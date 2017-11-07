Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Q1 2018 Earnings Call

November 06, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining. Today's call will be led by Zayo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Caruso; President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Crouch; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Steinfort. Our outgoing CFO, Ken desGarennes, is also on the line and will be available for Q&A.

This call is being webcast with a slide presentation that reviews the key financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. For a link to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Zayo website at www.zayo.com. The slide presentation and earnings release are available on this site.

Please turn to page 2 of our earnings call presentation while I review our Safe Harbor statement. Statements made in this call and contained in the earnings materials available on our website that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

I will now turn the presentation over to Dan Caruso, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Brad, and welcome to our earnings call. September 2017 quarter highlights. Recall last quarter, we mapped out a path to 6% to 8% growth and that's predicated on growing our bookings as well as modestly reducing our churn level. During this quarter, we saw signs of progress toward that goal. Our net bookings number and gross installs remained at record levels, and we are ahead of our quota-bearing head count target and seeing traction in several of our targeted verticals.

Our capital profile continues to be very favorable and that also maps to our capital program and cash flow as we will review in subsequent slides. Our churn remains elevated at 1.2% as we foreshadowed during the last earnings call, but it's within the historical range despite the large bankruptcy that affected our churn with about $480,000 of MRR. That was the bankruptcy we talked about during the last earnings call. Our net installs at $1.2 million continues to imply a 3% growth rate, which is below the 6% to 8% target, and we'll talk about what we're doing to close the gap.

The Fiber Solutions business and Colo are both strong fundamentally, and where we're seeing a little bit of lag is in our Transport and Enterprise Networks segments. We are lowering our end-of-year guidance on EBITDA from $1.33 billion to $1.3 billion. This is obviously not something we feel good about and we don't take lightly.

You'll recall that we put this guidance in place when we were facing – it was past – last March when there was a lot of uncertainty in our environment. In fact, that's why we did the guidance for the first time to give some – to give the market some idea of where we were expecting to be when the dust began to settle.

We did anticipate modestly higher revenue growth over the last two or three quarters and with that revenue growth producing EBITDA contribution. But we were confident that we get more cost out of the business than in fact we realized and that's why we came a bit short on the target. The magnitude change that has been taking place over the last several quarters as we talked about in each of the last several calls has been pretty significant and that's included integration, it's including kind of reorganizing ourselves in response to the additional businesses that we're layering into Zayo and also was absorbing a pretty significant level of executive change as we progress into this calendar year and throughout this year.

All those together produced a certain level of murkiness in our operational financials, but that dust is settling now. The new team is largely in place. They just had a couple of quarters to get their feet underneath them. I say largely in place because there's still a couple of more pieces to that puzzle that are being put in place. And the team that we have in the next couple of layers down still need a little bit more time to settle in. The one thing I'll emphasize throughout this call is the confidence in the team that we've put together and the trajectory that we are and that team we are on and that team getting its arms around the business and the performance of the business at the level that we believe it can be, given the special assets and relationships that we have with our customers.

Talking a little bit more about bookings, we had our second consecutive quarter at a record booking level at $7.6 million, slightly higher than the prior quarter. And we continue to show signs of those bookings having a very short payback, less than 12, with 70% of our bookings having a less than 12-month payback. And we're guardedly optimistic that the December quarter will see another uplift in bookings. I'd say guardedly because December is a holiday quarter, which always creates a bit of a headwind, but the momentum we've been establishing is such that we think that even despite it being a holiday quarter, we will see an improvement and another record level of bookings.

From a gross install perspective, we matched our number from the prior quarter, which was a record quarter, and there has been a steady upward trajectory over the past five quarters. We are anticipating a lift, an uplift in December 2017 quarter, so we're anticipating the current quarter to be a record quarter.

Importantly, our bookings quality is very high. This is depicted on the chart, where you could see that the overall payback of our revenue is only nine months, which is excellent, and that the contract value of $395 million when compared against the capital and upfront expenditures of $137 million shows that we're really putting the network that we've assembled to full work. This is a very strong performance.

Now, I need to emphasize that we're not trying to optimize around these variables. In fact, I would much rather sell more in total even if it stretched our payback periods. Nonetheless, selling $7.6 million with this type of payback profile is very encouraging.

Our churn remains elevated as we foreshadowed in the prior earnings call, and that was due in part to a large churn event associated with the bankruptcy. In fact, if you backed out that churn event, the $480,000, the total amount of churn would have been $5.7 million and not too far off from our $5.5 million target. Having said that, we're still experiencing higher churn in Canada and ELI revenue basis, and we expect to continue to see churn be somewhat elevated relative to the $5.5 million target in the short-term.

Our net installs came in at $1.2 million, would've been $1.7 million had it not been for that bankruptcy; whether $1.2 million or $1.7 million, it's still south of our goal of 6% to 8%, where we need to get to $2.5 million to $3.3 million. And we'll talk more about what we're doing to get the bookings at the level and the churn at the level that would lead to a 6% to 8% growth rate, we'll talk about that in the coming slides.

Our cash flow generation is strong. That's fueled by both our capital expenditures going down as well as our net capital, net capital being the amount of capital we spend less the amount of upfront payments we collect from our customers. That's producing an adjusted unlevered free cash flow of 21% of our revenue, record – both record in terms of percentage and record in terms of the $106 million of adjusted unlevered free cash flow that we produced. Levered free cash flow is also on a very positive trend, with 11% of our revenue turning into levered free cash flow.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Andrew do a deeper dive into our operational metrics.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Dan. Fiber Solutions and zColo are our strongest performing businesses and collectively comprise 60% of our EBITDA and a greater share of our growth. This quarter, the Fiber Solutions segment delivered improvements across its operating metrics, in part driven by our recent shift to a regional management structure and the investment we made with the localized business development resources. This regional shift has enabled us to build on our already strong customer relationships by driving increased engagement locally across our verticals.

With respect to zColo, we continue to invest and expand our facilities footprint. During the quarter, we made purchase commitments to acquire a facility in Denver and expand our current footprint in Atlanta. Customers are increasingly attracted to the integrated fiber and colo solution set that we offer. This combination has enabled us to gain traction across our key verticals, in particular, webscale and finance. While these segments improved sequentially, the opportunity remains to grow fiber in the low double-digits and colo in the high single-digits.

Our Transport segment has three products, each of which have a different value creation profile. Growth of our wavelength business continued in the quarter. Zayo's waves continued to be an integral part of the data center connectivity solutions throughout the verticals we serve.

Leveraging our position as a Tier 1 Internet backbone, we're well positioned to serve the growing needs for IP transit. And with regards to SONET, the revenues remain on a declining trajectory as customers upgrade to IP-based services. It continues to deliver strong cash flow contribution.

In summary, for Enterprise Networks, Ethernet continues to grow and we remain optimistic about our ability to take advantage of this technology transition across our customer base, primarily driven by data center and cloud connectivity. As Dan previously mentioned, churn was elevated for the cloud business in the September quarter driven by a customer bankruptcy.

For the December quarter, there is one additional cloud customer that is on our radar related to its financial viability. Though this customer is smaller than the one we just churned, it's material in nature and we're monitoring this closely.

Enterprise WAN is a key part of the solution set, which continues to leverage our broad base of fiber and infrastructure assets. Though this is relatively new to Zayo, we're focused on building momentum in the market. In addition, we plan to launch our SD-WAN product in the first quarter 2018. Excluding the aforementioned churn event, this segment's growth rate would've been about flat and consistent with our December 2017 guidance.

As you know, Allstream is non-core, but is still highly valuable asset that continues to produce cash in line with our expectations. We remain thoughtful around our path to maximize value for Allstream.

As we previously stated, our goal remains to deliver 6% to 8% growth for our Communications Infrastructure business, and we have a high degree of confidence that that growth rate is achievable and continue to be encouraged by the market opportunity we see. We are taking the right steps with regards to our go-to-market approach to realize this goal.

A component of reaching our goal aspiration is expanding the sales coverage model across the markets we serve. We've already reached our year-end QBHC goal and we like the early results we're seeing from this investment. Our Chief Revenue Officer will join in November, reporting directly to myself and will be responsible for our global sales channel and strategic marketing.

In addition to the expanded coverage model, we continue to refine the targeting of our QBHC towards the most opportunistic verticals and highest bandwidth consuming customers. Earlier in 2017, we completed phase one of our alignment of our sales resource to key verticals. We will be finishing phase two by January 2018 and have all of our QBHC and go-to-market resources aligned around five key vertical clusters for all of the geographies, markets which we serve.

Organizing our channel approach around vertical clusters that have similar bandwidth needs and similar buying behaviors will be a key lever to drive the sales performance we anticipate. Early indications of our vertical approach are encouraging.

Net bookings are shown by vertical cluster, and we remain positive around the growth opportunity across all of the five clusters. Within the September quarter, our sales to carrier customers showed good growth, driven by small cell and FTT awards. In addition, on a sequential basis, we continued to gain increased traction with key webscale accounts, leveraging our Fiber and Colo solution set.

As previously mentioned, we now have in place a strategic marketing team that is organized around these five vertical clusters. Their goal is to further propel the sales channel through effective demand generation programs, field marketing and sales enablement.

As Dan mentioned earlier, we're lowering our December 2017 annualized EBITDA guidance from approximately $1.33 billion to $1.3 billion. The December quarter outlook would yield double-digit annualized EBITDA growth. More importantly, though, we are primarily focused on reaching a consistent 6% to 8% growth rate in our Communications Infrastructure business. This pace of growth combined with ongoing M&A would result in strong long-term value creation.

At the segment level, we now anticipate a greater share of our EBITDA growth to come from our strongest businesses, Fiber and zColo. In addition, we have in place a focused set of initiatives to improve the performance and trajectory of our Transport and Enterprise segments.

I will now hand over to Matt Steinfort.

Matt Steinfort - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Andrew. As we discussed in the last earnings call, we continue to evaluate the potential conversion to a REIT, working with legal and accounting advisors and talking to similarly situated companies in our industry. While still early in the evaluation process, we have not identified any major issue that would preclude Zayo from wanting to be a REIT. We're not yet at a point that we can provide an update on feasibility, structure or timing, but we will continue to provide updates over the next several quarters.

Note that our fiscal first quarter 2018 is the second full quarter that includes ELI. Consolidated revenue grew to $643.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, a 3% annualized growth rate from prior quarter. Growth in revenue was primarily from the Communications Infrastructure business, which had 4% annualized revenue growth in the quarter. Net income for the quarter was $23.2 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew to $316.6 million, a 7% annualized increase and a 49% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Our segment level financial and operating metrics are included on page 25. The Communications Infrastructure business represents 80% of consolidated revenue and 90% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA. The non-core Allstream segment continues to generate cash, contributing 19% of consolidated adjusted unlevered free cash flow. Our gross leverage at 4.5 times adjusted EBITDA remains within our targeted range of 3 to 5 times. During the quarter, we refinanced $311 million of floating rate debt with incremental senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. Our stock-based compensation was consistent with prior quarters and actual dilution remain below 0.5%.

Brad Korch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks very much, and good afternoon folks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Amir.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

I was wondering if you can drill down a bit – hi, Dan. Just wondering if you could drill down a bit on some of the commentary that you made on the transport market. Looks like you guys took down expectations from low single-digit growth to sort of zero growth. What's going on in that market? I mean, is it a question of share? Is it a question of end market dynamics? Is it pricing? Any color you can provide there would be really helpful.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So our Transport segment is the combination of three businesses that although related to each other, are taking on different characteristics. So, the wavelength is the biggest piece of the business and wavelength is where the biggest growth potential lies. Our wavelength business is growing. In the most recent quarter, it grew in the mid to upper single digits. There's a big transition going on between – from 10-gig to 100-gig wavelengths and a competitive environment around that upgrade.

So the pricing dynamic, the dynamic around how much of the 100-gig is replacing 10-gigs, and when and how is that happened is all part of the current supply-demand environment. We do think we have competitive advantage at wavelengths because of our fiber network, including taking the wavelengths all the way to their end destinations, so using our own fiber tails to carry the wavelengths to a much broader array of facilities, whether they be in North America or Europe or beyond. So learning how to leverage the fullness of our platform is part of what the team is getting their arms around.

From a IP transit perspective, that's been flat for us. We think we have more upside there. We have a team in place, a business team, including the technical resource to run that business and (21:30) we think that should be a growth business for us, not a flat business. SONET is mature technology, and revenue there will go down over time, preserving as much of it and getting as much cash flow and importantly, taking advantage of that base so that when they convert to higher layer of services to use our embedded base to get the benefit of that conversion is the goal.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. That's very helpful. And thinking about sort of the forward trajectory from an install perspective, I mean, based on your prepared commentary, you do expect bookings to – you're cautiously optimistic about bookings continuing at these levels. It sounds like you still may have one potential issue with a customer, and you do expect churn there to continue to be at elevated levels. I mean, should we think of net installs as sort of stabilized at current levels for the near-term, or should we expect sort of improvement once you digest some of these customer churn issues?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

What we're expecting in the near term is that for our gross installs to be higher than in the recent two quarters and for our churn particularly relative to the $6.1 million quarter, our churn to be modestly better than that. Over time, we think it will be more than just modestly better. We think it will get to a range closer than $5.5 million. But we do – we don't think it's going to snap into something close to $5.5 million in the current quarter. So if you take those two things together, installs being higher than the most recent quarter and churn being modestly lower, that would suggest that net installs in the very near-term, in the, call it the December quarter would be higher than 1.2%, the most recent quarter and probably in the range of the last two quarters maybe slightly higher than them. But it's too early to know for certain.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks for the incremental color there.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Just curious why in the presentation you underlined the word wanting when describing pursuing a REIT transition. Is there any reason you would choose not to if given the opportunity? And then secondly, as it relates to CenturyLink and Level 3 just completing their merger, have you tried to quantify or are you able to share with us how you quantify the potential risk of churn for your business? And if there is any, when you would expect that to start kind of showing up in your own results? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. On wanting, I'll Matt address that one.

Matt Steinfort - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Colby, we just wanted to make certain that folks knew that we're digging into this and trying to understand what the practical avenues are for us to move forward. Clearly, there's nothing that we've identified that would cause us to not to want to figure that answer out and move down that path if we were able to find one that made sense for us, so.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

On the CenturyLink and Level 3, we have not shared anything externally relative to what kind of churn risk might occur because of various different combinations. In this case, you asked about CenturyLink, Level 3, throughout our history, we've been in an environment of a consolidating industry, so pretty much every year of our existence, every quarter of our existence, some level of churn is the aftermath of a consolidation event that took place a year, or two years or three years prior to that quarter. So that will certainly continue as consolidation plays its way through.

As I said many times, the consolidation in our industry is a positive part of our thesis. It was always viewed that way, always discussed that way, but during the consolidation process, you do deal with some headwinds of churn. So we have been dealing with that throughout our history. We'll continue to deal with that. But because at least in the North America market, we're getting pretty close to the ending stages of what consolidation will look like, we think that's something that we'll talk about for maybe the next year or two years, but then it will start to wane off.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

If I could just get one housekeeping item in, what was the FX tailwind quarter-over-quarter?

Matt Steinfort - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So we had an FX tailwind and it was – and we had kind of a one-time revenue headwind that kind of offset each other. So if you look at the tailwind, it accounted for about – yeah, if you just back up the tailwind that would've been about 4% of the growth rate, which is the entire growth rate. But that same number, if you look at our one-time revenue from last quarter to this quarter, it also would add a 4% to the positive, so those two kind of netted each other off to have zero effect on the revenue.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. I was curious if you could talk about two things. One, just the margin environment, and as you're investing in sales and you're integrating the acquisitions, are you seeing anything in the cost base that would affect your ability to deliver some of the historical incremental margins on revenue growth that you've delivered? And then secondly, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about your data center business as well as your transit business. And are you seeing any competition from cross-connects in the data center taking volume from the transit business? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Andrew will take the first question, and I'll take the second question.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So from a margin environment, Mike, no, nothing is standing out that would stand in the way as delivering the incremental margins that we'd expect from the monthly book of business coming through. So nothing as we look through that through the segments would be a porous point for me in terms of repeating the previously seen margin profile of our bookings momentum.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. The other thing I would add on the margins is, by their nature, the Fiber Solutions business and the Colo business are higher-margin businesses than certainly Allstream or even Transport or the Enterprise – the nature of Enterprise Networks business. So as you've seen the growth rates of the higher margin business be higher than the lower margins business, you'd expect that to be a positive kind of momentum to the aggregate EBITDA margin.

Relative to the – your second question's a pretty perceptive question in that when we think about cross-connects within Colo facilities, cross-connects are largely equivalent of dark fiber connections. And in the past, they would be contained to a facility. Now, they're starting to extend to be between facilities and they even can extend from a customer enterprise location, particularly if they have a data center into a colocation facility.

So you're starting to see a blurriness between what is a metro dark fiber business and what is interconnect in the parlance of Colo. That's certainly an opportunity for Zayo. That's where a lot of our metro dark fiber plays a role, and that just plays a role as we sell directly to enterprise or users of Colo facilities. It also is an opportunity for us to sell to colocation companies, the data center companies who in turn bundle that together with their colocation services. I think the overall macro theme there is that the opportunity around interconnect broadly defined is growing as it is more and more shifting to data center and cloud environments.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks very much.

Hi. This is Chris (30:30) for John. Can you elaborate on your Allstream commentary? You mentioned you continue to separate this segment into a standalone operation. Based on our current understanding, do you believe you would have to sell this asset to meet the required asset mix for a potential REIT conversion?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Matt's going to jump on that question.

Matt Steinfort - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

So as we'd indicated on the prior earnings call, we separated the Allstream business to a large degree right upon acquisition with separate financial systems, separate HR systems, separate management team, et cetera. And our efforts to continue that separation are more along the kind of the legal separation front and having it operate as more of a purely standalone entity.

As we've also said, we believe that in the timeframe in which we would decide to if that was the path to go down the REIT, the REIT avenue that we would likely have resolved Allstream by that point anyway. So if we got to a point that we were going to convert to a REIT, it's likely that Allstream would not be still part of the broader Zayo portfolio. And we do believe that it would be necessary that it not be so to convert to a REIT.

Unknown Speaker

And I appreciate it's a difficult process, but how do you think investors should think about the timing, is this – on the REIT conversion, could this be a decision as early as next quarter or is this something we would hear more about later next year?

Matt Steinfort - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Likely later next year. There's no rush from our standpoint with respect to the NOLs that we have that carry us through 2023, 2024. But certainly we're working very aggressively to try to figure out what the path is. But at this point, it would likely be several quarters before we would have clarity.

Unknown Speaker

Okay, great. Thank you.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, regarding the guidance cut, you said it was because you are prioritizing top line growth over generating near term EBITDA. What cost you're not cutting or what expenses have you decided to grow to try to accelerate your top line growth rate? Is this just coming from more sales resources or something else?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Nick. Let me clarify because our miss of guidance is not because we're prioritizing. What we did say and what we will continue to emphasize is where there is perceived to be a trade off, we're going to focus on growth because we believe that the real value creation opportunity that's in front of us is getting to two things: One, an organic growth of 6% to 8% or more; and two, continuing to do M&A in order to complement kind of the value creation associated with growth.

So what we're not going to do is we're not going to take cost out of the business in order to meet guidance. If there's a trade off with what we think is the most optimal way to expand resources in order to get to that growth trajectory. Coming short of the guidance was really – there's three or four or five things you could kind of mix with one another, and I couldn't tell you what proportion accounts for each.

One is starting with when we set guidance, it was – as you – it was before we even closed the ELI venture and we were basing kind of the guidance off of here's what we think will happen as we work our way through the next few quarters of growth, of synergy realization and of getting into the segment structure. And during that process, we changed a lot of people, added and built a new executive team, augmented our sales resource and took cost out of the business quite frankly, not as much cost out of the business as I anticipated we'd be able to take out in this timeframe.

So it's some combination of those factors and if you want to lay out one other thing, we're also in this economic environment which is really good because it's an environment of a lot of employment, particularly in Colorado where we're under – our employment rate is under kind of sustainable levels. So you also have an environment where you have some level of inflationary pressure. There's just – whether it's contractors or the employee base, people have a lot of options and you've got to attend to that as well.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Okay, that's great color, Dan. Thanks. Maybe one more on the sales force, are you finding that the salespeople you retained from the Allstream and ELI deals are sort of adapting to the Zayo way of doing things and becoming productive at the pace you had expected? And are they sticking around as you expected?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yes. So, that's a good question. The ELI sales force was a very different type of sales force. So it was a sales force that wasn't, for the most part, kind of used to selling the kind of higher bandwidth and fiber services that Zayo sells. Now, there's some exceptions that they had some very, very solid people who are selling the types of solutions that Zayo thrives on and those individuals are playing a key role in our business.

But if you look at the overall ELI sales force, most of them did not make the transition to Zayo. It just was too different than what they were used to. So when we look at our numbers, you see the growth in our sales force, one thing that hides underneath the numbers is there's more newness in the sales force than the growth of the sales force implies for that reason.

Now, within the Allstream sales force, it's not (36:31), although they too had to make a transition for whatever set of reasons more than they had the transition effectively than did in the ELI case. So there's still – that retention rate with the Canadian based sales resources that are pointed at Communication Infrastructure is pretty good.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Just to add to Dan's comments there, I would say as it relates to the ELI sales force in Communications Infrastructure, we're largely through now with the assessment of those that can make it and fly in the Zayo world and doing successfully. And the ones that were remaining were largely through those people being replaced by go forward Zayo executives. So not a lot more churn to be done there as it relates to former ELI.

On the Allstream side, the one area that the team is exploring is looking at some efficiency trades of field-based sales force being replaced by inside sales force or desk-based sales force to give way more efficient coverage model as it relates to serving those Allstream customers. So that's a proactive shift that might (37:44) the segment team all leading to as it relates to the Allstream sales channel.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Okay. Great, thanks, Andrew.

Hey, guys. Thanks. To follow-up on the last one, can you expand into the December margin reduction? Is this a delay in cost cutting or just that the opportunities don't exist to the level you expected? And how should we think about any further cost cuts in calendar 2018?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Phil. We're not putting out specific guidance going forward. The guidance we provided for the fourth quarter was because of all the change that was taking place in the first half this year and throughout the year.

The way I would look at the business going forward is I would focus on kind of the leading indicators that we provide, so how much you have to sell before you install, so how will our bookings trajectory play out. And as we said, we haven't provided any medium or long-term guidance other than the aspiration of getting to $8.5 million, but we have said we think the current quarter, even though it's a holiday quarter, we expect to be a bit stronger than the current quarter and the prior quarter.

So we'd expect that to be showing momentum toward the $8.5 million that would translate into net installs going up. As we said, we expect the gross installs for the current quarter to get a bit of a lift, and that we'd expect it to follow kind of that bookings number as it goes forward. And then we expect the net installs to follow along with those with churn coming down a little bit.

We also expect the margin contribution from the growth to be slightly better than kind of our average EBITDA margin because of the shift toward the higher EBITDA margin businesses, but also because we think there is some our cost reduction that will come out of the embedded base as we kind of get our arms around the remaining synergies. So what we'd ask is to take those comments and base your forward-looking projections off of them.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then if you could give us any update on activity among the top 50 customers, any changes happening at the margin from the activity we've seen for the last few quarters? Thank you.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, around the top 50 customers, we continue to get a disproportionate amount of our bookings from existing customers and in particular, those being the top 50 customers. But I would say the spread across those customers, those top 50, the spread is widening whereas if you went back a couple of years ago, there'd be a much heavier concentration in bookings on the top 10 of those 50 customers. Today, it's more spread across those customers.

There's more customers who are in the, call it, 11 through 50 ranks who are contributing more significantly to bookings quarter in and quarter out, and that includes kind of more activity from not just core webscale accounts of the top five, but also the next set of webscale accounts, the kind of customers who are ramping up in their own networks significantly because of the nature of the business models, either being video based, cloud based or even some other models that are based on, say, transportation or other variants of the webscale models.

We're also seeing kind of renewed activity from the financial segment, so the financial segment in the wake of the consolidation in the, call it, 2010-ish timeframe, I want to make sure I get my years right, (41:44) move backwards in time, but the consolidation of the banking industry put a lot of pressure on the financial segment, financial vertical. What we're seeing now is with all the traffic, the heightened security, the need for performance, the focus on latency, we're starting to see that segment pick up momentum again in a pretty significant way.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Great. Thank you. So looking at the verticals that you're targeting for sales, is this the optimal mix and what's sort of the goal for each one of those, it's fairly heavy still in carriers, is the goal to spread that around a little bit around overtime and what would you consider sort of optimal mix for various verticals?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, I'll take part of that question, and Andrew, I'll let you jump onto that as well. Part of the strategy here with the verticals is we think we can be getting a lot more out of verticals that have not been our prime focus in the past. And part of being a lot more on them is to get organized and focused on them as a vertical, get dedicated resources with the right leadership team and focus on those accounts within that vertical that have high needs of bandwidth.

Very appropriately – very importantly, what we're not talking about is we're not talking about going down market. In every one of these vertical clusters, there are numerous high-bandwidth customers who care about the performance of their network and becoming more dependent on their underlying communication infrastructure facilities. And what we want to do is we want to be strong partners with them across each of these verticals.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. As it relates to the mix shift, Frank, we haven't fully mapped out exactly what our expectation is in the long run. But from my perspective, I look at these and you would experience whilst the aggregate dollars to raise, you could anticipate a greater density of our traction coming from outside of the carrier. Yes, we'll continue to maintain and invest and drive more demand from the carrier space, but we think there's significant uptick and market share opportunity to be gained from the other four vertical clusters that we've laid out there.

And it's our anticipation with the leadership we've put in place together with the mastery of the sales organization being able to organize there, focused around a similar set of customers all day with a similar set of buying needs, their effectiveness in penetrating these verticals more deeply will come through time. That's part of the rational to organizing our sales efforts this way.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Thanks so much. Good evening. You talked a little bit about the next couple of quarters. Can you just touch on CapEx expectations? We saw a nice tick down both sequentially and year-over-year. And I know you've guided to the lower capital intensity over time. Is there still more to go, or is this sort of a good run rate going forward? And maybe Dan, just talk about your appetite for M&A and what the M&A environment looks like at this point? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Simon. Well, so on the capital and the cash flow, the capital results look very good. Capital is going down. The amount of capital that we're proving associated with incremental sales is also going down, which is foreshadowing – that piece of information alone foreshadows that capital will likely go down further over the coming quarters. And cash flow is strong and that would foreshadow cash being higher.

Now, having said that, our goal is to sign up more business. And we want to sign up more business so long as it creates value for the shareholders. And some of the best business that creates value for shareholders can be capital intensive and has a longer payback cycle, but it's associated with building out more network than we then are able to leverage over time.

So our goal is to sell more in total and win more projects even and maybe even especially projects that result in the further development of strategic network. So from an investor standpoint, you should watch is what we book. That's the sign of whether we'll continue down the most recent path or whether we start signing up to projects that involve spending a lot more capital, in which case you'd expect that trend to probably reverse itself.

And our goal is to sign up as much business as possible so long as each piece of the business is value creative in its own right whether it has a longer payback cycle or not. We have a balance sheet that gives us a whole lot of flexibility right now. We have – we're both in a strong cash position and we're de-levering at the same time, so we continue to have a strong appetite both organically and inorganically.

So in response to your question about our appetite to doing deals, what's most important by far is I want to see our organization, I want to see this new team that we'd assembled and kind of the organizational structure that we put in place and our focus on verticals, I want to see that produce really solid organic quarter in, quarter out results as defined by the 6% to 8% growth rate and kind of the EBITDA conversion and cash flow conversion that comes with that. So that's the overriding priority. We continue, however, to be active in the M&A environment. We saw a deal announce, euNetworks in Europe, the kind of properties that we are interested in. That deal got done at a – these are close friends of ours, both from an investor and a management standpoint that done at a very high multiple, and so we're encouraged by the way infrastructure investors view the underlying value of our sector.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking the question. Just two, if I could. One, maybe to follow-up on the last question. Just around the broader capital allocation question. In the past, I think you've flagged potential returns of capital to shareholders, but I just want to make sure it kind of sounds like you would explore that if there were no real revenue-generating opportunities ahead of you. But just want to make sure that's still the case and how we should think about that? And then secondly, just more broadly on the macro environment, if you could talk about the latest you're seeing and whether that maybe weighing on some of the revenue and bookings trends that you've seen? Thanks.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

I'm sorry, the last part of your question, can you ask that again?

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Just in terms of macro and whether that's sort of weighing on some of your customers in terms of decision-making and effectively just some – just driving any sort of revenue headwinds in recent quarters?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Got you. So, on the return of capital, so our first priority is to put our balance sheet fully to work in a combination of organic and inorganic opportunities. We think we have a unique, both medium-term – both short term, medium term and long term, a unique opportunity to take the platform that we've assembled and to further invest in it in response to the growing demand for bandwidth.

Now, as we do that, we want to do that in a way where we're closely linked to actual kind of opportunities. So what we tend not to do is we tend not to invest in expansions of the network in a build it and they will come type way. What we do is we try to line up activity with customers that both leverage our existing networks, but then give us the opportunity to further invest in the build out of networks in a way that will create kind of a very high return because we're leveraging our existing network assets. So that becomes our first priority, both organic and inorganic.

If for some unexpected reason, we go a period of time and we're just not finding opportunities to put that balance sheet to work, our preference would be to find another way to return the capital to our investors in order to maximize the overall rate of return. So would not expect that to be a decision that we face in the near-term, but it is something that we talk about and make sure it's front and center on our minds.

Relative to the broader environment, I would say not so much though. So the broader environment, if you went to fourth quarter last year, I talked a lot about there was a lot of uncertainty in the environment, who is providing who and some got elected and the whole world is going to be shifted upside down and that created a lot of uncertainty and kind of pretty much our top – 10 of our top 20 customers were taking steps back, trying to figure out what their future really look like.

As each quarter has gone by, that dust has settled quite a bit. And right now, it doesn't feel any different than it would have felt a year and a half ago or two years ago or four years ago. There's always activity in our industry, but it doesn't seem to be in a heightened way interfering with any kind of fundamental decision-making. I think the opportunity for us to sell more is right in front of us.

We see that with our customers pretty much in all of our interactions. It's really about getting kind of the right leadership team fully in place, giving a little bit more time for them to get (52:04) environment and us continue to build on what is a very positive relationships with our customers, both existing customers and then branching off to some of the adjacent customers that our network is well-positioned to serve.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Very helpful. Thanks, Dan.

Thank you. Just a question on the contract values, which I think – am I right – and if I look at contract values related to bookings, that's kind of an indication of the length of the contract. Is that an accurate way to look at it?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

That's correct.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Okay. So I mean, it looks like on the Fiber Solutions side of things, the contract values are going up. But then also the 12 month, the less than 12-month payback is also going up. So you're getting larger contracts that are lasting longer that there's a higher mix of them with a less than 12-month payback? And meanwhile, on the speculative side of things, it looks like that hasn't really changed, whereas those contract values are the same and they're a little shorter, I guess, in terms – which they may have a – no, they're definitely shorter than they were before. So I think that's probably a positive trend.

Am I looking at that the right way? And why is it that you're getting – how is it that a longer contract would have a shorter payback? I would think it would be the opposite. It would be more capital intensive. Can you just walk us through how to think about contract values and as they relates to bookings? Thanks. Was that a clear question? I apologize if it wasn't, but it just looks like your 12-month paybacks or less than 12 months are going up at the same time as your overall contract values are going up and that seems kind of like a double positive that doesn't – shouldn't be that way, should be the opposite I would thought.

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

No, it's a great observation and it's why we're so excited about the business that we're pulling together. The – having a lot of unique network in a lot of geographies, and when I say network, I mean fiber data centers and kind of communications infrastructures on top of it, we have those components of infrastructure to offer to our customers in an environment where we're pretty unique.

We're the only – with Level 3 now being part of CenturyLink, we're the only focused communication infrastructure provider that has network assets across many geographies. Okay. So that gives us an asset base that's already in the ground already paid for. Now, when we're pricing the services, we're not pricing based on our incremental products. We're pricing the services based on the value of those services to the customers.

So as you develop more and more network and unique solutions across more and more geographies, what you expect is to have a lot more of your bookings being such that it's a low payback period, and since it's long-term infrastructure you're providing customers, not unlike what a tower company would sell, you'd expect those customers to want long-term contracts. Okay. So the reason why we're so excited about our overall value creation opportunity is because a lot more of our bookings are showing that very characteristic that you described. They're not very capital-intensive, yet they're very valuable contracts.

So if you think about that a paramount (55:46) being the tower industry or even the paramount (55:49) being the Colo industry, they both went through those changes in times past. And tower companies when they are building a whole bunch of towers and it wasn't exactly clear what the value, long-term value of being on a tower would be, that's a very different characteristic than actually most of the towers were built. That one is very value accretive long-term contracts, low incremental capital. And the data center world went through that change starting about six or seven years ago where you saw a lot more long-term relationships with revenue that didn't require so much incremental capital to satisfy those. So that's why we're excited about the business.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

So is that an evolutionary change, or are you incenting people or specifically targeting those types of contracts in this quarter, I guess, or more recently than you had maybe a year or two ago when they didn't look that way?

Dan P. Caruso - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Well, the incentives are largely the same. The incentives do drive that behavior because the incentives for our sales teams are around the combination of growth in their customer base, which we call – we measure as net install bookings, so how much bookings you get less how much churn, but also the NPV value of those bookings. So when they care about NPV, they want very long-term contracts, when they can get them that are on top of network that largely is already paid for. That's what creates NPV. So that's what motivates our sales force, motivates our business units likewise is exactly IRR.

How much further value can we create on the value of the businesses that already exists. Well, the way you create value on those is you again emphasize where you have facilities, where you have assets and how to sell on top of the assets. The reason I think you're seeing the results pick up is we're just – two things are happening. One, Zayo's continuing to mature as an organization and how to leverage the broad set of assets that it has in its disposal. We still have a long ways to go there. I mean, we still – a lot of our people are still getting familiar with the broader value of our assets. So that's one. And two, we have broadened our assets over the last couple of years as well.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Got it. Thank you very much.

Andrew E. Crouch - Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

There's two other factors I'll add in there in terms of both focus and investment. So if you think about the focus that we've been putting around in certain key verticals, if you pick data centers as an example, we got a lot more focus around chasing bandwidth demand in and out of locations, core data center locations, third party outside of those and infrastructure that is on our footprint and on our plan. So to the degree we're picking up more and more demand that's traversing in and out of those colocations because we have that focused vertical team in place, that'll be a factor of driving the profile that you're seeing.

In addition to that, back to the Fiber Solutions business, a couple of quarters ago, we invested in localizing those biz dev resources out in the field. So we have resource now locally focused around monetizing and putting to work that local asset base right in line with the targets that we see that we want to serve. So just both a focus and prior investments that we've put to work and we're starting to see some of the early signs of those paying off with the trajectory you're identifying.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Thank you.

