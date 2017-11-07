Buckeye Partners' Q3: Doubly Troubling

Buckeye Partners (BPL) has been a disappointment in comparison to the potential benefit from rising U.S. oil production and oil and refined product exports. As recently as April, I penned a bullish piece on Seeking Alpha about the prospects of Buckeye as US oil exports rose to over 1 million bpd. However, in September, I warned investors about deteriorating financials after the company failed to cover distributions in Q2. That quarter delivered a 0.95x coverage ratio while EBITDA grew only $12.6 million and net income dropped $0.20/unit.

Then came the Q3 results last Friday, which were very disappointing:

While top-line revenue was up 16.3%, note that cost of product sales was up more. As a result, operating income actually fell 11.4%. Per unit earnings dropped even more (-23.6%) while average weighted units outstanding grew by 8.2%. The coverage ratio was 0.98x.

The results would have been disappointing on their own merit, but when investors consider that the YTD comparison shown above includes contributions from the $1.15 billion acquisition of a 50% interest in VTTI B.V. - which closed in early January - they are doubly troubling. And while MLP net income results are sometimes not the best indicator of financial performance, adjusted EBITDA is a good indicator. And despite the $1 billion+ acquisition, adjusted EBITDA in Q3FY17 as compared to the year ago quarter was up a scant $5.7 million (2%).

Another reason the results are doubling troubling is that the export thesis remained intact. Note that the latest weekly numbers from the EIA show that US oil exports continue to grow and were over 2.1 million bpd:

Source: EIA

In addition, gasoline exports have continued to rise as well:

Source: EIA

Considering BPL's Global Marine Terminals business, and the addition of the VTTI assets, investors likely expected both of these export developments to have put pep-in-the-step of BPL units, but obviously that did not happen.

Meantime, late in the third quarter (mid-September), BPL announced two additional transactions related to VTTI:

VTTI Energy Partners was rolled into VTTI (of which BPL has a 50% ownership stake) and ceased to be a publicly traded partnership.

BPL issued $240 million worth of LP units in a private block trade.

According to the price at the time of the block trade (September 21), and considering the 1% discount, I estimate the price of units in transaction at $55.77. At $240 million, that equates to an estimated 4.3 million units, or an additional 3% dilution relative to the total diluted unit count at the end of Q3. It also means an obligation of an additional $5.42 million in estimated quarterly distributions. Considering BPL has failed to cover distributions over the past two quarters, this development is - once again - "doubly troubling".

As a result of the deteriorating financials, it is not surprising that BPL focused on the VTTI assets during the Q3 conference call. I found the following slide particularly interesting:

Source: Q3 VTTI Presentation

It shows the global oil market has entered backwardation, which is not particularly bullish for owners of oil storage facilities. It is also odd that the VTTI presentation was full of graphics about assets and utilization information, but where were the EBITDA and financial numbers? Typically the MLPs I cover, when making an acquisition - especially one of over $1 billion... - will discuss the price/adjusted EBITDA ratio and/or other metrics to give investors an idea of the estimated returns for the cost of the transaction in the press release announcement. It wasn't there and it wasn't in this presentation's graphics. Again, this is "doubly troubling" because the reason may be - from looking at the YTD results - that BPL may have significantly overpaid for the VTTI assets.

Summary & Conclusion

Despite a $1 billion+ acquisition that closed in January of this year, BPL's financials were down yoy, and that was before a recent private block sale that will dilute existing unitholders by an estimated 3%. Meantime, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates again in December and the global oil market has entered backwardation. At this point, I'm not sure the 9.7% yield is an "opportunity". It could be a yield trap. Note that Buckeye did not raise the Q3 quarterly distribution as is typically the case. On the Q3 conference call management said:

This maintains our history of paying a distribution every quarter since we went public in 1986. We did however depart from our recent track record of distribution increases as we maintained the distribution at the same level as the second quarter of 2017. We made this decision following a thorough assessment of our ability to derive the most value for unitholders. We believe the market is not adequately rewarding companies such as Buckeye for consistent distribution growth as demonstrated by our high yield and the reduced inflow of new capital into the MLP space.

Yet the truth may be simpler to understand: BPL didn't raise the quarterly distribution because it hasn't covered it for two straight quarters, and with another 4.3 million units that will need to be paid next quarter, it may not be able to cover it for three quarters in a row - even without raising it.

I would avoid BPL. It may yet be able to integrate the VTTI assets into its US infrastructure and become a truly global player, but so far the results have not been encouraging. And that is despite strong growth in US oil and refined product exports.

