, I will say it again. I think there is a lot of opportunity for us to combine our various sales initiatives along with what we’re doing in the PBM space, or what we intend to do in the PBM space. And I think t6 this is really combining, especially pharmacy with what NPS already has in the field, is really a bit of game changer for them. And really should be able to drive some top line, some revenue synergies.

But in other areas, I think, it's important. There is a lot of specially pharmacy drugs that are being managed by NPS today. And so there may be an opportunity there for some internalizing of revenues. On the cost side, I think there is -- there may be some modest opportunities. But honestly, I'm not sure but there is much materiality to that or may be some, but it’s not a top of our list. But it may add some opportunity for us as we look forward. But the other one which is may be a little bit again a longer term one and it dovetails nicely with the conversation around how we are approaching cost of goods sold in our initiatives around buying drugs better for the broader organization.

The company does manage, and albeit at a relatively small amount today but hopefully a rapidly growing one amount of generic drugs through mail order. And its mail order operations, I think, lend itself and give us that much more leverage as we talk to our vendors and as we work on our refresh contract as it's expiring, as I said, at the end of the third quarter next year. That adds a nice context. That's an attractive part of the business. It's not something we have today in any great amount, but that's something that we think is -- can be an opportunity for the broader organization.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Coldwell from Baird. Please go ahead.

Eric Coldwell

Quick one, last quarter, you mentioned that the overall DIR fee for calendar '17 probably going to be at the lower end of the original range, maybe 20 to 25. I'm curious if we can get an update on that number for the calendar year and then a quick follow-up.

Phil Hagerman

Yes, a couple of things around there, Eric. So, the short answer is, we see DIR fees converging right in the middle of what we anticipated right in the middle of that range. But I think, again as I said it earlier but I think it's worth repeating here. We think of DIR fees as just a component in the overall reimbursement equation. And that is really where we’re focused. We've improved our process of how we account and accrue for DIR fees. We actually do it at a claim level now instead of a more aggregated methodology, which we’ve employed in the past.

So we have, I think an even better and more crisp visibility into it at the point of the adjudication. And so that's been helpful in just being able to predict and avoid any unusual or unknown variances. But going forward, we are anticipating that again as we said, reimbursement is something that we think is going to be relatively stable in 2018 relative to 2017.

Eric Coldwell

The next one is probably a little more conceptual and maybe better for offline, not 5:00 O' Clock on a Monday or a 6.00 O' Clock on a Monday. But you've started to do more of these acquisitions around top services manufacturer support, now we have the PBM. It's going to be, I think, increasingly a challenge for people to understand revenue per drug and gross profit per drug as opposed to some of these newer ancillary services. I'm just curious if you have any thoughts in the future about how you’re going to breakout this model to help people see what's really going-on on a per drug basis versus all of the additional services that you’re going to be selling?

Phil Hagerman

Eric, it's a good question. And we haven't put any definitive plans in place yet. But we do recognize that as Diplomat becomes a broader based healthcare company, which it really gets important for us. So we have predictable revenue really in four key areas, our traditional specialty bucket, our specialty infusion services and capabilities, our pharma and our business partner services and capabilities and our payer strategy. We're going to need to look at things a little bit differently.

And for example, we may be giving our gross profit dollar per script in one category and giving something else that fits as the marker in one of the other categories. And I think so I don’t know if Atul wants to add to that. But we recognize the need to make sure that we give you enough information to be able to do the right kind of modeling. But it's very early on, obviously, in the changes on the payer side and so that model is not really done yet.

Eric Coldwell

The reason I bring this up and it's obviously in a world that we’re in where people are so focused on drug cost, they’re focused on low cost to deliver. And just frankly, there is almost an antagonism in the world against companies to make money in healthcare. It starts to look as though your revenue per script or your gross profit per script are higher than they actually are. I think that does you service not only -- does also this service from a modeling standpoint, does you one from a social political positioning standpoint, is the reason I bring it up.

Phil Hagerman

Yes, it's an important point. I think at Diplomat, the reasons we've seen some of those numbers is because it's really we've earned the right to carry the most complex drugs in the nation. The new limited distribution oncology drugs, the new limited distribution specialty infusion drugs, are incredibly complex and are incredibly expensive. And that’s really part of why that number has climbed. But to your point, you're right. We have said for a long time now, Eric, we do not just want to be the dispensers of high cost drugs, we want to be a major service provider for the manufactures and we want to be able to offer unique and customized payer services to be able to better manage cost of goods and create predictable outcomes for our health plans. Those will have different types of matrices to them and we’ll continue to work on that.

Operator

Our last question comes from Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Nathan in for Jamie. Can you talk about how you -- does the PBM acquisition indicate you’re done on the specialty and infusion part of your terms? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

The last part about that, did you said we what. I missed what you said.

Unidentified Analyst

Does the PBM acquisition indicate you’re done on the specialty infusion front near-term?

Phil Hagerman

No, not at all. We feel very strong. I want to be clear that our core business here is in the management of some of the most complex patients in the nation. And our focus on oncology, for example, is unending and absolutely a major portion about who we are. And so what this really is, Jamie, is our decision as a company on where the Diplomat need to go to be the relevant player in healthcare over the next several years. And we believe, and I always believe that adding payer capabilities and PBM services would be part of that someday. But as we saw some pull back again an inflation we saw some pull back in some of the categories, like hepatitis and even the Eric’s questions there about, some of the concerns around the cost of drug management, in general. We believe that to be one of that next great American healthcare company, we have to offer a broad base of capabilities and services.

So our PBM strategy is important to us. It's going to create a very strong revenue and a runway of predictable modeling, but we will be intentional about every new oncology drug that comes to market. We will be intentional about every new infusion drug that comes to market to be able to service those patient populations. So it’s a great question. But I want to be clear this is no pivot in any way from Diplomats know focused on patient care. This is an expansion of services for us that we believe that’s timely and relevant for Diplomat.

Unidentified Analyst

And then for the second one, there is obviously a lot of chatter on Amazon on pharmacy services. Can you talk about the areas of pharmacy where maybe there are lower barriers to entry versus higher? Thanks.

Phil Hagerman

It’s a great question. I'm surprised we got to our last question before somebody asked about Amazon, frankly. And I would say, we believe that the highest barrier to entry in pharmacy as an industry is in traditional specialty pharmacy, and then even higher barrier in specialty infusion. And those are the areas where we've had such focus and an even almost incredibly higher barrier and limited distributions small panel limited distribution drugs, or even the biggest PBMs in the market today and the biggest hospital health systems in the market today do not get access to those drugs because they frankly don’t have the unique capabilities or at least they aren’t positioned as well as the manufactures are looking around unique and customized services.

We don’t think that that's an easy avenue for Amazon or anybody to crack into is the wholesale distribution side or is this traditional retail side a little bit easier that those get a little bit of more like a Whole Foods model, perhaps they do. But I would say, in general, pharmacy was being a very complex industry with lots of licenser issues is a complex area. And the farther up the food chain you get with complex drugs and complex therapies, the tougher it gets. So we feel very good about our ability to be able to control and manage the things that are driving us and the tailwinds behind us, such as in specialty infusion, limited distribution and unique payer services.

Operator

Thank you for joining. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.